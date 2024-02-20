Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Canada Beats China for Top Spot in Global Battery Supply Chain Ranking

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry Copper System, Cuba

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Tech Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Altiplano Reports on Processing Updates with Production of Cu-Au and Iron Concentrates at El Penon

Altiplano Reports on Processing Updates with Production of Cu-Au and Iron Concentrates at El Penon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the progress at the El Peñón processing facility located approximately 15 kms from the Farellon copper-gold mine, 35 kms south of La Serena, Chile.

As part of the ongoing optimization process at the processing facility, several refinements focusing on the milling and flotation processes have been completed for the crushing, milling, and flotation circuits. These adjustments were designed to improve the overall milling process efficiencies and resulted in enhanced productivity, together with increased production of concentrates while completing ongoing adjustments.

This work included:

  • Gearing replacement, transmission alignment, and mechanical adjustments for the two ball mills to optimize spin rate and particle grinding.
  • New instrumentation for the pulp pump systems, and conveyors which will improve the flow rates to the mills and milled product to the flotation systems.
  • An upgraded hydro-cyclones classification system was installed to improve the flow of crushed material to the flotation cells.
  • Speed adjustments to the agitation reducers were completed in the flotation process to promote optimal recovery of copper/gold.
  • The inaugural production of copper/gold and iron concentrates were generated from the fully integrated and operational plant.
  • The enclosure of plant facility and warehouse building was completed, mainly for noise control.

President and CEO Alastair McIntyre commented; "We are pleased with the results of the design and optimization improvements, and we have now produced the first copper/gold and iron concentrates at the plant. This is an exciting moment in the progression of the Facility and for APN. With this milestone, we can focus on concentrate sales and ultimately improve our bottom line."

The completion of the recent work provides the benefit of improving concentrate production and the efficient integration of the copper-gold concentrate circuit with the iron separation and filter press systems. The iron separation and filter circuits are designed to reduce tailings output (producing iron concentrate) and water consumption (through recycling). Power supply continues from generators while the company waits on the final connection from the electricity supplier.

The first copper/gold and iron concentrates produced from the facility are currently stored at the site and will be shipped for sale. Processing of the lower grade stockpiles used for the start-up process at the mill site continue and are producing concentrates with average grades of 24% Cu and above, and gold at 1.5 grams/tonne on average, as well as iron ranging from 68% to 71% Fe.

Shipment and processing of new mined high-grade material will be used to improve output, concentrate grade, and returns as the mill begins full operational capacity beyond start up. In the meantime, the Company manages its cash flow needs from selling copper-gold material to third part processors as concentrate production reaches maximum output.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/198524_2ac85bc0648c2bb7_001.jpg

Figure 1. Ball Mills

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/198524_2ac85bc0648c2bb7_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/198524_2ac85bc0648c2bb7_002.jpg

Fig. 2 Copper-Gold Flotation Cells

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/198524_2ac85bc0648c2bb7_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/198524_2ac85bc0648c2bb7_003.jpg

Figure 3. Views of the Tailings, Iron and Copper-Gold Concentrate Production

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/198524_2ac85bc0648c2bb7_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/198524_2ac85bc0648c2bb7_004.jpg

Figure 4. Views of Milling and Flotation, Iron Separation and Copper Thickening Tanks

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4303/198524_2ac85bc0648c2bb7_004full.jpg

Videos and additional photos can be seen through the following link.

APN Hires Osbaldo Zamora Vega as V.P. Technical Operations

President and CEO Alastair McIntyre further comments: "We are pleased to welcome back Osbaldo as VP of Technical Operations. Osbaldo will oversee the development of APN's current mineral assets and review potential acquisition targets with near-term production opportunity in addition to sourcing large scale exploration targets with upside potential within the region. Osbaldo's technical background and previous experience with the Company are well suited to lead the growth mandate of APN."

