- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Spodumene Bearing Pegmatites up to 2.6% Li2O and the Planned 2024 Exploration Programme at WSP
Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to update the market about the ongoing and planned exploration activities at the West Spargoville Project (“WSP” or “The Project”).
- Spodumene bearing pegmatites with assays of up to 2.6% Li2O from recent outcrop sampling.
- Exploration to ramp up with exploration budgets approved.
- New high-priority pegmatites to be targeted following data consolidation.
- Strong support from JV partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) as exploration work continues.
During Q4-2023, following on from the completion of a high-resolution aerial magnetics survey (refer ASX release dated 20 Nov 2023), the Company has received results from additional outcrop mapping of high-priority pegmatites with assays up to 2.6% Li2O (23WS0039). These high-priority pegmatites will be targeted with RC drilling upon receipt of relevant approvals. The Company continues to collaborate closely with Joint Venture Partner Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) regarding all facets of the WSP Project and the teams at both MQR and MIN are excited about the 2024 exploration campaign that lies ahead.
Figure 1: Outcropping spodumene (Orange) rich pegmatite from sample location 23WS0044.
Executive Chairman Comment:
Marquee Executive Chairman, Mr. Charles Thomas, commented:
“We’re looking forward to recommencing drilling after a period of data consolidation from our previous exploration campaigns. We have a much clearer picture of the geological controls on the LCT- pegmatite mineralisation, so it’s exciting to begin preparation for our 2024 exploration campaign.”
“The recent mapping programme has uncovered multiple new mineralised pegmatites and these assay results of up to 2.6% Li2O reconfirm my view that we are closing in on unlocking the true value of the West Spargoville Project. To have the continued strong support from industry leading company and our JV partner, Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN) in this uncertain time for many junior lithium exploration Companies, also provides us with great confidence that we have a Company making Project and are heading in the right direction at the West Spargoville Project.”
“I look forward to beginning the 2024 drilling campaign in the coming months once we have received all the necessary approvals and will update our shareholders and the wider market as this occurs.”
Exploration Update & Forward Work Plan
Following completion of aerial magnetic surveying (refer MQR ASX release dated 20 Nov 2023), Company geologists completed a site visit to determine drill rig access for the planned drilling programs. Mapping of pegmatites, using ultraviolet (UV) light, was completed during the early morning with visual spodumene identified at a number of high-priority drilling sites (Figure 1). Rock chip samples of the outcropping, spodumene bearing pegmatites returned significant assay results up to 2.6% Li2O (23SW0039) (Table 1 & Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Marquee Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Marquee Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Marquee Resources
Overview
Marquee Resources (ASX:MQR) is a fully funded junior exploration company focused on its battery metals assets in Western Australia and the United States. Its diversified portfolio includes assets containing lithium, copper and rare earth elements - essential metals for battery manufacturing - as well as gold.
Global demand for battery metals is projected to reach $20.5 billion by 2027, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 8.2 percent from 2020 to 2027, according to Allied Market Research, This growth is attributed to the exponential growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market, with two million EVs sold worldwide just in the first quarter of 2022, up 75 percent compared to the same period in 2021, along with continued market demand for consumer electronic devices.
Many of Marquee Resources’ assets are in advanced exploration stages, with highly encouraging exploration results.
The company’s flagship project is the West Spargoville Lithium Project, located in the prolific Southern Yilgarn Lithium Belt in Western Australia, and contains hard-rock lithium deposits. Marquee Resources has partnered with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) to explore and develop the project. Mineral Resources has extensive experience operating hard-rock lithium mines and brings technical and operational expertise to the project. The West Spargoville Lithium Project has already yielded encouraging exploration results.
Marquee’s other encouraging lithium assets include Clayton Valley Lithium and Kibby Basin Lithium projects, both containing lithium brine and building additional excitement for lithium potential. Results from the 2022 drill program at Kibby Basin have returned high levels of lithium-bearing sediments along with dissolved lithium in the groundwater, with up to 924 parts per million (ppm) lithium from the two exploration boreholes (KB 22-01 and KB 22- 02) that were completed.
The company’s additional projects target other critical battery metals such as rare earth elements and copper. Its Lone Star Copper-Gold project is currently undergoing a 6,000-meter diamond drilling program. Marquee’s 2022 drill campaign at Lone Star intersected a wide mineralised envelope of up to 150 meters at 0.5 percent copper, with high-grade mineralised zones up to 19.8 meters at 2 percent copper. As many zones in the deposit remain open and untested, there is significant potential for additional mineralization, combined with historical diamond and percussion drill hills indicating high-grade deposits of copper and gold.
In October 2022, Marquee announced its maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lone Star Copper-Gold Project containing indicated mineral resource of 9.7 Mt at 0.45 percent copper and 0.24 g/t gold, and inferred mineral resource of 3.5 Mt at 0.31 percent copper and 0.20 g/t gold.
