Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

Top Stories This Week: Gold Rises on Middle East Tensions, Uranium Price Hits Triple Digits

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks in 2023

Peter Grandich: Gold, Uranium, Copper — Outlook and Strategies for 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

Flynn Gold: Focused on Exploration and Development of Gold and Battery Metals

NASDAQ Listing Update

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Cork Tree Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Canada Nickel

CNC:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Robotics Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

The Inventor Series Sponsored By Qualcomm: Featuring CurveAssure

QualcommOriginally published by VentureWell

Empathy can lead to inspiration.

Antony Fuleihan was visiting hospitals as part of his Master's Degree studies in biomedical engineering at Johns Hopkins University when he first considered becoming an entrepreneur. There, he observed patients who were experiencing extreme back pain, the causes of which were often complex and difficult to diagnose. "It became very obvious that there was an overwhelming unmet clinical need: Spine patients need care that is personalized to their specific problems," said Fuleihan. "From that moment, I couldn't stay away. I wanted to make sure that our invention would reach patients and physicians, and that we were actually improving lives."

A report by The Washington Post detailed the widespread issue of doctors dismissing or misdiagnosing their patients' symptoms. "There's a major misdiagnosis opportunity for the spine-every year, over a quarter of a million patients get unnecessary spine surgery," noted fellow Johns Hopkins graduate student and co-founder Evan Haas. "That's terrifying."

To solve this challenge, Fuleihan and Haas partnered to launch their startup CurveAssure, developing an at-home, wearable monitoring device that provides physicians with posture analysis data, allowing for faster data-driven patient care and surgical decision-making.

"What we do is we simplify the pathway," Fuleihan explained. "Once patients see their spine surgeon, they're sent home with a number of wearable sensors that provide more personalized and dynamic data. This allows us to help surgeons figure out what treatment is best for that patient."

Since 2022, CurveAssure has progressed through the VentureWell Accelerator, completing the Pioneer and Propel stages of the E-Team Program, the 2023 Ascend Medtech Accelerator, and, most recently, Aspire Medtech 2023. The team spoke on our E-Team Founding Stories panel with other student entrepreneurs and was featured in the OPENminds Innovator Showcase at OPEN 2023, VentureWell's annual conference.

"It has been awesome to be able to step through our journey of entrepreneurship with VentureWell," Haas told us. "All of the programs [in the VentureWell Accelerator] are seeded in such a way so that we're able to learn more about business as we continue to grow and expand. And the network has been tremendous - we've been finding great mentors and investors."

Qualcomm became the inflection point in the team's entrepreneurial journey.

Fuleihan was awarded a 2023 Qualcomm Innovator Stipend, which provided an additional $2,500 in funding to help offset the cost of advancing their innovation - a key moment for the venture. "The stipend was really helpful in allowing us to file our first provisional patent," Haas explained. "With medical devices, it's critical - especially in the early stages of the company - to secure intellectual property (IP). We want to make sure that everything is locked down so that our invention is secure for us to continue."

The stipend helped CurveAssure reach a critical milestone of filing for IP, which then helped unlock additional funding opportunities through Johns Hopkins like the 2023 President's Venture Fellowship. They also won first place at the International 2023 Stu Clark Pitch Competition for the Graduate Business Plan and Graduate Elevator Pitch. "Over the last two years, our team has honed in on a critical unmet need and a device that has the potential to revolutionize the spine space," Haas said.

Tip from a founder: Start early when exploring how to secure the rights to your invention.

Patenting has always been top of mind for CurveAssure. "We learned that IP is critical at every step of a company's development," Haas explained. "All of the investors we talk to want to see our initial dive into the landscape through patenting. They want to make sure that they can trust the investment that they place in us, and that we're able to execute and actually capture the market share that we're aiming for."

During Pioneer, the first stage of our E-Team Program, CurveAssure received mentorship specifically on the importance of IP. "VentureWell put together a couple of different workshops where [law firm] Cooley came in and talked about all the different ways to tackle IP challenges. They gave some wonderful advice that really helped us out early on."

Looking ahead, CurveAssure is working to expand the value of the company. "We filed our provisional patents, and we're looking to convert our patents to a full patent in the next couple of months," Haas told us. "We're looking for ways to expand and secure the other aspects of IP, trademark - all of the pieces that we have within the company."

He offered a key piece of advice for early-stage innovators: "Don't be scared of IP. You should dive into it. Be willing to read a bunch of patents, be incredibly confused, ask a lot of questions, then have mentors help you through this process."

Hear more from Fuleihan and Haas about their journey as entrepreneurs and how participating in our E-Team Program accelerated the growth of their startup:

Expanding Participation Through the Qualcomm Innovator Stipend Program

In partnership with Qualcomm, we offered the Innovator Stipend Program in 2022 and again in 2023 to reduce financial challenges for student entrepreneurs, giving them the breathing room they need to develop their products while simultaneously juggling the fiscal responsibilities of school and life - with the aim of further narrowing the patent diversity gap. Recipients were awarded stipends ranging from $1,500 to $4,000 to offset the cost of participation in our E-Team Program as well as for living expenses, materials and physical prototyping, equipment, or expenses associated with patent filing, incorporation, or attorney fees.

