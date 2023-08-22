Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted three new gold exploration licenses targeting the extension of the highly-fertile Ubendian belt into north-east Zambia. The Eastern Ubendian Corridor is well established as a producing gold terrane which includes 4 significant gold fields (Lupa, Mpanda, Amani and Niassa), with the Lupa Goldfields hosting the >1MOz New Luika Gold Mine ("NLGM")1. The combined licenses, named the Ufipa Gold Project, cover an extensive 473,627 ha offering a district scale opportunity for establishing a new gold field in the unexplored western extension of the Ubendian Belt. The project forms part of Antlers 87.5% held subsidiary, Antler PG (see news release dated March 24, 2022).
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Antler Gold: Strategic Project Generation in Africa's Rare Earths and Gold Market
Antler Gold (TSXV:ANTL) focuses on sustainability and on tapping into the cyclical nature of commodity markets by generating and increasing shareholder value and attracting joint venture partners to fund what it considers to be the highest-risk phases of exploration. Antler's strategy is shaped around several key trends including the increasing demand for specialty minerals.
Antler acquires new projects and opportunities in exchange for milestone-based equity and cash payments, production royalty on each asset, and equity interest in individual projects to generate both short-term and long-term value for investors.
With a disciplined approach to mineral property acquisitions, Antler capitalizes on low valuations and preserves capital during periods of market volatility. Through this approach, the company retains exposure to potential multiples in the event of a mineral discovery. It also thrives on a diversified portfolio, giving it even more potential to attract reputable and robust strategic partnerships.
Company Highlights
- Antler Gold is a project generation and exploration company focused on discovering economically viable deposits in Southern Africa.
- The company holds several gold projects in Namibia, REE assets in Zambia and a growing strategic exploration portfolio.
- This portfolio contains multiple highly prospective tenures situated in a fertile gold belt.
- Antler's Onkoshi and Erongo gold projects are both high-quality and drill-ready with significant new discovery potential.
- The company's Kesya REE project has the potential to host a significant high-value rare earth deposit.
- Antler employs an experienced management team with a track record of significant discoveries in Africa.
- The company also displays an attractive valuation with considerable opportunity for re-rating and multiple potential catalysts from exploration activities.
- With continued growth through its unique project generation and exploration strategy, the market can expect a strong news flow that seeks to:
- Provide insights into responsible resource extraction processes and sustainable mining practices.
- Convey the value of projects that are economically viable.
- Educate the market about the importance of balancing short-term returns with long-term success.
- Foster a greater appreciation for opportunities in the mining sector.
This Antler Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Antler Gold (TSXV:ANTL) to receive an Investor Presentation
Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia
"We are pleased to have been granted these new exploration licenses in Zambia, particularly in an area that is increasingly gaining recognition for hosting large, economically viable gold deposits. This is a highly prospective region for gold exploration, and we are eager to begin our work there," said Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold. "Antler Gold continues to focus on securing technically sound projects, attracting reputable and well-funded industry players, and reinforcing our status as a trusted project generator. The Ufipa Gold Project is a commanding land position in this highly prospective region, which adds to our growing portfolio of projects across southern Africa, and we look forward to unlocking the value of this for the benefit of our shareholders."
Figure 1: Location of Ufipa Gold Project
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/168172_7bf7629f44b1aae1_001full.jpg
Location and Geology of the Ufipa Gold Project
The 4,736 km 2 Ufipa Gold Project is made up of 3 large exploration licenses which are located in the Northern and Eastern provinces of Zambia, approximately 800 km northeast of the Zambian capital of Luska.
The Ubendian Belt is a highly fertile gold region that contains orogenic gold deposits which are related to the reworking of Archean crust during younger orogenic events (2). The Eastern Ubendian Corridor ("EUC", Figure 2) is proven to be fertile with 4 known gold fields (Mpanda, Lupa, Amani and Niassa, Figure 2). Of these gold fields, the Lupa Goldfields hosts the NLGM, which produced approximately 648KOz Au between 2013 and 2020 (3), and resources of 1.03 MOz Au (1). In the known gold fields of the EUC, Au mineralization occurred over a period of >1Ga, with potential for orogenic Au mineralization in the Ufipa Gold Project of the WUC during 3 orogenies (Ubendian; Iridiumide/Kibaran; Pan-African). This extension of the WUC into Zambia has not been previously recognized and has the potential to emerge as a new gold district.
