The addition of the Cat truck to Newmont's fleet reflects commitment to implementing more sustainable mining practices
Far Northern Resources September 2024 Quarterly Report
Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) (FNR or the Company) recently completed a targeted Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the Empire Mining Lease. This program aimed to update and infill the 2020 resource model, with a focus on the primary vein at the northern end of the Empire Stockworks. The drilling results have confirmed the presence of high-grade gold zones (>3 g/t Au), with mineralization remaining open at depth and along strike, indicating further exploration potential.
Highlights Project: The Empire Projects / Chillagoe, North Queensland
- Completion of drilling in North Queensland.
- In the process of updating the Resource Model at Empire.
- Base Case Sensitivity Analysis of Empire North underway.
Drilling Results
Six RC drill holes were completed, all of which intercepted high-grade quartz veins in line with the previous modelling.
The following assay results were announced to the market on 13 September1
- 4m @ 1.24g/t Au from 28m in FNRRC031 (incl. 1m @ 2.90 g/t Au)
- 1m @ 1.20g/t Au from 43m in FNRRC031
- 1m @ 1.01g/t Au from 13m in FNRRC032
- 3m @ 0.93g/t Au from 50m in FNRRC032
- 1m @ 14.96g/t Au from 9m in FNRRC033
- 1m @ 9.05g/t Au from 44m in FNRRC033
- 1m @ 2.49g/t Au from 11m in FNRRC034
- 8m @ 3.03g/t Au from 18m in FNRRC034 (incl. 5m @ 4.31 g/t Au)
- 1m @ 1.32g/t Au from 32m in FNRRC034
- 1m @ 1.02g/t Au from 41m in FNRRC034
- 1m @ 2.80g/t Au from 0m in FNRRC035
- 1m @ 1.45g/t Au from 11m in FNRRC035
- 1m @ 1.24g/t Au from 14m in FNRRC035
- 6m @ 1.23g/t Au from 29m in FNRRC035
- 1m @ 1.30g/t Au from 32m in FNRRC036
These intercepts demonstrate the continuity of high-grade mineralization within the Empire Stockworks, supporting the potential for future mining operations. The assays will be fed into an updated resource and economic model to reflect current gold prices, forming the basis for future feasibility studies.
Far Northern Resources Mineral Resources as at the date of fnr’s prospectus
These figures provide an important foundation as the Company looks to future expansion.
Strategic Positioning
FNR is in a strong position to advance the Empire Project, given its proximity to a mill located less than 20 km from the current mining lease. The mill access greatly enhances the economic feasibility of mining operations and will be crucial as the company moves into more advanced feasibility studies.
Looking Forward
The FNR team remains excited about the exploration potential at the Empire Stockworks. With the deposit still open at depth and along strike, the board is confident that additional drilling will continue to expand the resource base. The securing of funding from the IPO for ongoing exploration activities has ensured that the Company can continue developing the project with the aim of establishing FNR’s first operational mine.
Conclusion
The results from the 2024 drilling campaign have provided valuable new data, confirmed the presence of high-grade gold mineralization and enhanced the Company’s resource model. FNR will continue to focus on exploration at the Empire Project, with the goal of moving toward full feasibility and mining operations in the coming years.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Far Northern Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Far Northern Resources (ASX:FNR) is a newly listed Australian explorer focused on gold and base metals. The company debuted on the ASX on April 12, 2024, after finalizing its IPO, during which it secured AU$6 million in funding. The company has three exploration projects – two based in Northern Queensland (Empire and Rocks Reef) and one in the Northern Territories (Bridge Creek).
In the 2022-23 fiscal year, mining played a pivotal role in Australia's economy by generating a record $455 billion in export revenue, accounting for nearly 66 percent of the total exports. This underscores the industry's significant contribution to the nation's economic stability, government revenues, and the creation of employment opportunities in regional areas.
According to the Fraser Institute Annual Survey of Mining Companies 2022, Australia is one of the most attractive regions for mining. Fraser Institute ranks the Northern Territories and Queensland as the 6th and 13th most attractive destinations for mining investment.
During 2023, Queensland's mines yielded 12.6 tons of gold, positioning it as the fourth most prolific state in Australia for this precious metal. Its output falls slightly below that of the Northern Territory (13.9 tons).
