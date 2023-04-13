Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Yuga Labs Breaks Records with 2nd Trip to Otherside

In a world-building collaboration with Improbable, the highly anticipated return to Otherside made web3 history.

Yuga Labs web3 leader and home of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), CryptoPunks, Meebits, and 10KTF, successfully completed 2nd Trip, bringing a record-breaking 7,214 concurrent users to Otherside.

On March 25th , Otherdeed holders and their plus ones entered Otherside, Yuga's gamified, metaRPG universe, where they were assigned to four teams, led by Team Captains . For 90 minutes, participants explored various new Otherside environments through competitive gameplay, with Team Glacia taking home the victory. The immersive experience showcased how Yuga continues to bridge the gap between gaming and web3 communities through creative storytelling.

2nd Trip made history as the largest crowd of players in a virtual world. Powered by Yuga's creative and experiential leadership, in partnership with technical innovations from Improbable Worlds and support from NVIDIA Graphics Delivery Network , and 11 NVIDIA partners — including ABYA, Pentanet, Taiwan Mobile, Turkcell, StarHub, and Zain — making the event truly global.

The number of concurrent users wasn't the only achievement for 2nd Trip. The experience boasted over 320,000 aerial stunts and incredible player interactivity: participants used their microphones more than 80,000 times. Members across 20 different NFT collections joined the event and were able to customize their characters with new avatars and designs.

"2nd Trip marks a milestone in the co-development of Otherside," said Greg Solano , Co-Founder of Yuga Labs. "The creative storytelling, technical advances, and incredible design for 2nd Trip worked together to showcase our vision for the metaverse, and lays the foundation for an always-on persistent world."

The Otherside journey continues with Yuga's launch of Legends of the Mara . Picking up where 2nd Trip left off, LOTM is a collection-based 2D strategy game that dives into the origins of Otherside. Yuga Labs continues to march toward a more persistent experience for Otherside by the end of 2023.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is a web3 company shaping the future through storytelling, experiences, and community. Guided by the belief that the potential of web3 can be realized when we start with imagination, not limitations, Yuga's initiatives aim to reinvent what real-world utility for NFTs look like and push the space forward as a whole. Since their launch in April 2021 with flagship collection Bored Ape Yacht Club, they've made headlines as one of the first companies to release IP licenses to their NFT holders, acquired and released rights to other top collections (CryptoPunks and Meebits), and made web3 history with record-breaking synchronized player participation in their newest initiative, Otherside. One of the most ambitious interactive metaverse projects to date, Otherside is built with the community, rebelling against traditional walled gardens in gaming spaces. In March 2022 , Yuga Labs raised a $450M seed round at a $4B valuation.

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
The Conversation (0)
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

PocketBuff Launches on Arbitrum Nova to Set Sail for Prime Quality GameFi Projects

According to official sources, PocketBuff has integrated with Arbitrum Nova a leading L2 scaling chain, to provide users with a better gaming experience and expedite the growth of the GameFi industry.

What is Arbitrum Nova?

Arbitrum Nova is a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution developed by Offchain Labs. An AnyTrust solution, Arbitrum Nova is ideal for gaming, metaverse and SocialFi projects, enabling instant confirmation and $0.01 transactions with minimal trust assumptions.

What is PocketBuff?

PocketBuff is a global GameFi Metaverse platform that offers one-stop blockchain integration services. It was founded by the core members from Longtu subsidiaries and Longtu Korea, a KOSDAQ-listed company.

The PocketBuff team has solid R&D capabilities in the global GameFi sector, with an ample reserve of stirring AAA titles secured. Longtu Korea's signature projects Sword and Magic World and Yulgang Mobile have gained over 10 million fans worldwide upon release. PocketBuff will soon join hands with top-tier game developers for financing, R&D, and publishing via its one-stop GameFi haven while building a global game distribution network with extensive publishing resources and an enormous user base to connect the Web2 and Web3 realms.