The Ufipa Gold Project (Figure 2) hosts a variety of potential favorable host rock and structures considered to be favorable targets to explore for potentially economic orogenic Au deposits. The area is historically underexplored with regards to orogenic Au and modern low level analytical detection limits.
Exploration Program planned for 2023
Antler is planning to initiate exploration activities at the Ufipa Gold Project soon, with a particular emphasis on assessing the potential for orogenic gold deposits. The Company is currently working on obtaining an Environmental Project Brief from the Zambian Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA), and once secured, field activities will promptly begin. Antler is committed to keeping all stakeholders informed and will provide regular updates on the progress of the exploration program.
Figure 2: Regional geological map showing the Precambrian regional context of the Ubendian Belt between the Tanzania Craton and the Bangweulu Block (Map modified from Ganbat et al 2021).
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/168172_7bf7629f44b1aae1_002full.jpg
About Antler Gold Inc.
Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Africa's Top-Ranked Jurisdictions, with exposure to both Gold and REE. Antler's total license position now comprises 6 projects for a total landholding of approximately 584,347 Ha. The Company continues to assess new regional opportunities with the aim of building a risk diversified business model, that allows the Company to generate short and long-term income whilst providing stakeholders with exposure to potential multiple returns that are generated from the discovery process.
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Oliver Tors, B.Sc. (Hons)., Exploration Manager of the Company, who is registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 120660) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tors is an employee of Antler Gold Inc. and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.
Cautionary Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the appointment of directors and consultants. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Antler Gold. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler Gold with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, please contact Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc., at +264 81 220 2439
1 Shanta Gold Limited, 2023
2 Dunn and von der Heyden 2022
3 Shanta Gold Ltd, 2020, 2021a, 2021b.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168172
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Antler Gold Inc. Enters an Agreement to Sell Crescent Lake Lithium Property to Midex Resources Ltd.
Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 100% interest in certain mineral claims comprising the Crescent Lake Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada ("Property") to an arm's length private company, Midex Resources Ltd. ("Midex") ("Transaction").
Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler stated:"I am pleased to announce the sale of the Crescent Lake Lithium Project to Midex Resources Ltd., a highly regarded lithium explorer, paving the way for the successful development of the lithium potential on this Property. The sale of the Property allows Antler to focus on its existing projects while pursuing other opportunities, along with maintaining a significant equity investment in an active Canadian Lithium explorer."
"We believe this transaction is a win-win for Midex and Antler, as Midex continues to target high quality hard rock (spodumene) lithium acquisitions in Ontario" states David Jamieson, President and CEO of Midex. "We have discovered a number of highly prospective lithium-bearing pegmatites during initial prospecting at Favourable Lake and have now added more spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosting high grade lithium and tantalum values at Crescent Lake. Similar to Midex's other projects at Allison Lake, Onion Lake, and Case Lake, Crescent Lake has excellent road access and proximity to power and rail."
Transaction Details
Antler entered into an asset purchase agreement with Midex on May 8, 2023 ("MidexAgreement") pursuant to which Antler has agreed to sell to Midex its 100% interest in the Property. The Property was acquired by Antler in May 2019 from Sona Nanotech Inc. ("Sona") pursuant to a property acquisition agreement ("2019 Agreement") (see news release dated May 15, 2019).
Under the Midex Agreement, Antler has agreed to sell the Property to Midex in consideration of C$125,000 in cash (the "Cash Consideration") and the issuance of common shares of Midex ("Midex Shares") equal to 12% of the issued and outstanding capital of Midex, subject to certain adjustments (the "ShareConsideration"). Midex will also assume Antler's obligations under the net smelter return royalties, which represents a select area of the mineral claims comprising the Property.
Under the 2019 Agreement, Antler will be required to pay to Sona 50% of the consideration received by Antler for the Property, net of Antler's aggregate expenses related to the marketing, selling, upkeep and maintenance of the Property ("Antler's Expenses") incurred between the acquisition of the Property by Antler under the 2019 Agreement and the date of the sale of the Property, to a maximum of $3,000.000. Accordingly, Antler will pay Sona 50% of the Cash Consideration less Antler's Expenses and Antler has directed Midex to register 50% of the Share Consideration in the name of Sona. The remainder of the Midex Shares will be issued in the name of Antler. Each of Antler and Sona entered into an investor rights agreement with Midex in relation to the Midex Shares. The Midex Shares issuable pursuant to the Transaction will be subject to certain resale restrictions and escrow conditions, as well as a two-year standstill and voting support provisions.