The presence in relatively attractive mining jurisdictions positions the company to capitalize on opportunities in Australia's resource sector and deliver sustainable returns to its shareholders. The IPO funds of AU$6 million have provided sufficient funding to the company to advance its exploration projects. Overall, Far Northern is planning a 20,000-meter drilling program over the next two years, which will consist: of 5,000+ meters for Empire; 2,500 to 5,000 meters for Bridge Creek; and 2,500 meters planned at Rocks Reef in the China Wall prospect.
Company Highlights
- Far Northern Resources (FNR) is a newly listed Australia-based gold and base metals exploration company. The company was listed on the ASX on April 12, 2024, following the completion of its IPO in which it raised AU$4 million.
- The company has three projects across Northern Queensland and the Northern Territories – Empire, Bridge Creek and Rocks Reef. Empire and Bridge Creek are significantly advanced, drill-ready with JORC-compliant resources.
- The flagship project Empire has undergone extensive exploration work culminating in a 2019 mineral resource estimate of 22,500 oz gold. The company intends to undertake 5,000 meters of drilling at Empire over the next two years which should lead to further expansion of the resource base.
- At Bridge Creek, FNR is planning a 2,500- to 5,000-meter drilling program, which aims to enhance inferred resources to indicated status, as well as extend the mineralization both along the strike and at depth.
- The Rock Reefs property presents a prospective upside for FNR with historical exploration confirming the presence of a mineralized vein system at the China Wall prospect. FNR is planning a 2,500-meter drill program at the China Wall prospect.
- The presence in relatively attractive mining jurisdictions in Australia positions the company to capitalize on opportunities in Australia's resource sector and deliver superior returns to its shareholders.
Key Projects
Empire Project (Copper-Gold)
The Empire Project, situated 34 km west of Chillagoe in North Queensland, covers an expanse of 252 hectares, on granted mining lease 20380. The tenement boasts a rich exploration history, marked by substantial drilling conducted across various phases. This culminated in the determination of a 2019 mineral resource estimate of 22,505 oz of gold on the Empire Stockworks gold deposit.
Over 7,460 meters of RC drilling and 750 meters of diamond core drilling have been carried out by Far Northern Resources, resulting in multiple intersections of copper, gold and silver. Rock chip assays yielded noteworthy grades, with results showing up to 12.64 percent copper (FNRRCS24001) and 4.12 grams per ton (g/t) gold (FNRRCS24002). Further surface sampling unveiled copper grades ranging from 2.61 percent to 11.89 percent and gold grades from 0.70 g/t to 2.16 g/t.
The rock chip assays extended the strike of known mineralization at the Empire Stockworks prospect by a further 750 meters and management believes it could be part of a bigger porphyry-style target.
Several targets have already been identified on the Empire tenement:
Empire Stockworks Prospect: Located close to the northern Breccia zone, this is the most advanced Far Northern target, in respect of exploration progress.
United Empire: Situated south of the Empire Stockworks prospect and adjacent to the Pinnacles breccia zone, this anomaly exhibits copper/gold characteristics, as revealed by previous exploration efforts conducted by entities other than Far Northern.
Copper Pit: It is also located south of the Empire Stockworks prospect and close to Pinnacles breccia. The analysis of the minor mullock heaps in the vicinity suggests the area holds promise for copper and gold prospects.
Pinnacles Prospect: It is situated in the Pinnacles breccia zone to the south of the Empire Stockworks Prospect. Far Northern has done very minimal exploration work so far on this prospect.
Going forward, Far Northern is planning a 5,000-meter drilling program at Empire over the next two years, which should lead to further expansion of the resource base. The program will focus on the Empire Stockworks prospect, where the aim is to upgrade inferred resources to indicated, and to extend the mineralization along strike and at depth.
Bridge Creek Project (primarily Gold)
The project is located 150 km south of Darwin in the Northern Territories. It comprises three mining leases, 766, 1060, 30807, situated within the Pine Creek Geosyncline. The project is in the historical mining area of Cosmos Howley – Pine Creek which has produced over 2 million oz of gold. A mineral resource estimate was completed in 2022 containing 70,560 oz of inferred gold resources.
At Bridge Creek, Far Northern is planning a 2,500- to 5,000-meter drilling program, aiming to enhance inferred resources to indicated status, as well as extend the mineralization both along the strike and at depth.