Marquee Resources is led by strong management with experience in natural resources and corporate administration. Charles Thomas, executive chairman, has over 15 years of experience in capital markets and structuring corporate transactions. Dr. James Warren, chief technical officer, has worked in leadership roles managing technical operations. George Henderson, non-executive director, has extensive experience in equity capital markets dating back to 2004. Anna Mackintosh, company secretary, has 26 years of commercial experience in compliance and finance roles for natural resource companies.
Company Highlights
- Marquee Resources is an Australian fully funded exploration company targeting battery metals with multiple assets in advanced exploration stages.
- The company’s flagship project is the West Spargoville Lithium Project, which has already yielded encouraging exploration results.
- Marquee Resources is in partnership with Mineral Resources Limited (ASX: MIN) to explore and develop the West Spargoville Lithium Project, and the companies have accelerated this farm-In agreement with MinRes acquiring an initial 25 percent interest in the lithium rights at WSP by funding $4.8 million on exploration activities at the project in less than 12 months.
- The company’s Kibby Basin project is located near the only producing lithium mine in the United States and contains encouraging geologic properties that indicate the presence of lithium brine.
- The company has additional projects that target lithium and other battery metals, such as copper, gold, and rare earth elements. Historical and current exploration assays indicate high-grade deposits of target metals.
- A management team leads Marquee Resources with directly relevant experience in natural resource markets, corporate administration and corporate finance.
Key Projects
West Spargoville Lithium
The Western Australian flagship project is located in the prolific Southern Yilgarn Lithium Belt. The asset is near multiple producing lithium mines, including the Bald Hill Mine and Mt. Cattlin Mine. Historical exploration data indicates a 2.4 kilometer long anomaly rich in lithium deposits. The project has slated non-stop exploration drilling until the end of 2022.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Exploration Results: Deep ground penetrating radar results indicated significant potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. Interpretation of these has helped identify targets for follow-up drill testing.
- Auger Program Awaiting Lab Results: An auger geochemistry drilling campaign consisting of approximately 3,200 holes was recently completed.
- 2022 Drill Campaign: A drilling campaign was conducted in 2022, with 122 holes of reverse circulation (RC) drilling completed for 18,687 meters, and 391 aircore drills (AC) for 19,156 meters. Assays are currently pending results. Drilling will recommence in early 2023, following up on anomalous intercepts.
- Near World-Class Lithium Deposit: The Earl Grey deposit is located west of the deposit and contains similar geological formations as the primary West Spargoville project area.
Lone Star Copper & Gold
The company's copper and gold project is located in Washington State and contains a 3-kilometer-long mineralization trend of copper-gold deposits. The project has multiple past-producing mines and previous exploratory drill holes. Following the completion of the approximately 6,000-meter Phase 1 diamond drill program, Marquee Resources announced maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lone Star Copper-Gold Project containing indicated mineral resource of 9.7 Mt at 0.45 percent copper and 0.24 g/t gold, and inferred mineral resource of 3.5 Mt at 0.31 percent copper and 0.20 g/t gold.
Project Highlights:
- Robust Infrastructure: The project has road access and water access and is located only minutes away from a community.
- Exiting Mill Being Refurbished: A mill located 11 kilometers away is undergoing refurbishment before commencing operations.
- Encouraging Historical Data: Previous exploration data indicates copper deposits up to 2.4% from 19 meters and 1.4 g/t gold at 7.6 meters.
- 2022 Drill Program: Intersected a wide mineralised envelope of up to 150 meters at 0.5 percent copper, with high-grade mineralised zones up to 19.8 meters at 2 percent copper.
Kibby Basin Lithium
Kibby Basin is located in Nevada, 60 kilometers north of Ablemarle's operating lithium mine. The project covers 2,560 acres, and Marquee has full water extraction permits necessary for lithium-brine extraction. The project is in advanced exploration stages and has a drill rig carrying out 24/7 exploration currently.
Project Highlights:
- Geological Structure Indicative of Lithium Brine Deposits: Kibby Basin contains a 7.4 kilometer long structure with a similar geological structure as Ablermarle’s prolific lithium mine.
- Basin May Contain Layers: Early exploration results indicated an extensive enough basin to potentially contain multiple layers of aquifers, which is favorable for high-grade lithium brine. Additionally, the project has substantial water resources available.
- Fully Permitted and Exploration Underway: The project has received all necessary permits, and the company is currently carrying out a robust drilling program. The company suspects that this project will complement its nearby Clayton Valley Lithium Project.
- 2022 Drill Program Results: High levels of lithium-bearing sediments along with dissolved lithium in the groundwater, with up to 924 parts per million (ppm) lithium from the two exploration boreholes (KB 22-01 and KB 22- 02) that were completed.
