Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 76 Day 1 on October 30 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 76 th Emerging Growth Conference on October 30 & 31, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

For updates, follow us on Twitter

Sponsors:
QuoteMedia -   Keep Investors Informed with Dynamic Plug and Play IR Solutions
(844) 485-8200
Sales@QuoteMedia.com
QuoteMedia.com

Day 1
October 30, 2024

8:45
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

9:00
Introduction

9:05 – 9:35
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: VIOT)
Keynote speakers: Claire Ji – IRD and Sam Yang, Head of Capital & Strategy

9:40 – 10:10
BioVaxys Technology Corp. (OTCQB: BVAXF) (CSE: BIOV)
Keynote speaker: James Passin, CEO

10:15 – 10:45
ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)
Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

10:50 - 11:20
Icon Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: ICON)
Keynote speakers: Ismini Evangelia Panagiotidi, CEO, Chairwoman & Dennis Psachos, CFO

11:25 - 11:55
Realbotix Corp. (OTCQB: XBOTF) (TSXV: XBOT)
Keynote speaker: Andrew Kiguel Co-Founder, CEO

12:00 – 12:30
RDE, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT)
Keynote speakers: Ketan Thakker, President & CEO, & Steve Handy – CFO

1:10 – 1:40
Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: PLGGF) (CSE: PLUG)
Keynote speakers: Broderick Gunning, CEO, Ramtin Rasoulinezhad, CTO, Chris Barnes, Chief of Staff

1:45 – 2:15
Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: SIGY)
Keynote speaker: James Allen Joyce, CEO

2:20 – 2:50
Regen BioPharma Inc. (OTC Pink: RGBP)
Keynote speakers: David Koos, President / CEO, and Harry M. Lander, Ph.D. Senior Scientific Consultant

2:55 – 3:05
Brenmiller Energy, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BNRG)
Keynote speaker: Nir Brenmiller, COO

3:10 - 3:20
Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD)
Keynote speakers: Jim Frakes – Acting CEO and CFO & Steven LaRosa – Chief Medical Officer

3:25 - 3:35
Diakonos Oncology, Inc.
Keynote speakers: Jay Hartenbach, COO, & Anthony Baldor, CFO & Head of Business Development

3:40 – 3:50
Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC PINK: ELMGF)
Keynote speaker: James Tworek, CEO

3:55 – 4:05
Stillwater Critical Minerals (OTCQB: PGEZF) (TSXV: PGE)
Keynote speaker: Michael Rowley, President & CEO

4:10 – 4:20
Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI)
Keynote speaker: Adam Mendelsohn PHD, CEO

4:25 – 4:35
BlueRush, Inc. (OTCQB: BTVRF) (TSXV: BTV)
Keynote speaker: Steve Taylor, CEO

4:40 – 4:50
Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)
Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

Day 2
October 31, 2024

11:00
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

11:20
Introduction

11:25 - 11:55
Monumental Energy Corp. (OTCQB: MNMRF) (TSXV: MNRG)
Keynote speakers: Maximilian Sali – VP Corporate Development  Founder & Director

12:00 - 12:30
Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: VOXR) (TSX: VOXR)
Keynote speakers: Kyle Floyd, Chairman & CEO & Chief Investment Officer

12:35 – 1:05
Stuhini Explorations, Ltd. (OTCQB: STXPF) (TSXV: STU)
Keynote speaker: David O'Brien, President & CEO

1:10 - 1:40
Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT)
Keynote speakers: Mike Sheikh, Executive Vice President Business Development

2:25 – 2:35
Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA)
Keynote speakers: Jon Stenberg, President & CEO, and Jeff Conklin, CFO

2:40 – 2:50
Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)
Keynote speaker: Bryan Giraudo, CFO & COO

2:55 – 3:05
Interstellar Communication Holdings
Keynote speakers: Seda Hewitt, Space Ambassador of IcMercury Harri Laitinen, Lifeguard  of IcMercury, and Lijie Zhu, Capitan of icMercury

3:10 - 3:20
Sono Group N.V. (OTCQB: SEVCF)
Keynote speaker: George O'Leary, Managing Director, CEO and CFO