Rocks Reef Project (Copper-Gold)
The Rocks Reef Project is located 52 km west of Chillagoe and comprises exploration permit 26473, which covers the Georgetown Tectonic Province. It is situated along a northeast structural trend spanning over 20 kilometers, within a large quartz-veined and altered porphyry formation. Geochemical sampling has revealed anomalous gold and silver veins within a 3-km by 1-km area.
The Rock Reefs property presents a prospective upside for Far Northern with historical exploration confirming the presence of a mineralized vein system at the China Wall prospect. FNR has already identified targets for the tenement:
China Wall: Situated north of the tenement, this represents the most advanced target in terms of exploration progress within Rocks Reef. The previous operator had drilled a total of 155 air track holes along major and minor epithermal veins and structures, reporting precious metal mineralization. Subsequently, Far Northern conducted rock chip and soil analyses as part of follow-up investigations. Management is now planning a 2,500-meter drill program at the China Wall prospect.
Savannah Way and Single Peak: It is located about 1.3 km north of the China Wall. Far Northern has undertaken a rock chip and soil sampling program.
Roadside Copper: The target is located about 4.5 km from the China Wall Prospect. It saw little exploration work when it was held by the previous owner. Far Northern has conducted preliminary exploration including the analysis of rock chips and soils, which revealed the presence of gold, copper and associated minerals in the area.
North Drift Breccia and South Drift: Here again, the rock chip and soil samples have returned positive results indicating potential for mineralization.
Management Team
Cameron Woodrow – Executive Director and CEO
Cameron Woodrow has over two decades of experience in the financial and mining industries, both domestically and internationally. He oversees the day-to-day operations of the company in collaboration with FNR's geologist. Woodrow's professional background commenced in the investment banking sector in Europe and Australia, where he held positions as a corporate advisor and sales trader at Paterson Securities and the Stonebridge Group. Earlier in his career, he served in various roles at Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse in London.
Mattew Bashford – Executive Director and CFO
Mattew Bashford has nearly 28 years of experience serving as CFO and company secretary at various public and private firms. Bashford has played a crucial role in the success of Far Northern Resources since its inception, contributing to its structuring, all capital raises to date, and accounting/tax compliance. He has been serving as a director of Far Northern since May 17, 2019. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Queensland and is also a chartered accountant.
Catriona Glover – Company Secretary
Catriona Glover is a qualified lawyer with over two decades of experience in corporate and commercial law, specializing in corporate governance and providing company secretarial advice to both listed and unlisted entities. She has offered legal counsel, corporate governance expertise, and company secretarial services to numerous companies across diverse industries such as biopharma, financial services, mining, stockbroking, education, manufacturing, software and not-for-profit organizations. Glover has been the company secretary for several listed and unlisted companies, including Far East Gold, Maronan Metals, VGI Health Technology (NSX:VGI), Aeramentum Resources, and Invictus Biopharma.
Michael Stephenson – Geologist
With more than two decades of experience, Michael Stephenson has served as an exploration project manager for prominent companies such as Hancock Prospecting, Murchison Metals and Great Central Mines. He has extensive expertise in exploration project management, accumulated over 20 years of professional practice. Stephenson has played a pivotal role at Far Northern, overseeing all exploration activities, including structural mapping, rock chipping and soil sampling. Notably, he played a crucial role in enhancing the JORC Resource at Empire by executing the drilling program in 2020.
Roderick Paul Corps – Chairman Independent
Roderick Paul Corps commenced his career as a stockbroker at Porter Western (now Macquarie Group), followed by tenures at Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan in the United Kingdom. He has served as a director for Eternal Resources (ASX:BRN) and Voyager Global Group, which is now Cyelip Group (ASX:CYQ). From 2013 to 2021, he was the corporate and investor relations manager at Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX). Currently, Corps is a non-executive director at Marketech and serves as the managing director of NICO Resources (ASX:NC1).