Osbaldo Zamora Vega has over 20 years of geological experience that ranges from greenfield exploration to underground mining. He has worked for major companies in Mexico such as Fresnillo PLC at La Cienega mine and, most recently, he served as Director of Geology for Discovery Silver throughout the PEA and PFS studies of their Cordero Project in Chihuahua. Additionally, he has led exploration programs for several junior companies in Canada and Latin America. He previously served as VP Exploration for Altiplano Minerals in Chile. Mr. Zamora holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Alberta, Canada, a M.Sc. in Geochemistry from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and a B.Sc. in Geology from the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

About Altiplano

Altiplano Metals is a growing gold, silver, and copper company focused on the Americas. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets that include an operating copper/gold/iron mine and a state-of-the-art operating copper/gold and iron processing facility in the final stages of completion. Altiplano is focused on creating long-term stakeholder value through developing safe and sustainable production, reinvesting into exploration, and pursuing acquisition opportunities to complement its existing portfolio. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Altiplano trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange trading under the symbol APN and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol A2JNFG.

Altiplano has generated over US$13.5 million from the recovery and sale (after processing costs) of more than 5.9 million pounds of copper with an average grade of 1.8% Cu (2018 Q1-2023 Q3). Cash flow has been re-invested into equipment, underground drilling, expanding underground development at Farellon, enhancing ventilation to increase productivity and capacity, new underground development and exploration, and the start-up of the El Peñón fit-for-purpose mill and flotation plant located 15 km from the Farellon site.

John Williamson, B.Sc., P.Geol., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this document.

Altiplano is part of the Metals Group of Companies, led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals with a long record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital, and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "John Williamson"
Chairman

For further information, please contact:
Alastair McIntyre, CEO
alastairm@apnmetals.com
Tel: (416) 434 3799

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the (TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the issuer is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Farellon mine was previously in production dating back to the 1970's with a reported historical production (to a depth of 70 m) yielding approximately 300,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.5% copper and 0.5g/t gold. This material was processed locally and sold to ENAMI. Altiplano is relying upon past production records, underground sampling and related activities and current diamond drilling to estimate grade and widths of the mineralization to reactivate production. The decision to commence production on the Farellon deposit is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continuity of mineralization, uncertainties related to the ability to obtain necessary permits, licenses and title and delays due to third party opposition, changes in government policies regarding mining and natural resource exploration and exploitation, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198524

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Altiplano MetalsTSXV:APNResource Investing
APN:CA
The Conversation (0)
Altiplano Metals Announces Change in Financial Year End

Altiplano Metals Announces Change in Financial Year End

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it is changing its financial year-end to March 31 from its current year-end of December 31.

As a result, the Corporation will file an additional interim report as of December 31, 2023, and will report audited financial results for a 15-month transition year from January 31, 2023, to March 31, 2024 (with a comparative of the 12 months ended December 31, 2022). Afterwards, the Corporation will revert to a customary reporting calendar based on a March 31 year-end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day of June, September and December and March each year.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Closes Private Placement

Altiplano Closes Private Placement

 Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $600,000. The Offering consisted of 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at C$0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.12 per share for two years from the closing date of the Offering provided that if the closing market price for the Company's common shares is equal to or greater than C$0.20 per share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days at any point during the term (the "Acceleration Clause"), then the Company may deliver a notice that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the thirty-first (31st) day after the date of delivery of the Notice.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Announces Private Placement

Altiplano Announces Private Placement

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at C$0.10 per Unit to raise up to C$600,000 in gross proceeds. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share and one (1) non-transferable share purchase warrant (the "Warrants") of the Company.

Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one (1) additional common share at a price of C$0.12 per share for two years from the closing date of the Offering provided that if the closing market price for the Company's common shares is equal to or greater than C$0.20 per share for a period of five (5) consecutive trading days at any point during the term (the "Acceleration Clause"), then the Company may deliver a notice that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the thirty-first (31st) day after the date of delivery of the Notice.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports Q3 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

Altiplano Reports Q3 2023 Operational Results at Farellon

 Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on Q3 2023 operation results from the Farellon Copper-Gold-Iron (Cu-Au-Fe) mine located near La Serena, Chile.

