TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

TACTICAL RESOURCES CORP. ("RARE ")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on August 31, 2023 , the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'mineral exploration' company.

The Company is presently trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction:

British Columbia



Capitalization:

Unlimited common shares with no par value of which


35,674,480 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:

513,405 common shares remain escrowed pursuant to
a pre-existing escrow agreement



Transfer Agent:

Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol:

RARE

CUSIP Number:

87357T102


For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 29, 2023 and the Company's continuous disclosure information available on SEDAR+.

Company Contact:

Matthew Chatterton

Company Address:

1055 West Georgia St., 1500 Royal Centre,


Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 4N7

Company Phone Number:

(778) 613-2068

Company Email Address:

info@tacticalresources.com

________________________________________

23/08/29 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 6, 2023 and July 19, 2023 :

Number of Shares –


Brokered:

16,112,500 shares



Number of Shares –


Non-Brokered:

7,637,500 shares



Warrants –


Brokered:

8,056,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,056,250 shares



Warrants –


Non-Brokered:

3,818,750 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,818,750 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.40 per share



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.80 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

171 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

297,500

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

13

2,442,500

Agent's Fee:

Emerging Equities Inc. - $29,002.50 cash and 75,006 Compensation
Options


Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $32,317.50 cash and 80,794 Compensation
Options


Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $280 cash and 700 Compensation Options


BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $1,000 cash


Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $101,757.50 cash and 254,394 Compensation
Options


PI Financial Corp. - $177,670 cash and 444,175 Compensation Options


Research Capital Corporation - $39,960 cash and 102,900 Compensation
Options


Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. - $2,000 cash and 5,000 Compensation
Options


Cormark Securities Inc. - $7,645 cash and 16,113 Compensation Options


Haywood Securities Inc - $1,200 cash and 3,000 Compensation Options


Hampton Securities Limited - $600 cash and 1,500 Compensation Options


Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $9,667.50 cash and 24,169 Compensation
Options


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$63,240

N/A

158,100 Warrants


Agent's Option or Finder's Warrants Terms: Each option or warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .60 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on July 27, 2023 and August 4, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Data Purchase Agreement dated August 16, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary (the "Subsidiary") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") to acquire a database of historical information concerning the Nikolai project in Alaska . Under the terms of the Agreement, the Subsidiary will pay $1,050,000 and the Company will issue 2,000,000 shares, at a deemed price of $0.50 per share, to the Vendor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 16, 2023 and August 22, 2023 .

________________________________________

ALITPLANO METALS INC. ("APN ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 6, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

3,810,000 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Warrants:

3,810,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,810,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.12 for a two year period



Number of Placees:

23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

350,000


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$15,060

N/A

150,600


Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.12 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 18, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. [ Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

CYBERCATCH HOLDINGS, INC. ("CYBE ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

3,220,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 10, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 10, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.50 (Unchanged)

These warrants were assumed by the Company following the completion of its qualifying transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 18, 2023 . For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2023 .

________________________________________

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 30, 2023 .

Number of Shares:

6,263,112 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price:

$0.13 FT per share



Warrants:

3,131,556 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,131,556 non-flow
through shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees:

13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

615,800


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$44,952.28

N/A

345,787


Finder's Warrants Terms: 246,508 warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for a 3 year period from the date of issuance. 99,279 warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.13 for a 3 year period from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on August 17 , 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FUELPOSITIVE CORPORATION ("NHHH ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 30, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

85,343,768 common shares



Purchase Price:

$0.065 per common share



Warrants:

85,343,768 share purchase warrants to purchase 85,343,768 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.09 for a period of three years



Number of Placees:

130 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

Number of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
[1 placee]

P

200,000


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$112,134.75

140,000

1,865,150

Finder's Warrants Terms:

Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the
price of $0.09 for period of three years from the date of issuance.


