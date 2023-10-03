Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Ufipa Project in Zambia and Announces Its Participation in an Educational Initiative with the University of Zambia School of Mines and RES PRIME

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Klimat X

KLX:CC

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Battery Metals Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Ufipa Project in Zambia and Announces Its Participation in an Educational Initiative with the University of Zambia School of Mines and RES PRIME

Antler Gold Commences Gold Exploration Program at Ufipa Project in Zambia and Announces Its Participation in an Educational Initiative with the University of Zambia School of Mines and RES PRIME

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of exploration work at the Ufipa Gold Project, an Antler Gold PG project (see press release dated March 24, 2022). The Company is also pleased to announce its participation in an initiative that will provide post-graduate students from the University of Zambia School of Mines the opportunity to gain on-the- ground mineral exploration experience on a real-world exploration project, in partnership with RES PRIME.

Highlights

  • Ubendian Belt potential: Antler's Ufipa Gold Project, covering 473,627 hectares, offers significant exploration potential in the unexplored western extension of the Ubendian Belt, a region gaining prominence for hosting substantial economically viable gold deposits.
  • Antler is exploring this extensive district-scale opportunity, making it an attractive prospect for major mining companies in this promising gold-rich region.
  • Educational Initiative: The Company is collaborating with the University of Zambia School of Mines and RES PRIME to provide practical mineral exploration experience to post-graduate students from the university, enhancing their skills through on-the-ground involvement in real-world exploration projects.

Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc., commented: "As we embark on our first exploration program at the Ufipa Project in Zambia, we are committed to uncovering its potential while also making a positive impact in the region where we operate. Our approach is grounded in two fundamental principles of exploration targeting: firstly, the best chance of discovering world-class deposits lies in exploring areas with known world-class deposits; and secondly, the largest deposits are typically found in the early stages of exploration. These principles underpin our area-selection strategies: the 'Elephant Country' approach and the 'First Mover' strategy."

Exploration Program Summary: Targeting Orogenic Gold mineralisation

The 473,627 hectare Ufipa Gold Project is made up of three large exploration licenses which are located in the Northern and Eastern provinces of Zambia, approximately 800 km north east of the Zambian capital of Luska. The project area covers the extension of the highly fertile Ubendian belt into north-east Zambia and is known to hosts a variety of potential favorable host rock and structures considered to be favorable targets to explore for potentially economic orogenic Au deposits.

The first phase exploration work on the Ufipa Gold Project will consist of an orientation stream sediment sampling survey, prospecting and geological mapping to evaluate the gold targeting concept (Figure 1). A selection of suitable stream sediment sample positions have been selected which will focus on lower order streams with high erosive potential upstream. The sample sites are positioned upstream of confluences, and exploration will be conducted on 30862-HQ-LEL and 30846-HQ-LEL during the first phase of work.

This extension of the Ubendian Belt into Zambia has not been previously recognized and has the potential to emerge as a new gold district.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/182761_antler_figure1_550.jpg

Figure 1.) Ufipa phase one stream sediment sampling locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/182761_antler_figure1.png

Antler is excited to announce its participation in an innovative practical field course in collaboration with the University of Zambia School of Mines and RES PRIME.

An introduction to the project partners:

  • The University of Zambia School of Mines is a leader in providing higher education in mines and mineral sciences in the region and beyond. It is celebrated for its comprehensive and rigorous teaching, learning, research, and scholarly programs, which are responsive to the needs of individuals, industry, and society.
  • RES PRIME is a non-profit company, partnering with geoscience faculties at tertiary institutions in Southern Africa and assisting these faculties in developing greater practical knowledge and application of fieldwork skills among geoscience graduates.

This initiative underscores the Company's commitment to fostering collaboration and making a positive contribution to the industry and the communities in which we operate. The endeavor aligns with our mission to excel not only in the field of mineral exploration but also to do so responsibly and sustainably.

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company focused on project generation and organic royalty creation in Africa's Top-Ranked Jurisdictions. The Company continues to assess new regional opportunities with the aim of building a diversified business model that allows the Company to generate short and long-term revenue opportunities whilst providing stakeholders with exposure to multiple potential returns that are generated from the discovery process.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Oliver Tors: Pr.Sci.Nat., B. Sc (Hons)., Exploration Manager of the Company, who is registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 120660) with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Tors is an employee of Antler Gold Inc. and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the exploration properties and activities. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Antler Gold. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by Antler Gold with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc., at +264 81 220 2439.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/182761

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Antler GoldANTL:CCTSXV:ANTLPrecious Metals Investing
ANTL:CC
Antler Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Antler Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Antler Gold (TSXV:ANTL)

Antler Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Provides Namibian Exploration Update and Highlights Ongoing Progress

Antler Gold Provides Namibian Exploration Update and Highlights Ongoing Progress

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, emphasizing its commitment to a diversified business model that generates both short and long-term revenue opportunities.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Announces Completion of Soil and Calcrete Sampling on Its Central Erongo Gold Project, Namibia

