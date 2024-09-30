Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Altech Batteries

Altech – Cerenergy® First 60 KWh Prototype Online and Achieving Great Results

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that its first CERENERGY® ABS60 battery prototype is online and operating successfully. The completed battery unit has passed all physical tests with flying colours. The prototype was installed at Altech’s joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS’ test laboratory in Dresden, Germany, and integrated into a specially designed battery test station. This setup enables continuous daily charging and discharging cycles to assess the battery's efficiency, stability, and overall performance under real-world conditions.

Highlights

  • CERENERGY® 60 KWh prototype completed and operating
  • Undergoing daily testing with battery test station at Dresden
  • Outperformed early expectations
  • Exhibiting exceptional efficiency and robust performance
  • Maintains safe, optimal operating temperatures
  • Ongoing testing providing critical data for off-take parties
  • Strong commercial potential for large-scale production
  • Separate individual cell testing conducted
  • Demonstrates performance to published specifications

Photo: Ms Daniela Herold (Fraunhofer IKTS Battery Development Leader) taking CERENERGY® ABS60 through its paces

Altech’s CEO and MD Iggy Tan stated“We are extremely pleased that the first CERENERGY® 60kWh battery prototype is now up and running and operating better than expected, reconfirming our confidence in the sodium-chloride solid-state battery technology developed by the world-leading Fraunhofer Institute in Germany. Using common table salt technology and without the requirement for lithium, copper, cobalt, graphite and manganese, the CERENERGY® battery can operate in a wide range of temperatures and has a life of 15 years, around double that of lithium-ion batteries.

The prototype can now be demonstrated under real-world conditions, providing critical data for off-take parties. This will be invaluable as Altech pushes forward with sales and finance to construct the first 120MWh plant. With the first Letter of Intent for 30MWh of offtake with Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park recently announced, we envisage that having the CERENERGY® 60kWh battery prototype up and running and exceeding expectations, will further assist in the offtake process”.

Initial results from the testing are extremely promising. The ABS60 battery has outperformed early expectations, exhibiting exceptional efficiency and robust performance across all key metrics. Notably, the battery has maintained excellent thermal stability, a crucial factor in high-capacity energy storage systems. Throughout rigorous testing, it has operated within safe temperature limits, with no signs of overheating. This highlights the effectiveness of the battery's thermal management system, which plays a vital role in enhancing both the safety and longevity of the battery. These early findings confirm the battery’s design integrity and bolster confidence in its commercial viability. The ABS60 prototype is expected to continue undergoing further testing and refinement, providing critical data for potential off-take parties.

The success of this prototype positions Altech Batteries at the forefront of advanced battery technology, offering a reliable and efficient energy storage solution.

Comment from Mr Uwe Ahrens,
Managing Director of Altech Batteries GmbH

You Tube https://youtu.be/BLrh0bHutlclink

Individual Cell Testing

An individual cell testing program has also been conducted by the Fraunhofer team at Hermsdorf, Germany. Separate battery cells underwent extensive testing, highlighting their performance and stability. A total of 497 individual battery cells were produced. The cells were tested at an operational temperature of 300°C. Key results from over 500 cycles demonstrated stable performance, including a consistent discharge capacity of 80 Ah and an efficiency of up to 91%. The discharge energy and capacity remained stable without any indication of degradation occurring across the 500 cycles, and the average discharge voltage held steady throughout the tests.

Discharge and overcharge stress and abuse tests were conducted without any cell failures, confirming the cells’ durability. These findings demonstrate the cells’ potential for long-term stability, high energy capacity, and reliability in high-temperature applications.

Photo: Prototype 60 KWh battery being assembled and tested at Fraunhofer IKTS laboratory


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Altech Batteries, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.

Altech Batteries

Altech Batteries


Altech Batteries Ltd First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY GridPacks

Altech Batteries Ltd First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY GridPacks

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce the execution of an Offtake Letter of Intent between Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP) and Altech Batteries GmbH.