Crescent Lake Lithium Project
The 4908 hectare block of contiguous mineral claims contain four spodumene pegmatite occurrences, with the potential for discovery of more lithium bearing pegmatites within the area of the claims. The northeast area of the claims have pegmatite occurrences interpreted to be similar in setting to the Seymour Lake Li-Be-Ta pegmatites. The pegmatites are described as being typically strike-parallel with the regional foliation and showing steep dip components of up to 90 degrees.
The Property is located in the Seymour Lake-Crescent Lake-Falcon Lake lithium belt. All four pegmatites on the Crescent Lake property returned greater than 1% Li2O from surface and drill core sampling completed in 2016. Surface channels from the 2016 program returned up to 3.14% Li2O over 1.2 metres in the Chappais pegmatite. Individual spodumene crystals in the Chappais pegmatite were noted by previous workers up to 50 cm long. A 4.0 metre wide section of the L61W areas East Pegmatite assayed 1.64% Li2O, 0.078% Ta2O5, 2270 ppm rubidium, 418 ppm caesium, and 256 ppm beryllium, from surface channel samples.
The Seymour-Crescent-Falcon lithium trend is currently known to host 13 spodumene-bearing pegmatites along a 26 km trend between the South Aubrey and the Falcon East pegmatite occurrences. Green Technology Metals has developed an Indicated Mineral Resource estimate of 5.2 million tonnes @ 1.29 % Li2O on the Seymour Project pegmatites directly south of the Crescent Lake property.*
* For full details of the Seymour Mineral Resource estimate, see GT1 ASX release dated 23 June 2022, Interim Seymour Mineral Resource Doubles to 9.9Mt.
Qualified Person
The technical elements of this release have been reviewed and approved by David Jamieson, P.Geo. (PGO), the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.
About Midex Resources Ltd.
Midex is a private junior exploration company focusing on lithium, specifically the exploration and development of pegmatite hosted spodumene deposits. Midex's current portfolio of lithium projects are located across Ontario and include the 100% owned Berens Lithium North, Berens Lithium South, Crescent Lake, Allison Lake, Onion Lake and Case Lake properties.
Midex also has a portfolio of gold projects in Ontario, including the 100% owned Berens Polymetallic, Sturgeon Lake, and Darkwater properties.
Cautionary Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the completion of the Transaction and future plans and objectives of Antler and Midex. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including the risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of the Transaction. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler Gold with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, please contact Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc., at +264 81 220 2439
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165355
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Newmont Receives Clearance from Australia's Competition Regulator to Acquire Newcrest
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that following a review by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC), the agency has cleared the Company to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM). The ACCC is expected to convey its clearance of the transaction to Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board for consideration.
Newmont continues advancing other regulatory approvals and expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of this year. Earlier this month, Korea's Fair Trade Commission and Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Independent Consumer & Competition Commission cleared the proposed acquisition. In July, the Canadian Competition Bureau issued a "no action" letter also clearing the transaction.
Other regulatory approvals to be secured for Newmont's proposed acquisition of Newcrest include the Australia Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC), and the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC). Newmont and Newcrest also continue engaging with the PNG Government and regulators about other approvals and clearances for the transaction.
On May 14, Newmont announced its definitive agreement to acquire Newcrest. The combination would create a world-class portfolio of assets with the highest concentration of Tier 1 operations, primarily in favorable, low-risk mining jurisdictions. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company would deliver a multi-decade production profile from 10 large, long-life, low cost, Tier 1 operations, and increased annual copper production primarily from Australia and Canada. The combined business is anticipated to generate annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million, expected to be achieved within the first 24 months, while also targeting at least $2 billion in the first two years after closing through portfolio optimization. 1
_________________________
1
See cautionary statement for additional information.
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .
Additional Information about the Transaction and Where to Find It
This communication is not an offer to purchase or exchange, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell securities of Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") or Newcrest Mining Limited ("Newcrest") nor the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction nor shall there be any such issuance or transfer of securities of Newmont or Newcrest in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. This communication is being made in respect of the transaction involving Newmont and Newcrest pursuant to the terms of a scheme implementation deed dated May 15, 2023 (the "Scheme Implementation Deed") by and among Newmont, Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd, an Australian proprietary company limited by shares, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont, and Newcrest and may be deemed to be soliciting material relating to the transaction. In furtherance of the pending transaction and subject to future developments, Newmont will file one or more proxy statements or other documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This communication is not a substitute for any proxy statement, the Scheme Booklet or other document Newmont or Newcrest may file with the SEC and Australian regulators in connection with the pending transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF NEWMONT AND NEWCREST ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT(S), SCHEME BOOKLET AND OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY IF AND WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING OR INVESTMENT DECISION WITH RESPECT TO THE TRANSACTION AS THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PENDING TRANSACTION AND THE PARTIES TO THE TRANSACTION. The definitive proxy statement will be mailed to Newmont stockholders. Investors and security holders may obtain a free copy of the proxy statements, the filings with the SEC that will be incorporated by reference into the proxy statement, the Scheme Booklet and other documents containing important information about the transaction and the parties to the transaction, filed by Newmont with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The disclosure documents and other documents that are filed with the SEC by Newmont may also be obtained on https://www.newmont.com/investors/reports-and-filings/default.aspx or by contacting Newmont's Investor Relations department at Daniel.Horton@newmont.com or by calling 303-837-5484.
Participants in the Transaction Solicitation
Newmont, Newcrest and certain of their respective directors and executive officers and other employees may be deemed to be participants in any solicitation of proxies from Newmont shareholders in respect of the pending transaction between Newmont and Newcrest. Information regarding Newmont's directors and executive officers is available in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023 and its proxy statement for its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on March 10, 2023. Information about Newcrest's directors and executive officers is set forth in Newcrest's latest annual report dated August 11, 2023 as updated from time to time via announcements made by Newcrest on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). Additional information regarding the interests of these participants in such proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be contained in any proxy statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC in connection with the pending transaction if and when they become available.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Australian securities laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "pending," "proposed" or "potential." Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to (i) the pending transaction to acquire the share capital of Newcrest, timing and closing of the pending transaction, including receipt of required approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions; (ii) estimates of expected synergies; (iii) estimates of expected incremental cash flow generation and portfolio optimization opportunities; and (iv) other expectations regarding the combined business.
Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Risks relating to forward looking statements in regard to the combined business and future performance may include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, currency fluctuations, operational risks, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, political risk, community relations, conflict resolution, governmental regulation and judicial outcomes and other risks. In addition, material risks that could cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements include: the inherent uncertainty associated with financial or other projections; the prompt and effective integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses and the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the pending transaction; the risk associated with Newmont's and Newcrest's ability to obtain the approval of the pending transaction by their shareholders required to consummate the pending transaction and the timing of the closing of the pending transaction, including the risk that the conditions to the pending transaction are not satisfied on a timely basis or at all and the failure of the pending transaction to close for any other reason; the risk that a consent or authorization that may be required for the pending transaction is not obtained or is obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties and others related to the Scheme Implementation Deed; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to the pending transaction, the response of business partners and retention as a result of the announcement and pendency of the transaction; risks relating to the value of the Scheme Consideration to be issued in connection with the pending transaction; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Newmont's and Newcrest's resources and the impact of competitive responses to the announcement of the transaction; and the diversion of management time on pending transaction-related issues. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors, see Newmont's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC as well as Newmont's other SEC filings, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com . Newcrest's most recent annual report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 as well as Newcrest's other filings made with Australian securities regulatory authorities are available on ASX ( www.asx.com.au ) or www.newcrest.com . Newmont and Newcrest do not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.
Synergies and value creation as used herein are management estimates provided for illustrative purposes and should not be considered a GAAP or non-GAAP financial measure. Synergies represent management's combined estimate of pre-tax synergies, supply chain efficiencies and Full Potential improvements, as a result of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses that have been monetized for the purposes of the estimation. Because synergies estimates reflect differences between certain actual costs incurred and management estimates of costs that would have been incurred in the absence of the integration of Newmont's and Newcrest's businesses, such estimates are necessarily imprecise and are based on numerous judgments and assumptions. Synergies are "forward-looking statements" subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual value creation to differ from expected or past synergies.
