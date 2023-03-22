Gold Price Gains as Fed Hikes Rates, Banking Crisis Still in Focus

Abbott: Clean, Accessible Water for a Healthy Future

Abbott

Water sustains life, health, and ecosystems. It's a vital resource for a global healthcare company striving to help people around the world live healthier, fuller lives.

But water availability and quality are facing global challenges due to factors like population growth, climate change, industrial expansion, and intensive agriculture. The United Nations predicts a 40% global shortfall of water by 2030 - and it warns that 2.3 billion people around the world don't have adequate access to water and soap for handwashing, critical for a healthy existence.

Water is critical in our efforts to innovate life-changing healthcare technologies. We are committed to efficiently and responsibly managing our water use wherever we work to minimize our impact on local resources.

Our approach is four-fold: improve water efficiency, manage water discharges, apply key water-management practices companywide, and educate our employees and suppliers about the importance of responsible water use.

As part of our 2030 Sustainability Plan, we committed to:

  • Achieve water stewardship certification at all high-water-impact manufacturing sites in water-stressed areas.
  • Implement accredited water stewardship management practices in more than 75% of all manufacturing sites operating in water-stressed areas.
  • Work with 50 key suppliers in high water-stressed areas to reduce water quality and quantity risks to Abbott and the community.

We've been focused on responsible water usage for decades and these goals are meant to target our efforts at making the most impact. We're proud to be making progress and on track to meet these goals by 2030.

Assessing the Environment

Each year, we perform a mapping process to understand where the water we use comes from, how it's treated and discharged and the impact our operations have on local supply. During this process, Abbott has identified 24 of our manufacturing sites globally that operate in water-stressed areas.

In response, we've become a member of the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS), a global collaboration of businesses and NGOs that contribute to the sustainability of local water resources. Two Abbott sites in high-water-impact and water-stressed areas - in California and Spain - received important AWS certification in 2022 and four others in California, Chile, India, and Singapore are working toward certification. Five more sites are slated to pursue future certification during the plan's course.

Thirteen additional Abbott manufacturing sites in areas considered water-stressed but not in high water impact also started implementing water stewardship practices last year.

Partnering for Greater Impact

It will take everyone working together to make the biggest impact in water stewardship. That's why partnership is part of our approach and why, for example, we engage our suppliers in high water-stressed areas to work with us to reduce risks to water quality and quantity. So far, we've engaged 26 Abbott suppliers from water-stressed locations to identify water management opportunities and have piloted more robust partnerships with five key suppliers to reduce our shared-water impacts.

As part of our AWS certification efforts, Abbott also works with local communities to solve shared water challenges because successful water management accounts for local water and biodiversity needs. This means identifying opportunities to have an impact - and acting. For example:

  • Our AWS-certified site in Spain donates empty, bulk containers to a local reforestation nonprofit group, supporting irrigation of trees and recycling of the containers.
  • In California our AWS-certified site partners with a waste disposal company to provide compost to a local winery to improve soil conditions.

Looking Forward

We're committed to maintaining sustainable, efficient, and comprehensive water management programs and finding new approaches to upgrade our existing sites and processes to make the most positive impacts on water quality and supply in areas where we operate globally.

As we pursue the goals in our 2030 plan, we'll continue to map our water use and track trends globally, as well as look for new ways to engage our employees and partners in our water stewardship efforts.

See below resources to find out more about Abbott's efforts to manage water usage efficiently and responsibly.

richard murray md

Avisa Diagnostics Appoints Dr. Richard Murray as Chief Medical Officer

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of virulent bacterial lung infections, is pleased to announce that the Company has hired Richard K. Murray, M.D., to the newly created position of Chief Medical Officer (CMO).

Dr. Murray has over 25 years of industry experience. He worked at Merck & Co. for many years in positions of increasing responsibility, in a variety of business, medical and scientific areas. His most recent position was Vice President and Deputy Chief Patient Officer. Dr. Murray was also a Fellow at the Advanced Leadership Initiative at Harvard University. He has managed all areas of medical affairs, including outcomes research, medical information, professional and academic affairs, field-based medical physicians, and investigator-initiated trials globally. Prior to his industry career, he was a practicing physician in cardiovascular-pulmonary medicine and an asthma researcher at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Murray has an M.D. from Howard University and an M.A. in Chemistry and A.B. in Psychology from Clark University. Dr. Murray currently is Board Chair of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

  • Public Listing offers Access to CAD 52 Million from Share Subscription and Drawdown Agreement, Sufficient Funding to Complete Development and Launch Avisa BreathTest™
  • Pivotal Trials Planned in Post-COVID-19 Long Haulers and Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (Avisa) is pleased to announce that the Company has begun trading on the Canadian Securites Exchange (CSE:AVBT) through the previously announced merger completion with Fogchain Corp. Avisa has developed the Avisa BreathTest™ (ABT), an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in Post-COVID-19 “long haulers,” who can develop acute respiratory disease, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), an indication with high morbidity and mortality.