Highlights

- Strategic Offtake Letter of Intent agreement

- Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park Association

- Offtake for 30MWh of 1MWh CERENERGY(R) GridPacks per annum

- For the first five years of production

- Agreement to also collaborate to convert industrial park from coal to renewable energy

- Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack storage solution integrated

- GridPack deliveries start by mid-2027 or when plant is ready

Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), ZISP will purchase 30MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The price of these batteries has been agreed and aligned to Altech's Definitive Feasibility Study assumptions. The purchase of these batteries is subject to performance tests, battery specifications and the batteries meeting customer requirements. This offtake LOI constitutes an important aspect of the financing process.

The LOI also highlights both parties' commitment to work together to change the energy landscape of the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park by transitioning it entirely to renewable energy. A combination of wind, solar, and Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will ensure continuous power supply, even during low energy generation or outages.

Partners and Project Overview

This initiative comes at a critical time for Lusatia, one of Germany's coal-reliant regions. ZISP, a crossborder municipal association between the states of Spremberg and Spreetal, oversees the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, managing its water, waste, road infrastructure, and energy needs. Meanwhile, Altech Batteries GmbH (ABG), a subsidiary of the globally active Altech Group, specialises in advanced battery technology. ABG's 8ha site within the park intends to manufacture the CERENERGY(R) solid-state sodium chloride batteries, developed with the Fraunhofer Institute, for industrial grid use.

Pioneering the Energy Transition in Lusatia

Germany's Energiewende is driving a nationwide shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. As coal use is phased out, especially in Lusatia, new energy solutions are critical. This partnership between ZISP and Altech is a key step in replacing coal with sustainable, renewable energy solutions that align with Germany's 2020 legislative mandate for the coal phase-out. The project also supports ZISP's goal of achieving certification under the EU's "Zero Valley" initiative, making Schwarze Pumpe a model for renewable energy storage and generation.

Developing an Energy Storage Strategy

To transition fully to renewable energy, wind and solar power, combined with Altech's CERENERGY(R) GridPack batteries will be key to achieving this. This partnership between ZISP and Altech marks the transformation of Schwarze Pumpe from a coal-reliant industrial park to a renewable energy hub. By integrating CERENERGY(R) batteries, the project positions the park as a replicable model for industrial regions across Europe, fostering a new economic structure cantered on renewable energy. Altech's scalable BESS solution ensures renewable energy is stored efficiently, overcoming a key challenge in transitioning from coal.

Key Terms of the Agreement

- Start of deliveries from the 120 MWh plant from mid-2027 or later as per project development

- Technical data and guarantees according to the attached data sheet

- Price per GridPack at standard market conditions

- Purchase volume 30MWh per annum for 5 years, being 2027 through 2031

- The parties intend to develop a detailed acceptance contract subject to the performance data and warranty to be met by Altech

- An option for additional delivery volumes at a later date is negotiable

- Both parties will jointly develop a business and technical partnership to deliver scalable energy solutions, with contracts to be finalised in early 2025

Management Comment - CEO Iggy Tan

"This Letter of Intent marks a significant milestone for Altech Batteries as it represents our first offtake agreement for the CERENERGY(R) GridPack Battery Energy Storage System. The interest shown by the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park Association (ZISP) in our technology is a clear signal of growing demand for innovative energy storage solutions, particularly as industries shift toward 100% renewable energy.

It's encouraging to see potential customers like ZISP recognise the value of our scalable and reliable battery systems. This LOI not only validates the commercial potential of our CERENERGY(R) technology but also supports our future growth strategy, as securing such agreements strengthens Altech's position for project financing and expansion.

We're excited to continue working closely with ZISP, and we believe this partnership will pave the way for future demand as the industrial park moves toward a green energy future. With the first delivery expected mid-2027, this agreement is just the beginning of what we expect will be a significant increase in battery demand."



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd Results of Entitlement Issue

Altech Batteries Ltd Results of Entitlement Issue

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) provides the following update regarding its Entitlement Issue as announced on 7 August 2024.