As used herein, Tier 1 / World-class asset is defined as +500k GEO's/year consolidated, average AISC/oz in the lower half of the industry cost curve and a mine life >10 years in countries that, on average, are classified in the A and B rating ranges by Moody's, S&P or Fitch.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230821557709/en/
Media Contact
Omar Jabara
720.212.9651
omar.jabara@newmont.com
Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Drill Results from Triple T Gold Project
NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the recently completed Reverse Circulation (RC) Drill Program carried out at its 100%-owned Triple T Gold Project located in the Humboldt Range, Nevada. The Project is situated 7 kilometers east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers southeast of the Florida Canyon Gold Mine (see Figure 1
The program consists of 14 shallow RC drill holes totaling 719.3 meters in the northern-most of the three target areas. Almost all drill holes intersected one or more, near-surface mineralized quartz veins with up to 4.57 m averaging 2.40 g/t Au in TT-9 and 9.14 m averaging 1.39 g/t Au in hole TT-11 (see Figure 2). The recent drilling and mapping program has confirmed the presence of a regional low-angle thrust plane (shear zone) controlling the Triple T gold mineralization over a strike length of up to 5 kilometers and possibly further on under cover rocks. The North Target area now measures 250 by 400 meters and remains open north and south as well as down-dip to the east (see Figures 3 & 4). With the confirmation that gold mineralization is expanding underneath the carbonate unit to the east (Upper Limestone), NV Gold is planning geophysical (Induced Polarization (IP)) investigations to reveal potentially larger erosion-protected targets along this promising structural gold-corridor.
John Watson, Chairman of NVX, stated:
"Our recent successful drilling at Triple T, combined with detailed geologic mapping and structural interpretation has illuminated new targets and expanded dimensions for this project. Recent sampling of numerous outcropping quartz veins north of the drilling area has the potential to enlarge the mineralized zone even further. We are very pleased with the results of the program and are excited about the potential of the project going forward."
John R. Kerr, P.Eng. is a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
Quality Assurance, Quality Control ("QA/QC") and Sample Analysis
The Company has implemented a quality control program to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the chip samples. The chips of the entire hole are collected at the drill site, logged and split into an eighth sample using a rotating sample splitter. The eighth sample is then securely shipped to the ALS Global Laboratory in Elko, Nevada. During sample collection and assaying, there is an established QC procedure using standards, and blanks inserting each at 30m intervals in each hole.
At the laboratory, samples are crushed and pulverized in preparation for analysis. The samples are analyzed for gold using fire assay with AA finish.
About NV Gold Corporation
NV Gold Corporation is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada and is focused on delivering value through its gold exploration efforts in Nevada, USA and by leveraging its expansive property portfolio.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
John Watson, Chairman and Interim CEO
303.884.6909
For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:
Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and statements that are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the Company's current expectations. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company and include, without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the potential quantity and grade of mineral resources identified in the Exploration Target and the Company's current expectations regarding future exploration and development plans. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.
SOURCE:NV Gold Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775485/NV-Gold-Corporation-Reports-Positive-Drill-Results-from-Triple-T-Gold-Project
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Siren’s Global Resource Increases to >1.3 Moz AuEq
Highlights
- A maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 132koz @ 7.1g/t AuEq containing 66koz @ 3.5g/t Au & 8,700t of antimony @ 1.5% Sb.
- The MRE comprises the Fraternal Shoot only and is based on existing surface trenches and drillholes and extends to approximately 170m below the surface.
- The Fraternal Shoot remains open at depth and there are three other shoots identified at Auld Creek (Fraternal North, Bonanza and Bonanza East Shoots).
- The MRE includes the following significant intersections;
- 35.0m @ 4.1g/t Au, 2.9% Sb or 35.0m @ 11.0g/t AuEq,
- 6.0m @ 4.1g/t Au, 4.1% Sb or 6.0m @ 13.8g/t AuEq,
- 34.0m @ 1.6g/t Au, 0.7% Sb or 34.0.0m @ 3.3g/t AuEq, and
- 20.7m @ 5.9g/t Au, 2.6% Sb or 20.7m @ 12.0g/t AuEq.
- Siren’s Reefton Mineral Resource estimate now stands at 444koz of gold and 8.7kt of Sb for 511koz @ 4.4 g/t AuEq.
- Siren’s Global Mineral Resource estimate now stands at 1.27Moz of gold and 8.7kt of Sb for 1.33Moz @ 3.3 g/t AuEq (100% basis).
