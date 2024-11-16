Exclusive Interview with Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

$4.5M Government Grant Secures Construction Start for Collie Micronising Facility

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Logo for Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC)

Exclusive Interview with Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman

In a recent interview, Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC) CEO Howie Honeyman said the company plans to accelerate adoption of its water treatment technology through successful demonstrations and results from on-site projects.

Forward Water’s innovative approach to water treatment has the potential to fundamentally alter how industries manage wastewater with high brine content, offering a low-energy, cost-effective alternative, according to Honeyman.

This low-energy consumption not only minimizes operational costs, but also significantly reduces environmental footprints, paving the way for more sustainable water management practices, he said. The implications are crucial for industries keen on reducing their carbon footprint while maintaining efficiency in operations.

Watch the full interview with Howie Honeyman, CEO of Forward Water Technologies.

tsxv stockslithium stockstsxv:fwtclithium investingemerging tech investingemerging tech stocksLithium Investing
FWTC:CA
Forward Water Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Forward Water Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Forward Water

Forward Water Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Shares for Interest Debt Settlement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Shares for Interest Debt Settlement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a shares for debt transaction to settle an aggregate of $9,453.40 in interest accrued up to September 30, 2024 on $300,000 of indebtedness with GreenCentre Canada (the "Indebtedness

The shares for debt settlement is pending final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) which will be followed by the Company issuing 115,285 common shares ("Settlement Shares") at a deemed price of $0.082 per share to GreenCentre Canada. The terms of the Indebtedness permits the issuance of common shares to settle interest owing by the Company at a deemed issue price per share equal to the five day average closing price for the five days preceding the issuance of the shares and subject to TSXV approval pursuant to TSXV Policy 4.3 - Shares for Debt.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. announce Closing of Business Combination

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. announce Closing of Business Combination

Toronto, Ontario // ACCESSWIRE // September 30, 2024 - Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp ("FMAC") (TSXV: FMAC.P) are pleased to announce the successful closing of their previously announced business combination (the "Transaction"). The combined company will continue to conduct the business operated by FWTC.

Summary of the Transaction

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Share Consolidation Effective Date

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that, further to its previous press release relating to the business combination with Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp., the consolidation of the outstanding common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") on the basis of one post-Consolidation Common Share for every ten pre-Consolidation Common Shares is anticipated to be made effective for trading purposes at the opening on September 27, 2024 (the "Effective Date"). It is anticipated that the Common Shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a post-Consolidation basis at market open on the Effective Date. The new CUSIP of the Common Shares will be 34988A201 and the new ISIN will be CA34988A2011

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that, Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. ("FMAC") today announced that closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement of subscription receipts of FMAC (the "Subscription Receipts"), consisting of the issuance of an aggregate of 12,292,923 Subscription Receipts at a price of C$0.107 per Subscription Receipt (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$1,315,342.76 (the "Offering"). The Offering was completed in connection with the previously-announced arm's length transaction (the "Transaction") proposed to be completed by FMAC and FWTC, further details of which may be found in the prior news releases of FWTC, including the most recent news release of FWTC relating to the Transaction dated July 22, 2024

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (fiscal year Q1, 2025). Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
CleanTech Lithium

Holding(s) in Company


Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium Limited

Announcement by Cyclone Metals Ltd

European Lithium Limited (ASX: IEUR, PRA: P1=8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) refers its shareholders to the announcement made by Cyclone Metals Ltd (CLE) (ASX: CLE) today entitled "Memorandum of Understanding between Vale S.A. and Cyclone Metals for the development of the Iron Bear Project" and attached to this announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman.

Forward Water CEO Howie Honeyman: Real-world Results for Wastewater Treatment Technology

Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC) plans to accelerate adoption of its water treatment technology through successful demonstrations and results from on-site projects, CEO Howie Honeyman said. The company is installing its IFO mobile unit at a lithium carbonate production plant, a critical milestone that will demonstrate the technology in commercial settings.

"We'll be able to show economic viability not only in the lithium space, but in the wastewater space," he said.

Forward Water’s innovative approach to water treatment has the potential to fundamentally alter how industries manage wastewater with high brine content, offering a low-energy, cost-effective alternative, he added.

Keep reading...Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Jindalee Lithium Limited (‘JLL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of JLL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 15 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Lithium

Nevada Lithium Significantly Increases the Size and Grade of Lower Zone Inferred Mineral Resources at Bonnie Claire to 25.634 Mt LCE at 3,085 ppm Li. Reports Maiden Indicated Resources of 5.167 Mt LCE at 3,519 ppm Li and 2.318 Mt B at 8,404 ppm Boron


Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia Ltd

Warrego East Drilling Permitted as Takeover Action Underlines Prospectivity of Tennant Creek Mineral Field

- Metals Australia exploring the Warrego East Copper-Gold project as London-listed Pan African Resources acquires holder of adjacent tenement in an $82M deal

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that its Mine Management Plan for the upcoming field exploration program at the Warrego East copper-gold project in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field has been authorised by the Northern Territory Government (Refer to Figure 1 and 2). Weather permitting, the field exploration program will be scheduled as soon as a land holder access agreement is finalised.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Forward Water Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Forward Water Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Exclusive Interview with Alvopetro Energy CEO Corey Ruttan

Exclusive Interview with Linius Technologies CEO James Brennan

Element79 Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Alvopetro Announces Annual Long-term Incentive Grants

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Exclusive Interview with Alvopetro Energy CEO Corey Ruttan

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Announces Annual Long-term Incentive Grants

Copper Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Canterra Surges 150 Percent on High Grades from Surface

Uranium Investing

US Plans to Triple Nuclear Power Capacity by 2050

gold stocks

Mali Demands US$162 Million from Resolute Mining After Detaining Executives

Battery Metals Investing

GMV Minerals Inc. Intersects Two Thick Lithium Claystone Horizons Testing 1,250 Hectares at Daisy Creek Project in Lander County, Nevada

×