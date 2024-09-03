Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

International Graphite

Prime Minister Leads Joint Government Tour of Collie Graphite Facility

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese yesterday inspected the Collie processing and R&D facility of International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) to see first-hand the contribution the Company is making to the development of Australia’s critical minerals industry.

Figure 1: Inspecting the facility (left to right) IG6 Managing Director and CEO Andrew Worland, with the Prime Minister and Collie Project Manager Josh Hearse.

The Collie facility, located 200 kilometres south of Perth, is the first downstream graphite pilot and product qualification plant in Australia and a key link in the Company’s mine-to-market development strategy, which includes downstream processing at Collie and development of one of the nation’s largest graphite resources at Springdale, also in Western Australia.

International Graphite has secured $13.2 million1 in funding from the Australian and Western Australian Governments for its role in building the nation’s battery minerals capability and supporting Collie’s economic transition.

Prime Minister Albanese was accompanied by Federal Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen, and Assistant Minister Josh Wilson. They were joined by Western Australia’s Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Reece Whitby, Member for Collie-Preston MLA Jodie Hanns, and WA Government representatives.

Figure 2: L_R Managing Director & CEO Andrew Worland, Prime Minister Albanese, Chairman Phil Hearse, Minister Chris Bowen.

IG6 Chairman Phil Hearse applauded the Government’s strategy which recognises the national benefits of building Australia’s critical minerals capability, and the importance of adding value to the nation’s raw materials.

“Hosting the Prime Minister and Ministers Bowen and Wilson, and WA Minister Whitby, was a great privilege and illustrates the commitment and interest Government is bringing to our industry,” Mr Hearse said.

“We are seeing growing demand for Australian product, particularly in allied markets like the US, Europe, Japan and Korea.

“The knowledge International Graphite is acquiring from its qualification plant operations here in Collie, along with valued support from both the Commonwealth and State, has been critical in helping to develop our downstream processing strategy.”

The Collie facility is home to International Graphite’s pilot scale graphite micronising and spheroidising equipment and a qualification-scale micronising plant that is producing product for customer acceptance testing.

Sample graphite product is currently being transported to potential customers in the battery materials, defence, plastics, lubricants, and aerospace industries worldwide.

Since its commissioning earlier this year, 2,000 person hours have been successfully completed with no lost time incidents recorded. An ISO 9001:2015 audit has also been completed confirming that appropriate quality management systems are in place to support the operation.

Plans are underway to expand the Collie facilities to achieve nameplate capacity of 4,000 tonnes of micronised products per annum, following the award of $4.5 million in Western Australian Government funding in April 2024.

The plant will be tailored to process graphite mined at the Company’s 100% owned Springdale Graphite Project, on the south coast of WA, establishing one of the first fully integrated mine-to-market graphite operations in the western world. International Graphite plans to develop one of Australia’s first anode production facilities for the lithium-ion battery industry.

As well as being the first stage in the production of graphite for lithium-ion battery anodes, and a critical conductive additive in battery cathodes, micronised graphite is widely used in many defence, electronics and industrial products, such as plastics, ceramics, refractory items, adhesives and lubricants.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from International Graphite, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

graphite ore in mine, mining concept, mineral extraction

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Graphite is an excellent conductor of heat and electricity and also has the highest strength of any natural material. However, it wasn’t until recently that the metal began to gain popularity.

Interest in graphite mining is increasing in large part because lithium-ion batteries are becoming more common. These batteries are used in everything from phones to electric vehicles (EVs), and graphite is one of their key raw materials. Both synthetic and natural graphite, in the form of the intermediate product spherical graphite, are products that are used in the anodes of lithium-ion batteries. As lithium-ion battery demand grows, graphite demand is also expected to rise from nations around the world.

In fact, despite discussions on changes in lithium-ion battery chemistry, many experts think graphite will remain a key raw material in EV batteries for at least the next decade. Hence, demand for graphite from the battery anode segment is set to experience significant growth as electric car sales and the energy storage trend continue.

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Provides a Quarterly Update: Disciplined Execution Backed by Strong Integrated Team, Commercial Agreements with Anchor Customers and Favorable Market Conditions

  • Accelerated engineering of Phase-2 facilities to update the results of the Company's integrated ore-to-anode-material feasibility study in view of the specific requirements from Panasonic Energy and GM, CAPEX optimization, and other project planning developments, in preparation for FID.
  • Preliminary work is ongoing at the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant site in preparation for the launch of construction.
  • Progress on the development of zero-emission equipment for the Matawinie Mine by Caterpillar as a result of direct involvement from respective technical and mining teams informing an integrated solution tailored to NMG's site.
  • Approval by the regulatory body of the powerline path set to connect the Matawinie Mine to the hydropower network.
  • NMG was awarded a $500,000 research grant to advance the development of versatile next-generation active anode materials.
  • Continued commercial engagement with tier-1 battery and EVs manufacturers for the balance (approximately 15%) of the Phase-2 Bécancour Battery Material Plant active anode material production.
  • Improving market conditions exemplified by 9.9% year-to-date increase in natural graphite prices (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, June 2024), increasing demand for anode materials in the Western World, announced 25% US tariff on Chinese imports, and sustained growth (20%) in global EV sales (Rho Motion, July 2024).
  • Reappointment of the Directors and adoption of all resolutions submitted at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders.
  • Period-end cash position of $73.9 million.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) reports on its progress to bring the Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant toward a final investment decision ("FID"), while planning a Phase-3 expansion via its Uatnan Mining Project and complementary value-added processing facilities. The Company's multiyear offtake agreements with Anchor Customers Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") ( TYO: 6752 ), and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE:GM ) (GM and Panasonic being collectively the "Anchor Customers"), combined with improved market dynamics and attractive long-term perspectives provide solid underpinnings for scaling up operations from its Phase-1 facilities to construction and commercial production.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Altech Batteries Limited (‘ATC’) will be lifted immediately following the release by ATC of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Altech – Entitlement Offer & Share Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) announces a total capital raising of up to approximately $8.9 million, comprising the issue of up to 223,946,491 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.04 per Share (“Capital Raising”). Participants in the placement and Entitlement Offer will also receive free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every two (2) shares held, with each option having an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
EV icon on screen.

Graphite Market Update: H1 2024 in Review

Battery metals like graphite are becoming increasingly important for their role in battery technologies.

Both synthetic and natural graphite, in the form of spherical graphite, are currently used in the anodes of lithium-ion batteries, an end-use segment that continues to consistently grow its market share.

Market watchers and analysts are optimistic about graphite's role in electric vehicle (EV) batteries for the foreseeable future; however, significant increases in supply out of China continue to keep prices for both types of graphite muted.

Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Altech Batteries Limited (‘ATC’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ATC, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 5 August 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

TruScreen Cervical Cancer Screening Test Outperforms Traditional Pap Smear in Saudi Arabia Study

Drilling Underway at the Manyoni Uranium Project in Tanzania, Africa

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd (ASX: WOA) – Reinstatement to Quotation

uranium investing

Drilling Underway at the Manyoni Uranium Project in Tanzania, Africa

resource investing

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Agriculture Investing

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd (ASX: WOA) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Scheme Of Arrangement Becomes Effective

resource investing

Tungsten Discovery at Western Queen Confirmed

gold investing

Windarra Tailings Project and Water Access Agreement Update

Gold Investing

Tartana Makes Significant Strides at Copper Sulphate Plant with Recent Shipment Totalling 150 Tonnes

×