The public listing enables Avisa to draw down over the period of three years CAD 52 million (~USD 41 million) from a share subscription and drawdown agreement put in place in 2020 with GEM GLOBAL YIELD LLC SCS (GEM), a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

Aehr Test Systems Receives Orders of Over $2.3 million

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has over 2,500 systems installed over the world that test optical and memory integrated circuits, semiconductors and reliability qualification equipment announced that it received over $2.3 million in orders for test and burn-in services. These orders came from a major manufacturer where Aehr’s services would be implemented for automotive products.

As quoted in the press release:

Cyclacel Reports Fourth Quarter And 2016 Financial Results

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) posted its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016.
The Company’s net loss applicable to common shareholders for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016 was $2.9 million and $12.0 million, respectively. As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents totaled $16.5 million.

Talc Plaintiffs Will Press to Reopen Courthouse Doors

In denying Motion for Rehearing, Third Circuit affirms J&J's 'Texas Two-Step' bankruptcy
was not filed in good faith

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has denied a request for a rehearing of the LTL bankruptcy petition, signaling a move to reopen litigation against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) based on claims that the company's talcum powder products are linked to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic to boost AI innovation with new platform introduction

A strategic collaboration with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and NVIDIA delivers the GI Genius™ AI Access™ platform designed to accelerate AI innovation for healthcare.

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and NVIDIA plan to integrate NVIDIA's AI technologies into the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module — the first FDA-cleared, AI-assisted colonoscopy tool to help physicians detect polyps that can lead to colorectal cancer.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

InspireMD Announces Promotion of Andrea Tommasoli to Chief Operating Officer

InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke, today announced that it has promoted Andrea Tommasoli to Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Tommasoli formerly served as the Company's Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing since joining InspireMD in November 2020.

"Andrea has been instrumental in expanding the footprint of CGuard EPS across our approved markets in the EU and, as we advance toward potential U.S. approval with our ongoing U.S. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical trial, and as our business requirements shift toward operational capacity to support our commercial growth, we believe his background and skill set make him an ideal candidate to assume the role of Chief Operating Officer of the Company at this important time," stated Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD. "On behalf of the entire InspireMD team, I would like to congratulate Andrea on this promotion and look forward to his continued contributions."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GeminiBio Appoints Industry Veteran Cory Stevenson as Executive Chairman

Gemini BioProducts Holding, Inc. ("GeminiBio" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Florida -based healthcare private equity firm, announced the appointment of Cory Stevenson as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Stevenson joined the Board of GeminiBio in 2022 and has been working closely with the GeminiBio management team as they prepare to complete a three-phase buildout that addresses the long-term capacity needs in the biopharma and cell/gene therapy marketplace. Previously, Mr. Stevenson served as President of the BioProduction Division of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), a world leader in serving the biopharma sector, with annual revenue of more than $40 billion . During Cory's tenure, the BioProduction business grew from $200 million in revenues to over $2.5 billion annually.

Harold S. Blue , Managing Partner of BelHealth Investment Partners said, "We are fortunate to have Cory expand his role and guide our strategy at GeminiBio. Cory has been very helpful during the last year as a board member and I am excited that he will be taking a more active role. Also, given that Cory worked directly with GeminiBio's CEO, Brian Parker , while at Thermo Fisher, this was a natural fit."

Cory Stevenson , Executive Chairman of GeminiBio added, "I am delighted to expand my role at GeminiBio after working closely with Brian and the rest of the team since I joined the Board. With the completion of its 57,000-square-foot manufacturing facilities, GeminiBio is positioning itself as a vendor delivering much-needed critical solutions to the global biopharma industry. I am looking forward to this exciting next phase at GeminiBio."

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida , is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. For more information, visit www.belhealth.com .

About GeminiBio

Founded in 1985, GeminiBio serves the global biotechnology industry, from basic research to commercial production, with a focus on helping our customers accelerate the development of life enhancing biotherapeutics by streamlining and improving their cell culture and process liquid manufacturing workflows. The company's products are organized into two core verticals – Cell Culture Solutions and Process Liquid Solutions. Located in West Sacramento, California , GeminiBio has 57,000 square feet of cGMP manufacturing space that is segregated between animal origin free and animal component manufacturing. GeminiBio is an ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered Class 1 Medical Device Manufacturer, aligned with 21 CFR Part 820. For more information, visit www.geminibio.com .

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 23, 2023 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, March 23, 2023

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Janssen Announces Novel Dengue Antiviral Demonstrates Efficacy in Pre-Clinical Data Published in Nature

The antiviral is efficacious in non-human primates, and is safe and well-tolerated in humans

Findings support further clinical development for prevention and treatment of dengue, which impacts millions of people today and is poised to threaten many more due to climate change

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

