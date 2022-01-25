Company News Investing News
The Hash Corporation (CSE: REZN) ("HashCo" or the "Company"), a business focusing on the production of hashish and other premium cannabis products using the adaption of old-world traditions, is pleased to announce that its new co-branded product with Fritz's Cannabis Company ("Fritz's"), a family owned and operated legacy market edibles producer, has received a listing from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS").

Developed from years of legacy market experience, Fritz's HashCo Hash Rosin Gummies bring together a classic flavour combination with the full-spectrum effects of hash rosin for a delightful experience. Fritz's makes the gummies using traditional German confectionary methods with low heat to ensure maximum terpene levels in the final product. Handcrafted in small batches, these 5mg gummies provide a strong, yet enjoyable cannabis taste, with minimal aftertaste and delightful effects.

HashCo's and Fritz's dedicated teams of legacy craftspeople operate independently within a licensed facility in Toronto, Ontario owned by Medz Cannabis Incorporated. While the hash rosin input used to produce the first commercial batch of Fritz's HashCo Hash Rosin Gummies was manufactured by HashCo at Black Rose Organics Canada Inc.'s facility in Markham, Ontario, the Company has recently terminated that collaboration in the interest of improved efficiencies. Moving forward, production of HashCo products will be consolidated at the Medz Cannabis facility.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with HashCo on bringing Canada's first hash rosin gummies to market," commented Tabitha Fritz, founder and CEO of Fritz's. "We've always believed that collaboration is better than competition, and being able to work with other companies from the legacy market is a dream come true."

"This collaboration with Fritz's exemplifies how two companies dedicated to honouring the traditions of generations past can combine their respective experience and know-how to bring legacy cannabis product tastes and experiences to the regulated market," said Chris Savoie, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of HashCo. "We are proud to partner with Fritz's and look forward to developing similar collaborations as we grow."

OCS is the largest provincial distributor of cannabis products in Canada, the only regulated online retailer of adult-use cannabis products in Ontario, and a wholesaler of cannabis products to all licensed retailers in the province. Wholly owned by the Province of Ontario, OCS works with Licensed Producers authorized by Health Canada. All Ontario retailers purchase their product inventory through the OCS.

About Fritz's Cannabis Company

Founded in Toronto, Canada, in 2015, the Fritz's Cannabis Company began as a medical cannabis experiment and has developed into a passion for bringing artisanal edibles to the wider cannabis community. Fritz's focuses on handcrafted, small-batch edibles and innovative cannabis products. Fritz's is bringing consistent, flavourful, delicious cannabis products and exceptional experiences to the legal market.

About The Hash Corporation

The Hash Corporation ("HashCo") is a Canadian company positioning itself to focus on the production and sale of cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products. HashCo intends to apply its separation and curing techniques to produce a suite of high-quality cannabis resin products, which are all-natural and free of additives and carcinogenic solvents. The Company intends to tailor its product offerings to pay tribute to historic traditions, fragrances and tastes, while upholding the highest health and safety standards.

As of the date of this press release, HashCo is actively seeking and developing partnerships and collaborations with licensed cultivators and other strategic partners within Canada, with the goal of crafting and introducing to the regulated market authentic products which reflect quality and innovation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's ability to sell its cannabis-based hash products; the Company's intention to apply to various provincial purchasers for the listing of the Company's products; the growing demand for the Company's craft-style hash products, and its effect on the number of SKUs; the ability of the Company to reach new levels of financial performance; the Company's ability to increase its revenue; the Company's ability to apply its separation and curing techniques to produce a suite of high-quality cannabis resin products; and the ability of the Company to develop partnerships and collaborations with licensed cultivators and other strategic partners within Canada.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the continued commercial viability and growth in popularity of craft-style hash products; the Company's ability to continue to develop its products offerings; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Company; the Company's ability to finance the sale of its products; and the Company's ability to effectively scale-up its production activities.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the cannabis and hash industry in general; increased competition in the cannabis and hash market; the potential future unviability of craft-style hash products; the inability of the Company to sell its cannabis-based hash products; the inability of the Company to apply to various provincial purchasers for the listing of the Company's products; lack of demand for the Company's craft-style hash products, and potential inaccuracy with respect to the effect said demand will have on the number of SKUs; the inability of the Company to reach new levels of financial performance; the inability of the Company to increase its revenue; the Company's potential inability to apply its separation and curing techniques to produce a suite of high-quality cannabis resin products; the inability of the Company to develop partnerships and collaborations with licensed cultivators and other strategic partners within Canada; and risks associated with a potential collapse in the value of cannabis and craft-style hash products; risks associated with the Company's ability to continue generating a profit.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

For further information:

Chris Savoie
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Tel: 1-833-420-7396
Email: chris@hashco.ca

Stephen Kilmer
Investor Relations
Tel: 1-647-872-4849
Email: stephen@hashco.ca


Overview

The global legal cannabis market is seeing unprecedented growth in recent years. In 2020, the market size stood valued at US$24.6 billion, with market researchers projecting market expansion at a compound annual growth rate of 14.3 percent from 2021 to 2028.

