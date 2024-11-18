Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (Evolution or the Company) (ASX: EV1, FSE: P77) is pleased to announce the appointment of George Donne as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Donne brings over 20 years of expertise in the mining sector, with a distinguished career spanning corporate finance advisory, private equity and executive roles in both public and private mining companies. His background includes extensive work in developing markets across multiple commodities, particularly base metals and lithium-ion battery raw materials. With hands-on experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate financing, investor relations and governance, Mr. Donne is well-positioned to lead Evolution’s strategic growth.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • EV1 has appointed experienced mining executive, George Donne, as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company, effective immediately.
  • Mr Donne has over 20 years’ experience in the mining sector, having served in senior business development roles for Eurasian Resources Group S.a.r.l and Giyani Metals Corp.
  • The new CEO has been recruited to drive the Chilalo Graphite Project through the financing stage and into production.

Throughout his career, Mr. Donne has held significant roles, including Director of Corporate Development at Eurasian Resources Group S.a.r.l, where he managed the international investment pipeline for one of the world’s largest producers of cobalt. Prior to this, he served as VP Business Development at Giyani Metals Corp., a Canadian-listed battery raw materials company, where he was instrumental in securing over USD $30 million in equity and project financing and advancing off-take negotiations with international OEMs. His experience also includes serving as a Senior Investment Professional with Greenstone Resources LP, a specialist mining private equity fund, and part of JP Morgan’s Metals and Mining investment banking team in London.

Mr. Donne is also committed to integrating sustainability within the minerals industry. He holds a CFA Certificate in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) Investing, further strengthening Evolution’s alignment with sustainable mining practices. His strong network within the financial sector and proven track record of securing and managing international investments will be invaluable as Evolution continues to advance its portfolio.

Robin Birchall, Chair of Evolution, expressed his enthusiasm for Mr. Donne’s appointment:

"We are delighted to welcome George to Evolution. His extensive experience in corporate development and strategic investment, along with his proven leadership in developing markets, particularly Africa, will be invaluable as we continue to advance our growth strategy. George's vision and expertise will be instrumental in navigating the opportunities ahead, especially as we focus on sustainable mining practices."

George Donne, Chief Executive Officer of Evolution, said on his appointment:

“I am very excited to be joining Evolution at this key juncture in its development. There are some major milestones due in the next year and I am greatly looking forward to driving the Company towards its primary goal of commercial production. Advancing battery raw materials projects is challenging and the progress that Evolution has made is testament to the quality of Chilalo and determination of the team.”

Evolution looks forward to Mr. Donne's leadership in shaping the Company’s future and enhancing shareholder value through strategic growth initiatives.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Evolution Energy Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

NMG Provides Update on its Progress Toward FID for its Fully Integrated Ore-to-Active-Anode-Materials Phase-2 Operations

  • Integrated feasibility study for NMG's Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant advancing to optimize production parameters, engineering, and cost projections, with the updated results expected early in Q1-2025.
  • Active work with Anchor Customers Panasonic Energy and GM to advance product qualification, project execution, commercial, and corporate requirements associated with the respective offtake agreements with a view to underpin Phase-2 development.
  • On-going project financing activities for the Company's Phase 2 including cumulative expressions of interest for approximately $1.4 billion comprised of potential lenders, Anchor Customers and institutional equity investors.
  • Eligibility to a refundable investment tax credit from the Canadian government estimated at about $350 million for the Phase-2 facilities.
  • Detailed engineering of Phase-2 facilities progressing with key engineering firms, supporting the preparation of purchase orders for vendor engineering and long-lead items.
  • Electrification program progressing well; Matawinie Mine's 120kV electrical substation contract awarded to ABB, construction planning underway for the powerline to supply the mine with clean hydropower, and development of zero-emission mining equipment by Caterpillar Inc. ("Caterpillar").
  • Even in the pressured market, 11.2% year-to-date gain on graphite prices (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, September 2024) and 11.5 million EV sales (Rho Motion, October 2024); GM's EV production and sales in North America are growing significantly (GM, October 2024).
  • Appointment of Stéphane Leblanc to the Board of Directors and Karine Doucet to the position of Vice President Human Resources.
  • Continued engagement with First Nations and community to inform project execution and maximize local benefits.
  • Twelve-month rolling total recordable injury frequency rate of 1.73 and severity rate of 0.86 at the Company's facilities; and no major environmental incidents.
  • Period-end cash position of $56.5 million.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) reports progress update on its multiple workstreams to bring its Phase-2 Matawinie Mine and Bécancour Battery Material Plant to a Final Investment Decision ("FID"). The Company is actively advancing its integrated feasibility study, engaging with its Anchor Customers Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Holdings Corporation ("Panasonic") ( TYO: 6752 ), and General Motors Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors Co. (collectively, "GM") ( NYSE: GM ), ongoing project financing activities, and preparing for the construction of its Phase-2 operations.



Keep reading...Show less
Altech Batteries

Altech – $4M Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) announces a capital raising of $4 million, comprising the issue of 66,666,667 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.06 per Share. This price is a premium of 50% of the issue price to the Company’s shareholders in the recent Entitlement Offer conducted on 7 August 24. Participants in the placement will also receive free attaching listed options (ASX: ATCOC) of 1 option for every 1 share issued with an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Person signing agreement with hard hat in background.

International Graphite Gets AU$4.5 Million Grant for Collie Micronising Facility

International Graphite (ASX:IG6) has secured a AU$4.5 million government grant that will fund the construction of its Collie micronising facility, the company said in a press release on Tuesday (November 12).

The amount will be funded under the Australian Government Critical Minerals Office grant.

“We are excited to be pushing ahead with the construction of the new plant at Collie. Establishing a micronising business in Collie has been an important step in our development plans,” said CEO and Managing Director Andrew Worland.

Keep reading...Show less
Business handshake.

NOVONIX Pens Synthetic Graphite Offtake Deal with Carmaker Stellantis

NOVONIX (ASX:NVX,NASDAQ:NVX) announced on Sunday (November 10) that it has signed a binding offtake agreement with automotive company Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) for synthetic graphite material.

NOVONIX said that starting in 2026, it will provide a minimum of 86,250 tonnes of the material to Stellantis over a period of six years. The maximum amount NOVONIX will provide is 115,000 tonnes.

The high-performance synthetic graphite material will be sent to Stellantis' cell manufacturing partners in North America from NOVONIX's Riverside facility in Tennessee, US, and a planned expansion site.

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

$4.5M Government Grant Secures Construction Start for Collie Micronising Facility

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) has secured funding to construct the first purpose- built commercial graphite micronising plant in Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

×