Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

Allup Acquires 100% of McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands Project, West Eucla Basin, WA and Conducts Placement

Allup Strengthens its Board with Mine and Finance Delivery Expertise with Mr Peter Secker and Simon Finnis Joining the Company Effective Immediately

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Horizon Minerals

HRZ:AU

Zodiac Gold

ZAU:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
White Cliff Minerals

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the quarter ended 30 September 2024

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Heli supported maiden field sampling and reconnaissance programme that focused on priority areas close to existing and established infrastructure at Rae and Great Bear projects delivers extraordinary rock chip assay results across both.
  • The Company appointed Mr. John Hancock as Strategic Advisor of the Company during the quarter. Post the end of the quarter, the Company successfully raised $5m (before costs) cornerstoned by Mr Hancock Cash completed at a premium ($0.025) of 8.5% to the preceding 15-day VWAP.
  • The Company is now fully funded for its maiden drilling program at the Rae Copper Project in 2025.

Rae Project

  • Rock samples from extensive outcropping massive chalcocite veins returned exceptional copper-silver ± gold and confirm what is believed to be the first major discovery at Rae.
  • At Don project area, several parallel outcropping massive chalcocite veins running roughly NE/SW have been identified over an area of more than 2km2 and returned results of:
    • 64.02% Cu and 152g/t Ag (4.88oz/t) (F005965)
    • 62.02% Cu and 162g/t Ag (5.20oz/t) (F005966)
    • 50.48% Cu and 102g/t Ag (3.28oz/t) (F005959)
  • At Pat, ±4.4km along strike from DON & around 600m of visual outcrop, returned assays of:
    • 55.01% Cu and 37g/t Ag (F005977)
    • 46.07% Cu and 46g/t Ag (F005984)
    • 44.43% Cu and 32g/t Ag (F005979)
  • At Rocket, host to the historic Cu-TAR occurrence, 3 parallel chalcocite dominant vein systems were sampled along a strike length exceeding 380m within an area of ±400m x 200m, returning:
    • 54.12% Cu and 14g/t Ag (F005950)
    • 53.82% Cu and 27g/t Ag (F005949)
    • 53.47% Cu and 26g/t Ag (F005935)
  • At the Thor System, host to the historic HALO occurrence a total strike length of over >800m of copper mineralisation was identified and sampled, Results included:
    • 54.02% Cu and 34g/t Ag (F005921)
    • 25.7% Cu and 22g/t Ag (F005922)
    • 24.4% Cu and 12g/t Ag (F005927)

Post period, the Company announced geophysical results at its primary sedimentary hosted copper target – the Hulk district identifying significant conductive anomalies.

  • the Hulk exploration district has expanded to cover 152km2 within a larger, broader sub-basin that has interpreted dimensions that exceed 20km by 10km as a result of a further land acquisition at Rae
  • Analysis and interpretation of the survey completed in conjunction with Expert Geophysics has identified three, distinct, conductive anomalies at the Hulk sedimentary target
  • These target areas are fault controlled, sub basins covering > 20km of strike across the Rae Group sediments within the Hulk target area. The three targets are:

Great Bear Project

  • Widespread, high-grade, Copper, Gold and Silver IOCG mineralised structures confirmed within the Great Bear Lake Project. A 1.1km intensely mineralised E/W structure at Phoenix returned impressive Copper, Gold, Silver and Cobalt results include:
    • 42.60% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 159g/t Ag, 0.36% Co (F005437)
    • 39.50% Cu, 3.54g/t Au, 181g/t Ag, 0.23% Co (F005436)
    • 39.50% Cu, 2.28g/t Au, 131g/t Ag, 0.20% Co (F005435)
    • 3.08% Cu, 7.96g/t Au, 310g/t Ag, 0.16% Co (F005434)
  • At Coyote, just 5km east of the Phoenix district (Glacier, Cleaver & Rust), an outcropping zone of intense epithermal alteration and veining (440 x 195m) has been discovered on the northeastern rim of the Sparkplug collapsed caldera ring feature, results include:
    • 17.4g/t Au, 1.47% Cu, 29.6g/t Ag (F005673)
    • 16.95g/t Au, 10.55% Cu, 45.3g/t Ag (F005669)
    • 15.1g/t Au, 0.18% Cu, 4.2g/t Ag (F005684)
    • 14.35g/t Au, 1.75% Cu, 32.5g/t Ag (F005683)
  • At Payback, 13km south of Phoenix, assays from massive sulphide rock chip samples returned:
    • 42.20% Cu, 716g/t Ag (F005604)
    • 30.20% Cu, 153g/t Ag (F005602)
  • Results from Slider include bonanza silver concentrations shown below as percentage of silver, grammes of silver and ounces of silver:
    • 7.54% Ag (75,439g/t Ag or 2,425 Oz/t Ag) (F005907)
    • 5.35% Ag (53,506g/t Ag or 1,720 Oz/t Ag) (F005909)
    • 0.91% Ag (9,070g/t Ag or 291 Oz/t Ag) (F005908)
  • Cash equivalents of $2.21 million as of the end of September 2024.