Historical Gold Mineralisation identified at Flicka Lake
Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the completion of a detailed desktop review of historical exploration at Flicka Lake, part of the Company’s 100%-owned Fry Lake Gold Project in Canada. The review identified three gold bearing parallel quartz veins, validated by Troon Ventures Ltd using channel and grab samples taken from mineralised quartz zones exposed in trenches.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Recently completed desktop study has identified three parallel quartz veins, which have been targeted with grab rock samples at Flicka Lake Project in Canada
- Historical exploration identified gold bearing channel samples including 9.96 g/t Au and 12.96 g/t Au
- Previously reported grab samples included 17.88 g/t, 7.38 g/t and 20.07 g/t of Au
- Flicka Lake Gold Sampling Program Assay Results expected to be received shortly
While gold mineralisation has shown to be historically reported in the area, reportable validation sampling was completed in 2002 and 2006. Previous exploration targeted the Flicka Lake area based on the proximity to the Golden Patricia Mine located 25 km to the Northeast, where a shear hosted quartz vein averaging less than 40cm in width had been mined. The review identified the following results.
Grab sampling:
- At Vein #1, reported up to 17.88 g/t Au
- At Vein # 2, reported up to 7.38 g/t Au
- The best exposed zone, Vein #3 reported the highest assay result of 20.07 g/t Au
Channel samples:
- At Vein #2, reported up to 12.96 g/t Au
- At Vein #3, reported up to 9.96 g/t Au
The occurrence at Flicka Lake consists of 3 gold-bearing structures of limited extent hosted by gabbroic rocks that strike perpendicular to the main shear zones in the area and dip 55° to 65° to the east. The veins pinch and swell (up to 30 cm wide) and are hosted in discrete, highly strained, carbonate-actinolite-tourmaline arsenopyrite altered zones (~1.5 m wide). Refer to Figure 1 and Table 1.
RMX acquired the Flicka Lake claim, 855170, over the mineralised veins and has since undertaken due diligence with 11 rock and 11 soil samples collected within the claim boundary, Map 2.
Figure 1: Flicka Lake Claim area with historical channel and grab samples results in ppm Au (equivalent to g/t Au)
RMX has since completed its maiden sampling program at Flicka Lake, part of the Fry Lake Gold Project in Ontario, Canada. Results are expected shortly for 283 soil and 91 rock chip samples over its Flicka Lake claims which included due diligence sampling at the Flicka Lake gold bearing quartz veins as well comprehensive sampling over the claim area’s structural and geophysical targets (Figure 2 & Tables 2/3). The review has identified additional key target zones for anomalous copper towards the Northern portion of Flicka Lake. The Lab analysis, of which results are due to be received shortly, includes a gold and base metals suite also attempting to define areas for copper mineralisation.
Figure 2: Sampling targets based on geological, structural, geophysical and historical sampling data.
Background
The Flicka Lake claims lie within the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt and is one of four recently acquired claim packages (Figure 3) considered prospective for gold. The four 100% RMX owned properties, named Flicka Lake, Fry Lake Stock, Fry-McVean Shear and Relyea Porphyry or collectively the Fry Lake Projects, hold potential to host gold lode mineralisation based on targeting and the known deposits in the broader area. The Fry Lake Projects are located in the Uchi region, a prolific mineral belt which has produced 32Moz Au to date1.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Red Mountain Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-Grade Uranium Drill Results
Piche Resources Limited (ASX: PR2) (“Piche” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce drilling results from a further eight holes at its Ashburton uranium project in Western Australia. Results to date highlight the potential for both high grade and broad zones of uranium mineralisation.
HIGHLIGHTS
- ADD003 has delivered the widest intersection recorded to date with a 39m intersection immediately above the Proterozoic unconformity.
- Equivalent U3O8 concentration from recent drillholes include:
ADD003 39.28m @ 553 ppm eU3O8 from 124.12m
incl 1.28m @ 1,460 ppm eU3O8 from 125.46m and 0.84m @ 1,184 ppm eU3O8 from 151.54m and 2.42m @ 2,681 ppm eU3O8 from 155.10m and 1.90m @ 2,215 ppm eU3O8 from 161.40m
ARC0083.86m @ 720 ppm eU3O8 from 137.36m
ARCD0056.50m @ 639 ppm eU3O8 from 115.23m
incl 3.02m @ 930 ppm eU3O8 from 115.23m
ADD00510.48m @ 1412 ppm eU3O8 from 114.30m
incl 2.04m @ 3508 ppm eU3O8 from 115.72m and 0.50m @ 2911 ppm eU3O8 from 119.28m
4.08m @ 2075 ppm eU3O8 from 141.94m incl 2.04m @ 2875 ppm eU3O8 from 142.10m
1.04m @ 1918 ppm eU3O8 from 145.80m
1.04m @ 1103 ppm eU3O8 from 148.44m
- Analyses of the drill core has
1. demonstrated a northwest structural control on mineralisation
2. mineralisation along the unconformity and
3. within the overlying sandstone and the basement.
