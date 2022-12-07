Appia Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing For a Total of $3,666,000

Lithium Investing News

Superior Mining International Corp. (" Superior Mining " or the "Company" ) (TSXV: SUI) (OTC: SUIFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property") from Coloured Ties Capital Inc.'s (TSXV: TIE) subsidiary, Quebec Pegmatite Corp. ("QPC"), whereby Superior has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property") in certain circumstances.  The Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property was acquired to explore for lithium and is located in the James Bay Region, Quebec and includes rocks of the prospective Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite. The Property is located along the strike from Winsome Resources, Adina Project and Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project.  The Property is an early-stage exploration opportunity, comprising of a total of 333 Quebec mineral exploration claims, which amount to a total of 17,079.2 hectares or 170 square kilometers.

Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property Highlights :

The Vieux Comptoir Property is located in the James Bay region on Quebec , in the La Grande sub-province of the Superior Province. The Property encompasses lithium pegmatite prospective source rocks of the Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite which have been identified on the Property.   Regionally, the Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite is known to host K-feldspar granite phases in pegmatite form which may host an abundance of spodumene.

The Property is located along the La Grande Greenstone Belt trend. The Corvette Shear Zone passes through the Property and such regional structures are known to focus pegmatite emplacement in the surrounding district.

The project area was targeted by the Company and the claims were acquired to obtain a strategic land position within the lithium prospective James Bay region. The Property is adjacent to established lithium pegmatite occurrences and active successful projects:

  • Approximately 45 km east of Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project where numerous Spodumene bearing pegmatites have been discovered, and recent drilling includes intersections up to 1.25% Li 2 O and 194 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 58.1 m .

( https://patriotbatterymetals.com/portfolio/corvette/ )

  • Approximately 45km west of Winsome Resources, Adina Project where early-stage explorations have identified outcropping pegmatites across the property returned results up to 4.89% Li 2 O.

( https://www.listcorp.com/asx/wr1/winsome-resources-limited/news/exceptional-high-grade-lithium-assays-from-adina-2771971.html )

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, upon execution of the Option Agreement, Superior shall pay QPC a cash payment of $7,500 and Superior shall have a right to conduct due diligence on the Property until January 15 , 2023.  In the event Superior wishes to proceed with the Option Agreement following the completion of the due diligence period, Superior shall notify QPC of its intention no later than January 15 , 2023.  In the event notice is not provided by January 15, 2023 , then the Option Agreement shall be deemed to be terminated.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Superior may exercise the option to acquire 100% interest in the Property upon the issuance to QPC of the following share issuances:

  1. 7,000,000 common shares of Superior (the "Superior Shares") upon receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange;
  2. 3,500,000 Superior Shares payable on the one year anniversary of the Option Agreement; and
  3. 3,500,000 Superior Shares payable on the eighteen month anniversary of the Option Agreement.

The Option Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, in the event Superior exercises its option in full and acquires the Property, Superior shall grant QPC a 3.0% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR Royalty") and the NSR Royalty may be reduced to 1.5% upon Superior making a cash payment of $3,000,000 to QPC.

Figure 1 : Map of Quebec Pegmatite Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (CNW Group/Superior Mining International Corporation)

Dr. Julie Selway states: "The Vieux Comptoir granite correlates with spodumene pegmatites in the James Bay region of Quebec . The Vieux Comptoir Property has potential to host lithium mineralization."

Qualified Person: Luke van der Meer (P.Geo) is a consultant to the company, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 guidelines – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed the technical information of this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

" Brent Butler "

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States , or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering.  These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Superior assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com .

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Superior Mining Logo (CNW Group/Superior Mining International Corporation)

SOURCE Superior Mining International Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/07/c3930.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Coloured Ties CapitalTSXV:TIEBattery Metals Investing
TIE:CA
Coloured Ties Subsidiary Quebec Pegmatite Corp. Options Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property to Superior Mining International

Coloured Ties Subsidiary Quebec Pegmatite Corp. Options Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property to Superior Mining International

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (the "Company") is very pleased to announce its subsidiary, Quebec Pegmatite Corp. ("QPC") has entered into an option agreement with Superior Mining International Corporation ("Superior"), whereby Superior has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property") in certain circumstances. The Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property was acquired to explore for lithium and is located in the James Bay Region, Quebec, over rocks of the prospective Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite, along the strike from Winsome Resources, Adina Project and Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project. The Property is an early-stage exploration opportunity, comprising of a total of 333 Quebec mineral exploration claims, which amount to a total of 17,079.2 hectares or 170 square kilometers.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Amends C$3,375,000 Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Amends C$3,375,000 Substantial Issuer Bid

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of October 18, 2022 with respect to its Substantial Issuer Bid (the "Offer") to purchase up to $3,375,000 common shares (the "Shares") at C$0.45 per Share, the Company has amended the purchase price of the Shares from C$0.45 per Share to between C$0.55 to C$0.65.