For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 19, 2023 , and August 24, 2023 . Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 31, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

12,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share



Warrants:

12,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.05 for a five-year period



Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

12,000,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

NA

NA


Aggregate Cash

Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

NA

NA

NA


The Company issued a news release on August 28, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,000,000 bonus warrants to a non-arm's length party, in consideration of a loan in the amount of $400,000 for a term of three years, and bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a three-year period.

________________________________________

MEDMIRA INC. ("MIR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST , Aug. 29, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Maintain Transfer Agent; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:

4,772,727

Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

September 1, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

June 1, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$1.35


These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,454,455 shares with 4,772,727 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 17, 2021 .

________________________________________

PATHFINDER VENTURES INC. ("RV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment and Shares
for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment:

Further to convertible debentures pursuant to the Company's Qualifying Transaction originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective October 18, 2021 , the Exchange has consented to an amendment of the Original Convertible Debentures (the "Amended Convertible Debentures"):

Original Convertible Debentures


Maturity Dates:

July 26, 2023 and September 8, 2023



Amended Convertible


Debentures Maturity Date:

December 1, 2023



Original Convertible Debentures


Conversion Period Expiry Dates:

July 26, 2023 and September 8, 2023



Amended Convertible


Debenture Conversion Period


Expiry Date:

December 1, 2023


The amount of aggregate principal outstanding is $2,395,000 from the Original Convertible Debentures. All other details of the Amended Convertible Debentures remain unchanged from the Original Convertible Debentures.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 15, 2021 , July 25, 2023 , and August 28, 2023 , and the Filing Statement dated September 21, 2021 , available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Shares for Debt:

Pursuant to the press release dated July 25, 2023 , the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,755,173 units of the Company ("Units") at a deemed price of $0.04 per Unit to settle matured convertible debentures of $105,000 in principal, plus $5,207 of accrued interest, to arm's length parties for an aggregate amount of $110,207 . Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one non-transferable Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Whole Warrant may be exercised to purchase one additional Share for $0.08 per Share, for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision whereby after four months and one day from the date of issuance, if the Shares trade or close on the Exchange at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company has the right to give notice to the Warrant holders by way of press release, that the Warrants expiry will be accelerated to 30 days thereafter.

Number of Creditors:

3 Creditors.



Non-Arm's Length Party /


Pro Group Participation:

None.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated July 25, 2023 , and August 28, 2023 .

________________________________________

RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:53 a.m. PST , Aug. 29, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/29/c6823.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altiplano Reports Q2 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Altiplano Reports Q2 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on quarterly results for Q2 2023 from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During Q2, 2023, the Company extracted a total 8,315 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material at Farellon. This represents an increase of 8% from the 7,675 tonnes of material mined in Q1. Tonnes processed in Q2 represented 7,883 tonnes, an increase of 4% from the previous quarter of 7,584 tonnes. The copper grade recovered was 1.75%, down 13% from the previous 2023 Q1 result of 1.90%. Waste removal increased by 400% to 3,262 tonnes in 2023 Q2 as development progressed to the 336 m operational level. Sales of 294,162 pounds of copper in 2023 Q2 generated approximately US$422,815 in revenue (after processing costs), a decrease of 22% over the 2023 Q1 US$539,300 sales figure.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Begins Startup Phase at El Penon and Strengthens Board

Altiplano Begins Startup Phase at El Penon and Strengthens Board

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has completed the commissioning stage at the El Peñón processing plant located near the town of La Serena, Chile and has entered the startup phase with first concentrate production expected in early August. The state-of-the-art facility is located approximately 15 km from the Company's copper-gold and iron mine, Farellon.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Confirms Santa Beatriz Mine Exhibits IOCG Mineralization Comparable to the Farellon Copper-Gold Mine

Altiplano Confirms Santa Beatriz Mine Exhibits IOCG Mineralization Comparable to the Farellon Copper-Gold Mine

