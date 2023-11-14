Antler Gold Announces $500,000 Private Placement Financing

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2023)

Is Gold a Buy at US$2,000?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Trending Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Introduces a New Horizon for Cybersecurity Solutions Catering to Underserved SMB and SME Sectors

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. and Core Nickel Corp. Announce Closing of Spin-Out Plan of Arrangement

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Falcon Announces Private Placement Repricing

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Bay

FOR:CA

Western Copper and Gold

WRN:CA

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

API:CC

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Antler Gold Announces $500,000 Private Placement Financing

Antler Gold Announces $500,000 Private Placement Financing

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to complete a private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Financing") by the sale of up to 10,000,000 units of Antler (each, a "Unit") at $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of Antler (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Financing (the "Closing Date").

To facilitate the Financing, Antler has entered into an agreement with Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, to act as agent for the Financing (the "Agent"). Antler has agreed to pay to the Agent a cash commission equal to 7.5% of proceeds raised from investors introduced by the Agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of Antler and to issue compensation warrants entitling the Agent to purchase that number of Common Shares as is equal to 7.5% of the Units sold to investors introduced by the Agent, except on subscriptions received from directors, officers, and employees of Antler. Each compensation warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share of Antler at $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date.

Completion of the Financing is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and all securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period.

The engagement of Numus Capital Corp. and the Financing may constitute Related Party Transactions under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI-61-101"). Antler is relying upon an exemption for shareholder approval required under section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that any related party elements of such transactions would not exceed 25% of market capitalization of Antler.

The net proceeds from the Financing are designated for the continued development of our exploration activities in Namibia and Zambia, where initial findings have been constructive. In keeping with our focus on project generation and organic royalty creation, a portion of these subscription funds will be dedicated to identifying and securing new regional opportunities in southern Africa. The strategy is designed to enhance Antler's business model, which aims to provide both short and long-term revenue. The allocation of the proceeds of the Financing also includes funds for general corporate purposes, ensuring operational efficiencies and the ongoing growth of Antler within Africa's premier mining jurisdictions.

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and organic royalty creation in Africa's Top-Ranked Jurisdictions. The Company continues to assess new regional opportunities with the aim of building a diversified business model that allows the Company to generate short and long-term revenue opportunities whilst providing stakeholders with exposure to potential multiple returns that are generated from the discovery process.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the exploration properties and activities. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Antler Gold. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler Gold with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc., at +264 81 220 2439

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/187377

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Antler GoldANTL:CCTSXV:ANTLPrecious Metals Investing
ANTL:CC
Antler Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Antler Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Antler Gold (TSXV:ANTL)

Antler Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Ufipa Project in Zambia and Announces Its Participation in an Educational Initiative with the University of Zambia School of Mines and RES PRIME

Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Ufipa Project in Zambia and Announces Its Participation in an Educational Initiative with the University of Zambia School of Mines and RES PRIME

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration work at the Ufipa Gold Project, an Antler Gold PG project (see press release dated March 24, 2022). The Company is also pleased to announce its participation in an initiative that will provide post-graduate students from the University of Zambia School of Mines the opportunity to gain on-the- ground mineral exploration experience on a real-world exploration project, in partnership with RES PRIME.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Provides Namibian Exploration Update and Highlights Ongoing Progress

Antler Gold Provides Namibian Exploration Update and Highlights Ongoing Progress

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, emphasizing its commitment to a diversified business model that generates both short and long-term revenue opportunities.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Announces Completion of Soil and Calcrete Sampling on Its Central Erongo Gold Project, Namibia

Antler Gold Announces Completion of Soil and Calcrete Sampling on Its Central Erongo Gold Project, Namibia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its soil and calcrete sampling program on its 100% owned Central Erongo Gold Project in Namibia. The project is comprised of five contiguous licenses covering a total area of 185 km2in highly prospective areas of the Damara Mobile Belt. This includes 28 km of prospective strike length with the same stratigraphy that hosts the Osino Resources Twin Hills deposit. Antler's EPL 8010 borders with the Twin Hills Mining License (3.1 Moz Au). The highest soil sampling anomaly on Antler's EPL 7261 is approximately 5 km from the Navachab Gold Mine, a 1989 mineral resource of 10.4 Mt @ 2.4 gt Au which produced 85,000 ounces of gold in 2022. (Figure 1)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted three new gold exploration licenses targeting the extension of the highly-fertile Ubendian belt into north-east Zambia. The Eastern Ubendian Corridor is well established as a producing gold terrane which includes 4 significant gold fields (Lupa, Mpanda, Amani and Niassa), with the Lupa Goldfields hosting the >1MOz New Luika Gold Mine ("NLGM")1. The combined licenses, named the Ufipa Gold Project, cover an extensive 473,627 ha offering a district scale opportunity for establishing a new gold field in the unexplored western extension of the Ubendian Belt. The project forms part of Antlers 87.5% held subsidiary, Antler PG (see news release dated March 24, 2022).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Inc. Enters an Agreement to Sell Crescent Lake Lithium Property to Midex Resources Ltd.