The Offer is proceeding by way of a modified "Dutch Auction" within a price range not less than C$0.55 per Share (the "Lower Limit") and not more than C$0.65 per Share (the "Higher Limit") (in increments of $0.01 within that range). The tender process allows shareholders who wish to participate in the Offer to be able to do so through: (i) auction tenders in which they will specify the number of Shares being tendered at a price of not less than the Lower Limit and not more than the Higher Limit (in increments of $0.01 within that range) ("Auction Tenders"); or (ii) purchase price tenders in which they will not specify a price per Share, but will rather agree to a specified number of Shares purchased at the purchase price to be determined by Auction Tenders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Announces RSU Grants and Targets North American Critical Minerals Government Grant Applications for Investee Companies

Coloured Ties Announces RSU Grants and Targets North American Critical Minerals Government Grant Applications for Investee Companies

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") applauds recently announced US and Canadian based government grant programs to fund critical mineral projects across North America.

In Canada, the federal government is restricting the involvement of foreign state-owned companies in Canada's critical minerals sector amid a global rush for the resources and growing tensions with China. https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/ottawa-critical-minerals-plan-1.6634386

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin as Senior Process and Commissioning Director

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin as Senior Process and Commissioning Director

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin, Metallurgical Engineer, as Senior Process and Commissioning Manager

Mr. Andy Fortin holds a bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Laval University in Québec City. Mr. Fortin brings to the Company a solid operational experience acquired in Northern Québec and Nunavut. He has over 25 years of experience in leading continuous improvement of metallurgical processes, asset management, health and safety culture and risk management. He has been involved in numerous projects in process design, commissioning to achieve production capacity and operational improvement, notably with Québec Iron Ore, Newmont / Goldcorp, Agnico-Eagle Mines and Inmet Mining Corporation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Additional Claims at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Additional Claims at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a second staking program at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. ALX staked an additional 108 claims in two claim blocks known as Cobra and Viper, bringing ALX's total holding in the region to 21,746 hectares (53,734 acres). Hydra is located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the Cobra and Viper claims are in good standing until November 2025.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share drilling results and an update on exploration at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Receives Positive Preliminary Results from its Bulk Sample Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Property

Foremost Lithium Receives Positive Preliminary Results from its Bulk Sample Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Property

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first phase is complete from its Zoro Lithium property bulk sampling and metallurgical program to determine whether the Dyke 1 pegmatite can produce a 6% battery-grade lithium (Li2O) concentrate. Test work confirms spodumene-bearing pegmatite from Zoro Dyke 1 is amenable for production.

Jason Barnard, Foremost's President and CEO, comments, "I'm extremely pleased that the first phase of our bulk sample program demonstrated such positive results. This project has been our company's focus for some months as we recognized the significance of favourable results. Our goal for this project is to be able to market our lithium while still in the ground directly to battery suppliers and vehicle manufactures. We are well on our way to reaching our objective."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TinOne Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 7th

TinOne Resources to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 7th

TinOne Resources Inc. ("TinOne" or the "Company") (TSX.V: TORC, OTCQB: TORCF), based in Vancouver, focused on exploring and developing its tin assets in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia, today announced that Chris Donaldson, Executive Chairman of the Company, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 7 th 2022.

DATE : December 7, 2022
TIME: 12:30 PM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3E1tR5k

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 8, 9 and 10th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 7th and 8th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 7th and 8th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on December 7 th and 8 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3VGSiM4

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

BriaCell Announces Positive Clinical and Quality of Life Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

White Gold Corp. Intersects Additional Near Surface High-Grade Gold Mineralization of 8.94 g/t Gold over 18.29m including 21.73 g/t Gold over 6.10m Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Betty Ford Target, Yukon, Canada

Sirona Biochem Announces Start of Clinical Trial for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

Base Metals Investing

CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

Copper Investing

Copper Price 2022 Year-End Review

Lithium Investing

Iola Hughes: EV Market Has Strong Upside Despite 2022 Headwinds

Lithium Investing

Acme Lithium Gears Up for Phase 2 Drilling Following Lithium Discovery

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Eyes Graphite Production in Brazil by Late 2023

Resource Investing

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2023 Guidance

×