Clayton Valley Lithium
Clayton Valley covers 12 square kilometers in Nevada and contains both lithium brine and clay. Like Kibby Basin, Clayton Valley is near Albemarle’s productive lithium mine. Kangari Consulting LLC completed a comprehensive review of the project and surrounding area, prompting Marquee to commence a two-phase exploration project. Marquee will commence a two-phase exploration program in the first half of 2023, consisting of detailed geological mapping and drilling.
Project Highlights:
- Cater to U.S. Lithium Consumption: The asset is located in a great location to service the U.S. domestic market with scalable, staged development that can be developed to cater to increasing demand.
- Near Tesla’s Gigafactory: Clayton Valley is 3.5 hours away from Tesla’s Gigafactory Number 1, a significant producer of lithium-ion batteries.
- Encouraging Exploration Results: Existing data indicates the presence of high-grade lithium ranging from 2.9 mg/l at 10 feet to 11.6 mg/l at 110 feet. Additionally, the project has substantial water resources to support lithium extraction and processing.
Redlings Rare Earths
The Redlings Project is located in Western Australia, 150 kilometers away from Lynas’ (ASX:LYC) Mount Weld Project. The 100-percent-owned project covers an area of approximately 108 square kilometres of tenure with historical samples of up to 7.8 percent TREO.
Auger sampling recently completed identified additional rare earth element bearing dykes. According to executive chairman Charles Thomas, "There is a very good potential to identify a part of the system that hosts an economic deposit."
Exploration drilling is set to restart in the first quarter of 2023, to follow up on targets generated by the successful 2022 auger program.
Project Highlights:
- Historic sampling results: Rock-chip samples up to 7.8 percent TREO.
- Location: In proximity to Lynas’ Mount Weld Mine where a new exploration program has been established after samples returned high grade REE assays.
- Promising exploration strategy: Recent drilling identified structures on the location of known REE-bearing carbonatitic dykes; drilling intersected a 25km structural zone of pink, frenetic, alteration intruded by multiple carbonatitic dykes.
Mt Clement Gold & Antimony Project
The Mt Clement Project is located 30 kilometers southwest of Black Cats (ASX:BC8) Paulsens gold mine, at the western end of the Ashburton Basin in the northern Capricorn Orogen of Western Australia. The project represents a genuine greenfield opportunity in one of Australia’s most underexplored regions.
Project Highlights:
- Underexplored Region: Consists of 360 square kilometers of tenure prospective for syngenetic gold antimony mineralisation, a poorly understood and underexplored mineralisation style in Ashburton Basic, Western Australia.
- Geological team recently completed a field mapping and reconnaissance expedition with a more extensive exploration program planned for 2023.
Management Team
Charles Thomas - Executive Chairman
Charles Thomas is the founding director of Marquee Resources and was the managing director of the company until 2019, when he then assumed the role of executive chairman. Thomas is also an executive director and founding partner of GTT Ventures, a leading boutique corporate advisory firm based in Australia. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UWA majoring in corporate finance. Thomas has worked in the financial service industry for more than 15 years and has extensive experience in capital markets as well as the structuring of corporate transactions. Thomas has sat on numerous ASX boards spanning the mining, resources and technology space. His previous directorships include, among others, AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ), Force Commodities Ltd (ASX:4CE) and Liberty Resources Ltd (ASX:LBY), where he was responsible for the sourcing and funding of numerous projects. Thomas is currently the non-executive chairman of Viking Mines Ltd (ASX:VKA), non-executive chairman of High Tech Metals Ltd (ASX:HTM) and non-executive director of Chase Mining Corporation Ltd (ASX:CML).
Dr. James Warren - Chief Technical Officer
Dr. James Warren is a geologist with extensive experience in the mineral resources sector and has held a variety of technical, operational and leadership roles spanning from greenfield target generation to production. Warren commenced his career in the Eastern Goldfields working at Gold Fields’ ST Ives operation in exploration and underground positions. He then completed his PhD, focusing on Kunanalling and Zulieska shear zones, while working at Phoenix Gold Limited (previously ASX: PXG). Warren was a key member of their exploration team until their takeover by Evolution Mining Limited. Warren then worked in the Mineral and Hydrothermal Geochemistry team at the CSIRO, when he was appointed as exploration manager of Echo Resources Ltd (Echo). At Echo, Warren oversaw the exploration strategy and growth of Echo’s resource base to over 1.8 Moz and was involved in the development of their corporate strategy and promotion.