The combined reverse circulation and diamond drilling programme has exceeded the Company’s expectations, having met its original aims of confirming historical results, testing the potential northwest structural control of mineralisation, and expanding the known uranium mineralised envelope.
Results from the drilling are included in Table 1 with the drill hole details in Table 2. In total, 1,776m of reverse circulation drilling and 1,147m of diamond drilling have been completed for a total of 18 holes.
Drilling at Angelo A has confirmed the continuity of mineralisation, identified a steeply dipping mineralised structure and highlighted the undulating nature of the Proterozoic unconformity (Figure 1). A potential northwest trending structure containing uranium mineralisation was intersected between ARC004 and ARC006.
Evidence of a mineralised northwest oriented structure was encountered in ADD001, located over 1km to the northwest of Angelo A. Structural logging of this hole highlighted a shallow dipping (35 degrees) mineralised structural trending to the northwest.
The drilling programme has also confirmed historical drill results from over 40 years ago.
Figure 1: Simplified Long Section C’ of Angelo A highlighting the flat lying nature of uranium mineralisation, with steeply dipping structures between ARC004 and ARC006.
Diamond drill hole ADD003 identified 39.28 metres of uranium mineralisation (Figure 2), highlighting the potential to expand the area of mineralisation at both the Angelo A & B prospects, and along strike to the northwest and southeast.
Additionally, high grade uranium results may represent steeply dipping zones intersecting the flatter lying unconformity hosted mineralisation. The zone of uranium mineralisation in Section A’ is exceeds 100m wide and varies in thickness up to 39m. Mineralisation is continuous along strike with further drilling required to determine it’s extent and continuity.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Piche Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Newmont Receives First Battery-Electric Large Mining Truck
Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont") today announces the commissioning of its first battery-electric large mining truck at the Cripple Creek and Victor (CC&V) mine in Teller County, Colorado, U.S. The vehicle, dubbed the Early Learner Cat® 793 XE, is an important milestone for Newmont, made possible through its strategic alliance with Caterpillar Inc.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241029254346/en/
"The arrival of the Early Learner Cat 793 XE underscores our ongoing commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across our business," said Natascha Viljoen, Chief Operating Officer at Newmont. "As we look toward the future, our focus remains on creating a safer and more productive mining environment and this battery-electric large mining truck is one more step we are taking to further advance our safety and sustainability commitments."
Currently, surface and underground mining diesel combustion machines are responsible for a significant portion of Newmont's carbon emissions. Introducing innovative solutions like the Early Learner 793 XE at the mine-site level demonstrates our ongoing commitment towards reducing emissions.
"As the mining industry navigates the energy transition, we know a diverse set of solutions will be required for our customers to achieve their operational and sustainability objectives," said Denise Johnson, Group President of Resource Industries, Caterpillar. "We are excited about our collaboration with Newmont and working with them to truly understand the implementation and impact of the Early Learner 793 XE at CC&V."
Newmont and Caterpillar will focus on validating and testing the Early Learner 793 XE. These efforts will provide insights into how mining operations can incorporate battery-electric large mining trucks, setting a new standard for the industry.
To learn more about Newmont's strategic alliance with CAT click here .
About Newmont
Newmont is the world's leading gold company and producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the company has been publicly traded since 1925.
At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241029254346/en/
Media Contact:
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com
Investor Contact:
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Potential as Public Turns to Sound Money
Lynette Zang, CEO of Zang Enterprises, spoke with the Investing News Network about her outlook for gold and silver prices as central banks around the world signal that they're ready for hyperinflation.
In her view, it's only a matter of time before both precious metals are squeezed higher.
"We'll see, but it wouldn't surprise me to see the spot market break US$3,000 (per ounce) by the end of this year," she said about gold, adding that silver could finish 2024 at the US$50 per ounce level.
Zang also shared her thoughts on soaring US debt and America's latest bank failure.
"I don't believe that this is a one-off event — even the American Bankers Association doesn't believe that this is a one-off event," she said in reference to the closure of the Oklahoma-based First National Bank of Lindsay.
