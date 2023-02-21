Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Cleantech Investing News

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Completes Loan Restructuring

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Completes Loan Restructuring

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces that it has successfully negotiated a restructuring of a promissory note (the " Promissory Note ") for a principal amount of CAD$1,000,000 bearing an annual interest rate at 6.5% (the " Interest ") due January 2, 2034 (the " Loan Restructuring "). The Promissory Note relates to the Company's acquisition of the combined heat a power generation business of AI Renewable 2018-I Limited Partnership, AI Renewable 2020 I-Limited Partnership and 2191 Yonge Ltd., pursuant to a definitive agreement announced by the Company on March 4, 2022.

"With this news, PWWR will continue to utilize available cash towards developing additional PWWR Flow projects, the build out of additional fuel cell units with pilots and working capital," stated Frank Carnevale, CEO. "In a reaction to global markets, PWWR continues towards reducing ongoing burn and growing investments in revenue-generating assets."

In connection with the Loan Restructuring, the Company and AI Renewable GP 2020 Ltd. (the " Creditor ") entered an agreement (the " Restructuring Agreement ") whereby Company has agreed to pay a lump sum of CAD$350,000 to the Creditor (the " Initial Payment ") and the Creditor has agreed to extend the maturity date of the Promissory Note until January 1, 2024. Pursuant to the Restructuring Agreement the Company has agreed to, among other things: (i) pay the Initial Payment; (ii) pay the Creditor CAD$10,000 on the first day of each month during calendar year 2023, retroactive to January 1, 2023. Such amount will be applied toward the remaining outstanding principal debt of the Promissory Note; (iii) issue to the Creditor that number of restricted share units, equal to the Interest payable during 2023 on the amount outstanding under the Promissory Note following the Initial Payment; and (iv) pay to the Creditor 20% of future equity raises of the Company, subject to certain limitations, to be applied against the outstanding principal amount due under the Promissory Note.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)

AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future- forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an PWWR brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro- combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems and off-grid and back-up power generators based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

PWWR is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange " OTCQB " under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the Promissory Note and the repayment of the Promissory Note by the Company, the Restructuring Agreement, potential reductions in debt balances under the Promissory Note pursuant to the terms of the Restructuring Agreement, the Company's future financings, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Alkaline Fuel Cell PowerNEO:PWWREmerging Tech Investing
PWWR:AQL
The Conversation (0)
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Logo

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power


Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Enters Into an Exclusive Sales and Marketing Agreement for Middle East

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Enters Into an Exclusive Sales and Marketing Agreement for Middle East

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF, Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("PWWR" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive sales and marketing agreement with Viridian Hydrogen UAE (" Viridian ") to aid in the development and deployment of PWWR's next generation hydrogen-powered fuel cells.

"PWWR is tremendously excited to gain access to the MENA region with such a well-respected partner with a proven track record in providing hydrogen opportunities in the Middle East," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of PWWR. "We are looking forward to launching the Jupiter 1.0 hydrogen-powered fuel cell in the UAE. As those pilots and strategic opportunities are being developed, PWWR will continue to utilize strategic partners to assist in the acceleration of the production and sales of PWWR's Jupiter 1.0 and generator fuel cells, globally."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces the Closing of New Credit Facilities and Update on the Previously Announced Private Placement

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces the Closing of New Credit Facilities and Update on the Previously Announced Private Placement

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" PWWR " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a credit agreement (the " Credit Agreement ") with Juno Financial Group Corporation (" Juno ") for a fixed rate loan to the Company for a gross amount of approximately CAD $800,000 (the " Loan "). The entire Loan amount will be provided to the Company immediately and is expected to be used for general corporate purposes.

"We are pleased to be working with Juno with their cleantech experience, and we saw the loan as a more immediate opportunity to fund our current needs, thus postponing our private placement," stated Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces AGM Results

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces AGM Results

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting (" AGM ") of shareholders which was held on January 25, 2023 in person in Vancouver, British Columbia and by conference call (the " Meeting "). There were 19 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 2,423,369 common shares, representing 1.39% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting is set out below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Resignation of Director

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Resignation of Director

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, announces the resignation of Joel Dumaresq as director, effective January 12, 2023. Mr. Dumaresq will remain as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company while the Company seeks a suitable replacement.

ABOUT Alkaline Fuel Cell Power CORP.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Grant of Restricted Share Units

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB:ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) (" AFCP " or the " Company "), a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company has granted an aggregate of 9,541,557 restricted share units (" RSUs ") to certain arm's-length consultants of the Company (each, a " Consultant ").