“The Auld Creek Resource is the fourth high grade Resource defined at Reefton with all Resources remaining open along strike and at depth. The Auld Creek deposit is the first with high grade antimony which is a critical mineral in the global transition to clean energy. Siren’s vision is to be a multiple million-ounce high grade gold and antimony producer and with a global MRE now above 1.3Moz, we are well on track with this vision.”
Table 1. Siren’s Reefton Mineral Resource Estimate.
*Based on gold equivalent formula of AuEq = Au g/t + 2.36 x Sb% using a gold price of US$1,750/oz & antimony price of US$13,000 per tonne.
Table 2. Siren’s Global Mineral Resource Estimate.
*Based on gold equivalent formula of AuEq = Au g/t + 2.36 x Sb% using a gold price of US$1,750/oz & antimony price of US$13,000 per tonne.
1Siren owns 81.2% of the Sams Creek Project.
Background
The Auld Creek Prospect is contained within Siren’s Golden Point exploration permit and is situated between the highly productive Globe Progress mine, which historically produced 418koz @ 12.2g/t Au, and the Crushington group of mines that produced 515koz @ 16.3g/t Au (Figure 1). More recently OceanaGold (OGL) mined an open pit and extracted an additional 600koz of gold from lower grade remnant mineralisation around the historic Globe Progress mine. Collectively these mines produced 1.6Moz at 10g/t Au.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Argonaut Gold Up After Posting Q3 Results
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened lower on Friday (August 18) at 19,812.23.
The index was on track for a weekly decline, hitting a 6 week low on the back of rising bond yields. The technology and financial sectors fell last week, while the energy sector was the bright spot.
Looking over to commodities, gold dropped below the US$1,900 per ounce mark, to trade around the US$1,892 level on Friday. Meanwhile, silver was trading upward to end the week above US$22 per ounce.
Last week, some resource junior mining and energy focused companies saw their stock prices go up. Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
1. Wallbridge Mining (TSX:WM)
Leading this week’s top TSX stocks list is Wallbridge Mining, which saw its share price increase 20.83 percent to end the week at C$0.14.
Gold-focused Wallbridge’s flagship project, Fenelon, is located on the highly prospective Detour-Fenelon gold trend in Northern Abitibi, Quebec. Wallbridge also has interests in several copper, nickel and platinum group metal properties, including a 17.8 percent interest in Lonmin Canada.
2. Aclara Resources (TSX:ARA)
Aclara Resources is a development-stage company focused on heavy rare earth mineral
resources. Its primary project is located in the BioBio Region of southern Chile. The has all its efforts on developing its mineral resources through a project known as the Penco Module.
Last week, shares of Questerre Energy increased 9.09 percent to end at C$0.42.
3. Argonaut Gold (TSX:AR)
Another gold mining company making the list this week is Argonaut Gold, which is in the final stages of construction at its Magino project, located in Ontario, Canada. Magino is expected to achieve commercial production in the third quarter of 2023 and become Argonaut's largest and lowest cost mine.
The company also has three operating mines including the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA, where it is pursuing additional growth, La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and San Agustin mine in Durango, Mexico.
On August 11, the company posted its Q2 results, saying commercial production is on track for Q3 at Magino. Last week, the company did not release any news, but its shares increased 5.56 percent to end at C$0.57.
4. Nevada Copper (TSX:NCU)
Nevada Copper’s flagship Pumpkin Hollow copper project is located in Nevada, US. Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver. Its two fully permitted projects include the high-grade underground mine and processing facility, which is now in the production stage, and a large-scale open pit project, which is advancing towards feasibility status.
Last week, shares of Nevada Copper increased 5.41 percent, to end the five-day period at C$0.19.
5. Titan Mining (TSX:TI)
Last but not least this week is Titan Mining, an Augusta Group company which produces zinc concentrate at its 100 percent-owned Empire State Mine located in New York state.
On August 11, the company published its Q2 results, with zinc production reaching 15 million payable pounds, up 9 percent from the prior quarter. Last week, shares of Titan Mining increased 4.88 percent to end at C$0.43.
FAQs for TSX stocks
How big is the TSX?
The TSX is Canada's biggest stock exchange, and as of June 16, 2023, it had 1,789 listed stocks for a total market value of more than C$3.792 trillion. The TSX is often ranked as one of the 10 largest stock exchanges in the world.