"I think that it speaks to a much bigger issue," Zang added. "It goes back again to that debt wall, which is really a global issue. And all of the corporations and governments that have to roll over debt that they can't afford at this level, that they took out at much lower interest rate levels. So it only adds to the woes, to be honest with you."
In closing, she emphasized how important it is for people to become as independent and self-sufficient as possible, focusing on security in food, water, energy, barterability, wealth preservation, shelter and especially community.
"I've been doing just what I've talked about ... since 2008, when I knew the system died. We don't have that luxury of time anymore. We are at the absolute end. I can't tell you the exact moment, but you better be prepared before that exact moment comes," she said, adding, "We've got to come together in community."
Watch the interview above for more from Zang on the above, as well as her thoughts on the BRICS Summit.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024
The price of gold has maintained an upward trend since the start of the year, setting records in Australian dollars along the way. Its most recent high came on October 29 when it reached AU$4,230.70 per ounce.
Higher pricing comes on the back of increased instability in the Middle East, where tensions have been inching closer to breaking out in a wider regional war that could threaten critical supplies of oil from the region.
Additionally, a change in rate policy by the US Federal Reserve that saw it drop interest rates by 50 basis points on September 18 shifted investor sentiment in gold’s favour. The move came as inflation edged toward the central bank’s target rate of 2 percent, while data indicated a cooling jobs market became more balanced through July and August.
How have these events shaped Australian gold stocks? Read on to learn about the biggest year-to-date gainers on the ASX.
Data for this article was retrieved on October 28, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener, and only companies with market capitalizations greater than AU$50 million are included.
1. Larvotto Resources (ASX:LRV)
Year-to-date gain: 757.14 percent
Market cap: AU$219.81 million
Share price: AU$0.60
Larvotto Resources is a gold exploration and development company working to advance its flagship Hillgrove gold-antimony project in New South Wales, which it acquired in late 2023.
Hillgrove is currently in the pre-development stage, and Larvotto released the pre-feasibility study for the project on August 5. In the release, the company reported total resources of gold at 1.04 million ounces of gold from 7.26 million tonnes of ore with an average grade of 4.4 grams per tonne (g/t). In addition to gold, the company reported 93,000 tonnes of antimony on site with an average grade of 1.3 percent.
The study also included a maiden ore reserve estimate, with 3.15 million tonnes of ore grading 3.2 g/t gold and 1.2 percent antimony for 320,000 ounces and 39,000 tonnes of contained metal respectively.
The company indicated a post-tax net present value of AU$157 million and an internal rate of return of 50 percent with a payback period of 2 years, contingent on prices of US$2,000 per ounce of gold and US$15,000 per tonne of antimony.
Shares in Larvotto saw significant gains following news in August that China had decided to ban antimony exports. China is the world’s largest exporter of antimony, which is used in the production of solar panels, military applications and electronics. The mineral is commonly found within gold-bearing quartz veins.
The company reported on August 21 that it had received its final permit for the second drill program at Hillgrove and began drilling shortly after. In an update on October 22, Larvotto said it had completed drilling at the site's Clarks Gully deposit and would be moving to Garibaldi, with a second drill to be mobilized for follow up drilling at Baker Creek to test for antimony and high-grade gold.
Shares in Larvotto reached a year-to-date high of AU$0.69 on October 25 alongside a surging gold price.
2. Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL)
Year-to-date gain: 321.12 percent
Market cap: AU$795.46 million
Share price: AU$3.39
Catalyst Metals is a gold development and production company focused on its Plutonic mine in Western Australia and Henty mine in Tasmania.
The company acquired Plutonic as part of a takeover of Vango Mining in 2023. On March 28, the company announced it had repaid the first tranche of an AU$12.1 million convertible note that it inherited as part of the purchase.
Since the takeover, Catalyst has been working to increase production at the mine, and the company announced in its March quarterly report that performance had improved. Production for the quarter reached 21,252 ounces of gold, a slight increase over the previous quarter despite equipment breakdowns.
In the company’s fiscal year-end update released on July 10, the company said it continued to make improvements at Plutonic, with annual production at the mine reaching 85,000 ounces under its ownership versus only 60,000 ounces in the previous year, which was prior to its acquisition.
As for its Henty mine, Catalyst said Henty achieved record quarterly production of 6,926 ounces in its fiscal Q4 and produced 24,982 ounces during the year. According to the company, the mine is on its way to annual production of 30,000 ounces.