3:25 - 3:35
Cyios Corp. (OTC Pink: CYIO)
Keynote speaker: John O'Shea, Chairman

3:40 – 3:50
NurExone Biologic Inc. (OTCQB: NRXBF) (TSXV: NRX)
Keynote speaker: Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO

3:55 – 4:05
Evanesce
Keynote speaker: Douglas Horne, Founder & CEO

4:10 – 4:20
LeddarTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LDTC)
Keynote speakers: Frantz Saintellemy – CEO & Chris Stewart, CFO

4:25 – 4:35
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCSM)
Keynote speaker: Ryan Hummer, CEO & Director

4:40 – 4:50
EUDA Health Holdings Limited, (NASDAQ: EUDA)
Keynote speaker: Kelvin Chen, CEO

Visit the following link to register. You will then receive an email containing the link and time to sign into the conference.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients.  Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future.  In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com


Element79 Announces Private Placement

Element79 Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Shares Further Advances With Chachas Community on Lucero Surface Rights, Provides Corporate Update

Element79 Gold Corp Shares Further Advances With Chachas Community on Lucero Surface Rights, Provides Corporate Update

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC - T heNewswire - October 24, 2024 *Element79 Gold Corp.* (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional progress towards obtaining approval of its surface rights contract at the Lucero project in Peru, through ongoing community engagement and recent approval at the Chachas General Assembly.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Reports Significant Progress in Community Relations and Development Efforts in Chachas, Peru

Element79 Gold Corp. Reports Significant Progress in Community Relations and Development Efforts in Chachas, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

October 9, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (FSE: 7YS0) (OTC: ELMGF) ("Element79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress in its ongoing community engagement efforts with the community of Chachas, Peru, near the Company's Lucero Project. These efforts are part of the Company's broader strategy to align mining operations with sustainable community development and long-term value creation.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Secures LOI For Launching Tailings Reprocessing Business In Arequipa, Peru

Element79 Gold Corp Secures LOI For Launching Tailings Reprocessing Business In Arequipa, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC September 26, 2024 TheNewswire Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0, Hereinafter "Element79 Gold") a mining company focused on gold and silver committed to maximizing shareholder value through responsible mining practices and sustainable development of its projects is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) with S.M.R.L. PALAZA 16 (" Palaza "), marking a significant milestone in the Company's strategic efforts to restart the Lucero mine and concentrate its focus in the Arequipa, Peru region. This agreement represents a unique and substantial economic opportunity for both parties involved, with multiple additional social and environmental benefits for the local region and community.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Announces AGSM Results and Director Resignation

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces AGSM Results and Director Resignation

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - September 24, 2024 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS0) ("Element79" or "the Company") s pleased to announce the results form the Annual General and Special Meeting (AGSM) held on September 23, 2024. The company is also announcing the resignation of George Tumur from the Company's board of directors.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Signs Letter of Intent for Option to Acquire High-Grade Gold-Silver Project in Sierra Madre Trend of Mexico.

Pinnacle Signs Letter of Intent for Option to Acquire High-Grade Gold-Silver Project in Sierra Madre Trend of Mexico.

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Highlights:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Signs Letter of Intent for Option to Acquire High-Grade Gold-Silver Project in Sierra Madre Trend of Mexico

Pinnacle Signs Letter of Intent for Option to Acquire High-Grade Gold-Silver Project in Sierra Madre Trend of Mexico

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Highlights:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lode Gold Submits Application for Exchange Approval to Form Spin Co, Gold Orogen - a Yukon & New Brunswick Exploration Company

Lode Gold Submits Application for Exchange Approval to Form Spin Co, Gold Orogen - a Yukon & New Brunswick Exploration Company

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has submitted application to the TSX Venture exchange for approval of the Spin-out of Gold Orogen, as described on its August 27, 2024 and October 22, 2024 news release. The details regarding the Lode Gold shareholder's meeting that is expected to be held in early December 2024 will follow with an information circular to be filed by early November 2024. Lode Gold will seek the approval from shareholders on the Plan of Arrangement, and upon Exchange approval, set the Record Date for distribution of the shares of the new company to shareholders of Lode Gold.

