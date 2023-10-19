Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Top 7 Lithium Stocks of 2023

Trending Press Releases

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Argentina Lithium Commences Drilling on the Eastern Extension of Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Commences Drilling on the Eastern Extension of Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has resumed at the Rincon West Lithium Project in Salta Province Argentina . In July 2023 the Company received the environmental permit to begin exploring the contiguous Rinconcita II concession, representing the eastward extension of the project over the salt flat. The Company subsequently completed 12 line-km of ground geophysical surveys on the property and mobilized a diamond drill rig to site. The drill is currently executing the second hole of a six-hole exploration program.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"The Rinconcita II property extends our holdings eastwards over the salt flat and has not previously been explored. The new CSAMT geophysics demonstrate that all parts of this block exhibit extremely low electrical resistivities at depth, consistent with the presence of brine-saturated formations. The current drill program is intended to verify the presence and lithium grades of these brines, in order to incorporate them into the resource model we are building for Rincon West." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

Nikolaos Cacos , CEO of Argentina Lithium adds "The USD 90MM equivalent investment in our company by automotive giant Stellantis comes with the mandate to accelerate exploration at our core projects, with the aim of advancing to the assessment of development potential as quickly as possible. We anticipate increasing the scale and number of our exploration programs as permits are received for our projects. This is a big undertaking, and we are now well financed to aggressively move forward with this work."

The 460.5 hectares Rinconcita II mining concession is contiguous to the Company's Rincon West Project, extending the project area eastwards over the salt flat towards Rio Tinto's Rincon Project (see Figure 1 ). In July 2023 , the Company completed 12 line-km of Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) geophysics surveys over the Rinconcita II property, demonstrating the presence of extremely conductive strata (low resistivity) at less than 100 metres below surface, consistent with formations saturated with lithium-bearing brines. With these results in-hand, the Company has engaged AGV Falcon Drilling SRL to drill-test the property to confirm the presence of enriched brines at depth. With supervision from LIT's geological team, the brines will be sampled for laboratory analysis, and the core samples extracted during diamond drilling will be tested to determine formation porosity and Relative Brine Recovery. The Company anticipates five diamond drill holes to be followed by one rotary drill well for pump testing during this campaign. The Company completed the first hole of this campaign during September 2023 , and has now begun drilling the second exploration hole. Figure 1 shows completed drill holes in red, and the current drill platform is shown in blue. The northern Paso de Sico concession block is currently undrilled and is undergoing permitting required for exploration geophysics and drilling.

The results of the successful drill program on the initial Villanoveño II block were announced previously (see  News Releases dated July 13, 2022 , October 3, 2022 , October 25, 2022 , January 26, 2023 , April 24, 2023 and May 31, 2023 ), with highlights summarized in Table 1.

Table 1:  Summary of key results from initial Villanoveño II drill program at Rincon West

East

North

Elevation

Sample interval (m)

Lithium

News release

UTM Zone19S WGS84

(m)

From

To

Thickness

Range (mg/litre)

date

RW-DDH-001

3747

73.3

156

82.7

241 to 380

13 July, 2022

681437E

7339184N







RW-DDH-002

3761

182

305

123

337 to 367

3 Oct., 2022

682198E

7337700N







RW-DDH-003

3799

299

353

54

152

25 Oct., 2022

682231E

7335900N







RW-DDH-004

3744

95

227

132

334 to 393

25 Oct., 2022

682086E

7338774N







RW-DDH-005

3808

194

260

66

168 to 209

26 Jan., 2023

680426E

7336767N







RW-DDH-006

3764

167

320

153

329 to 393

26 Jan., 2023

681291E

7338205N







RW-DDH-007

3775

143

321

178

241 to 340

23 Apr., 2023

681453E

7337379N


-30 m of interval not sampled



RW-DDH-008

3781

140

212

72

228 to 355

23 Apr., 2023

680688E

7337736N


-27 m of interval not sampled



RW-DDH-009

3771

83

341

258

287 to 402

31 May, 2023

680579E

7339278N


-2 lengths (33 and 44 m) of






interval not sampled



*All drilling was inclined vertically; the brine hosting strata are believed to be flat lying, resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2008 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2005 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density. The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequence.

