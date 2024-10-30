Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Nuclear Fuels Reports High Grade Intercept of 0.205% eU3O8 over 8.0 feet from the First Drill Program at the Kaycee Uranium Project's East and West Stirrup Zones; Extends Known Mineralization 1,000 Feet

Nuclear Fuels Reports High Grade Intercept of 0.205% eU3O8 over 8.0 feet from the First Drill Program at the Kaycee Uranium Project's East and West Stirrup Zones; Extends Known Mineralization 1,000 Feet

CSE:NF 
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the best results to date from the on-going drill program at the Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project (the "Project") in Wyoming's Powder River Basin ("PRB"). The current drill hole results are from the Company's first drilling on the historic Stirrup West and East Zones which lie ~2.7 miles from the Saddle Zone and 1 mile from the Spur Zone. Drilling at the Stirrup West Zone returned up to 0.205% eU 3 O 8 over 8.0 feet with a Grade Thickness ("GT") of 1.640, representing the highest GT encountered by the Company. Drilling at Stirrup East Zone has confirmed high grade historic mineralization, and extended the Zone by ~1,000 feet to the northeast (0.107%eU 3 O 8 over 4.5 feet with a total hole GT of 0.854). In the PRB, potentially ISR-recoverable uranium mineralization with a GT of greater than 0.20 is considered suitable for inclusion in a potential wellfield.

Significant Highlights of the Q3/24 Kaycee Project Drilling Program include:

  • Drill hole JD24-002 at Stirrup West intersected 5 separate mineralized intercepts with a single 8.0 foot interval returning 0.205% eU 3 O 8 for a Grade Thickness ("GT") of 1.640 and a total hole GT of 1.821;

  • Drill hole JD24_058 was drilled as a step out hole to the north of the historical mineralization at the Stirrup West Zone and returned 0.077% eU 3 O 8 over 5.0 feet, with a GT of 0.385. This hole, along with additional step out holes drilled to the south of the historical mineralization, suggests the potential to significantly extend the Stirrup West Zone to the north as well as towards the Spur Zone to the south;

  • Hole JD24_063 at Stirrup East Zone returned 0.107% eU 3 O 8 over 4.5 feet, with a GT of 0.482, as well as an additional interval of 0.057% eU 3 O 8 over 6.5 feet, for a total hole GT of 0.854 extending mineralization 1,000 feet to the northeast from the historic resource area;

  • A total of 107 holes were drilled with an average depth of 498.9 feet, with 83% (90) of these drill holes returning anomalous uranium; 18 of the drill holes returning GT of 0.2 or better.

To view project maps please visit: https://bit.ly/48rMHA5

Greg Huffman , Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We continue to be impressed with not only our confirmation of existing historical areas of uranium mineralization, but by how quickly we have been able to extend several of the Zones at Kaycee along trend. We are now of the belief that a number of these discrete historical areas are likely to connect and combine into larger mineralized areas."

Table of Significant Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program

Table of Significant Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program (CNW Group/Nuclear Fuels Inc.)

Drill holes are reported that returned significant zones of uranium mineralization with >2 ft thickness at or above a grade cut-off of 0.02 per cent eU 3 O 8 or that are relevant to exploration targeting. (1) % eU 3 O 8 by Gamma logging is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium. Gamma log assays may be in disequilibrium with ICP-MS assays. Comparisons of eU 3 O 8 Gamma log and ICP-MS assays of Powder River Basin core samples indicate that eU 3 O 8 Gamma is comparable to ICP-MS uranium assay in the Powder River Basin. (2) Grade Thickness, or GT, is defined as the product of the mineral grade multiplied by the thickness of the mineralization.

Stirrup Zone Drill Program

The Stirrup West and Stirrup East Zones are located approximately 0.8 miles north and 1.2 miles northeast of the Spur Zone, respectively. In Q3/24, 74 drill holes were completed at the Stirrup Zones to an average depth of 491.0 feet and were designed to confirm mineralization encountered during previous exploration work in the 1970s and early 1980s, as well as to test for possible extensions of the mineralized zones. Of the 74 holes completed at the Stirrup Zone, 50% (37 drill holes) returned anomalous gamma values; 16 holes returned a GT of 0.20 or better, including 6 holes with a GT greater than 0.5.

The exploration program at the Kaycee Uranium Project continues to drill step outs from known historic resources along trend as we extend the known mineralization, while we are also testing regional targets that have not been previously explored for uranium mineralization. These targets have been generated by the evaluation of over 500 newly acquired oil and gas logs, and would represent potential new uranium discoveries on the Project.

Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

The Kaycee Project in Wyoming's PRB, Nuclear Fuels' priority project, consists of 55 square miles of mineral rights over a 35-mile mineralized trend hosting 430 miles of identified roll fronts. The Kaycee Project is believed to be the only project in the PRB where all three known historically productive sandstone formations (Wasatch, Fort Union, and Lance) are mineralized and potentially accessible for ISR extraction. The Kaycee Project, under Nuclear Fuels, represents the first time since the early 1980's that the entire district is controlled by one company.

In 2023, Nuclear Fuels acquired the Kaycee Project from enCore Energy Corp., which retains a back-in right for 51% of the project by paying 2.5X the exploration costs and financing the Kaycee project to production (costs recoverable from production) upon Nuclear Fuels establishing a minimum 15 million pound eU 3 O 8 43-101 compliant resource.

Wyoming is a proven and prolific uranium producer with a pro-energy government and established regulatory regime for the permitting and extraction of uranium through ISR technology. Wyoming is one of the few "Agreement States" hosting ISR uranium deposits, where the federal government and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission have ceded regulatory authority to the state government, permitting and advancing uranium projects is more efficient and streamlined as compared to most other states. Wyoming , with over 250 million pounds of historic uranium production, ranks as the state with the second most uranium production to date; most of which has been through the ISR technology since 1990; predominantly from the PBR.

Drill holes were completed by Single Water Services using a rotary drill rig. Chip samples are collected for lithological logging every five feet. Century Geophysics of Tulsa Oklahoma is contracted to conduct downhole gamma ray, resistivity, spontaneous potential, and deviation. Century Geophysics calibrates the downhole tools in the US Department of Energy uranium logging Test pits in Casper Wyoming , to ensure the accuracy of the down hole gamma ray log measurements. % eU 3 O 8 is a measure of gamma intensity from a decay product of uranium and is not a direct measurement of uranium. Numerous comparisons of eU 3 O 8 and chemical assays of PBR core samples indicate that eU 3 O 8 is a reasonable indicator of the actual uranium assay.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Travis , CPG., a contractor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Nuclear Fuels Inc. is a uranium exploration company advancing early-stage, district-scale In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") amenable uranium projects towards production in the United States of America . Leveraging extensive proprietary historical databases and deep industry expertise, Nuclear Fuels is well-positioned in a sector poised for significant and sustained growth on the back of strong government support. Nuclear Fuels has consolidated the Kaycee Wyoming district under single-company control for the first time since the early 1980s. Currently executing its second drill program at the Kaycee Project, the Company aims to expand on historic resources across a 35-mile trend with over 430 miles of mapped roll-fronts. The Company's strategic relationship with enCore Energy Corp., America's Clean Energy Company™, offers a mutually beneficial "pathway to production," with enCore retaining the right to back- in to 51% ownership in the flagship Kaycee Project in Wyoming's prolific Powder River Basin.

W: www.nuclearfuels.energy

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to planned exploration programs and the results of additional exploration work in seeking to establish mineral resources as defined in NI43-101 on any of our properties. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with the completing planned exploration programs and the results of those programs; the ability to access additional capital to fund planned and future operations; regulatory risks including exploration permitting; risks associated with title to our mineral projects; the ability of the company to implement its business strategies; and other risks including risks contained in documents available for review at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Nuclear Fuels logo (CNW Group/Nuclear Fuels Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuclear-fuels-reports-high-grade-intercept-of-0-205-eu3o8-over-8-0-feet-from-the-first-drill-program-at-the-kaycee-uranium-projects-east-and-west-stirrup-zones-extends-known-mineralization-1-000-feet-302291173.html

SOURCE Nuclear Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/30/c0487.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NF:CC
Nuclear Fuels
Nuclear Fuels

Nuclear Fuels


Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement with Newly Appointed Director

Nuclear Fuels Closes Private Placement with Newly Appointed Director

/Not For Distribution in the United States /

CSE:NF 
OTCQX:NFUNF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Brahm Spilfogel Joins Nuclear Fuels Board of Directors

Brahm Spilfogel Joins Nuclear Fuels Board of Directors

CSE:NF 
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the appointment, effective immediately, of Mr. Brahm Spilfogel to the Board of Directors. Mr. Spilfogel also will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee. In association with this appointment, the Company announces a $98,750 CDN private placement with Mr. Spilfogel participating for a total of 250,000 shares at a price of $0.395 per common share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Releases Technical Report for the Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Releases Technical Report for the Kaycee Uranium Project