On August 29, Catalyst released in-depth year-end results. During the period, the company said it achieved its first profit, with a net profit after tax and impairments of AU$23.56 million versus a loss of AU$15.63 million in the previous year.
Catalyst released updated ore reserves and guidance on September 11, sharing that its ore reserves had grown by 105 percent over the past year to 1 million ounces and that in the next three years it planned to increase its annual production from 100,000 ounces to 200,000 ounces.
Shares in Catalyst reached a year-to-date high of AU$3.53 on October 23.
3. Ora Banda Mining (ASX:OBM)
Year-to-date gain: 283.33 percent
Market cap: AU$1.72 billion
Share price: AU$0.92
Ora Banda Mining is a gold producer operating out of the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia. Its flagship Davyhurst asset is composed of 92 tenements covering approximately 1,200 square kilometres with multiple significant zones.
As of June 30, 2024, Davyhurst hosted total mineral resources of 1.95 million ounces of contained gold, from 23.3 million tonnes of ore with an average grade of 2.6 g/t gold. The site hosts pre-existing infrastructure, including a 1.2 million tonne per annum processing facility.
Ora Banda completed gold mining operations at its Missouri and Sand King open pit mines in January and April 2024, respectively. The company's Riverina underground gold mine entered commercial production in August, and it is now developing the Sand King underground mine.
In Ora Banda’s annual report released on September 26, the company said its fiscal year 2024 has been a significant one as it ramped up production at the Riverina underground mine and delivered record gold production at Davyhurst of 69,900 ounces of gold, a 46 percent increase over the prior year.
The Missouri and Sand King open pits contributed a combined 56,574 ounces during the period before they ceased operations.
Looking forward, the company has set increasing guidance figures over the next two years, expecting production in the 100,000 to 110,000 ounce range in its fiscal year 2025 and in the 140,000 to 160,000 ounce range in fiscal 2026. The bulk of the increase over the two years is attributed to new production from the planned Sand King underground mine once it comes online in fiscal 2025.
Shares in Ora Banda reached a year-to-date high of AU$0.925 on October 25.
4. WIA Gold (ASX:WIA)
Year-to-date gain: 269.05 percent
Market cap: AU$173.65 million
Share price: AU$0.155
WIA Gold is an exploration company focused on developing projects in Africa. The company's primary goal is to advance the Kokoseb deposit at its Damaran gold project.
Kokoseb is located on WIA's Okombahe exploration licence, which consists of 12 tenements across a 2,700 square kilometre area within the Damaran Belt in Northwest Namibia. WIA Gold holds an 80 percent stake in the exploration licence, with the remaining 20 percent being held by Namibian state-owned mining company Epangelo.
On April 16, the company released an updated resource estimate for Kokoseb, reporting 2.12 million ounces of gold from 66 million tonnes at 1 g/t gold with a cut off of 0.5 g/t gold.
The company reported drill results from the project on August 20 that identified high-grade mineralization below the current resource as well as new mineralization in the Eastern zone. WIA reported a highlighted intercept from the new area grading 4.95 g/t gold over 4 metres.
WIA Gold also owns the early stage Bouafle project, which is located in Côte d'Ivoire and has been granted two exploration permits, with a third under application. On May 27, WIA reported that it had commenced reverse-circulation drilling at the site with the intention to test 10 previously identified trends.
In a quarterly activity report released on October 28, the company said the primary focus for the September quarter was drilling at Kokoseb, with 12,478 metres completed. Highlighted assays from the program produced grades up to 4.95 g/t gold over 4 meters from a near surface depth of 80 metres.
Additionally, the company said that exploration at the Bouafle project yielded several significant results including one sample with 87.43 g/t gold over 4 metres. WIA also reported that it had commenced a 2,000 metre follow up program in October with the goal of uncovering the full potential of the mineralized zone and surrounding area.
Shares in WIA Gold reached a year-to-date high of AU$0.175 on October 21.
5. Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)
Year-to-date gain: 239.13 percent
Market cap: AU$55.75 million
Share price: AU$0.39
Auric Mining is a gold mining and development company working to advance several operations in Western Australia.
Much of the company’s time in 2024 has been focused on Stage 2 production at its Jeffreys Find gold mine, which commenced in March. Its joint venture partner BML Ventures executed a contract with another firm to process 300,000 tonnes of ore from Jeffrey Finds at the Greenfields Mill in Coolgardie in a campaign that would last through 2024 and into early 2025.