Sword and Magic World will be launched exclusively on Arbitrum Nova . As a world-leading MMORPG mobile game featuring flexible combat, the game has already acquired 15 million users in total and a DAU peak of over one million users. Upon official launch, it made it to the top of paid app charts and has remained a top 10 seller for a very long time.

With western fantasy and mythology as its background, the game also integrates elements of the East to build a grand worldview encompassing the main world, the world of gods, and the world of demons. Players will play as elite adventurers, embark on an adventure to conquer gods and demons with friends, and write their own legends of glory and romance.

The game uses real-time light and shadow technology to optimize object and texture rendering with a "full-time scene system," portraying a realistic, dynamic, and stunning world of magic. The system supports 360° panoramic 3D free rotation, with innovative smart view correction features to provide players with the optimal visual experience. The real-time interactive system allows all players to freely trade and join the adventures via the game platform. With realistic 3D scenes, 360° free rotation, and real-time combat gameplay, it puts together a blood-pumping PvP experience for all mobile gamers!

According to PocketBuff, Arbitrum Nova offers several advantages such as its ultra-low gas fees, high-speed transactions confirmed in milliseconds, and scalable technology. PocketBuff believes in the future of L2 and Arbitrum GameFi. As an important blockchain ecosystem of the Metaverse era, Arbitrum is a great fit for large-scale application deployments such as GameFi, SocialFi, and Metaverse. PocketBuff hopes to attract more and better games and applications into the Metaverse era by building stronger ties with Arbitrum.

David Bolger , Gaming at Offchain Labs said: " World . The game has leveraged blockchain technology to improve the gaming experience and will continue to build upon that success with the benefits offered by Arbitrum Nova."We're very excited that PocketBuff is choosing Arbitrum technology to scale Sword and Magic.

PocketBuff is committed to helping tens of thousands of game developers around the world join the Web3 world more efficiently, creating a brand new landscape for free-to-play, play-to-earn, and play-to-own gaming. Its well-designed tokenomic system allows for great game asset liquidity, smooth asset exchange, and effective user empowerment. This will provide all players with an extraordinary gaming experience and better economic value. Moreover, PocketBuff will work closely with top public chains, GameFi project developers, international KOLs, well-known IP owners, and various game guilds to push for prime-quality products for the entire industry.

RING GAMES' Web3 RPG 'STELLA FANTASY' launched globally today, after a successful ICO and CEX listing

  • Token launchpad achieved goal within just 2 mins
  • Now receiving rave reviews from Early Access Users with high retntion ratio
  • The game finally launched globally today following CEX listing

Ring Games has announced the official global launch of its web3 RPG 'Stella Fantasy' today.

The game garnered attention earlier this year during its SFTY launchpad, a token pre-sale event, which exceeded its target within just 2 minutes and ultimately closed at 375% of its goal. It then went on to be listed on the global cryptocurrency exchange, GATE.IO on April 5th .

Ahead of its grand launch on April 13th , NFT holders were given early access to the game on April 7th , while users who registered for the pre-registration event were able to play the game from April 3rd . Its D+1 Retention index surpassed 80% and D+5 70% and t he game has received high praise for its stunning visuals and gameplay, and is expected to appeal to the traditional Web2 market, as well as web3 gamers.

In addition to the game launch, it was also announced that SFTY is currently scheduled to be listed on another global cryptocurrency exchange, MEXC, starting on April 17th . And even more CEX listing is expected onwards.

Stella Fantasy's social channels, such as Twitter and Discord, have seen a surge in users, with over 40,000 Twitter followers and 50,000 Discord members as of April 11th . The initial user base of 100,000 is expected to grow even larger after the official launch.

Jooho YUN, CEO of Ring Games, expressed gratitude to say, "Thanks for all those who have supported the project so far, and pledged to continue providing high-quality updates to ensure a top-tier web3 gaming experience".

To celebrate the global launch, various events including the 'Global Creator Campaign,' are being held until May, with SFTY airdrops available through cross-promotions with partners, gaming platforms, and communities.

Stella Fantasy aims to build a healthy web3 ecosystem by breaking away from the limitations of early P2E games and offering exordinary game experience. The PC launcher is now available for download on the game's website ( www.stellafantasy.io ).