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has initiated technical due diligence on the Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold mine and confirms similarities to the Farellon mine in mineralization, lithology, and structural trends. The Santa Beatriz Mine is located only 2 kilometres (km) by road from the existing operation at the Farellon Copper-Gold Mine near La Serena, Chile. Farellon and Santa Beatriz are situated in the northnortheast trending 1,000-kilometre Atacama Fault zone within Chile's copper-rich iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt; this area is associated with several significant deposits. Farellon and Santa Beatriz have the potential to be part of a larger IOCG system.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Signs Option Agreement to Acquire Santa Beatriz Cu-Au Mine

Altiplano Signs Option Agreement to Acquire Santa Beatriz Cu-Au Mine

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of the Santa Beatriz Mine, located two kilometers (km) from the Company's existing operation at the Farellon Copper Gold Mine site near La Serena, Chile. Copper, gold, and iron mineralized material at the Santa Beatriz Mine is similar to what is currently extracted at Farellon and is expected to be suitable material for processing at the Company's mill and processing facility, El Peñón, located ~15 km from the mine.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports April 2023 Results at Farellon with 1.72 % Cu Grade

Altiplano Reports April 2023 Results at Farellon with 1.72 % Cu Grade

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the April 2023 operating results from the Farellon Copper-Gold (Cu-Au) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

During the month of April, approximately 3,022 tonnes of mineralized copper-gold material was produced at Farellon with approximately 2,973 tonnes shipped and processed. The April production represents an increase of 5% over the March output of 2,875 tonnes. Processing in April decreased by 11% over the March figure of 3,315 tonnes processed. The copper grade at Farellon observed in April was 1.72%, representing a small decrease from the 1.77% observed in March.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LIGHTNING MINERALS LTD

Multiple Targets Identified at James Bay Lithium Projects

Lightning Minerals (“L1M” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its due diligence process for the acquisition of the Dalmas and Hiver lithium Projects (the Projects) in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. Multiple pegmatite target areas have been identified through multispectral analysis which will form the basis of phase 1 exploration works and reconnaissance. This is a crucial step in the Company’s due diligence process regarding the proposed acquisition of the Projects1 which once complete will be announced to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Updated DMS Concentrate Scoping Study Delivers Outstanding Results, Confirms Oakover As A Standout Manganese Operation

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce successful completion of the Updated Scoping Study (“SS” or “Study”) to produce manganese concentrate at its flagship Oakover Project, located 85km East of Newman, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
GCX Metals Limited

GCX To Acquire Dante Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Elements Project

GCX Metals Limited (“GCX” or “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has entered into a binding conditional agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital in Dante Resources Pty Ltd (“Dante”). Dante holds a portfolio of West Australian exploration assets, including its flagship Dante Project located in the West Musgrave region. Subject to shareholder approval, consideration for the acquisition includes the issue of 50,000,000 ordinary shares and 60,000,000 performance shares in GCX which convert into ordinary shares subject to the satisfaction of certain performance milestones. Completion of the acquisition is subject to several outstanding conditions precedent.

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Basin Reaches 60% Ownership Milestone Of Geikie Uranium Project

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to advise that it has satisfied the conditions to achieve 60 percent ownership of the Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’), located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada (refer Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

$10.5M Placement And SPP To Fund Daydream-2 & Nomgon

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received binding commitments for a placement of new shares in the Company (Placement), on the following terms:

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks Gold

40.8m At 2.80g/t Gold In Drilling At Yarrol Project, Queensland

Many Peaks Gold Limited (ASX:MPG) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to announce additional assay results from diamond drill core sampling completed concurrent with follow-up structural study work on diamond drilling reported earlier this year for the Yarrol Gold Project (Yarrol). Yarrol is located 50km northwest of Evolution Mining Ltd’s (ASX:EVN) Mt Rawdon gold operation and 70km northwest of Many Peaks’ Mt Steadman Gold Project. Drilling is planned to commence in September at both Yarrol and Mt Steadman.

Keep reading...Show less

×