Antler Gold Announces Completion of Soil and Calcrete Sampling on Its Central Erongo Gold Project, Namibia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its soil and calcrete sampling program on its 100% owned Central Erongo Gold Project in Namibia. The project is comprised of five contiguous licenses covering a total area of 185 km2in highly prospective areas of the Damara Mobile Belt. This includes 28 km of prospective strike length with the same stratigraphy that hosts the Osino Resources Twin Hills deposit. Antler's EPL 8010 borders with the Twin Hills Mining License (3.1 Moz Au). The highest soil sampling anomaly on Antler's EPL 7261 is approximately 5 km from the Navachab Gold Mine, a 1989 mineral resource of 10.4 Mt @ 2.4 gt Au which produced 85,000 ounces of gold in 2022. (Figure 1)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been granted three new gold exploration licenses targeting the extension of the highly-fertile Ubendian belt into north-east Zambia. The Eastern Ubendian Corridor is well established as a producing gold terrane which includes 4 significant gold fields (Lupa, Mpanda, Amani and Niassa), with the Lupa Goldfields hosting the >1MOz New Luika Gold Mine ("NLGM")1. The combined licenses, named the Ufipa Gold Project, cover an extensive 473,627 ha offering a district scale opportunity for establishing a new gold field in the unexplored western extension of the Ubendian Belt. The project forms part of Antlers 87.5% held subsidiary, Antler PG (see news release dated March 24, 2022).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Inc. Enters an Agreement to Sell Crescent Lake Lithium Property to Midex Resources Ltd.

Antler Gold Inc. Enters an Agreement to Sell Crescent Lake Lithium Property to Midex Resources Ltd.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell its 100% interest in certain mineral claims comprising the Crescent Lake Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada ("Property") to an arm's length private company, Midex Resources Ltd. ("Midex") ("Transaction").

Christopher Drysdale, CEO of Antler stated:"I am pleased to announce the sale of the Crescent Lake Lithium Project to Midex Resources Ltd., a highly regarded lithium explorer, paving the way for the successful development of the lithium potential on this Property. The sale of the Property allows Antler to focus on its existing projects while pursuing other opportunities, along with maintaining a significant equity investment in an active Canadian Lithium explorer."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise up to $600,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise up to $600,000

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 3,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $600,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per Warrant Share for a period of two (2) years after the closing of the Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Defines Drilling Targets for Lynx Gold Zone Lateral Extension

Puma Exploration Defines Drilling Targets for Lynx Gold Zone Lateral Extension

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to outline the ongoing progress of its 2023 exploration program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada. The program has successfully shown that gold mineralization extends to 150 m vertical depth at the Lynx Gold Zone ("LGZ") following Phase 1 drilling ( see August 23, 2023, News Release ). With assay results pending, the Company is now focused on demonstrating the continuity of gold mineralization along the 4 km extension of the Lynx Gold Trend ("LGT") to increase the total gold inventory of the 44,000-ha land package.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp. Provides Update on 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property

Element 79 Gold Corp. Provides Update on 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC - T heNewswire - September 26, 2023 Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") a mining company focused on gold, silver and associated metals, provides an update on the progress of its comprehensive work plan for the Dale Property (the "Property"), located in the Porcupine Mining Division, Dale Township, Ontario, Canada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally Enhanced Prospecting Survey on Its Gowganda West Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of Phase 1 of a Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. This survey covered three areas: the area of current exploration focus south of Aris Mining's Juby Project (Zone 1 to Zone 3), and the satellite areas of Pear Lake and Pigeon Lake

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our recent drill results at Gowganda West, including 48.5m of 0.85 g/t Au in hole IMGW-23-04 announced on June 6 th of this year, have further invigorated our interest in the area. As a result, we have targeted the area for DEP in an effort to increase our mineralization footprint and help guide future drilling efforts through mapping and sampling. Gowganda West is highly prospective but still remains largely under-explored, so this is our first step at probing further at that potential."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSXV: VIPR) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 28th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM SUBMITS PERMIT TO DRILL AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM SUBMITS PERMIT TO DRILL AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to announce that it has initiated the planning and permitting process of its first drill program on its 100%-owned Liberty property located in James Bay Québec, adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project.

On August 28, 2023 , the Company announced the identification of numerous pegmatite outcrops and glacial boulders on the Liberty property. Following phase one of the ground exploration program, the extension of the Adina trend was also covered with a soil survey (C-horizon). A total of 272 samples were taken with an average spacing of ~100 metres between samples, to mitigate the challenges posed by the scarcity of outcrops and the presence of lakes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Antler Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

BriaCell Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Bria-IMT in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer

Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Programs at East Preston Project

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Related News

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Programs at East Preston Project

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Participate at Mines and Money @ IMARC in Sydney, Australia

Oil and Gas Investing

VVC Welcomes Steve Looper to its Board of Directors

Energy Investing

Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Drill Programs at East Preston

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Receives Traxxin Exploration Permit - Provides Further Disclosure of Amendments to Farwell and Burchell Property Option Agreements and Agrees to Issue Shares for Services

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces the Discovery Spodumene-Bearing Pegmatite at the Elrond Project

Resource Investing

R&D Claim and Funding Arrangement

×