Rincon West Project

The following summarizes the properties held within the Rincon West Project. Villanoveño II and Demasia Villanoveño II, totaling 2491 hectares, are held under an option whereby the Company can earn a 100% interest, as described in the Company's September 28, 2021 News Release . Argentina Lithium has also purchased the 460.5 hectare Rinconcita II property, adjacent to Villanoveño II (see August 25, 2022 News Release ). The Company entered into an option agreement to earn a 100% interest in four contiguous mine concessions, the "Paso de Sico" option, totalling 791.3 hectares in the northern part of the Salar de Rincon (see October 6, 2022 News Release ).

Qualified Person

Frits Reidel , CPG is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, and the Principal of Atacama Water, and is independent of Argentina Lithium. Mr. Reidel has reviewed the work carried out by the Company's exploration team at the early-stage Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Reidel.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-commences-drilling-on-the-eastern-extension-of-rincon-west-project-301961613.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/19/c1497.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium & EnergyLIT:CATSXV:LITBattery Metals Investing
LIT:CA
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the " Agreement ") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" RCFS ") pursuant to which, among other things, RSFC has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Closes US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce closing of the US$90 million 1 investment in AR$ equivalent in Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. (" ALE ") by Stellantis (defined below) (the "Transaction"), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated September 27, 2023 . Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers with iconic brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall Free2Move and Leasys.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Pursuant to the Transaction, Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (" Stellantis "), has invested the ARS$ equivalent of US$90 million 1 in Argentina to acquire shares of ALE (the " ALE Shares "). Further, the Company has granted Stellantis the right (the " Exchange Right ") to exchange all of the ALE Shares for up to 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Argentina Lithium (on an undiluted basis) in the future, subject to certain conditions set out in an exchange agreement. In connection with the Transaction, the parties have also entered into a lithium offtake agreement, a shareholders' agreement with respect to ALE and, upon exercise of the Exchange Right, Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into an investor rights agreement. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to advance development of the Company's lithium projects held through its wholly owned subsidiary in Argentina , and for general corporate purposes.

As a result of the Transaction, Stellantis owns 19.9% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares and Argentina Lithium owns 80.1%.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by their diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the Transaction; the use of proceeds; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; Argentina Lithium's plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; the exercise of the Exchange Right by Stellantis; entering into the Investor Rights Agreement; production of lithium products and the successful start of commercial production at Argentina Lithium's mineral properties are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: failure to receive TSXV approval; failure to satisfy the condition precedents, the potential that the Transaction could be terminated under certain circumstances; the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2023 .
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LIT

Trading resumes in:

Company: Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the " Investment Agreement ") on September 26, 2023 , for the ARS$ equivalent of a US$90 million 1 investment in Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. (" ALE "), by Stellantis (defined below) (the "Transaction"), one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers with iconic brands including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys.

Pursuant to the Transaction, Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. (" Stellantis "), has agreed to invest the ARS$ equivalent of US$90 million 1 in Argentina to acquire shares of ALE (the " ALE Shares "). Further, the Company has granted Stellantis the Exchange Right (as defined below) to exchange all of the ALE Shares for up to 19.9% of the outstanding common shares of Argentina Lithium (on an undiluted basis) (" Common Shares ") in the future, subject to certain conditions. The proceeds of the Transaction will be used to advance development of the Company's lithium projects held through its wholly owned subsidiary in Argentina , and for general corporate purposes.

As a result of the Transaction, Stellantis will own 19.9% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares and Argentina Lithium will own 80.1%.

Argentina Lithium President & Chief Executive Officer Nikolaos Cacos said: "We are delighted to have Stellantis as a partner in the future development of our lithium projects in Argentina . Together, we share a vision to build a sustainable lithium mining operation for the future. We look forward to a strong and successful relationship with Stellantis and we are committed to delivering a sustainable lithium product that will contribute to the electrification of transportation and the protection of our atmosphere."

