Red Mountain Mining

Historical Gold Mineralisation identified at Flicka Lake

Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the completion of a detailed desktop review of historical exploration at Flicka Lake, part of the Company’s 100%-owned Fry Lake Gold Project in Canada. The review identified three gold bearing parallel quartz veins, validated by Troon Ventures Ltd using channel and grab samples taken from mineralised quartz zones exposed in trenches.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Recently completed desktop study has identified three parallel quartz veins, which have been targeted with grab rock samples at Flicka Lake Project in Canada
  • Historical exploration identified gold bearing channel samples including 9.96 g/t Au and 12.96 g/t Au
  • Previously reported grab samples included 17.88 g/t, 7.38 g/t and 20.07 g/t of Au
  • Flicka Lake Gold Sampling Program Assay Results expected to be received shortly

While gold mineralisation has shown to be historically reported in the area, reportable validation sampling was completed in 2002 and 2006. Previous exploration targeted the Flicka Lake area based on the proximity to the Golden Patricia Mine located 25 km to the Northeast, where a shear hosted quartz vein averaging less than 40cm in width had been mined. The review identified the following results.

Grab sampling:

  • At Vein #1, reported up to 17.88 g/t Au
  • At Vein # 2, reported up to 7.38 g/t Au
  • The best exposed zone, Vein #3 reported the highest assay result of 20.07 g/t Au

Channel samples:

  • At Vein #2, reported up to 12.96 g/t Au
  • At Vein #3, reported up to 9.96 g/t Au

The occurrence at Flicka Lake consists of 3 gold-bearing structures of limited extent hosted by gabbroic rocks that strike perpendicular to the main shear zones in the area and dip 55° to 65° to the east. The veins pinch and swell (up to 30 cm wide) and are hosted in discrete, highly strained, carbonate-actinolite-tourmaline arsenopyrite altered zones (~1.5 m wide). Refer to Figure 1 and Table 1.

RMX acquired the Flicka Lake claim, 855170, over the mineralised veins and has since undertaken due diligence with 11 rock and 11 soil samples collected within the claim boundary, Map 2.

Figure 1: Flicka Lake Claim area with historical channel and grab samples results in ppm Au (equivalent to g/t Au)

RMX has since completed its maiden sampling program at Flicka Lake, part of the Fry Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada. Results are expected shortly for 283 soil and 91 rock chip samples over its Flicka Lake claims which included due diligence sampling at the Flicka Lake gold bearing quartz veins as well comprehensive sampling over the claim area’s structural and geophysical targets (Figure 2 & Tables 2/3). The review has identified additional key target zones for anomalous copper towards the Northern portion of Flicka Lake. The Lab analysis, of which results are due to be received shortly, includes a gold and base metals suite also attempting to define areas for copper mineralisation.

Figure 2: Sampling targets based on geological, structural, geophysical and historical sampling data.

Background

The Flicka Lake claims lie within the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt and is one of four recently acquired claim packages (Figure 3) considered prospective for gold. The four 100% RMX owned properties, named Flicka Lake, Fry Lake Stock, Fry-McVean Shear and Relyea Porphyry or collectively the Fry Lake Projects, hold potential to host gold lode mineralisation based on targeting and the known deposits in the broader area. The Fry Lake Projects are located in the Uchi region, a prolific mineral belt which has produced 32Moz Au to date1.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Red Mountain Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Piche Resources

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-Grade Uranium Drill Results

Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce drilling results from a further eight holes at its Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia. Results to date highlight the potential for both high grade and broad zones of uranium mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Receives First Battery-Electric Large Mining Truck

The addition of the Cat truck to Newmont's fleet reflects commitment to implementing more sustainable mining practices

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lynette Zang, gold and silver bars.

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

Lynette Zang, CEO of Zang Enterprises, spoke with the Investing News Network about her outlook for gold and silver prices as central banks around the world signal that they're ready for hyperinflation.

In her view, it's only a matter of time before both precious metals are squeezed higher.

"We'll see, but it wouldn't surprise me to see the spot market break US$3,000 (per ounce) by the end of this year," she said about gold, adding that silver could finish 2024 at the US$50 per ounce level.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on top of papers showing stock exchange numbers.

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

The price of gold has maintained an upward trend since the start of the year, setting records in Australian dollars along the way. Its most recent high came on October 29 when it reached AU$4,230.70 per ounce.

Higher pricing comes on the back of increased instability in the Middle East, where tensions have been inching closer to breaking out in a wider regional war that could threaten critical supplies of oil from the region.

Additionally, a change in rate policy by the US Federal Reserve that saw it drop interest rates by 50 basis points on September 18 shifted investor sentiment in gold’s favour. The move came as inflation edged toward the central bank’s target rate of 2 percent, while data indicated a cooling jobs market became more balanced through July and August.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Appointment of Greg Barnes and Basie Maree to its Board of Directors

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Barnes and Basie Maree to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective November 1, 2024. Following the appointments, the B2Gold Board will consist of ten members, nine of which are independent.

Kelvin Dushnisky, Chair of the Board of B2Gold, commented, "On behalf of the Board and executive team, I am pleased to welcome Greg Barnes and Basie Maree to the B2Gold Board. Both Greg and Basie possess a breadth of knowledge and bring deep and distinctive skill sets that will be invaluable to the Company moving forward. Greg's extensive involvement in capital markets and Basie's wide range of operational and project development experience on a global scale will directly benefit the Company as we continue to enhance our investor profile and execute on our business strategy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars and Australian dollars.

Siren Gold Rejects Revised Merger Proposal from Federation Mining

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) confirmed in a Monday (October 28) press release that it has rejected a revised merger proposalfrom Federation Mining, a privately held Australian company.

According to Siren, the proposal it received from Federation on October 25 outlines “indicative but incomplete terms” regarding a proposed merger through which Siren would acquire all Federation's shares.

Among other points, Federation proposed a placement of Siren shares to Federation at an issue price of AU$0.20 per share to raise AU$4.5 million. Federation also called for the termination of an existing share purchase agreement between Siren and Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF), a New Zealand-focused exploration company.

Keep reading...Show less