Why do companies list on the TSX?
Listing on one of the world’s largest stock exchanges provides companies with greater market exposure, the ability to raise capital and an opportunity to build a strong financial reputation. In its technical guide to listing, the TSX states the exchange “offers companies a dynamic market to raise capital, enhanced liquidity, specialized indices, visibility and analyst coverage."
What sectors are included in the S&P/TSX Composite Index?
The S&P/TSX Composite Index tracks more than 230 constituents across a wide range of sectors, of which the top five by weight are: financials (30.1 percent), energy (16.6 percent), industrials (14 percent), information technology (7.7 percent) and materials (11.9 percent).
What was the highest point for the TSX?
The TSX hit a record high of 22,213.07 points in April 2022. While the exchange was at 19,970 points as of June 16, 2023, there are high expectations that the TSX could move past the 22,000 level by the end of 2023 to set new record highs.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Performers articles is retrieved each Friday after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Article by Priscila Barrera; FAQs by Melissa Pistilli.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Maritime Resources Leads with Rise of Over 40 Percent
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the decline last week, finishing at 585.4.
In the resource sector, the gold price took a hit as investors grew more confident in the US Federal Reserve's ability to engineer a soft landing. The yellow metal sank below US$1,900 per ounce mark, continuing its summer decline.
Against that backdrop, a variety of TSXV-listed resource stocks made moves over the last five days. Read on to find out which companies rose the most during the period and what was affecting their share prices.
1. Maritime Resources (TSXV:MAE)
Weekly gain: 42.86 percent; market cap: C$21.34 million; current share price: C$0.05
Maritime Resources is a gold and copper exploration company focused on its Hammerdown project in Newfoundland and Labrador’s Baie Verte district, in which it also owns several other properties.
On Monday, Maritime shared that New Found Gold (TSXV:NFG,NYSEAMERICAN:NFGC) is the lead investor in its previously announced private placement, with the latter company investing US$2 million in Maritime. A portion of the proceeds will be used by Maritime to complete its acquisition of Point Rousse Mining. Point Rousse owns the Pine Cove mill, which is located at its Point Rousse project in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Maritime and New Found Gold also signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding related to the investment allowing New Found to perform due diligence into a potential toll milling agreement for the Pine Cove mill.
The release sent the company’s share price upwards last Monday (August 14), and it peaked at C$0.055 during trading that day.
2. GMV Minerals (TSXV:GMV)
Weekly gain: 37.04 percent; market cap: C$13.94 million; current share price: C$0.185
US-focused GMV Minerals is a gold development company with its wholly owned Mexican Hat gold project in Arizona. GMV recently branched out into lithium as well, entering into an option to earn a 100 percent interest in the Daisy Creek lithium project in Nevada.
Last Wednesday (August 16), GMV announced it staked 83 claims adjacent to Daisy Creek, which has doubled their land position to 3,408 acres. “... We feel that the Company is well poised to advance field activities on the Daisy where similarities exist between what is seen at Daisy Creek and Lithium America’s burgeoning Thacker Pass discovery located in the McDermitt Caldera of Nevada,” GMV Minerals President Ian Klassen said in the release.
The company’s share price reached C$0.195 during trading on Wednesday after starting the week at C$0.13.
3. Cantex Mine Development (TSXV:CD)
Weekly gain: 35 percent; market cap: C$24.4 million; current share price: C$0.27
Cantex owns multiple projects in Yukon, Canada. Its North Rackla project was found to contain “very high germanium values;” Canada has identified germanium as a critical metal, but there are not many sources of it, according to the company.
Last Wednesday, Cantex shared that it was extending its previously announced private placement until mid-September. Its share price climbed throughout the first half of the week, peaking at C$0.295 on Tuesday (August 15).
4. Goldstorm Metals (TSXV:GSTM)
Weekly gain: 30.56 percent; market cap: C$12.19 million; current share price: C$0.235
Precious and base metals exploration company Goldstorm Metals is focused on its flagship Crown and Electrum gold-silver projects in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle. In early August, Goldstorm began a 3,000 meter diamond drill program at Electrum targeting spots where previous exploration uncovered high grades.
Although the company did not release news last week, its share price spiked to C$0.26 on Friday (August 18).