Website: https://www.stellafantasy.io

Discord: https://discord.gg/stellafantasy

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rstellafantasy

YouTube: https://bit.ly/YouTube_stellafantasy

Medium: https://medium.com/@stella_fantasy

The First Ever Official League of Legends Champions Korea Digital Collectible - LCK LEGENDARIES Pre-registration NOW OPEN

  • Fans can own and enjoy the legendary moments of the world renowned esports league LCK
  • Pre-registration begins on April 8 , the day of the LCK Spring league finals. Beta service to launch this summer.

League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) chose LEGENDARIES as its first digital collectible business partner for League of Legends global esports on March 31 signing an official IP licensing agreement and announcing that the service will be launched soon. LEGENDARIES, which has high expertise in esports and media content business, plans to launch "LCK LEGENDARIES," a digital collectible service that allows global LCK fans to enjoy League of Legends esports in a completely new way, changing the framework of fandom service via official LCK game clips and IP.

The First Ever Official League of Legends Champions Korea Digital Collectible – LCK LEGENDARIES Pre-registration NOW OPEN!

The digital collectibles launched by LEGENDARIES will include images of players like 'Faker' Sang-hyeok Lee and 'Deft' Hyuk-kyu Kim who are active in the LCK, along with the player's champions and highlight videos. Fans will not only be able to purchase and trade digital collectibles within the LEGENDARIES platform, but also be able to enjoy a whole new fandom experience that goes beyond simply watching the LCK games. On the official LCK LEGENDARIES Discord community, fans can participate in various events such as building their own rosters and teams, and receive rewards for their participation in the community.

LEGENDARIES and LCK will operate the digital collectible service in close collaboration to create a service such as the immediate release of the digital collectible of the best player selected during the match, truly catered to the LCK fans which will include various on and offline viewing experiences provided by LCK. Additionally, LEGENDARIES will collaborate with LCK, esports teams, and pro players, to provide a digital collectibles service with greater online and offline benefits for all the LCK fans. Also, LCK LEGENDARIES Digital Collectibles will support the growth of LCK as 50% of LCK's revenue share will be allocated to LCK teams and the league itself.

Three legendary former players Ambition, Wolf, and CloudTemplar, who played a major role in popularizing the early LCK into a world-class league, are serving as ambassadors for the LCK LEGENDARIES service. They are actively promoting the LCK LEGENDARIES' digital collectible service, garnering increasing interest and reactions from fans.

LEGENDARIES CEO Fred Bae stated, "We plan to focus on providing a whole new digital collectible platform and contributing to the esports league ecosystem by introducing various digital collectibles in collaboration with global blockbuster IP companies, not limited to League of Legends esports."

Fans who pre-register will receive a limited edition special pack that only pre-registration participants can obtain, and they will be the first to receive exclusive news about upcoming events on the LEGENDARIES platform. For more information on pre-registration, check out the LCK LEGENDARIES official pre-registration website: https://lck.legendaries.com .

LEGENDARIES is transforming entertainment fandom services by offering unparalleled esports fandom experiences with the world's top entertainment companies. With extensive experience and knowledge in the newest technologies, games, media content, and entertainment business, LEGENDARIES is establishing a No.1 Digital Collectible platform.

LEGENDARIES also operates a leading webtoon business that produces, distributes, and supplies webtoons of various genres with major domestic partners such as Kakao and Naver and Ridi.

Ultra PRO Announces New Luxury Vivid Deluxe Gaming Accessories Featuring Alcantara® Microsuede

Ultra PRO International LLC ("Ultra PRO"), a California -based designer and manufacturer of tabletop gaming accessories for popular trading card games such as Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon Trading Card Game, has introduced a new, high-end line: The Vivid Deluxe Collection, which features Deck Boxes and PRO-Binders made with genuine Alcantara, a premium, sustainable, cutting-edge material made in Italy . Elegant and soft to the touch, Alcantara combines aesthetics with performance, and is typically offered in luxury handbags and exotic car interiors throughout the world.

