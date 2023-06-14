Company NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Tinley's Provides Corporate Update

Tinley's Provides Corporate Update

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on various initiatives now underway and intended to advance the Company's business and create sustainable shareholder value.

Update on Relocation to Canoga Park

The Company previously announced that it expected to complete its relocation from its Long Beach Facility to the Blaze Life Holdings' ("BLH") facility in Canoga Park, California at the end of Q2 or beginning of Q3 of 2023, but confirms that it now expects the relocation to be completed closer to the end of Q3 or the beginning of Q4. The updated timeframe is primarily a result of delays relating to BLH's receipt of certain municipal licenses and approvals which it requires to operate its state-of-the-art cannabis processing, bottling, canning, and storage/distribution facility in Canoga Park, California (the "BLH Facility"). Final interior renovations and capital improvements to the BLH Facility required to satisfy the municipal licencing inspections and approvals are now underway in order to allow the BLH Facility to become fully operational. The completion of Tinley's relocation to the BLH Facility is expected to coincide with BLH's receipt of such outstanding municipal licenses and approvals.

As previously announced, once Tinley's bottling operations are moved from Long Beach to the BLH Facility, management expects the Company to save approximately USD$1 million annually in overhead operating expenses. Based on these anticipated costs and overhead savings, along with management's revenue targets for cannabis-infused and non-infused products over the next 18-24 months, management now expects that the Company may be in a position to earn positive cash flow by or during the second half of 2024. However, there are many factors that could impact these expectations, including, but not limited to, achieving management's revenue projections and unknown and unexpected future Company expenses.

Update on Current Operations at Long Beach Facility and Lease Extension

Pursuant to the terms of Tinley's existing lease for its the Long Beach Facility, Tinley's was required to vacate the premises by May 31, 2023; however, the Company was able to negotiate a lease extension at a substantially discounted rent in order to allow it to continue to use premises at the Long Beach Facility until July 15, 2023. As at the date of this news release, Tinley's continues to operate its bottling and canning lines at the Long Beach Facility, servicing both Tinley's ongoing clients and new BLH co-packing clients and intends to work with the landlord of the Long Beach Facility to further extend its lease so that it may continue to service its and BLH's clients until such time as it can complete its relocation to the BLH Facility. Additional details relating to the status of the Company's lease of its Long Beach Facility will be announced when more information is available.

Beckett's Non-Infused/Non-Alcoholic Beverages

The sober-curious no-alcohol beverage market in the United States continues to grow. No-alcohol ready-to-drink single serve beverages and no-alcohol multi-serve spirits are both expected to post substantial volume growth, according to credible industry research estimates. The Company continues to be on the cutting edge of this new and growing market segment with its premium-tasting non-infused Beckett's line of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink mocktails and non-alcoholic multi-serve spirits and liqueurs. Tinley's is currently staging ingredients and packaging materials for Q3 2023 production to satisfy new Total Wine & More purchase orders and to build its inventory to more easily satisfy future purchase orders from Total Wine & More and to build on-demand stock for other retail and on-premises customers.

Introducing Beckett's-branded Cannabis-Infused Beverages

Following the move to Canoga Park, Tinley's plans to re-launch its line of cannabis-infused beverages under the brand names Beckett's Tonics and Beckett's '27. This rebrand will include current micro-dosed cannabis-infused beverage products, as well as new higher-potency products and new container formats targeted at higher-dose seeking consumers while maintaining current micro-dose products for the direct-to-consumer home delivery channel. Management believes that the goodwill the Company has built in the Beckett's brand will help its cannabis-infused products gain new momentum in the growing cannabis beverage market in California. "We are a completely different Company today than we were under the previous management team, and it's time to re-brand under one name to position us as market leaders in cannabis-infused and non-infused beverage sectors. We have a great partner in BLH and its state-wide distribution division, Sulo. It's time to show a fresh face and blow wind into Sulo's sails with a strategic relaunch, while leaving the anchors of the past behind," said Tinley's CEO, Teddy Zittell. "We will seek shareholder approval to pass a special resolution changing the Company's name to Beckett's at the Company's next AGM, which we expect to call and hold before year-end."