In the announcement, the company said mining at the site is straightforward and it expects to exceed the 9,741 ounces of gold produced from Jeffrey Finds in 2023.
Auric followed up on this announcement on May 7 when it reported that the first toll milling campaign of 30,300 tonnes had been processed, resulting in 6 gold dore bars weighing a combined 64.68 kilograms.
The most recent production update came on October 2, and Auric announced the second toll milling campaign was complete, with 128,000 tonnes of ore milled for 6,295 ounces of gold. Additionally, the company said it had achieved AU$23.5 million in gold sales with an average sale price of AU$3,731 per ounce.
The company’s next milling run is scheduled to begin on November 7.
Shares in Auric reached a year-to-date high of AU$0.40 on October 23.
FAQs for ASX gold stocks
How to invest in gold on the ASX?
As Australia is a top gold-mining jurisdiction and the country's government is supportive of mining, there are plenty of options for investing in gold on the ASX. Between gold miners operating major projects and gold explorers hunting for the next significant gold discovery, investors can choose what kind of company matches their risk appetite and portfolio.
When looking for a gold company to invest in, be sure to do your due diligence and learn about the company's key characteristics, including its leadership team, its finances and the geology of its projects.
How to buy gold stocks on the ASX?
Once you’ve selected a company or multiple companies to invest in, you can buy gold stocks using trading apps with access to ASX stocks, or you can get the help of a stock broker.
How to buy gold ETFs on the ASX?
For investors who prefer broader exposure to a sector, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are a good option, and the ASX is home to multiple gold-focused ETFs. Because they are traded on exchanges like stocks, you can buy ETFs using the same methods described above. ASX-listed gold ETFs to consider include:
- ETFS Physical Gold (ASX:GOLD), which promises "low-cost access to physical gold via the stock exchange" and can be redeemed for physical gold.
- Perth Mint Gold (ASX:PMGOLD), which tracks the international price of physical gold.
- BetaShares Gold Bullion (ASX:QAU), which also tracks the physical bullion price.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
B2Gold Announces Appointment of Greg Barnes and Basie Maree to its Board of Directors
B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Barnes and Basie Maree to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective November 1, 2024. Following the appointments, the B2Gold Board will consist of ten members, nine of which are independent.
Kelvin Dushnisky, Chair of the Board of B2Gold, commented, "On behalf of the Board and executive team, I am pleased to welcome Greg Barnes and Basie Maree to the B2Gold Board. Both Greg and Basie possess a breadth of knowledge and bring deep and distinctive skill sets that will be invaluable to the Company moving forward. Greg's extensive involvement in capital markets and Basie's wide range of operational and project development experience on a global scale will directly benefit the Company as we continue to enhance our investor profile and execute on our business strategy."
Greg Barnes has more than 30 years of experience in the global mining industry. Most recently, Mr. Barnes was Managing Director, Head of Mining Equity Research for TD Securities, where he was highly recognized and received numerous awards for his research coverage of the North American precious and base metal industries. Prior to joining TD Securities, he worked as a mining analyst for several Canadian independent brokerage firms. Before beginning his equity research career, Mr. Barnes spent two years with Kennecott Canada, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, and three years with Falconbridge Ltd., where he was involved in corporate development and marketing. Prior to completing his MBA, Mr. Barnes was an exploration geologist for several years working in Northern Ontario and Newfoundland. Mr. Barnes holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Queen's University and a MBA from York University.
Basie Maree has more than 40 years of experience in the global mining industry, ranging from Chief Operating Officer, Chief Technical Officer, Mine General Manager (underground and open pit), and other senior operating and project leadership roles. Mr. Maree has held these positions at Barrick Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Anglo American, Coeur Mining, and Allied Gold. He has served on several company boards and is one of the founding members and director of the International Cyanide Management Institute for the United National Environmental Program (UNEP). Mr. Maree holds a National Diploma in Extractive Metallurgy from the University of Johannesburg and a Bachelor of Technology (Cum Laude) in Environmental Management from Tshwane University of Technology, as well as executive qualifications from INSEAD and Oxford University.
About B2Gold
B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland.
ON BEHALF OF THE B2GOLD BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"Kelvin Dushnisky"
Chair of the Board
Source: B2Gold Corp.
The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.
For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