Exploration Target Identified of 11.5 to 30 Million Pounds

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today released a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin.  The Technical Report, prepared by WWC Engineering, has identified an exploration target of 11.5 to 30 million pounds of uranium ("U 3 O 8 ") supported by available historical data from previous operators and recent exploration recently conducted by Nuclear Fuels.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Extends Spur Zone Mineralization Over 1,000 Feet and Reports Best Intercept to Date from the Saddle Zone at the Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Extends Spur Zone Mineralization Over 1,000 Feet and Reports Best Intercept to Date from the Saddle Zone at the Kaycee Uranium Project

CSE:NF 
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the results from the on-going drilling program at the priority Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. Drilling results from the Spur Zone have extended uranium mineralization over 1,000 feet. Two miles to the southeast, drilling at the Saddle Zone returned results of up to 0.233% eU 3 O 8 (uranium) over 7.0 feet with a Grade Thickness ("GT") of 1.631. In the Powder River Basin ("PRB") of Wyoming potentially ISR-recoverable uranium mineralization with a GT of greater than 0.25 is considered suitable for inclusion in a potential wellfield.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels Summarizes Initial Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program; Commences Expanded 2024 Program

Nuclear Fuels Summarizes Initial Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program; Commences Expanded 2024 Program

CSE:NF
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announces today the commencement of an expanded drill program and provides a summary of results from the initial successful drill program, completed during the first half of 2024 at its priority Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The completed program was designed to confirm and expand uranium mineralization associated with two (of seven) known historic resource areas along the 36-mile trend. Importantly, the drill program indicated the potential connection of the Saddle and Spur Zones and also identified previously unknown deeper zones.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Announces ANT Survey Prior to Upcoming Drill Program as well as Summary of 2024 Drilling to Date at Russell Lake Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces ANT Survey Prior to Upcoming Drill Program as well as Summary of 2024 Drilling to Date at Russell Lake Uranium Project, Northern Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has carried out an Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) survey prior to the upcoming fall drill program, and has received the remaining results from the second phase of the program earlier this year at the 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project ("Russell" or the "Project"). The Project is 51% owned by Skyharbour as operator, with joint-venture partner Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") owning the other 49%. It is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan adjacent to regional infrastructure, including an all-weather road and powerline, allowing for drilling throughout all seasons.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Completes Majority Earn-In and Forms Joint-Venture with Rio Tinto at Russell Lake Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Completes Majority Earn-In and Forms Joint-Venture with Rio Tinto at Russell Lake Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its earn-in requirements to earn a 51% interest in the Russell Lake Uranium Project, located in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Property"), pursuant to the option agreement dated May 10 th 2022, as amended on January 15, 2024 (the "Agreement") with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto"). The Project is strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan adjacent to regional infrastructure, including an all-weather road and powerline. Skyharbour will also be commencing an upcoming fall drill program which will consist of approximately 4,000-5,000m at the project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Plans Winter 2025 Exploration Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Plans Winter 2025 Exploration Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ( " Skyharbour " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that partner company Terra Clean Energy Corp. ("Terra") has provided plans for an upcoming work program at its South Falcon East Uranium Project which hosts the Fraser Lakes B uranium Deposit. Under the Option Agreement and assuming the 75% interest is earned, Tisdale will have issued Skyharbour 1,111,111 Terra shares upfront, and will fund exploration expenditures totaling CAD $10,500,000, as well as pay Skyharbour CAD $11,100,000 in cash of which $6,500,000 can be settled for shares in the capital of Terra ("Shares") over the five-year earn-in period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director

Hertz Energy Inc. Announces Resignation Of Director

(TheNewswire)

Hertz Energy Inc.


News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase being held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto on Wednesday October 16th and Thursday October 17th. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be available both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on Forum's uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Dr. Rebecca Hunter will also be presenting on Thursday October 17th at 10:20 am in the Dominion Ballroom North.

Qualified buy side parties can register at: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Continues Drill Target Generation at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Continues Drill Target Generation at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has provided an update update on its Falcon property ("Falcon") target generation efforts. Falcon is located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. In its September 17, 2024, news release, North Shore summarized work being done at its Falcon and West Bear properties, with Falcon being divided into three uranium exploration zones. This news release summarizes targeting efforts being undertaken in Zone 2 at Falcon. North Shore may acquire an initial 80% interest in Falcon by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $1,225,000, making aggregate cash payments of $525,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $3,550,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over a three-year period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nuclear Fuels
