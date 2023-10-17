Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Price Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Trending Press Releases

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Flow-Through Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

ALX Resources Corp.(TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units (the "FT Units") for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be available to Canadian accredited investors. Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX on a "best efforts" basis for the Offering.

Up to 14,285,714 FT Units will be offered at a price of $0.035 per FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one non flow-through common share purchase warrant. One common share purchase warrant from the FT Units will entitle the holder to purchase one non flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period expiring 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

Finder's fees will be payable to Red Cloud and other qualified finders in connection with the Offering consisting of 6.0% cash and 6.0% finder's warrants, with each finder's warrant exercisable at price of $0.05 for a period expiring 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. All the securities issuable will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing, which is expected to occur on or before November 24, 2023.

Proceeds from the sale of FT Units will be used solely for exploration programs on the Company's Quebec, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Nova Scotia mineral exploration properties. The Offering is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About ALX

ALX is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol "ALXEF".

ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties in Canada, which include lithium, uranium, nickel-copper-cobalt and gold projects. The Company uses the latest exploration technologies and holds interests in over 220,000 hectares of prospective lands in Saskatchewan, a stable jurisdiction that hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world, a producing gold mine, and production from base metals mines, both current and historical.

ALX owns a 50% interest in eight lithium exploration properties staked in 2022-2023 collectively known as the Hydra Lithium Project, located in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada, a 100% interest in the Anchor Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, Canada, and 100% interests in the Crystal Lithium Project and the Reindeer Lithium Project, both located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

ALX's uranium holdings in northern Saskatchewan include 100% interests in the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, the Sabre Uranium Project, the Bradley Uranium Project, and the Javelin and McKenzie Lake Uranium Projects, a 40% interest in the Black Lake Uranium Project (a joint venture with Uranium Energy Corporation and Orano Canada Inc.), and a 20% interest in the Hook-Carter Uranium Project, located within the uranium-rich Patterson Lake Corridor with Denison Mines Corp. (80% interest) as operator of exploration since 2016.

ALX also owns 100% interests in the Firebird Nickel Project (now under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., who can earn up to an 80% interest), the Flying Vee Nickel/Gold and Sceptre Gold projects, and can earn up to an 80% interest in the Alligator Lake Gold Project, all located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. ALX owns, or can earn, up to 100% interests in the Electra Nickel Project and the Cannon Copper Project located in historic mining districts of Ontario, Canada, the Vixen Gold Project (now under option to First Mining Gold Corp., who can earn up to a 100% interest in two stages), and in the Draco VMS Project in Norway.

For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate website at www.alxresources.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager, Corporate Communications at: PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or by email: rleschuk@alxresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Resources Corp.

"Warren Stanyer"

Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Source

Click here to connect with ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF), to receive an Investor Presentation

gold explorationlithium explorationlithium stockstsxv:aluranium explorationuranium stocksGold Investing
AL:CA
ALX Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

ALX Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
ALX Resources

ALX Resources


Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received an exploration permit from the Government of Saskatchewan to include prospecting, geological mapping and ground geophysical surveys at its 100%-owned McKenzie Lake Uranium Project ("McKenzie Lake", or the "Project") located in the southeastern Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

McKenzie Lake Exploration by ALX

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the remobilization of its lithium exploration crew to the western area of the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS) of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

ALX resumed surface exploration in the northeastern area of Hydra at the Python East and Python West sub-projects in the third week of August 2023. A total of 37 samples were collected from outcrop and boulders during the Python East and Python West work programs, all of which are currently in shipment. Following the conclusion of the prospecting program in the eastern Hydra area, ALX's geological team mobilized back to the western Hydra area and began surface exploration at the Cobra and Viper projects on September 5, 2023. Exploration in the western area of Hydra was halted on June 4, 2023 by order of the Government of Quebec due to the high forest fire risk, a restriction which has now been lifted due to increased rainfall in the region.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration in James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp.  (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on its lithium exploration activities at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra") located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Hydra is the subject of a 50%-50% joint venture between ALX and Forrestania Resources Limited of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") (ASX: FRS) formed to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") bearing pegmatites, with ALX as operator.