The Company received applications from eligible shareholders as well as the underwriter amounting to $6,473,205. This represents 161,830,134 shares at $0.04 per share and 80,915,359 free-attaching options with an exercise price of $0.06 per share and expiring 31 December 2025.

The shares and options will be issued and allotted on 17 September 2024 and application for quotation of shares and options on the ASX will be made on 17 September 2024.

Altech's CEO and MD Iggy Tan stated "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to thank all eligible shareholders that participated in the Entitlement Issue and for the support extended to Altech as it moves forward with both its CERENERGY(R) battery project as well as Silumina AnodesTM battery materials project.

In addition, the partial underwriting of the Entitlement Issue for $5,000,000 by MAA Group Berhad, an existing shareholder associated with Altech director Tunku Yaacob Khyra, sends a strong message of support. With the positive Definitive Feasibility Study and excellent economics for the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project having been released in March 2024, Altech is extremely focused on securing offtake as well as finance to commence plant construction".



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd Entitlement Offer and Share Placement

Altech Batteries Ltd Entitlement Offer and Share Placement

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) announces a total capital raising of up to approximately $8.9 million, comprising the issue of up to 223,946,491 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.04 per Share ("Capital Raising"). Participants in the placement and Entitlement Offer will also receive free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every two (2) shares held, with each option having an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.

Highlights

- Launch of $8.5 million pro-rata Entitlement Offer to existing eligible shareholders

- Entitlement Offer partially underwritten for $5 million by existing shareholder MAA Group Berhad, an entity related to Altech director Tunku Yaacob Khyra

- Altech additionally raises $405,000 through a placement to sophisticated and professional investors

- Participants in placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options on the basis of 1 option for every 2 shares held with exercise price of $0.06 and expiry 31 December 2025

- Application will be made to ASX for listing of shares and options

- Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY(R) and Silumina AnodesTM Projects

Managing Director Mr Iggy Tan stated "We are pleased with the outcome of the capital raise, and to have Altech director and Malaysian Prince Tunku Yaacob Khyra's related entity, major shareholder MAA Group Berhard, partially underwrite the Entitlement Offer for $5.0 million, is very pleasing. The capital raising has come at an exciting time for Altech, as we progress with the commercialisation of the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project, as well as commissioning of our Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant".

*To view the timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/756P734E



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to provide an update on the production of its CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have now been fabricated, assembled and initialized at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf's pilot plant.

Highlights

- Prototype production is progressing well

- All CERENERGY(R) cells for the first 60 KWh Prototype completed

- Cell contacting system manufacturing finished and delivered

- Improved cell electrode design showing excellent results

- Cell quality tests by Fraunhofer delivering better than expected capacity

- Welding of cells to cell contacting system underway

- Completed modules will be mounted into ABS60 BatteryPack next week

To validate a homogeneous cathode material distribution, all cells were cycled through several testing stations at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf and Arnstadt.

IMPROVED CELL ELECTRODE DESIGN

During the fabrication of the two 60kWh CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes, the Altech and Fraunhofer team made several design improvements to the cell's positive probe. These enhancements aimed to boost the cell's energy capacity and reduce the nickel content. The "V2" design of the positive probe allows for slightly faster charging and discharging while lowering the unit costs of the battery. Testing revealed that most cells had higher-than-expected energy capacities, an outstanding result that strongly supports the chosen electrode design. With all cells manufactured according to the series design and optimized processes, the best cells to date have been completed. The table below demonstrates that all the cells are meeting the expected specifications.

CELL CONTACTING SYSTEM COMPLETED

The Cell Contacting System (CCS) has undergone stringent testing and has now been completed and delivered by key supplier Hofer AG. The CCS was delivered to Fraunhofer IKTS in Dresden, where all parts of the modules will be collected to assemble each of the five modules. Each module contains 48 cells, that are currently being welded to the CCS by an external service provider.

After welding is completed, the ABS60 BatteryPack with its 60 kWh capacity can be completely assembled.