At closing of the Transaction, Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into an exchange agreement (the " Exchange Agreement "). Under the Exchange Agreement, Argentina Lithium will grant Stellantis an irrevocable right (the " Exchange Right ") to exchange all of the ALE Shares then held by Stellantis for such number of Common Shares equaling 24.844% of (i) the outstanding Common Shares (on an undiluted basis) as of the date of the Exchange Agreement and (ii) Common Shares issued by Argentina Lithium (between the date of the Exchange Agreement and the date Stellantis exercises the Exchange Right) upon the exercise of warrants, stock options or other securities convertible or exchangeable into Common Shares existing as of the date of the Exchange Agreement (together, the " Exchange Shares "), subject to certain exchange conditions. Following the issuance of Exchange Shares, Stellantis will own at most 19.9% of the Common Shares (on an undiluted basis). In addition, Argentina Lithium will grant Stellantis an irrevocable right (the " Top-Up Right ") to subscribe for additional Common Shares (the " Additional Shares ") if necessary for Stellantis to achieve a 19.9% interest in the Common Shares (on an undiluted basis). Any Additional Shares Stellantis elects to purchase pursuant to the Top-Up Right will be issued at the maximum discounted market price permitted under the rules and policies of the TSXV, unless the Top-Up Right is exercised after an acquisition of Argentina Lithium, in which case the subscription price under the Top-Up Right will be the pre-announcement market price of shares of Argentina Lithium. Any issuance of Additional Shares will be subject to the prior approval of the TSXV. Stellantis will not have the right under the Exchange Right and the Top-Up Right to acquire more than 19.9% of the outstanding Common Shares following the issuance of Exchange Shares and Additional Shares, if any. The Exchange Agreement also provides Stellantis with observer rights to attend board meetings of Argentina Lithium for as long as Stellantis owns at least 10% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares. As of the date hereof, the Company has 130,065,319 Common Shares, 11,341,000 stock options and 71,836,067 warrants issued and outstanding. Accordingly, subject to any adjustments under the Exchange Agreement, the maximum number of "Exchange Shares" that will be issued to Stellantis as consideration for its indirect investment in Argentina Lithium will be 53,011,137 Common Shares .

Argentina Lithium and Stellantis will enter into a Lithium Offtake Agreement (the " Offtake Agreement "). Under the Offtake Agreement, ALE has agreed to sell to Stellantis, and Stellantis has agreed to purchase from ALE up to 15,000 tonnes per annum of lithium produced by ALE over a seven-year period (the " Supply Obligation ") subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Offtake Agreement. After the initial seven-year term, the Offtake Agreement may be extended by mutual agreement for an additional number of years. The price of lithium products sold by ALE under the Offtake Agreement will be based on an agreed market-based price formula at the time of each shipment. The commencement of the Supply Obligation of ALE is conditional on the successful start of commercial production at one or more of its projects. The Offtake Agreement also contains certain product qualification, certification and reporting requirements and provides Stellantis with a right to acquire any production prior to the commencement of the Supply Obligation and a right of first refusal on the sale to third parties of any lithium products (in excess of the Supply Obligation) after the commencement of commercial production.

Argentina Lithium, ALE and Stellantis will enter into a Shareholders' Agreement (the " Shareholders' Agreement ") relating to ALE and Stellantis' ownership of ALE Shares and provides for the following principal terms:

  • right of Stellantis to nominate one director to the board of directors of ALE (" Stellantis Director ") for as long as Stellantis has an ownership position of not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares;
  • certain corporate decisions of ALE may not be undertaken without the affirmative vote the Stellantis Director or the approval by shareholders holding more than 90% of the issued and outstanding ALE Shares;
  • right of each shareholder to maintain its ownership percentage in any equity offerings by ALE;
  • transfer restrictions including, rights of first refusal, drag-along and tag-along rights;
  • right of first offer for Stellantis to provide project financing and any other borrowing by ALE; and
  • other terms and conditions consistent with a transaction of this nature.

In addition, upon exercise of the Exchange Right, Argentina Lithium will enter into an Investor Rights Agreement with Stellantis (the " Stellantis IRA "). The Stellantis IRA provides for the following principal terms in favour of Stellantis:

  • a right to nominate one director to the board of directors of Argentina Lithium for as long as Stellantis has an ownership position of not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares;
  • pre-emptive right to maintain ownership percentage in certain follow-on issuances of Common Shares or securities convertible into Common Shares; and
  • other terms and conditions consistent with a transaction of this nature.
Transaction Conditions and Timing

Closing of the Transaction is subject to Argentina Lithium obtaining TSXV approval, ALE completing certain corporate actions relating to the Transaction and other closing conditions set out in the Investment Agreement.

The Transaction is anticipated to close on or about October 4, 2023 .

Advisors and Fairness Opinions

PI Financial Corp. is acting as financial advisor to Argentina Lithium in connection with the Transaction. The Board of Directors of Argentina Lithium has received a fairness opinion from PI Financial Corp, stating that, as of the date of such opinion, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in such opinion, the consideration to be received by the Company pursuant to the Transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to Argentina Lithium shareholders. Blakes, Cassels & Graydon LLP acted as Canadian legal counsel and Alfaro-Abogados SC acted as Argentinian legal counsel to Argentina Lithium in connection with the Transaction.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep ® , Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, Vauxhall , Free2Move and Leasys. Powered by their diversity, Stellantis leads the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com .

