THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023

Participating Companies
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
(TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM)		First Mining Gold
(TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF)		Minto Metals Corp.
(TSXV: MNTO)		Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
(TSXV: RDG) (OTCQB: RDGMF)
Amex Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: AMX) (OTCQX: AMXEF)		First Phosphate Corp.
(CSE: PHOS)		Mundoro Capital Ltd.
(TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF)		Sayona Mining Limited
(ASX: SAY) (OTCQB: SYAXF)
Arizona Sonoran Copper Company
(TSX: ASCU) (OTCQX: ASCUF)		Fury Gold Mines Limited
(TSXV: FURY) (NYSE: FURY)		Nickel Creek Platinum
(TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF)		Sigma Lithium Corporation
(TSXV: SGML) (NASDAQ: SGML)
Auteco Minerals Limited
(ASX: AUT)		Generation Mining Limited
(TSX: GENM) (OTCQB: GENMF)		Northwest Copper Corp.
(TSXV: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF)		Signal Gold Inc.
(TSX: ANX) (OTCQX: SGNLF)
Baseload Energy Corp.
(TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF)		Go Metals Corp.
(CSE: GOCO)		Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.
(TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG)		Silver Mountain Resources
(TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF)
Bonterra Resources Inc.
(TSX: BTR) (OTCQX: BONFX)		Gold Royalty Corp.
(NYSE: GROY)		Nuvau Minerals Corp.
Private		Sirios Resources Inc.
(TSXV: SOI)
Brunswick Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: BWR)		Goliath Resources Limited
(TSXV: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF)		O3 Mining Inc.
(TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF)		Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
(TSXV: SYH) (OTCQX: SYHBF)
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
(TSXV: CNC) (OCTQX: CNIKF)		Harfang Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: HAR)		Orford Mining Corporation
(TSXV: ORM)		Stelmine Canada Ltd.
(TSXV: STH) ( OTCQB: STHFF)
Cartier Resources Inc.
(TSXV: ECR)		Hecla Mining Company
(NYSE: HL)		Osisko Metals Incorporated
(TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF)		Steppe Gold Ltd.
(TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF)
Clean Air Metals Inc.
(TSXV: AIR) ( OTCQB: CLRMF)		Hycroft Mining Corp.
(NASDAQ: HYMC)		Palladium One Mining Inc.
(TSXV: PDM) (OTCQB: NKORF)		Thunder Gold Corp.
(TSXV: TGOL)
Doré Copper Mining Corp.
(TSXV: DCMC) (OTCQX: DRCMF)		Ion Energy Ltd.
(TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF)		Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.
(NYSE: PZG)		Troilus Gold Corp.
(TSX: TLG) (OTCQX: CHXMF)
Emerita Resources Corp.
(TSX: EMO) (OTCQB: EMOTB)		Jaguar Mining Inc.
(TSX: JAG) (OTCQX: JAGGF)		Patriot Battery Metals
(TSXV: PMET) (OTCQX: PMETF)		Vanstar Mining Resources
(TSXV: VSR) (OTCQX: VMNGF)
EMX Royalty Corp.
(TSXV: EMX) (NYSE: EMX)		Lavras Gold Corp.
(TSXV: LGC)		Power Nickel Inc.
(TSXV: PNPN) (OTCQB: CMETF)		Vision Lithium Inc.
(TSXV: VLI) ( OTCQB: ABEPF)
Exiro Minerals Corp.
Private		Lomiko Metals Inc.
(TSXV: LMR) (OTCQB: LMRMF)		Prospector Metals Corp.
(TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF)		Wallbridge Mining Company
(TSX: WM) (OTCQX: WLBMF)
Fireweed Metals Corp.
(TSXV: FWZ) (OTCQB: FWEDF)		Maple Gold Mines Ltd
(TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF)		Quebec Nickel Corp
(CSE: QNI) (OTCQB: QNICF)		Warrior Gold Inc.
(TSXV: WAR)

Midland Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: MD)		Rackla Metals Inc.
(TSXV: RAK)		Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
(TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF)