The RSUs will vest in accordance with the terms of each Consultant's RSU agreement and in accordance with the Company's 2021 RSU Plan. Upon vesting, each RSU entitles the holder thereof to receive one common share in the capital of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Makes the Grade on 2023 TSX Venture 50

Avricore Health Makes the Grade on 2023 TSX Venture 50

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") has been honoured by being named as one of the 2023 Venture 50, the TSX Venture Exchange's list of top performing companies.

"To make the Venture 50 feels great and the whole team is excited to keep delivering on our promise to build the world's largest rapid-testing network in pharmacy," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "Thank you to all our partners and supporters for helping us make this dream of success become a reality!"

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Successfully Completes Cathode Evaluation Project with Global Automotive Company, and Expands Collaboration with a New Agreement

Nano One Successfully Completes Cathode Evaluation Project with Global Automotive Company, and Expands Collaboration with a New Agreement

Highlights of project achievements:

  • Successful completion of project objectives, advances relationship.
  • Demonstrates significant potential to reduce environmental footprint, capital costs, and operating costs for NMC materials.
  • Meets performance targets.
  • Increases confidence in long term strategic potential.
  • Led to a new evaluation agreement that adds LFP to the program and expands validation of nano one's technology to meet specific needs of the OEM.
  • Parties developing a roadmap to execute on vision.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) is a clean technology company with a patented low carbon intensity process for the production of low cost, high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one announced today that it has achieved an important milestone by successfully completing the evaluation and benchmarking of its process, cathode materials and techno-economic modeling, under a Cathode Evaluation Agreement with a global automotive manufacturer. Success has led the parties to a new Cathode Evaluation Agreement that adds LFP to the program and expands their collaboration to target performance, cost and environmental specifications of cathode materials to meet the needs of the OEM. Financial terms towards the project are confidential

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Receives Regulatory Approval to Enable Significant Commercial Sales

GMG Receives Regulatory Approval to Enable Significant Commercial Sales

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the full and final approval of all GMG's Graphene products from the Australian Industrial Chemicals Introduction Scheme (AICIS) of the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care under Assessment statement CA09624.

AICIS approval allows GMG to significantly increase the production and sale of GMG graphene-enhanced products including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Awarded $10 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada

Nano One Awarded $10 million from Sustainable Development Technology Canada

$10 million in non-dilutive support from SDTC helps:

  • Fast track and convert North America's only LFP plant to pilot nano one's One-Pot Process.
  • Leverage high-quality acquisition of LFP plant and amplifies expansion plans.
  • Accelerate strategic growth and offtake opportunities with consortium partners Rio Tinto, Lithion Battery Inc., and undisclosed auto OEM.
  • Clear a path to industrial scale piloting, demo commercial production and revenues.
  • Maximize shareholder value, support cleantech innovation and enhance security of supply.

nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one" or the "Company") (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) is a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. nano one is pleased to announce an award of $10 million in non-dilutive, non-repayable contributions from Sustainable Development Technology Canada ("SDTC"). These funds will support the conversion of nano one's recently acquired Candiac facility to the patented One-Pot Process for industrial-scale pilot production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP). SDTC's continued support has been an important contribution to nano one's success and will accelerate the LFP piloting while advancing the plan towards commercial operations

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
dynaCERT Live at the 6th International Investment Forum to be Held on February 15, 2023

dynaCERT Live at the 6th International Investment Forum to be Held on February 15, 2023

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that dynaCERT will be presenting at the sixth International Investment Forum ("IIF") on February 15th, 2023. Selected companies with prospects provide insights into their business models and future plans and provide investors with first-hand information. dynaCERT will use this opportunity for direct investor contact.

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT , will be presenting at 9:30 am EST, February 15 th , 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. to Work with Investing News Network on Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

E-Power Resources Inc. to Work with Investing News Network on Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has entered an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Investing News Network (INN). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com. For the 12-month term of the agreement starting February 3, 2023, INN will provide advertising on its website to increase awareness of E-Power. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is $72,000. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Red Cloud Announces Annual Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase 2023 Agenda

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Reports Termination of Santa Maria Option Agreement, Binding Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Mecatona Property, Termination of Private Placement , Resignation of Directors and Appointment of New Director

Coloured Ties Capital Provides Corporate Update & Celebrates Being Named as TSX Venture 50 Top Performing Investment Company 2023

Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Related News

Energy Investing

Traction Uranium and Forum Energy Metals Engage Axiom Exploration Group to Conduct Airborne Magnetic, Electromagnetic and Radiometric Survey on the Grease River Project

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Engage Axiom Exploration Group to Conduct Airborne Magnetic, Electromagnetic and Radiometric Survey on the Grease River Project

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration is Selected for the 2023 TSX Venture 50

Base Metals Investing

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on February 22 Register Now

Precious Metals Investing

Red Pine Announces Appointment of CFO

×