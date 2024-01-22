Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Uranium in 2024

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Major Global Nickel Producer Sumitomo Metal Mining

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Bonanza Gold and Antimony Grades Confirmed at Langdons

Brunswick Exploration Drills 1.80% Li2O Over 37.2 Meters in New Mineralized Dyke at Mirage

Toro Energy Limited (ASX: TOE) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Siren Gold

SNG:AU

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Spartan Resources

Strong Start to 2024 with 114g/t Gold Hit Amidst Numerous New High-Grade Assays

Four drill rigs back on site targeting next leg of high-grade resource growth.

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling completed towards the end of last year at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Highlights:

Never Never Gold Deposit – multiple new high-grade gold intercepts:

  • 6.33m @ 33.72g/t gold from 561.7m down-hole, including a bonanza zone of:
    • 1.00m @ 114.00g/t – DGRC1305-W1 (first wedge hole)
  • 3.27m @ 8.80g/t gold from 450.0m down-hole – DGRC1323-W1
  • 8.00m @ 4.09g/t gold from 507.0m down-hole, including:
    • 2.00m @ 7.63g/t – DGRC1357-DT
  • 3.50m @ 5.04g/t gold from 533.0m down-hole, including:
    • 1.50m @ 10.25g/t – DGRC1367-DT

West Winds Gold Prospect – new gold intercepts:

  • 16.0m @ 2.14g/t gold from 207.0m down-hole – DGRC1368
  • 19.0m @ 2.65g/t gold from 33.0m down-hole, including:
    • 1.0m @ 28.84g/t – DGRC1371
  • 4.0m @ 5.01g/t gold from 176.0m down-hole – DGRC1374
  • 7.0m @ 8.14g/t gold from 178.0m down-hole – DGRC1387
  • 21.0m @ 3.29g/t gold from 233.0m down-hole, including:
    • 5.0m @ 11.01g/t – DGRC1389

Sly Fox Gold Prospect – new gold intercepts:

  • 9.0m @ 2.67g/t gold from 228.0m down-hole – DGRC1366 (edge of historic resource)
Management Comment

Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “2023 was an outstanding year of transformation and growth for the Spartan team and our shareholders. Looking back, we came into 2023 with an initial 590koz @ 1.23g/t and ended the year with 1.67Moz @ 2.49g/t at Dalgaranga.

“That’s almost triple the ounces at better than double the grade – all within 2,000m of a modern process plant that’s ready to go and all in less than 12 months!

“The key to our rapid transformation was the incredible Never Never Gold Deposit, which went from 303koz @ 4.64g/t gold to 952koz @ 5.74g/t gold by year-end. We announced an Exploration Target for Never Never back in February 2023 and by December we had achieved it!

“Building on the incredible success of 2023, the Spartan team is now back on site after a well-deserved break with four drills spinning, more rigs on the way and more good-looking core already on the racks getting processed. 2024 is already shaping up as another successful year for the Spartans!

“The last round of assays from 2023 show that Never Never is still very much open and broadening at depth. One of our wedge holes, DGRC1305-W1, returned 6.0m @ 33.72g/t gold showing good signs of a high-grade plunging shoot beneath the flexure zone. Over 150m further south and along-strike from that wedge hole, DGRC1357 intercepted 8.0m @ 4.09g/t, including 2m @ 7.63g/t gold, giving us a lot of confidence in increasing the ounces per vertical metre.

“This gives us a really good understanding of the potential strike length of ore drives into high-grade gold mineralisation as we go deeper at Never Never. We also see exciting potential to the south of Never Never towards the northern end of the Gilbey’s/Four Pillars mineralisation and we will be drilling this area intensively during 2024.

“The assays returned from West Winds continue to broaden the interpreted area of higher-grade material in the base of the Gilbey’s open pit, as well as beyond. DGRC1389 returned 21.0m @ 3.29g/t gold from 233m down-hole, including 5.0m @ 11.01g/t – which is a complete departure from what was previously mined in the Gilbey’s open pit and reinforces our targeting strategy of wide high-grade shoots within the broader halo of lower-grade mineralisation.

“We also drilled a couple of holes into Sly Fox towards the end of 2023 to test the extensional and growth potential for that target. Prior to the discovery of Never Never, Sly Fox was the highest grade gold prospect at Dalgaranga and we certainly have unfinished business there.

“Spartan has formulated a strong plan for exploration and growth for 2024 and will release an Investor Presentation in the coming weeks to outline that strategy.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:sprGold Investing
SPR:AU
Spartan Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources


Keep reading...Show less
gold bars and coins

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Bluestone Resources Shines with 139 Percent Gain

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) dropped 30.85 points this past week to close at 552.33.

Statistics Canada released inflation data from December last Tuesday (January 16). It echoes the latest information from the US, showing that the consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.4 percent year-on-year, up 0.3 percent from November. The increase was spurred by higher prices for gasoline, which saw a 1.4 percent year-on-year bump versus a decline of 7.7 percent in November. Excluding gasoline, CPI came in at 3.5 percent for December, down from 3.6 percent the previous month.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Labor reported this past Thursday (January 18) that jobless claims had fallen to their lowest level since September 2022. The week ended January 13 saw 187,000 claims filed, 16,000 fewer than the previous week. Additionally, the week saw a drop of 26,000 in continuing claims.

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Significant New Drill Target Identified at Sams Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Sams Creek Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

High-Grade Gold-Cobalt-Tungsten Intersected at Firetower, NW Tasmania

Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1, “Flynn Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide the first drilling results from its 100%-owned Firetower Project located in northwest Tasmania.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Shallow Gold up to 54g/t Au Returned in Menzies RC Drilling

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has begun to receive assays from the recently completed ~5,000m RC drilling program at the Link Zone and Aspacia deposits at the Menzies Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick's Tanzanian Mines on Tier One Track With Potential for Extending Lives, Growing Production

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Barrick's North Mara and Bulyanhulu gold mines have sustained their strong performance and achieved their production guidance for 2023. The mines are part of Twiga Minerals, a joint venture between Barrick and the Government of Tanzania.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Airport Terminal at Kahama Airstrip to Leave Lasting Legacy at Barrick's Buzwagi Gold Mine

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The role of a sustainable mining company is not only to create value for stakeholders today but to ensure it leaves behind a positive legacy that will continue to serve local communities long after mining is complete. This is according to Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow who was speaking today at the official handover ceremony of the new airport terminal built at the closed Buzwagi gold mine's Kahama airstrip to the Tanzania Airport Authority (TAA).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

TNC Secures Glencore Partnership for Cloncurry Copper Project

Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Case for Expansion

Maiden Filling of Pond 1 Commences at Hombre Muerto West

NASDAQ Listing Update

Related News

Copper Investing

TNC Secures Glencore Partnership for Cloncurry Copper Project

manganese investing

Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Case for Expansion

Lithium Investing

Maiden Filling of Pond 1 Commences at Hombre Muerto West

Lithium Investing

NASDAQ Listing Update

Resource Investing

Mining to Recommence in March 2024 at Jeffreys Find

Oil and Gas Investing

Tumbes Basin TEA Technical Update

Resource Investing

Investing News Network to Attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024

×