OPERATIONS

RAE COPPER SILVER PROJECT

The Rae Copper-Gold-Silver Project (“Rae” or “the Project”) area includes multiple historic high grade copper projects in the Coppermine River area. The licence area is host to numerous extraordinarily high-grade copper lodes located along the same structural trend, primarily consisting of chalcocite, bornite, chalcopyrite and native copper (ASX announcement 8 November 2023).

Rae contains numerous historical non JORC or NI 43-101 and ‘blue sky’ mineral estimates that will be a priority for drill and conversion into JORC classifications.

The Project represents a district scale opportunity at the pre-discovery stage underpinned by the presence of both high-grade, volcanic hosted copper-silver lodes and the prospect of large tonnage sedimentary hosted copper deposits.

Rae hosts all required first order controls for formation of sedimentary hosted copper deposits, with proof-of- concept results from historic drilling - less than 2km east of the Company’s mineral claims, on adjacent ground - a 2015 drillhole returned 28.97m of 0.57% Cu from the basal Rae Group sediments.

The 2024 maiden field program focused on locating and sampling these occurrences identified through a detailed desktop study of historical records. Sampling efforts confirmed mineralisation and extended known strike lengths (refer to announcements dated 4 October and 14 October 2024).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from White Cliff Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:wcnlithium investingrare earth investingwhite cliff minerals limitedLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)
Lithium Universe

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) will be lifted immediately, following the release by LU7 of an announcement regarding the finalisation of a capital raising.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

LU7 to Raise $2.14M in Placement and Launch of Entitlement Offer of $1.02M for Bécancour Lithium Refinery DFS

Lithium Universe Limited (referred to as "Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7”) is pleased to announce the following:

Keep reading...Show less
Pursuit Minerals

Significant High-Grade Lithium Achieved Following Completion of Drill Hole 2 at Rio Grande Sur

Pursuit Minerals Ltd (ASX: PUR) (“PUR”, “Pursuit” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update on its maiden Stage 1 Drilling Program with the first results and assay samples from Drill Hole 2 (“DDH- 2”) on the Sal Rio 02 tenement.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Multiple Conductive Anomalies Identified at Hulk

Geochemical and geophysical results confirm prospectivity for sediment-hosted copper potential at Rae Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) is pleased to announce the initial results from the first project scale airborne geophysical survey at the Rae Copper Project (“Rae” or “the Project”), Nunavut, Canada. Results confirm prospectivity for district scale sediment-hosted copper potential.

Keep reading...Show less
Cleantech Lithium

Industrial Forward Osmosis Update


Keep reading...Show less
Lithium-ion battery pack with open cover so battery cells are visible.

6 Lithium-ion Battery Types (Updated 2024)

Lithium-ion batteries are essential to modern technology. Containing lithium, along with metals like cobalt, graphite, manganese and nickel, they power cell phones, laptops, medical devices, energy storage and even electric vehicles (EVs).

When it comes to the lithium part of the equation, it's important to note that it's not lithium metal that these batteries use — manufacturers often use lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide. The anodes and cathodes of a lithium-ion battery contain lithium ions, and during discharge the lithium ions move from anode to cathode; the flow reverses during charging.

So which lithium battery types are used for which applications? There's more than one type of lithium-ion battery, and not all are created equal. We’ve outlined six lithium-ion battery types below, as well as their compositions and common uses.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Historical Gold Mineralisation identified at Flicka Lake

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

LU7 to Raise $2.14M in Placement and Launch of Entitlement Offer of $1.02M for Bécancour Lithium Refinery DFS

Quarterly Activities Report - For Period Ended 30 September 2024

Related News

gold investing

Historical Gold Mineralisation identified at Flicka Lake

uranium investing

Quarterly Activities Report - For Period Ended 30 September 2024

copper investing

September 2024 Quarterly Report

Gold Investing

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-Grade Uranium Drill Results

Copper Investing

True North Copper September 2024 Quarterly Report

resource investing

US-Australia a Critical Alliance for the World, says DOS Energy Head

×