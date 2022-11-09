Energy Investing News

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Uranium Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT : https://bit.ly/3TjRLO4

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through November 11 th

November 8 th

Presentation
Ticker(s)
Deep Yellow Ltd. OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL
GTI Energy Ltd. OTCQB: GTRIF | ASX: GTR
Yellow Cake Plc OTCQX: YLLXF | AIM: YCA
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. OTCQB: PTUUF | TSXV: PTU
IsoEnergy Ltd. OTCQX: ISENF | TSXV: ISO
Anfield Energy Inc. OTCQB: ANLDF | TSXV: AEC
Blue Sky Uranium Corp. OTCQB: BKUCF | TSXV: BSK
enCore Energy Corp. OTCQB: ENCUF | TSXV: EU
Global Atomic Corp. OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
Labrador Uranium Inc. OTCQB: LURAF | CSE: LUR
Peninsula Energy Ltd. OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: CVVUF | TSXV: CVV
Elevate Uranium Ltd. OTCQX: ELVUF | ASX: EL8
Lotus Resources Limited OTCQB: LTSRF | ASX: LOT

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Toro Energy

High Grade Gold in Rock Chip Samples from New England Target Area, South of Golden Ways

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) ('the Company' or 'Toro') is pleased to announce the high grade gold (Au) assay results from rock chip samples collected at the New England Target Area, directly south of the Golden Ways Target Area (Figure 1) on the Company's 100% owned Yandal Gold Project ('the Project') (Figure 2), including one sample of 70g/t Au. These results expand the already highly prospective Golden Ways Target Area some 2km to the south and once again confirm the significant gold prospectivity of the entire area.
Keep reading...Show less
Valor Resources

Significant Uranium Target Defined At Surprise Creek Fault With Extensive Surface Mineralisation

Valor Resources Limited (Valor) or (the Company) (ASX: VAL) is pleased to advise that follow-up field work has further enhanced the potential of its 100%-owned Surprise Creek Uranium Project, located near the Beaverlodge Uranium District in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Strong Drilling Results At Thor With New Roll Front Trend Discovered – Drilling Now Started At Odin Prospect

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise that two mud rotary drill rigs have now completed 70 holes, for 34,010-feet (10,366 metres), of its planned ~100,000-foot drill program in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin. Drilling is completed at the Thor prospect where a total of 34,010 feet (10,366 metres) was drilled for 70 completed holes (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Toro Energy (ASX:TOE)

Toro Energy


Keep reading...Show less

Global Atomic Begins Dasa Underground Development with Opening Blast Ceremony

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (Frankfurt: G12), is pleased to announce that underground development has officially commenced at the Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger.

On November 5, 2022 , Global Atomic hosted over 800 people for the Opening Blast Ceremony at the Dasa Mine which marks a significant milestone towards producing yellowcake for delivery to utilities in early 2025.  The successful execution of this event on schedule, Dasa is on track to deliver considerable benefits to Niger , particularly for the people of the Agadez Region.  Benefits include:

Keep reading...Show less