Changing regulations have led to increasing innovation in cannabis applications such as medical and pharmaceutical uses worldwide. As cannabis blends into more industries, investors should see substantial investment opportunities and possible exposure to wildly prospective markets.

The Hash Corporation (CSE:REZN) is a Canadian company focused on the production of cannabis-based hashish and other premium cannabis products. Using the adaption of old-world traditions, the company aims to safely deliver authentic hashish experiences crafted to modern standards and regulations.

Through strategic relationships in global cannabis jurisdictions worldwide, The Hash Corporation has created a unique blend of nostalgic hashish tastes, smells and cultures to contemporary legal markets. The company dedicates much of its operations to developing innovative and high-quality products with license holders to bring premium products to market.

The Hash Corporation is also actively monitoring the evolving legal frameworks abroad to stage a strategic entrance into emerging cannabis markets internationally. In prospective markets like Spain, Pakistan, Morocco and Afghanistan, hashish has broader appeal and consumption than the plant counterpart, making for potential expansion.

The company has secured licensed processing space and commenced operations in the heart of Toronto to produce white-label and The Hash Corporation branded products in April 2020. Strategic positioning in such a populous and advanced city allows The Hash Corporation to leverage a broad consumer base, supportive legal regulations and excellent infrastructure.

The company’s diverse business network enables significant growth potential by utilizing the collective strengths across exciting emerging industries. Some strategic relationships include First Republic Capital, Medz Cannabis Inc., Maratek and Black Rose Organics.

“We’re not like many other license holders in the cannabis space. We’re selecting partners to work with to add value to their product and extract value for us through our processes. We’ve developed a low-cost production model whereby we don’t have the overhead of maintaining our own facility, giving us kind of a clear path to breakeven and in the next quarter, projected profitability before the end of the year,” commented The Hash Corporation CEO Chris Savoie.

The company anticipates public listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange, finalizing its second 12-month production contract and the commencement of wholesale distribution capabilities of hash products in 2021. The Hash Corporation has commenced commercial-scale operations and the occupation of full-scale custom-designed processing space at Medz Cannabis Inc.

The company’s well-engineered business execution strategy enables increased profit potential through long-term product development contracts, focus on strategic collaboration opportunities and honing the emerging global market to maximize shareholder value.

In March 2021, the company announced it completed a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of CAD$1,505,000 through the issuance of 10,050,000 common shares at CAD$0.10 per share. The Hash Corporation has a solid capital structure, which currently stands at 239,270,000 common shares.

The Hash Corporation’s management team consists of leaders in the cannabis industry with years of corporate management, product development, finance and cannabis industry experience. Their vest interest in the success of The Hash Corporation primes the company for exceptional growth potential and economic accomplishments.

The Hash Corporation’s Company Highlights

  • The Hash Corporation is a Canadian cannabis company focused on producing and selling cannabis-based hashish and other premium cannabis products. It is dedicated to creating a unique nostalgic experience that consumers can resonate with.
  • The company has existing white-label partnerships and has generated revenue in 2021, with profitability projected by the end of 2021.
  • The Hash Corporation is currently in discussion with US partners to enter the California market with its branded products. Future expansion plans point to potential international distribution in emerging markets around the world. Shifts in legal frameworks present tremendous expansion potential.
  • The company’s leadership comprises industry experts with a proven track record of management successes aligned with shareholders and stakeholder interests. This passionate management team has deep roots in the cannabis space and leverage world-class expertise on the market.
  • The Hash Corporation anticipates public listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange in early 2021. Solid capital structuring and a recently completed non-brokered private placement present good cash positioning for development and financial growth.

The Hash Corporation’s Service Pipeline: The Hash Corporation

The Hash Corporation works with licensed cultivators to craft authentic, traditional Hashish products and experiences focusing on quality and innovation in regulated markets. The company provides an array of hashish and cannabis-focused services, including separation, finishing, breeding and innovative product development. Its expert blend of traditional and modern processing techniques creates premium hashish and resin products that create unique and nostalgic experiences for its customers.

The Hash Corporation’s Management Team

Chris Savoie — CEO

Chris Savoie is a world traveler and entrepreneur who began his work with medical cannabis in 2004 under the former MMAR. While working full time in sales and project management, he built a wealth of knowledge as a grower, extractor and cannabis product developer, working to relieve his father’s M.S symptoms. Savoie’s skills in a wide range of extraction methodologies and experience selecting cultivars with ideal characteristics for those processes have been integral to developing several award-winning legacy cannabis brands. A renowned hashmaker, Savoie brings over 17 years of expertise, business acumen and powerful industry networking to the new era of regulated cannabis extract products.

Keep reading... Show less