The Company also announces that pursuant to a director resolution passed on July 26, 2024, and a special resolution passed by shareholders of the Company on July 6, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten for one (10:1) basis. Post-consolidation, the Company's capitalization composes of unlimited common shares with no par value, of which 38,032,970 shares are issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday October 29, 2024, the common shares of Lode Gold Resources Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a mining company.

Name of Company: No change.
Escrow shares: None
Transfer agent: Odyssey Trust Company.
Trading symbol: LOD (unchanged)
CUSIP number: 540196 20 1 (new)

"The Company has been contemplating share consolidation for sometime. With significant milestones achieved in the last 12 months and more upcoming catalysts, it makes strategic sense now to execute the consolidation. A key catalyst upcoming in a few months is share distribution of Gold Orogen to shareholders of Lode Gold, a significant step in unlocking value.

With a tight capital structure we can more effectively attract new investors. Of note, four shareholders hold over 60% shares of 38 million post-consolidated shares." states Wendy T. Chan, CEO and Director of Lode Gold.

About Lode Gold

Lode Gold (TSXV: LOD) is an exploration and development company with projects in highly prospective and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada and the United States.

Its Golden Culvert and WIN Projects in Yukon, covering 99.5 km2 across a 27-km strike length, are situated in a district-scale, high-grade-gold-mineralized trend within the southern portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Gold deposits and occurrences within the Belt include Fort Knox, Pogo, Brewery Creek and Dublin Gulch, and Snowline Gold. A NI 43-101 technical report entitled "Technical Report on the WIN-Golden Culvert Property for Lode Gold" with an effective date of May 15, 2024, summarizing the work to date on these properties is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com).

In New Brunswick, Lode Gold has created one of the largest land packages with a 42km strike within 420km2. Its McIntyre Brook Project, New Brunswick, covering 111 km2 and a 17-km strike length in the emerging Appalachian/Iapetus Gold Belt, is surrounded by Puma Exploration's Williams Brook Project (5.55 g/t Au over 50m)1 and is hosted by orogenic rocks of similar age and structure as New Found Gold's Queensway Project. The Fancamp's Riley Brook is a 309 km2 package covering a 25 km strike of Wapske formation with its numerous felsic units. Previous exploration efforts have focused on just VMS-style mineralization hosted in the felsic intrusions, and mostly focused on the base metals - the Company is the first to focus on and assay for gold. This transaction will close upon Exchange's acceptance.

The Company is also advancing its Fremont Gold development project in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt of California where 50,000,000 oz of gold has been produced. Fremont, located 500km north of Equinox Gold's Castle Mountain and Mesquite mines, has a Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") with an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $217M, a 21% IRR, 11-year LOM, averaging 118,000 Oz per annum at USD $1,750 gold. A sensitivity to the March 31, 2023, PEA at USD $2,000/oz gold gives an after-tax NPV (5%) of USD $370M and a 31% IRR over an 11-year LOM. The project hosts an NI 43-101 resource of 1.16 MOz at 1.90 g/t Au within 19.0 MT Indicated and 2.02 MOz at 2.22 g/t Au within 28.3 MT Inferred. The MRE evaluates only 1.4 km of the 4 km strike length of the Fremont property which features five gold-mineralized zones. Significantly, three step-out holes at depth hit the mineralized structure, typical of orogenic deposits that often occur at depth. Fremont is located on 3,351 acres of 100% owned private land in Mariposa, the original Gold Rush County, and is 1.5 hours from Fresno, California. The property has year-round road access and is close to airports and rail.