Vivid Deluxe Luxury Gaming Accessories

"The Vivid Deluxe collection delivers that next level of premium and quality to round out the top end of our gaming accessories lineup. The structured, injection molded core combined with authentic, environmentally-friendly Alcantara fabric exterior gives fans new ways to represent their passion for TCGs" said Justin Cole , Director of Business Development - Accessories.

Alcantara is a carbon neutral, vegan microsuede known for its soft, velvety texture that combines aesthetics and performance. Made only in Italy , Alcantara's well-recognized global brand and the material's unique soft touch makes it a popular choice for interior linings in high performance sports auto manufacturers including Lamborghini and Maserati, and top consumer brands such as Swarovski and Adidas for their special offerings.

The 100+ card Alcove Deck Boxes feature a patented inner core construction that provides strength and longevity along with a latched lid supported by multiple high-strength magnets. Currently, the boxes come in two styles, The vertically-oriented "Alcove Flip Deck Box'' and the horizontally-oriented "Alcove Edge Deck Box."

The 9-Pocket Zippered PRO Binder can hold up to 360 cards and zippers shut for added protection. Each individual page also has 9 side-loading pockets to organize trading card collections.

Vivid Deluxe accessories are available at https://ultrapro.com/collections/vivid-collection-accessories

About Ultra PRO
Ultra PRO is the leading brand of memorabilia collecting and tabletop gaming accessories, and photo and scrapbooking albums and pages. We have been designing and manufacturing top quality products since 1952 and our brands are recognized for its high quality standards and design innovations. Over the past decade, we have grown and diversified into a variety of related opportunities. Our Entertainment division publishes and distributes a variety of family-friendly board games and electronic toys, while our TableTopics division offers a broad line of TableTopics Conversation Starter sets to spark great conversations at social gatherings. Our SP Images division distributes collectible trading cards and other memorabilia to retail outlets across the United States . In addition to our headquarters in California , we are supported by our satellite facilities in Ohio , Massachusetts , Minnesota , Japan , and Belgium . For more information, please visit our website: www.ultrapro.com .

QR Codes Become a Game!? DENSO Launches Free Online Game, 'DENSO QR Code Maze'

DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has launched a free, web browser-based game, "DENSO QR Code Maze," as part of its efforts to highlight that the company invented the QR code* in 1994.

DENSO QR Code Maze, a free online game to help commemorate that DENSO invented the QR code almost 30 years ago -- and made it free to the world so all could benefit from its many capabilities.

* QR Code is registered trademarks of DENSO WAVE Incorporated.

The QR Code was developed as an easy-to-read code that can store a large amount of information. The innovative two-dimensional code can store about 200 times more information than barcodes and can be read at high speed. DENSO started to use the code mainly for inventory management at its manufacturing plants and later made the patent available free of charge, enabling it to spread globally. Now, the QR code is widely used in many daily life applications, including electronic tickets and cashless payments. In December 2022 , DENSO was awarded the IEEE Corporate Innovation Award for helping the world benefit from QR codes' dynamic capabilities.

In the game, players race for the goal while supplying energy to a city as complex as a QR code. The player who best utilizes their energy and reaches the goal fastest wins. During gameplay, items along the track help boost players toward the finish and neon signs highlight other DENSO technologies and contributions to society.

Players can enjoy the game anywhere, anytime without downloading software or applications.

In Solo Mode, you can race players across the world, and in Friend Mode, you can play with an exclusive group of your friends or family members. This game is for people of all the generations.

You can enjoy "DENSO QR Code Maze" here: https://qrcodemaze.denso.com/en/

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)

HARD ROCK HOTEL DAYTONA BEACH CELEBRATES ITS 5TH ROCKIVERSARY WITH MULTIMILLION RENOVATION, NEW MEMORABILIA, AND GUEST EXPERIENCES

Booking promo code 5YEARS offers amped-up features

The iconic Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach celebrates five years of unparalleled music offerings and luxury amenities, transforming one of Florida's most well-known vacation destinations since its opening in spring 2018.