5. Pure Energy Minerals (TSXV:PE)
Weekly gain: 26.14 percent; market cap: C$32.03 million; current share price: C$1.11
Pure Energy Minerals is a lithium company focused on its Clayton Valley lithium bring project in Nevada. The company has received all necessary permits to begin construction and operation of a direct lithium extraction pilot plant at the project.
Pure Energy hasn’t released news in Q3, but its share price spent last week climbing to peak at C$1.11 last Friday.
FAQs for TSXV stocks
What is the difference between the TSX and TSXV?
The TSX, or Toronto Stock Exchange, is used by senior companies with larger market caps, while the TSXV, or TSX Venture Exchange, is used by smaller-cap companies. Companies listed on the TSXV can graduate to the senior exchange.
How many companies are listed on the TSXV?
As of April 2023, there were 1,713 companies listed on the TSXV, 953 of which were mining companies. Comparatively, the TSX was home to 1,789 companies, with 190 of those being mining companies.
Together the TSX and TSXV host around 40 percent of the world’s public mining companies.
How much does it cost to list on the TSXV?
There are a variety of different fees that companies must pay to list on the TSXV, and according to the exchange, they can vary based on the transaction’s nature and complexity. The listing fee alone will most likely cost between C$10,000 to C$70,000. Accounting and auditing fees could rack up between C$25,000 and C$100,000, while legal fees are expected to be over C$75,000 and an underwriters’ commission may hit up to 12 percent.
The exchange lists a handful of other fees and expenses companies can expect, including but not limited to security commission and transfer agency fees, investor relations costs and director and officer liability insurance.
These are all just for the initial listing, of course. There are ongoing expenses once companies are trading, such as sustaining fees and additional listing fees, plus the costs associated with filing regular reports.
How do you trade on the TSXV?
Investors can trade on the TSXV the way they would trade stocks on any exchange. This means they can use a stock broker or an individual investment account to buy and sell shares of TSXV-listed companies during the exchange's trading hours.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers articles is retrieved each Friday after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: GMV Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Dips Below US$1,900, Lithium M&A Heats Up
Gold fell below the US$1,900 per ounce mark this week, continuing a downtrend that began about a month ago.
The US Federal Reserve was in focus once again as the minutes for its July meeting came out. The central bank hiked rates by 25 basis points at that gathering, as was widely expected, and some market watchers believe it will be the last increase.
The minutes from the Fed indicate that may not be the case — they show that most participants still see "significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy." However, it's tough to say. Experts have pointed out that Fed officials are starting to seem less unified than they once were.
For example, while the decision to raise rates in July was unanimous between the Federal Open Market Committee's 11 voting members, two people among the broader panel of 18 were in favor of leaving rates unchanged or "could have supported such a proposal." Aside from that, some Fed officials have expressed contrasting views on what will happen next with rates.
Going back to gold, many pundits the Investing News Network has been speaking with believe the yellow metal will remain under pressure until the Fed clearly indicates that it's done hiking rates.
“As soon as (the US Federal Reserve pauses) and then starts receding, I think investors will get in the game” — Rich Checkan, Asset Strategies International
If that's the case, those looking for a price breakout likely have at least a little longer to wait — the Fed's next meeting isn't scheduled to run until September 19 to 20.
Azure Minerals rejects bid from lithium miner SQM
Lithium M&A activity has been running strong this year, with the biggest deal being the US$10.6 billion mega merger between major producers Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and Allkem (ASX:AKE,OTC Pink:OROCF).
But this week news hit that ASX-listed explorer Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) has rejected a bid from Chilean miner SQM (NYSE:SQM). According to Azure, it has received more than one expression of interest from SQM, the most recent of which came on July 12 and had an indicative offer price of AU$2.31 in cash per share of Azure.
Azure has several assets in Western Australia, with its main project being the Andover lithium and nickel-copper-cobalt project. Azure has a 60 percent stake in the asset, and said in a release that its "rapidly developing understanding" of Andover's potential is part of the reason it rejected SQM's advances. Even so, the companies will continue working together — SQM is currently Azure's largest shareholder with a 19.99 percent stake.
It's worth noting that, although the transaction between SQM and Azure didn't work out, lithium experts are calling for further M&A in the future — in fact, Joe Lowry of Global Lithium has specifically pointed to small explorers in Western Australia as important to watch. "I think you might see some of the better small exploration plays in Western Australia just get absorbed sooner than they would have otherwise, just because it’s a grab for the rock now," he said.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.