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the Transaction; the use of proceeds; the strengths, characteristics and potential of the Transaction; Argentina Lithium's plans for, and the future prospects of, its mineral properties; entering into the Exchange Agreement; the exercise of the Exchange Right or the Top-Up Right by Stellantis; entering into the Offtake Agreement; production of lithium products and the successful start of commercial production at Argentina Lithium's mineral properties; entering into the Shareholders' Agreement and the Stellantis IRA; consummation and timing of the Transaction; and satisfaction of the conditions precedents are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: failure to receive TSXV approval; failure to satisfy the condition precedents, the potential that the Transaction could be terminated under certain circumstances; the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.


___________________________


1 As per the official exchange rate of Argentina Central Bank

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-announces-us90-million-investment-by-stellantis-in-ars-equivalent-301940807.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/27/c1665.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Announces Commitment Letter To Increase Convertible Credit Facility to C$10 Million on Improved Terms, Takes Drawdown

Electric Royalties Announces Commitment Letter To Increase Convertible Credit Facility to C$10 Million on Improved Terms, Takes Drawdown

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its April 20, 2023, January 19, 2023 and November 16, 2022 news releases, that it has signed a commitment letter with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") to increase the Company's existing convertible credit facility from C$5,000,000 to C$10,000,000 (the "Loan Amendment"). Gleason & Sons LLC is controlled by Stefan Gleason, a significant shareholder and Board Observer of Electric Royalties

The credit facility will be secured by: (i) a portion of the Company's existing royalty portfolio (1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Penouta Mine in Spain, 0.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Kenbridge nickel project in Canada, the sliding scale Gross Metals Royalty on the Middle Tennessee Mine in the United States, 0.5% Gross Metal Royalty on the Authier lithium project in Canada and 1.5% Gross Revenue Royalty on the Bissett Creek graphite project in Canada); and (ii) a lien against the Company's present and future rights in additional royalties acquired using funds advanced under the credit facility, if any.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - KIP

Trading resumes in:

Company: Kiplin Metals Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Ontario Building up Critical Minerals Supply Chain

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alpha Lithium Reminds Shareholders to Tender their Shares Before October 20th Deadline

Alpha Lithium Reminds Shareholders to Tender their Shares Before October 20th Deadline

  • Alpha recommends that Alpha shareholders tender their shares in advance of the October 20 th deadline.
  • Alpha's Board and Management have indicated to the Company that they intend to tender to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer.
  • PI Financial Corp. has confirmed that the Revised Tecpetrol Offer is fair to shareholders from a financial point of view.
  • Shareholders that have already tendered do not need to take any further action.
  • Questions or Need Assistance? Contact Laurel Hill Advisory Group at 1-877-452-7184 or email: assistance@laurelhill.com or visit https://www.tecpetrol.com/en/investors/alpha-lithium-offer for more information.

Alpha Lithium Corporation (NEO: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (German WKN: A3CUW1) (" Alpha ") or the (" Company ") is issuing a reminder to shareholders to tender their shares in advance of the Revised Tecpetrol Offer deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on October 20, 2023 . Shareholders using a broker may have an earlier cut-off time.

To the knowledge of the Company after reasonable inquiry, as of October 17, 2023, each of the directors and officers of Alpha have indicated an intention to tender their shares to the Revised Tecpetrol Offer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AKWAABA MINING LTD. ("AML ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 17, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Pegmatite Confirmations and Advanced Geochemical Insights Propel Exploration Success

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Sign up to get your FREE

Argentina Lithium & Energy Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Electric Royalties Announces Commitment Letter To Increase Convertible Credit Facility to C$10 Million on Improved Terms, Takes Drawdown

LME Week 2023: Positive Copper Sentiment

PAN GLOBAL INCREASES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM $2 MILLION TO $6 MILLION DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

Toggle3D.ai Launches Groundbreaking 4K AI Texture Upscaling Tool

Related News

Base Metals Investing

LME Week 2023: Positive Copper Sentiment

Base Metals Investing

PAN GLOBAL INCREASES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FROM $2 MILLION TO $6 MILLION DUE TO STRONG DEMAND

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Files Preliminary Feasibility Study for Baptiste Nickel Project

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces the Completion of the Second Year of Planting in Sierra Leone while Creating a Social Impact in the Community

Base Metals Investing

NiCAN Commences Drilling at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally- Enhanced Prospecting and New Interpretation at the Kerrs Gold Project

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – September 2023

×