Please refer to the Fremont Gold project NI 43-101 PEA technical report dated March 31, 2023, which is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.lode-gold.com). The PEA technical report has been reviewed and approved by independent "Qualified Persons" Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, and Andrew Bradfield, P.Eng. both of P&E, and Travis Manning, P.E. of KCA.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, Director, BSc (Hons) (Economic Geology - UCT), FAusIMM, and who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI-43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Wendy T. Chan, CEO & Director

Information Contact

Winfield Ding
CFO
info@lode-gold.com
+1-416-320-4388

Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@lode-gold.com
+1 (647) 725-3888 ext. 702

Cautionary Note Related to this News Release and Figures

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Readers are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements, trend analysis and other information contained in this press release about anticipated future events or results constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Special Warrant financing, additional proceeds from the exercise of the warrants underlying the Special Warrants, and the receipt of final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the transactions, are forward-looking statements. Although Lode Gold believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since Lode Gold can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in Lode Gold's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: the ability of Lode Gold to obtain final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the transactions; that the Company will be able to use the proceeds of the Special Warrant financing as anticipated; and the ability of the Company to continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to obtain required approvals and raise additional capital to proceed. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include risks associated with the business of Lode Gold and Fancamp; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain final acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange with respect to the transactions; the risk that the use of proceeds from the Special Warrant financing may differ from management's expectations; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in the Companies' filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the statements are made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Completes Drill Program at the Alasala Target and Hits Mineralized Zones including 4.05m at 13.92 g/t

Zodiac Gold Completes Drill Program at the Alasala Target and Hits Mineralized Zones including 4.05m at 13.92 g/t

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to report the results from its diamond drilling program at the Alasala target, including 4.05m at 13.92 gt (including 1.6m at 34.5 gt Au), 7m at 2.23 gt Au (including 1m at 12.65 gt Au) and 4.25m at 0.99 gt Au (including 0.7m at 5.25 gt Au). In addition, channel sampling in the Lion Hill artisanal mining pit during this drill program by Zodiac Gold's geological team returned 6.05m at 9.06 gt Au (including 1m at 46 gt Au and 1m at 7.6 gt Au). The results of drilling confirm that the high grades reported from surface exploration and previous drilling in the oxide zone have strong continuity at depth, with 4.05m at 13.92 gt Au intersected 75m below surface. These zones are believed to be open at depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rua Gold Announces Siren Shareholders Vote to Approve Acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited

Rua Gold Announces Siren Shareholders Vote to Approve Acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its previously announced proposed acquisition (the "Transaction") of Reefton Resources Pty Limited ("Reefton") was approved at today's special meeting of the shareholders of Siren Gold Ltd. (ASX: SNG) ("Siren"). Reefton is a 100% owned subsidiary of Siren, with tenements located adjacent to the Company's suite of properties in New Zealand's prolific Reefton Goldfield.

Robert Eckford, CEO of Rua Gold, stated: "Recognizing the strategic rationale to create a district scale exploration opportunity covering some of the highest-grade gold and antimony assets in the world, Siren's shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of this transformational transaction. The combined Company benefits from having both the local Reefton teams working together and Brian Rodan, Chairman of Siren joining the Rua Gold board. We have a proven Board and Management team, in a favorable jurisdiction, looking to generate superior returns for both Siren and Rua Gold shareholders. Seeing the competing offer from Federation Mining made on October 14, 2024 only confirms our thesis on the high grade potential of this district and we are excited to deliver results."

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur in November 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature and the receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Actively Advancing a District-Scale Discovery in a Tier 1 Jurisdiction:

  • Represents the next chapter in Rua Gold's development towards our goal to be a major gold producer in New Zealand.

  • Newly consolidated project represents one of the least explored, high-grade gold districts in the world.

  • Permits, access, and consents in place for aggressive drilling following a district-wide reassessment of targets and potential on the combined land package.

  • The Transaction will increase regional tenement holdings from ~34k ha to ~120k ha and cover all known past production camps outside of Blackwater and the Globe Progress mine.

  • Potential for lower overall project capital expenditures through the development of a potential central processing hub.

  • The Transaction creates a bigger player in New Zealand, allowing greater opportunity to work alongside a pro-mining Government in helping them draft their Minerals Strategy for New Zealand.

