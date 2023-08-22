Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Antler Gold (TSXV:ANTL)

Antler Gold: Strategic Project Generation in Africa's Rare Earths and Gold Market


Antler Gold (TSXV:ANTL) focuses on sustainability and on tapping into the cyclical nature of commodity markets by generating and increasing shareholder value and attracting joint venture partners to fund what it considers to be the highest-risk phases of exploration. Antler's strategy is shaped around several key trends including the increasing demand for specialty minerals.

Antler acquires new projects and opportunities in exchange for milestone-based equity and cash payments, production royalty on each asset, and equity interest in individual projects to generate both short-term and long-term value for investors.

Antler Gold

​With a disciplined approach to mineral property acquisitions, Antler capitalizes on low valuations and preserves capital during periods of market volatility. Through this approach, the company retains exposure to potential multiples in the event of a mineral discovery. It also thrives on a diversified portfolio, giving it even more potential to attract reputable and robust strategic partnerships.

Company Highlights

  • Antler Gold is a project generation and exploration company focused on discovering economically viable deposits in Southern Africa.
  • The company holds several gold projects in Namibia, REE assets in Zambia and a growing strategic exploration portfolio.
  • This portfolio contains multiple highly prospective tenures situated in a fertile gold belt.
  • Antler's Onkoshi and Erongo gold projects are both high-quality and drill-ready with significant new discovery potential.
  • The company's Kesya REE project has the potential to host a significant high-value rare earth deposit.
  • Antler employs an experienced management team with a track record of significant discoveries in Africa.
  • The company also displays an attractive valuation with considerable opportunity for re-rating and multiple potential catalysts from exploration activities.
  • With continued growth through its unique project generation and exploration strategy, the market can expect a strong news flow that seeks to:
    • Provide insights into responsible resource extraction processes and sustainable mining practices.
    • Convey the value of projects that are economically viable.
    • Educate the market about the importance of balancing short-term returns with long-term success.
    • Foster a greater appreciation for opportunities in the mining sector.

This Antler Gold profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Antler Gold (TSXV:ANTL) to receive an Investor Presentation

ANTL:CC
Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted three new gold exploration licenses targeting the extension of the highly-fertile Ubendian belt into north-east Zambia. The Eastern Ubendian Corridor is well established as a producing gold terrane which includes 4 significant gold fields (Lupa, Mpanda, Amani and Niassa), with the Lupa Goldfields hosting the >1MOz New Luika Gold Mine ("NLGM")1. The combined licenses, named the Ufipa Gold Project, cover an extensive 473,627 ha offering a district scale opportunity for establishing a new gold field in the unexplored western extension of the Ubendian Belt. The project forms part of Antlers 87.5% held subsidiary, Antler PG (see news release dated March 24, 2022).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Inc. Enters an Agreement to Sell Crescent Lake Lithium Property to Midex Resources Ltd.

Antler Gold Inc. Enters an Agreement to Sell Crescent Lake Lithium Property to Midex Resources Ltd.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 100% interest in certain mineral claims comprising the Crescent Lake Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada ("Property") to an arm's length private company, Midex Resources Ltd. ("Midex") ("Transaction").

Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler stated:"I am pleased to announce the sale of the Crescent Lake Lithium Project to Midex Resources Ltd., a highly regarded lithium explorer, paving the way for the successful development of the lithium potential on this Property. The sale of the Property allows Antler to focus on its existing projects while pursuing other opportunities, along with maintaining a significant equity investment in an active Canadian Lithium explorer."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Receives Clearance from Australia's Competition Regulator to Acquire Newcrest

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that following a review by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC), the agency has cleared the Company to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM). The ACCC is expected to convey its clearance of the transaction to Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board for consideration.

Newmont continues advancing other regulatory approvals and expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of this year. Earlier this month, Korea's Fair Trade Commission and Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Independent Consumer & Competition Commission cleared the proposed acquisition. In July, the Canadian Competition Bureau issued a "no action" letter also clearing the transaction.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Drill Results from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation Reports Positive Drill Results from Triple T Gold Project

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the recently completed Reverse Circulation (RC) Drill Program carried out at its 100%-owned Triple T Gold Project located in the Humboldt Range, Nevada. The Project is situated 7 kilometers east of the Rochester silver-gold operation and 42 kilometers southeast of the Florida Canyon Gold Mine (see Figure 1

The program consists of 14 shallow RC drill holes totaling 719.3 meters in the northern-most of the three target areas. Almost all drill holes intersected one or more, near-surface mineralized quartz veins with up to 4.57 m averaging 2.40 g/t Au in TT-9 and 9.14 m averaging 1.39 g/t Au in hole TT-11 (see Figure 2). The recent drilling and mapping program has confirmed the presence of a regional low-angle thrust plane (shear zone) controlling the Triple T gold mineralization over a strike length of up to 5 kilometers and possibly further on under cover rocks. The North Target area now measures 250 by 400 meters and remains open north and south as well as down-dip to the east (see Figures 3 & 4). With the confirmation that gold mineralization is expanding underneath the carbonate unit to the east (Upper Limestone), NV Gold is planning geophysical (Induced Polarization (IP)) investigations to reveal potentially larger erosion-protected targets along this promising structural gold-corridor.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Siren’s Global Resource Increases to >1.3 Moz AuEq

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide a maidenMineral Resource Estimate for the Auld Creek Prospect.
Keep reading...Show less
gold bar on a pile of gold nuggets

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Argonaut Gold Up After Posting Q3 Results

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened lower on Friday (August 18) at 19,812.23.

The index was on track for a weekly decline, hitting a 6 week low on the back of rising bond yields. The technology and financial sectors fell last week, while the energy sector was the bright spot.

Looking over to commodities, gold dropped below the US$1,900 per ounce mark, to trade around the US$1,892 level on Friday. Meanwhile, silver was trading upward to end the week above US$22 per ounce.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars and coins

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Maritime Resources Leads with Rise of Over 40 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the decline last week, finishing at 585.4.

In the resource sector, the gold price took a hit as investors grew more confident in the US Federal Reserve's ability to engineer a soft landing. The yellow metal sank below US$1,900 per ounce mark, continuing its summer decline.

Against that backdrop, a variety of TSXV-listed resource stocks made moves over the last five days. Read on to find out which companies rose the most during the period and what was affecting their share prices.

Keep reading...Show less
federal reserve logo with gold bars

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Dips Below US$1,900, Lithium M&A Heats Up

Gold fell below the US$1,900 per ounce mark this week, continuing a downtrend that began about a month ago.

The US Federal Reserve was in focus once again as the minutes for its July meeting came out. The central bank hiked rates by 25 basis points at that gathering, as was widely expected, and some market watchers believe it will be the last increase.

The minutes from the Fed indicate that may not be the case — they show that most participants still see "significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy." However, it's tough to say. Experts have pointed out that Fed officials are starting to seem less unified than they once were.

Keep reading...Show less

