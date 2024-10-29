Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Newmont Receives First Battery-Electric Large Mining Truck

The addition of the Cat truck to Newmont's fleet reflects commitment to implementing more sustainable mining practices

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont") today announces the commissioning of its first battery-electric large mining truck at the Cripple Creek and Victor (CC&V) mine in Teller County, Colorado, U.S. The vehicle, dubbed the Early Learner Cat® 793 XE, is an important milestone for Newmont, made possible through its strategic alliance with Caterpillar Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241029254346/en/

"The arrival of the Early Learner Cat 793 XE underscores our ongoing commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across our business," said Natascha Viljoen, Chief Operating Officer at Newmont. "As we look toward the future, our focus remains on creating a safer and more productive mining environment and this battery-electric large mining truck is one more step we are taking to further advance our safety and sustainability commitments."

Currently, surface and underground mining diesel combustion machines are responsible for a significant portion of Newmont's carbon emissions. Introducing innovative solutions like the Early Learner 793 XE at the mine-site level demonstrates our ongoing commitment towards reducing emissions.

"As the mining industry navigates the energy transition, we know a diverse set of solutions will be required for our customers to achieve their operational and sustainability objectives," said Denise Johnson, Group President of Resource Industries, Caterpillar. "We are excited about our collaboration with Newmont and working with them to truly understand the implementation and impact of the Early Learner 793 XE at CC&V."

Newmont and Caterpillar will focus on validating and testing the Early Learner 793 XE. These efforts will provide insights into how mining operations can incorporate battery-electric large mining trucks, setting a new standard for the industry.

To learn more about Newmont's strategic alliance with CAT click here .

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

Media Contact:  
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact:  
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less
Red Mountain Mining

Historical Gold Mineralisation identified at Flicka Lake

Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the completion of a detailed desktop review of historical exploration at Flicka Lake, part of the Company’s 100%-owned Fry Lake Gold Project in Canada. The review identified three gold bearing parallel quartz veins, validated by Troon Ventures Ltd using channel and grab samples taken from mineralised quartz zones exposed in trenches.

Keep reading...Show less
Piche Resources

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-Grade Uranium Drill Results

Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce drilling results from a further eight holes at its Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia. Results to date highlight the potential for both high grade and broad zones of uranium mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
Lynette Zang, gold and silver bars.

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money

Lynette Zang, CEO of Zang Enterprises, spoke with the Investing News Network about her outlook for gold and silver prices as central banks around the world signal that they're ready for hyperinflation.

In her view, it's only a matter of time before both precious metals are squeezed higher.

"We'll see, but it wouldn't surprise me to see the spot market break US$3,000 (per ounce) by the end of this year," she said about gold, adding that silver could finish 2024 at the US$50 per ounce level.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on top of papers showing stock exchange numbers.

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

The price of gold has maintained an upward trend since the start of the year, setting records in Australian dollars along the way. Its most recent high came on October 29 when it reached AU$4,230.70 per ounce.

Higher pricing comes on the back of increased instability in the Middle East, where tensions have been inching closer to breaking out in a wider regional war that could threaten critical supplies of oil from the region.

Additionally, a change in rate policy by the US Federal Reserve that saw it drop interest rates by 50 basis points on September 18 shifted investor sentiment in gold’s favour. The move came as inflation edged toward the central bank’s target rate of 2 percent, while data indicated a cooling jobs market became more balanced through July and August.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Appointment of Greg Barnes and Basie Maree to its Board of Directors

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Barnes and Basie Maree to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective November 1, 2024. Following the appointments, the B2Gold Board will consist of ten members, nine of which are independent.

Kelvin Dushnisky, Chair of the Board of B2Gold, commented, "On behalf of the Board and executive team, I am pleased to welcome Greg Barnes and Basie Maree to the B2Gold Board. Both Greg and Basie possess a breadth of knowledge and bring deep and distinctive skill sets that will be invaluable to the Company moving forward. Greg's extensive involvement in capital markets and Basie's wide range of operational and project development experience on a global scale will directly benefit the Company as we continue to enhance our investor profile and execute on our business strategy."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars and Australian dollars.

Siren Gold Rejects Revised Merger Proposal from Federation Mining

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) confirmed in a Monday (October 28) press release that it has rejected a revised merger proposalfrom Federation Mining, a privately held Australian company.

According to Siren, the proposal it received from Federation on October 25 outlines “indicative but incomplete terms” regarding a proposed merger through which Siren would acquire all Federation's shares.

Among other points, Federation proposed a placement of Siren shares to Federation at an issue price of AU$0.20 per share to raise AU$4.5 million. Federation also called for the termination of an existing share purchase agreement between Siren and Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF), a New Zealand-focused exploration company.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Interim Data from Accent Pancreatic Cancer Trial Supports Continuation of Trial

Historical Gold Mineralisation identified at Flicka Lake

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

×