  • Backed by team of mining professionals with +150 years of combined experience.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228012_6c99946d74ab494d_006.jpg

Figure 1: Tenement map of the Reefton Goldfield.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228012_6c99946d74ab494d_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228012_6c99946d74ab494d_007.jpg

Figure 2: Cross Section of historic underground mines in the Reefton Goldfield.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10755/228012_6c99946d74ab494d_007full.jpg

Transaction Highlights

Under the terms of the Amended Agreement, Siren shall receive total consideration of A$22 million (C$20.4 million):

  • A$2 million (C$1.8 million) in cash, of which A$1 million has been paid and the remaining A$1 million will be paid at the close of the Transaction;

  • A$2 million (C$1.8 million) in cash in exchange for 10,000,000 common shares of Siren, to be exchanged at the close of the Transaction; and

  • 83,927,383 fully paid shares of Rua Gold representing A$18 million (C$16.6 million1), to be issued at the close of the Transaction with agreed contractual resale restrictions.

Upon completion of the Transaction, Siren will own approximately 26% of Rua Gold, and Siren Chairman, Mr. Brian Rodan, will join the Rua Gold Board.

Advisors and Legal Counsel

Cormark Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to the Company and its Board of Directors. McMillan LLP is acting as Canadian legal counsel to the Company. Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor to Siren and its Board of Directors. Steinepreis Paganin is acting as Australian legal counsel to Siren.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully taken major discoveries into producing world-class mines across multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island. Rua Gold will have approximately 120,000 hectares of tenements, following the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Reefton Resources Pty Limited2, in a district that historically produced over 2 million ounces of gold grading between 9 and 50 grams per tonne.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies Rua Gold's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki district, a region that has produced an impressive 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver. Glamorgan is within 3 kms of OceanaGold Corporation's biggest gold mining project, WKP.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Rua Gold Contact

Robert Eckford
Chief Executive Officer
Email: reckford@RUAGOLD.com
Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions; closing of the Transaction; effects and benefits of the Transaction; and receipt of final approval for the Transaction from the TSXV. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's CSE Form 2A - Listing Statement filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Horizon Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide the September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and gold production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia.

A key objective for the Company is on near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 928km2. The Company holds numerous multi - commodity assets including 1.8Moz of gold resources, the Nimbus Silver Zinc project, 50% of the Mt Thirsty Nickel Cobalt Manganese project in Western Australia, and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX:RVT) which holds the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland.

Subsequent to the end of the September quarter and at the time of reporting, the company announced a proposed merger with Poseidon Nickel Limited and a two tranche placement of $14M. The merged entity shall have in addition to the resource base above, 422kt of Ni metal in resource, the 2.2Mtpa Black Swan processing facility that is proposed to be refurbished and upgraded to include a CIL gold circuit, the 1.5Mtpa Lake Johnston processing facility and untested gold anomalies adjacent to Black Swan.

Activities during the quarter focussed on implementation of the strategy of near term cashflow from mining projects, with mining commencing in August at Boorara to treat 1.24Mt of ore at Norton Goldfields' Paddington processing plant and announcing a JV agreement with BML Ventures to mine the Phillips Find project and treat 200kt of ore via a Toll Milling Agreement with FMR at their Greenfields plant near Coolgardie. The Mining Proposal, being the last permit required to undertake mining, was granted during the quarter and mobilisation commenced.

Multiple studies continued during the quarter for Kalpini and Pennys Find which are still ongoing, and the Ore Reserve study for Boorara completed by AMC Consultants. Preproduction activities continued for the Cannon Underground Gold Project with dewatering due to be completed in the next quarter.

There was minimal emphasis on drilling during the quarter as resources and expenditure focussed on preproduction activities aimed at getting assets into production to generate near term cashflow for the Company. The Company did however receive the final re-assays from the Burbanks project, with results not identifying any new economic mineralisation, however will provide invaluable information in the future modelling and upgrading of the resource model.

The company sold the first tranche of its listed investments in Ora Banda Mining Limited, selling 1,063,094 shares for proceeds of $532,943.

During the quarter, experienced mining executive Mr Warren Hallam joined the Company as a non-executive director, and non-executive directors Mr Jon Price and Mr Chris Hansen resigned from the board. The board is not seeking a replacement member of the board at this time.

*To view the full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/285PWSKW


About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Click here to view the Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 September 2024




Keep reading...Show less

