Catalyst Metals Ltd is engaged in the mineral exploration and evaluation and production of gold. The company's flagship mineral exploration projects include Whitelaw Gold Belt, Tandarra Gold Project, Raydarra Project, Four Eagles Project, Macorna Bore Project, Sebastian Project, and Henty Gold Mine. The business is organized into two operating segments, mining and exploration operations. The main products and services of business operating segments are the mining and exploration operations in Australia. Substantial revenue generates from the Mining operations segment.