About the E-Team Program

Through the E-Team Program, VentureWell has trained over 540 student teams and more than 1,300 student innovators. The teams have raised over $600 million in follow-on funding and have launched more than 240 ventures since taking part in our program.

Learn more about VentureWell's E-Team Program, which supports student-led science- and engineering-based teams from across the nation in bringing their high-impact innovations out of the lab and into the market. Applications for our Spring 2024 cohort are now open!

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

QualcommQCOMMobile Investing
QCOM
The Conversation (0)
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

Keep reading...Show less
Data Investing

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud Investing

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) for an Investor Presentation. 

Keep reading...Show less

Apple previews new entertainment experiences launching with Apple Vision Pro

Users can turn any space into a personal theater, enjoy more than 150 3D movies, and experience the future of entertainment with Apple Immersive Video

Apple® today announced a series of groundbreaking entertainment experiences that will be available on Apple Vision Pro ™ beginning Friday, February 2. With more pixels than a 4K TV for each eye, combined with an advanced Spatial Audio system, Vision Pro enables users to watch new shows and films from top streaming services including Apple Originals from Apple TV+®, transport themselves to stunning landscapes with Environments, and enjoy all-new spatial experiences that were never possible before, like Encounter Dinosaurs.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wanda Austin to join Apple's board of directors

Al Gore and James Bell to retire after years of dedicated service

Apple® today announced Dr. Wanda Austin, former president and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, has been nominated for election to Apple's board of directors. Dr. Austin brings decades of science and technology experience to her role, and she has a significant track record of advancing innovation and shaping corporate strategy.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm and Adams and Adams Launch Free Online IP Training for African Innovators

Qualcomm products mentioned within this press release are offered by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm Incorporated announced the launch of L2Pro Africa IP e-learning Platform, a free online training program designed to empower startups, SMEs, and researchers in Africa to protect, secure, and maximize their innovations. This program has been created in collaboration with Adams and Adams, Africa's leading intellectual property (IP) law firm

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Vision Pro available in the U.S. on February 2

The era of spatial computing is here — pre-orders begin Friday, January 19

Apple® today announced Apple Vision Pro™ will be available beginning Friday, February 2, at all U.S. Apple Store® locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. Vision Pro is a revolutionary spatial computer that transforms how people work, collaborate, connect, relive memories, and enjoy entertainment. Vision Pro seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world and unlocks powerful spatial experiences in visionOS™, controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user's eyes, hands, and voice. An all-new App Store® provides users with access to more than 1 million compatible apps across iOS and iPadOS, as well as new experiences that take advantage of the unique capabilities of Vision Pro. Pre-orders for Apple Vision Pro begin Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. PST.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

5G Smart School With WeSchool and Qualcomm Wireless Reach

Qualcomm is committed to connecting more people around the world and creating a brighter, more interconnected future through Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™. As part of that mission, Qualcomm Wireless Reach partnered with WeSchool to develop the 5G Smart School program, which gives students and teachers across Italy access to wireless devices and 5G fixed wireless access

In this video, see inside one of the 5G Smart Schools in Italy. As one educator explains, students need digital skills and tools to thrive in the future workplace. By connecting students and teachers with wireless devices, including always connected laptops and other tools like VR headsets and online learning platforms, children get to embrace a new way of learning.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Completes First Year of Africa Innovation Platform and Announces Additional Benefits

Qualcomm Incorporated today announced the completion of the first year of the Africa Innovation Platform, a suite of mentorship, education, and training programs created to support the development of Africa's emerging technology ecosystem. The platform has provided resources and support for local universities, ten small-to-medium sized startups, and grant participants. The program exposed these groups to Qualcomm Technologies Inc.'s engineers and its state-of-the-art capabilities suite for mobile platforms and technologies, including 4G, 5G, IoT, AI, and machine learning. Qualcomm also announced several additional benefits to the Innovation Platform for this year's participants

  • Social Impact Funds from the Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ Initiative to help QMIA startups scale.
  • Patent filing incentive fund, to help QMIA startups protect their inventions through patenting.
  • QMIA 2024 program launch for mentoring 10 deep-tech startups in Africa.

During 2023, Qualcomm's Africa Innovation Platform reached the following milestones:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Bion's New Patent Expands Coverage to Industrial and Municipal Waste Streams

VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Intersects 2.30% Li2O over 3.84m in Wider Pegmatites Zone of 0.46% Li2O over 36.25m at the Ear Falls's Wenasaga North Zone

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Reports 11 Metres Grading 14.71% Zn + Pb From Final Results of the 2023 Pine Point Drill Program

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

×