RedPine Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF)		Western Copper and Gold
(TSX: WRN) (NYSE: WRN)
THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge
Argo Gold Inc.
(CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF)		Dryden Gold Corp.
Private		Green Battery Minerals Inc.
(TSXV: GEM) (OTCQB: GBIF)		Quimbaya Gold Inc.
(CSE: QIM)
Astra Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF)		EDM Resources
(TSXV: EDM)		Leopard Lake Gold Corp.
(CSE: LP)		Renforth Resources Inc.
(CSE: RFR) (OTCQB: RFHRF)
Beauce Gold Fields
(TSXV: BGF)		Electro Metals & Mining
Private		Metals Energy Corp.
(TSXV: MERG)		Spark Energy Minerals Inc.
(CSE: EMIN)
Canadian Copper Inc.
(CSE: CCI)		Focus Graphite Inc.
(TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF)		Puma Exploration Inc.
(TSXV: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF)		Vior Inc.
(TSXV: VIO) (OTCQB: VIORF)
Delta Resources Limited
(TSXV: DLTA) (OTCQB: DTARF)		Fokus Mining Corporation
(TSXV: FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF)		Platinex Inc.
(CSE: PTX)		Xplore Resources Corp.
(TSXV: EXPLR)

 

THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Québec City, June 19-21, 2023 to be held at the Fairmont le Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, is pleased to announce that Mr. Peter Marrone, Founder and Executive Chairman of Yamana Gold will be THE Keynote Speaker opening THE Event on Monday, June 19, 2023. Mr. Marrone is expected to discuss the contributions of Canadian mining to the global commodities and metals industry.

Mr. Marrone has more than 35 years of mining, business and capital markets experience and has been on the boards of several public companies. Most recently, Mr. Marrone has been instrumental in the proposed sale of Yamana Gold to Agnico Eagle Mines and Pan American Silver Corp. - The Proposed Transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023, subject to approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, approval from the Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) and satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions.

National Bank Financial Powering Up Critical Metals Day-June 20 - The Event is pleased to announce that National Bank Financial Critical Metals Day will feature the following Panels:

  • Energy, Metals & Renewables - Green Revolution Now or Later?
  • Canada, Leading the Critical Metals Charge
  • Critical Metals Security a Global Issue/Investment Crises

Additional Panel participants will be announced in the near future.

THE Event to Ring the Bell to Open the Market - THE Event is pleased to announce that it will ring the bell at the market open with Silver Sponsor, TMX Group during the conference. The market open will be broadcast by BNN and other TSX affiliated networks.

THE Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies Student Sponsorship - This inaugural Student Sponsorship hosting up to 50 university and college students is almost at capacity. Students in the fields of mining, finance, engineering, metallurgy, earth/social sciences and/or other related mining courses are asked to contact Brhett Booker at bbooker@vidconferences.com or go here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/ for more information and to apply.

About THE Event: Canada's only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference showcases the best of Canadian and global mining to international investors. THE Event features up to 100 key participating companies, along with industry keynotes and panels over three days. French and English simultaneous translation will be the standard for all speakers, panels, and presentations. A limited number of invitations will be sent to accredited retail investors who will be welcome to view live presentations and attend networking events. Participating company slots are almost sold out. Information regarding participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/tier-1-mining-conference/

Stay tuned for more exciting developments in the coming weeks. If you are interested in participating, please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com.

Event Format: Invitation only. Private one-on-one rooms for meetings with investors arranged via MeetMax
Sun. June 18
Early Registration
3:00 pm - 6:30 pm		        
3:00 pm - Pre-Registration & Ice Breaker Cocktails Hosted by IR.INC
– Chateau Frontenac, Salles des Armes,
DAY I - Mon, June 19
Explorers & Developers 7:00 am - 5:00 pm		 – Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings; Québec Armoury
6:00 pm - Gala Welcome Event Hosted by O3 Mining; Château Frontenac, Frontenac Rooms
9:00 pm - IR.INC Hosts THE After Dark Event; Chateau Frontenac, The SAM Lounge
DAY II - Tues, June 20
Critical Metals Day
7:00 am - 5:00 pm		 – Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings; Québec Armoury
6:00 pm - Cocktails/ Networking Hosted by Laurentian Bank & Troilus Gold; Château Frontenac, FrontenacRooms
9:00 pm - Stifel GMP Hosts THE After Dark Event; Château Frontenac, The SAM Lounge
DAY III - Wed, June 21
Producers/Royalty Co's 7:00 am - 4:00 pm		 – Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers/panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings; Québec Armoury
4:30 pm - Farewell Cocktails hosted by IR.INC; Québec Armoury

 

Further information, please contact:

Joanne Jobin
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jchoi@vidconferences.com

Brhett Booker
Associate
VID Media Incorporated
bb@vidconferences.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158278

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