The Company extracted a total of 8,116 tonnes of mineralized Cu-Au material and processed 7,152 tonnes during Q3 2023 at Farellon. This represents a 2% and 9% reduction respectively from the Q2 production and processing figures. Copper grade remains constructive with recovery at 1.72% in Q3, down slightly by 2% from the previous quarter. Waste removal decreased by 22% to 2,556 tonnes in 2023 thus providing improved operational returns. Sales of 263,232 pounds of copper in 2023 Q3 generated approximately US$639,458 in revenue (after processing costs), a decrease of 14% over the Q2 revenue figure, impacted by lower sales and a weaker copper market in the previous quarter.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altiplano Reports on Concentrate Sample Results and Processing Updates at El Penon

Altiplano Reports on Concentrate Sample Results and Processing Updates at El Penon

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report on assays results of samples taken from the copper-gold and iron concentrates produced at the El Peñón processing facility and to provide an update on the progress at the plant. The El Peñón processing facility is located approximately 15 kms from the Farellon copper-gold mine, 45 kms south of La Serena, Chile.

Samples were collected from the copper-gold concentrate and iron concentrate produced at the El Peñón facility and generated results meeting design expectations for the material processed. Of note, gold and iron demonstrated improved results.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Star Minerals

High-Grade Rock Chip Results from West Bryah Project Validate Historical Gold Exploration

Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to advise results are now available for a rock chip campaign completed in late 2023 at the West Bryah Project. Samples were collected during a reconnaissance trip by experienced SMS geologists. The aim was to evaluate the Project for prospectivity for gold deposits similar to that defined by Metal Bank (ASX:MBK) at the Livingstone Project, 30km west of the Dimble and Mount Padbury Prospects. Potential for pegmatite hosted lithium mineralisation within the Yarlarweelor Gneiss was reviewed as part of the trip, with evaluation of geology exposure.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Rights Issue and Options Priority Offer

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to undertake a non-renounceable rights issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (“Share”) for every 3 Shares held by eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.002 per Share (pre-consolidation) or $0.01 (post-consolidation), together with 1 free attaching option to acquire a Share (“Option”) for every 2 Shares subscribed for and issued, to raise up to approximately $2.14 million (“Rights Issue”).

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

West Arunta Niobium Exploration Update

MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has commenced its exploration of its new West Arunta niobium REE project where it is targeting high-value mineralisation associated with carbonatites.

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Basin Mobilises for Phase 2 Drilling at Geikie Uranium Project

Basin Energy Ltd (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or the ‘Company’) is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’), located on the eastern margin of the world-class Athabasca Basin in Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ACN 645 885 463) Prospectus

MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM)is pleased to present its Prospectus Non-Renounceable Issue.

Keep reading...Show less
Reach Resources

Morrissey Hill Phase 2 Drilling Results

Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from the Company’s Phase 2 drill program at its 100% owned Morrissey Hill Lithium project in the Gascoyne Mineral Field W.A (Figure 2).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Releases First ESG Report

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

Canada Nickel Successfully Completes Initial Infill Drilling at Bannockburn Property "B" Zone; 2024 Exploration Program Conference Call to be Held on February 23

Related News

Copper Investing

Forte Minerals Releases First ESG Report

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Marketing and Investor Awareness Group Additions and Grant of Stock Options

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce des Ajouts de Groupes de Marketing et de Sensibilisation des Investisseurs et l'Octroie d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Successfully Completes Initial Infill Drilling at Bannockburn Property "B" Zone; 2024 Exploration Program Conference Call to be Held on February 23

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals' Los Pavitos Gold Footprint Grows 2.5 km to the Northeast and Silver Footprint Also Grows 1 km

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Achieves Successful Injection of CO2 at SAM Project in British Columbia

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

×