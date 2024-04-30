Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Wia Gold

ASX:WIA
Wia Gold Ltd is a gold focused explorer with advanced exploration projects in Cote d'Ivoire and a highly prospective land package in Namibia.
Press Releases
Wia Gold Ltd is a gold focused explorer with advanced exploration projects in Cote d'Ivoire and a highly prospective land package in Namibia. It explores for Gold in the Birimian greenstones of Cote d'Ivoire and the Damara belt in Namibia.