Update on Executive Salary Deferral

Previously, Tinley's announced that due to cash restrictions and other financial restraints, both the CEO and CFO agreed to defer their salary until such time as the Company was in a position to pay its executive salaries. Tinley is pleased to announce that as a result of considerable costs savings, along with solid co-packing revenues and revenue from the sale of Beckett's non-infused products, the Company is now in a position where it has been able to pay salary to its CFO. The Company's CEO, Teddy Zittell, is continuing to defer his salary for the time being.

Grant of Stock Options

Tinley's also announces the grant of stock options to purchase up to 9,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The stock options will be exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of ten years from the date of grant.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements and information that are not historical facts but instead include financial projections and estimates, statements regarding plans, goals, objectives and intentions, statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to its future business and operations, management's expectations regarding growth and phrases containing words such as "ongoing", "estimates", "expects", "anticipates", or the negative thereof or any other variations thereon or comparable terminology referring to future events or results, or that events or conditions "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved, or comparable terminology referring to future events or results. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, the timing of BLH's receipt of certain licenses and approvals necessary to operate at the BLH Facility, the timing of the BLH Facility becoming fully operational, potential delays or unanticipated problems related to the relocation of Tinley's bottling assets to the BLH Facility, risks associated with Tinley's existing bottling customers continuing production at the BLH Facility and Tinley's existing can customers agreeing to move their production to the BLH Facility, Tinley's being sufficiently capitalized to meet its financial obligations related to the move to BLH Facility, potential delays in obtaining, or failures to obtain, necessary governmental approvals required to operate the BLH Facility, risks underlying management's expectations relating to the proposed benefits of relocating to the BLH Facility, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability, and costs, of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in input costs, changes in consumer tastes and preferences, and the ability of BLH and the Company to achieve certain expected synergies as a result of the entering into of their management services agreement Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by law. Products, formulations, and timelines outlined herein are subject to change at any time.

For further information, please contact:
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc.
Teddy Zittell
(310) 507-9146
relations@drinktinley.comCSE: TNY; OTCQB: TNYBF
Twitter: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts
Instagram: @drinktinleys and @drinkbecketts
www.drinktinley.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/169950

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The Tinley Beverage CompanyCSE:TNYCannabis Investing
TNY:CNX
The Conversation (0)
The Tinley Beverage Company

The Tinley Beverage Company


Keep reading...Show less
Tinley Confirms Delay of Annual Filings and Cease Trade Order

Tinley Confirms Delay of Annual Filings and Cease Trade Order

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) (the "Company") announced today that it will be filing its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") beyond the required filing deadline under Parts 4 and 5 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations and pursuant to National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuer's Annual and Interim Filings and is now subject to a cease trade order dated May 5, 2023 (the "CTO"). In order to remove the CTO, among other things, the Company will need to complete the audit and file the Annual Filings on SEDAR.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates; Announces Cost Cutting Initiatives, Board & Management Changes

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates; Announces Cost Cutting Initiatives, Board & Management Changes

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") provides update on the status of the previously announced decommissioning of its Long Beach manufacturing facility and relocation of its bottling and related assets to the new Blaze Life Holdings, LLC ("BLH") 45,000 square foot cannabis manufacturing and distribution facility located in Canoga Park, California, and on related measures being immediately implemented to facilitate the relocation including, but not limited to, substantive cost cutting initiatives and changes to the board and management teams.

Corporate Updates

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tinley's Announces Plans for Own-Brand Expansion to Accelerate Revenue Growth

Tinley's Announces Plans for Own-Brand Expansion to Accelerate Revenue Growth

Provides Corporate Updates

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates on Company initiatives aimed to achieve revenue growth through the expansion of the Tinley's and Beckett's brands.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tinley's Enters into Management Services Agreement

Tinley's Enters into Management Services Agreement

Expected to Save Approximately USD $1 Million in Annual Operating Expenses

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a management services agreement (the "MSA") with Blaze Life Holdings, LLC ("BLH") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ILLA Canna LLC, effective January 23, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tinley's Provides Answers to Frequent Shareholder Questions

Tinley's Provides Answers to Frequent Shareholder Questions

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQX: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide answers to questions received from shareholders about the Company's operations and its recent announcements to the markets.