MODULE WELDING TRIALS

To guarantee the most time-efficient welding, a unique tool was designed and built at Xenon, which is responsible for welding and quality control across the 120 MWh battery plant. After completing the welding tool, it was shipped to an external laboratory, accompanied by a test module and several trial cells. The aim was to determine the best working parameters and to proof the handling of certain parts of the module.

The trials were successfully finished.

CELL MANUFACTURING PROGRESSING WELL

All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have been assembled and initialised at Fraunhofer IKTS, Hermsdorf. To validate a homogeneous cathode material distribution, all cells were cycled through several testing stations at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf and Arnstadt.

INTERIM CELL TESTING

At Fraunhofer IKTS in Hermsdorf, all cells were scanned using a unique X-ray microtomography device that enables the ability to look inside cells after they are hermetically closed. This is required to ensure the most homogeneous material distribution inside the cells as well as the best possible alignment of cell components e.g. electrode. The results have been excellent to date. Another quality assurance procedure involved cycling cells to ensure the electrical requirements and parameters are operating as designed.

MODULE WELDING AND BATTERYPACK ASSEMBLY

After every cell passed all quality checks, the modules containing the cells were shipped to the laboratory for welding onto the CCS. By using the predetermined parameters for welding, all modules have been successfully welded. After completion, the modules will be shipped to Fraunhofer IKTS, Dresden, where all five modules will then be mounted into the ABS60 BatteryPack and the first Prototype will be completed.

This will enable testing and demonstration to potential customers, to prove individual use cases for each customer.

ABOUT THE ABS60 - BATTERYPACK

The 60kWh Altech Battery Pack consists of five 12kWh modules with 48 cells each, mounted on top of each other and sealed in a thermal isolated stainless steel hood housing. The Battery management system is mounted at the base. To maintain thermal self-sufficiency, an insulation hood was designed, where the required heat of the system can be maintained inside the BatteryPack as long as possible, although the outer surface only has ambient temperature. This was achieved by using vacuum insulation. The base of each module is designed to accommodate folklift transport for easy mounting into the GridPack.

Commenting on the progress, MD and CEO Iggy Tan stated "Altech's team in Germany, together with its joint venture partner Fraunhofer, and with the assistance of key suppliers, have made excellent progress on the fabrication of two 60kWh CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All components for the first BatteryPack have now been fabricated. Altech is now completing the welding of the cells to the Cell Contacting System, after which the five completed battery modules will be delivered to Fraunhofer IKTS in Dresden, where all five modules will be mounted into the ABS60 BatteryPack and the first ABS60 Prototype will be completed. The BatteryPack will then be available for testing and demonstration to potential customers, thereby assisting Altech in securing offtake and finance for the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant to be constructed on Altech's land in Germany".

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/O449B2I4



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Altech Batteries Ltd Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for CERENERGY Financing Phase

Altech Batteries Ltd Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for CERENERGY Financing Phase

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed global corporate advisory firm KPMG to assist in securing finance to construct the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant in Germany.

Highlights

- International advisory firm KPMG appointed to act as finance advisors

- Financing of the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery project in Germany

- KPMG has a global presence with advisory experts in 143 countries

- KPMG will assist in global outreach for CERENERGY(R) battery project finance

- All financing options to be considered

- Including project equity, green bonds, grants and subsidies

This follows the recent announcement of the Definitive Feasibility Study in relation to the project. KPMG will be financial adviser to the Company on potential financing transactions and provide service on public grant/subsidies programs. Altech is moving forward to obtain sales offtake for the project and sourcing finance to construct the plant.

Commenting on the appointment, Altech's Chief Financial Officer Martin Stein stated "Altech has battery technology in CERENERGY(R) that has the potential to be revolutionary as the world transitions to a renewable energy future. Altech has the worldwide rights to manufacture, license and distribute the battery globally. In appointing KPMG with its global network, strong reputation and credibility, Altech believes that KPMG will greatly assist with the financing process for its 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant in Germany and will strengthen Altech's position in securing the finance required".



About Altech Batteries Ltd:  

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Keep reading...Show less

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Keep reading...Show less
Keep reading...Show less