The prospecting program that was suspended in early June 2023 due to unprecedented forest fire conditions has resumed in the northeastern area of Hydra. This area remains unaffected by the fires. The ALX geological crew has mobilized to the area of the Python East and Python West sub-projects (see Figure 1 below) where wilderness lodge accommodations were secured. The lodge is serviced by air and serves as a base for the helicopter contracted for the work program. Prospecting is guided by the use of satellite imagery and spectral analysis for lithium and associated pathfinder elements. The work program at Python East and Python West is planned to continue into early September 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Transaction with Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Closing of Transaction with Forrestania Resources on the Hydra Lithium Project, James Bay Region, Quebec

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a transaction with Forrestania Resources Limited, of West Perth, Australia ("Forrestania") (ASX: FRS) whereby Forrestania has exercised its option (see ALX news release dated May 8, 2023) and has earned a 50% interest in the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project"). Hydra is located in the James Bay region in the Province of Quebec, Canada, which has become one of the most attractive lithium exploration districts in the world.

Details of the Transaction

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors has granted 4,800,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees, and advisors of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of five years from issuance, and are subject to the following vesting provisions one third (13) of the options will vest in four months, one third (13) in eight months and one third (13) vesting one year from the grant date.

About ALX

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Engages Leading Arbitration Law Firm

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) advises that it has engaged Boies Schiller Flexner (UK) LLP (“BSF”), a leading international law firm, to assist with legal matters following the illegal withdrawal of the Company’s rights to the Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit by the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Quarries of Burkina Faso. The Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit hosts the multi-million ounce Tankoro Deposit; the central component of the Sanutura Project, for which the Company was in the final stages of completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment to advance the project toward development.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

South-West Connect Conference Presentation

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar, or the Company) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces End of Strike at Peñasquito Mine in Mexico

Newmont focuses on a safe return-to-work plan and a quick ramp up of operations while strengthening workforce relationships

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announces it has reached a definitive agreement ("Agreement") with the National Union of Mine, Metal, and Allied Workers of the Mexican Republic (the "Union") to end the strike initiated by the Union on June 7, 2023, at the Company's Peñasquito mine located in the Mexican state of Zacatecas. On October 13, 2023, Newmont and the Union submitted the Agreement to the Mexican Labor Court, which gave its approval, thus ending the strike.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

Large-Scale Chargeability Anomaly Revealed at Linderos

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to announce the results of a recently completed 3-dimensional Induced Polarisation (3D IP) geophysical survey at the Company’s 100% held Linderos Project (Linderos) in southern Ecuador.

Keep reading...Show less
copper bars and open-pit mine

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: McEwen Mining Jumps 24 Percent on Stellantis, Nuton Investments

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) rose 2.01 percent this week to finish at 19,457.83.

On Friday (October 13), Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he thinks the country's economy isn't heading into a "serious recession," although the central bank is still deciding whether to hike interest rates at its next meeting.

"What we're looking for are clear signs that core inflation, underlying inflation, those pressures are easing and inflation is going to be coming down," he told reporters during a call from Marrakech, Morocco.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bar alongside fire

Editor's Picks: Gold Price Breaks US$1,900, Brink’s Sues Air Canada for C$23 Million Heist

The gold price has picked back up after ending September with a fairly steep decline.

The yellow metal finished last week at about US$1,830 per ounce, but gained steam over the course of this week to end Friday (October 13) at the US$1,933 level. The US$100 gain took gold to a point not seen since September 20.

Gold is known as a safe-haven investment that provides portfolio stability in times of turmoil, and it played that role this week as violence broke out in the Middle East. The Palestinian group Hamas led an attack on Israel last weekend, and the violence has continued since then, with Israel launching its own offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

ALX Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

MTM Critical Metals Well Geared to Exploration Success - Independent Investment Research Report

Marvel Updates Shareholders on Power One Spin-Out, Reserves the Share Symbol "PWRO"

Sona Nanotech Arranges Brokered Private Placement Financing

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

Related News

rare earth investing

MTM Critical Metals Well Geared to Exploration Success - Independent Investment Research Report

Precious Metals Investing

Marvel Updates Shareholders on Power One Spin-Out, Reserves the Share Symbol "PWRO"

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Secures OJEP Funding for Sangster and St. Denis Lithogeochemical Exploration

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Provides a Cangrejos Project Update

Nickel Investing

Nickelex Signs Definitive Agreement to Option in on Four Projects in the Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

Lithium Investing

Investor Conference Call

×