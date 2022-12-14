Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that a work permit has been issued by the Government of Manitoba for the Company's upcoming drill program at its Shatford Lake project in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

Drilling Program Highlights:

  • ACME plans to drill up to 5,000 meters and has mobilized equipment, supplies and crew to Lac du Bonnet, Manitoba.
  • Priority 1, 2, and 3 drill targets from multiple sites have been identified and include numerous pegmatites, some of which were undocumented prior to the summer program.
  • A priority area, referred to as Shatford East, is part of the Shatford - Winnipeg River structure that is a 7 km curvilinear feature on the claim block with multiple observations of pegmatites containing anomalous lithium.

ACME's Shatford Lake claim is located strategically and abuts to the south of Sinomine Resource Group's world class Tanco Mine, a Lithium, Cesium and Tantalum producer (LCTs) since 1969. Tanco Mine and Shatford Lake areas are located in the pegmatite fields of the southern limb of the Bird River Greenstone Belt (BRGB). The Shatford - Winnipeg River structure is analogous to the Bernic Lake high strain zone that is interpreted to be related to the Tanco pegmatite.

The northern and southern limbs of the Bird River Greenstone Belt contain at least 10 pegmatite fields and host hundreds of individual pegmatite bodies, of which many are classified as complex rare-element Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites. In both limbs of the BRGB, pegmatites are associated with granitic intrusions into structurally dilatant zones adjacent to major belt parallel shear zones. Worldwide, LCT pegmatite deposits account for about one-fourth of the world's lithium production, most of the tantalum production, and all the cesium production.

ACME completed an extensive summer exploration program employing remote sensing, structural geology, ground-based geological mapping, and geochemical sampling to localize targets for drilling. The Company's exploration focus is on spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites that are a source for high quality lithium that can be converted to lithium carbonate.

Dane Bridge, P. Geol. is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

About ACME Lithium Inc.

Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Steve Hanson
Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
Telephone: (604) 564-9045
info@acmelithium.com

Neither the CSE nor its regulations service providers accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur and in this news release include but are not limited to the attributes of, timing for and expected benefits to be derived from exploration, drilling or development at ACME's project properties. Information inferred from the interpretation of drilling, sampling and other technical results may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as it constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present when and if a project is actually developed. ACME's project location adjacent to or nearby lithium projects does not guarantee exploration success or that mineral resources or reserves will be defined on ACME's properties. Exploration, development, and activities conducted by regional companies provide assistance and additional data for exploration work being completed by ACME. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

ACME Lithium Acquires 41,694 Hectare Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan, Canada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has entered into option and purchase agreements with Saskatchewan-based Gem Oil Inc. ("Gem Oil") to acquire the Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area (the "Project Claims"), located in the northeastern region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

ACME has entered into two agreements, an option ("Option") to purchase a 100% interest in a core block of 13 contiguous mineral claims encompassing 25,900 hectares (or 100 square miles) and a purchase ("Purchase") of five additional contiguous claims comprised of 15,794 hectares (61 square miles). Together, the Project Claims comprise 41,694 hectares (or 161 square miles).

ACME Lithium Inc Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on December 8th, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

ACME Lithium Provides Update for Winter Drilling Program in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to provide a corporate update at its Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

ACME completed an extensive summer exploration program employing remote sensing, structural geology, ground-based geological mapping, and geochemical sampling to localize targets for drilling. Our exploration focus is on spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites that are a source for high quality lithium that can be converted to lithium carbonate.

ACME Lithium Provides Exploration and Development Update at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding its upcoming Phase 2 multi-hole drill program at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

Following ACME's lithium brine discovery announcement on August 17th, 2022, the Phase 2 drill program and NOI covers a large diameter test well (TW-1) for completion of brine aquifer permeability testing and sampling, and will also include up to three (3) new exploration holes DH-1A, DH-2, and DH-3 with objectives to examine deeper horizons through zonal isolated testing, assess stratigraphy, and the potential for continuity between the stratigraphic units encountered in DH-1.

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference 45

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference 45.

This live, interactive online event will give shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to attend a presentation by President and CEO, Stephen Hanson followed by a Q and A.

Coloured Ties Announces Commencement of Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces today the commencement and terms of its previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") under which the Company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $3,375,000 of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares"). The Offer commences today and will expire on January 17, 2023, unless extended, varied or withdrawn. Settlement will occur on or about January 19, 2023

The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, with a range of not less than $0.55 per Share and not more than $0.65 per Share (in increments of $0.01 per Share), at which they are willing to sell their Shares. Upon expiry of the Offer, the Company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be more than $0.65 per Share and not less than $0.55 per Share) (the "Purchase Price") that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Shares tendered to the Offer, and not withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $3,375,000.

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. New Share Option Plan and Amended Fixed Restricted Share Unit Plan Receives Shareholder Approval at September 23, 2022 Annual General Meeting

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (the "Company"). Further to the Company's August 19, 2022 news release, the Company announces that it received shareholder approval at the Company's September 23, 2022 annual general meeting, to the Company's new form 10% rolling share option plan dated for reference August 18, 2022 (the "Share Option Plan") and amended 10% fixed restricted share unit plan dated for reference July 1, 2019, as amended on April 24, 2020 and as further amended on August 18, 2022 (the "Fixed RSU Plan") as conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, to comply with the requirements of the new TSX Venture Exchange policy governing security-based compensation which became effective November 24, 2021.

Infinity Stone Provides Update on Winter Drill Program at Buda Lithium Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed two of three holes on the Buda Lithium Winter Drill Program.
  • All three drill holes, BD-22-01, BD-22-02 and BD-22-03 intersected pegmatite intervals with multiple muscovite-rich intervals.
  • Winter Drill Program follows the recovery of grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to provide an update on its winter drill program on the Buda Lithium Project ("Winter Drill Program"). The Company commenced diamond drilling at Buda on December 5, 2022 and expects that the Winter Drill Program will conclude by December 16, 2022.

NEVADA SILVER CORPORATION ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES AND WARRANTS

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES/

Nevada Silver Corporation (" NSC " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. (the " Agent "), acting as agent and sole bookrunner, in connection with a reasonable "best efforts" marketed offering of a minimum of 21,212,000 common shares (the " Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company and 21,212,000 warrants (the " Warrants ") and up to 30,303,000 Common Shares and 30,303,000 Warrants (the offer and sale of the Common Shares and Warrants collectively referred to as the " Offering "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date (as herein defined). The expiry date of the Warrants will accelerate in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days (an " Acceleration Event "). If an Acceleration Event occurs, the Warrants will expire 30 days after notice of such Acceleration Event. The aggregate purchase price for one Common Share and one Warrant shall be $0.165 being $0.15 per Common Share (the " Common Share Offering Price ") and $0.015 per Warrant, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $3.5 million and up to $5.0 million .

 Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Settlement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2022, it has completed the settlement (the " Settlement ") of its debentures issued in 2015 and amended in 2022 (the " 2015 Debentures "). With the Settlement complete, Fortune can now focus on advancing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals development project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday morning.

Avalon is based in Toronto, Ontario and trades on the TSX under the symbol AVL and on the OTCQB under the symbol AVLNF. Avalon is a leader in Canada in sustainably developing new critical minerals supply chains including lithium and rare earths through the application of innovative new extraction technologies with a low carbon footprint. The Company is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time for 30 minutes where Mr. Bubar will provide an update on recent developments and future plans for the Separation Rapids Lithium Project.