Why isn't Beckett's available in Ontario? When will it be available?

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening New Dispensary in Phoenix, Arizona

Opening of Trulieve dispensary on Tatum Blvd. continues brand promise of offering the right products at the right price in the right place in growing Phoenix market

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new dispensary in Phoenix, AZ. Located at 16635 N. Tatum Boulevard, the doors will open at 8 AM on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 with ongoing hours of 8 AM to 10 PM seven days a week.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis leaves, american flag, stock chart

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Legal American Sales to Reach US$45 Billion by 2027

A new report from a leading analytics firm shows the cannabis industry will reach US$45 billion in legal sales by 2027.

Meanwhile, a critical vote on a banking reform bill designed to help the US cannabis industry could see a vote in the Senate in a few weeks. Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less
crowd going up escalator

Lift Expo 2023: It’s All About Survival for Canadian Cannabis

Survival was in focus for the Canadian cannabis industry as the Lift Expo made its return to Toronto.

The event, which is dedicated to all things related to the cannabis business up north, rounded up a variety of experts to discuss the current landscape for the industry and whether there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) presents some takeaways from the show.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Over 965,000 Signatures for Florida's Smart & Safe Campaign

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the Florida Secretary of State has validated over 965,000 signatures for the Smart & Safe Florida campaign's drive to bring adult use cannabis to Florida . That number represents more than enough to secure ballot placement for the 2024 General Election.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

The initiative, if passed, will allow adult Floridians (ages 21+) to enjoy the freedom to use cannabis products for personal consumption.

Trulieve CEO, Kim Rivers said, "Our investment demonstrates our firm belief that Floridians are ready to experience the freedom to use cannabis for personal consumption; a freedom which is currently enjoyed by more than half of America's adults. With over 965,000 validated signatures from nearly every part of our state, it is clear these voters share that belief. We are thrilled the campaign has made this milestone and look forward to seeing this initiative on the ballot next November."

The next step for the campaign will be to seek approval from the Florida Supreme Court, as required by Florida law and the State Constitution, to ensure the ballot language addresses only one subject and clearly states the chief purpose of the amendment.

Rivers added, "We believe the language, as written, comports with the single subject and clarity requirements under Florida law and look forward to a positive ruling from the Court."

The Florida Supreme Court has published a schedule to begin that process with briefs due from opponents by June 12th and from supporters by July 5th . All amendments to the Florida Constitution must receive 60% of the vote and most published polls show this initiative consistently cresting above 65% among likely Florida voters.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-over-965-000-signatures-for-floridas-smart--safe-campaign-301840424.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/01/c8408.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Announces Streamlined Operating Structure to Improve Cash Flow

Plans to Exit Existing U.S. hemp-derived CBD Operations

Intends to Launch Lord Jones ® Brand in the Canadian Adult-use Market in Q4 2023

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, today announced that Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President and CEO, will speak at Bernstein's 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 1:30PM ET.

A live webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

FireFox Gold Completes Step-out Drill Program and Reports Strong Cobalt Intercept at Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

Toggle3D.ai Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL)

Can Psilocybin / Oregon's Silo Wellness "Change your Mind?" - Anderson Cooper's CNN Documentary with Journalist Tripping on Camera this Sunday; Debt Settlement Updates

Related News

Gold Investing

FireFox Gold Completes Step-out Drill Program and Reports Strong Cobalt Intercept at Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

Copper Investing

Aston Bay and Partner American West Metals Identify Large Significant Copper Targets at the Storm Copper Project, Nunavut

Resource Investing

Altiplano Signs Option Agreement to Acquire Santa Beatriz Cu-Au Mine

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces New President

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Starts Drilling at Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

Battery Metals Investing

VICTORY DRILLS 137 ft AT 1023 Li PPM, INCLUDING 85 FT AT 1267 Li PPM WITH A HIGH INTERCEPT OF 1620 Li PPM IN ITS 23-01 DRILL HOLE AT ITS SMOKEY LITHIUM, NEVADA PROPERTY

×