Antler Gold Inc. Enters an Agreement to Sell Crescent Lake Lithium Property to Midex Resources Ltd.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 100% interest in certain mineral claims comprising the Crescent Lake Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada ("Property") to an arm's length private company, Midex Resources Ltd. ("Midex") ("Transaction").

Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler stated:"I am pleased to announce the sale of the Crescent Lake Lithium Project to Midex Resources Ltd., a highly regarded lithium explorer, paving the way for the successful development of the lithium potential on this Property. The sale of the Property allows Antler to focus on its existing projects while pursuing other opportunities, along with maintaining a significant equity investment in an active Canadian Lithium explorer."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

Element 79 Gold - Advancements in Field Work and Community Relations in Lucero Region

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC  - T heNewswire - November 14, 2023 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on the recent advancements in geologic field work and community relations initiatives in the Apacheta and Sando Alcalde areas of its flagship Lucero property.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Receives Encouraging Mag Survey Results for Pear Lake

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRA:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has received results from a recent Airborne Magnetic survey at the Company's Pear Lake block, lying at the northwest end of the Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The aeromag results outline two gold target areas that form part of an interpreted faultdyke system, which is highly prospective for gold in this area

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent exploration has been successful in outlining promising new areas with previously undiscovered gold occurrences, first at the Shining Tree block and now at the Pear Lake block, complementing our June 6th discovery of 48.5 metres at 0.85 g/t gold at Gowganda West. Pear Lake is a small satellite area close to the nearby Juby deposit and it is likewise encouraging that such favourable geology is present. This historically underexplored property continues to yield promising results for us."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prospecting Legend Ken Reading Returns to New Break's Sundog Gold Project at Age 93

Prospecting Legend Ken Reading Returns to New Break's Sundog Gold Project at Age 93

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to report that in September 2023, a New Break field team comprised of famed Canadian prospector Ken Reading, Shaun Parent, P. Geo. of Superior Exploration Ltd. and a field assistant, accessed the Sundog Gold Project in Kivalliq Region, Nunavut ("Sundog") by float plane from Thompson, Manitoba. The team performed a reconnaissance site visit to confirm access to the project area, assess the impact of environmental changes, reproduce historical gold assays from a small sample of historical trenches and gather samples from previously unsampled vein structures near existing historical trenches.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

Element 79 Gold Corp Announces Proposed Share Consolidation

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 2, 2023 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element 79 Gold" ) announces that its board of directors has approved a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a ratio of 10 pre-Consolidation Common Shares (the "Existing Shares") for one post-Consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidated Shares"). The Share Consolidation remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company will issue a news release upon receiving CSE approval, announcing the effective date of the Share Consolidation. The Consolidated Shares will subsequently begin trading on a consolidated basis under the existing Company name and trading symbol.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Provides 2023 Summary and Corporate Update with Focus on Bringing Lucero Towards Production in 2024

Element79 Gold Corp Provides 2023 Summary and Corporate Update with Focus on Bringing Lucero Towards Production in 2024

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Antler Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Standout Lithium Pegmatite Drill Targets

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Pomme Project Drilling Identifies New Zones of Rare Earth and Niobium Mineralisation within Carbonatite Complex

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Related News

Resource Investing

Standout Lithium Pegmatite Drill Targets

Copper Investing

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Pomme Project Drilling Identifies New Zones of Rare Earth and Niobium Mineralisation within Carbonatite Complex

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

rare earth investing

Ionic Rare Earths Limited REO Magnet Recycling Ramping up to 24/7 for Customer Samples

Lithium Investing

LU7 Bolsters North American Operational Experience

Resource Investing

Drill Rig Mobilised for Phase 2 Program at Morrissey Hill, Yinnetharra, W.A.

×