George Henderson - Non-Executive Director
George Henderson is a corporate lawyer and founding partner of AGH Law. Henderson primarily acts for clients in relation to capital raisings (including IPOs, back door listings and secondary offerings), mergers and acquisitions (including takeovers and private share or asset sales), and ASIC and ASX compliance. He has particular experience in the resources and technology sectors, for both local and international clients. Henderson graduated from the University of Western Australia with degrees in law and commerce (corporate finance and financial accounting). Since graduating, Henderson has also obtained a graduate certificate in applied finance at Kaplan Higher Education.
Daniel Moore - Non-Executive Director
Daniel Moore (BEcon/LLB) was formally the CEO of Centenario Lithium. He has extensive experience in equity capital markets since 2004, previously with Wilson HTM and Morgan Stanley, focused on emerging companies. He has held non-executive director roles at iCollege (ASX:ICT), Coronado Resources during its RTO with Race Oncology (ASX:RAC), and Stratum Metals during its RTO with Locality Planning Energy (ASX:LPE).
Anna Mackintosh - Company Secretary
Anna Mackintosh, B.Com (UWA) CPA, also serves as company secretary of TAO Commodities Ltd (ASX:TAO) and Global Vanadium Ltd (ASX:GLV). Mackintosh has over 26 years of commercial experience including 11 years with BHP, 10 years with AFSL holder Kirke Securities Ltd as compliance manager, finance manager and responsible executive. Mackintosh was previously the company secretary/CFO of Kalia Limited (ASX:KLH) (2009 -2018 formerly GB Energy Limited) and Applabs Technologies Ltd, and financial controller at Force Commodities Ltd.
Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report – December 2023
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 31 December 2023. During the quarter, the Company completed drilling activities at the Yarrol and Mt Steadman projects in Queensland and completed surface sampling and mapping campaigns at the Odyssey rare earth element project.
HIGHLIGHTS
Yarrol Gold Project, Queensland
- Diamond drilling confirms additional gold targets at Yarrol associated with geophysical anomalies on margins of 4km long mineralised diorite body
- 2023 drill results cover 2.2km extent of mineralised corridor in initial drill tests by Many Peaks to confirm and extend gold mineralisation in historical drilling, with better results returning;
- 40.8m @ 2.80 g/t gold from 38m depth – YA187 Including 17.8m @ 4.01g/t gold from 61m depth
- 11.15m @ 1.15 g/t gold from 32.25m depth - YA188
- 16m @ 0.75g/t gold from
- First oriented diamond drilling completed, informing on key structural controls to mineralisation and optimal drill orientations
Mt Steadman Gold Project, Queensland
- Drilling at Mt Steadman identifies significant extension to shallow gold mineralisation returning 8m @ 2.63gt gold from 8m depth
- Continued mapping and surface sampling on the recently identified N-21 target at Mt Steadman outlines an intrusive breccia target associated with recent extensions to surface gold anomalism
The Yarrol Gold Project is a 560km2 land holding located approximately 30km south-east of the township of Monto in the Northern Burnett Region, and 100km west of the regional city of Bundaberg. The greater Yarrol Province hosts a number of significant mines and exploration projects, including the nearby Mt Rawdon gold mine operated by Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) and 70km northwest of Many Peaks’ Mt Steadman Gold Project (refer to Figure 2).
Diamond Drilling Results
Many Peaks has completed a further 6 diamond holes comprising a total 1,210m drilled targeting multiple extension targets across more than 1.6km strike extent of the 4km long diorite hosted intrusion related gold system at Yarrol.
Drill holes YAD189 and YAD194 (refer to Figure 1) are each an initial drill test on targets generated from reprocessing and inversion modelling of aerial magnetic data and historical IP ground geophysics.
YAD194, drilled into the historical True Blue prospect area at Yarrol, host to a 700m long corridor of better than 1 g/t gold in rock chips at surface located one kilometre south of the recently reported 40.8m @ 2.80g/t gold from drill hole YA187. Surface rock chip results across the 700m surface anomaly at True Blue includes peak historical rock chip results of 33.1g/t gold, 8.57g/t gold & 7.74g/t gold (refer to ASX Announcement dated 23 August 2023).
Figure 1 | Yarrol Gold Project drill collar location map with outline of mapped diorite intrusion hosting gold mineralisation
Drill hole YAD189 at True Blue successfully intersected gold mineralisation in the same diorite intrusion hosting gold at YA187 and returned 16m @ 0.75g/t gold associated with sheeted quartz veining from 42m drill depth before extending into intensely altered and veined sedimentary wallrock from 95m drill depth.
In addition to the success in hole YAD189 at True Blue, the Company also drilled a similar style of geophysical target 1.6km north of YAD189 (600m south of the recently reported 11.15m @ 1.15 g/t gold from 32.25m depth in drill hole YA188) where drill hole YAD194 intersected narrow zones of sulphide mineralisation (pyrite and chalcopyrite) associated with visible gold hosted in sediments immediately downhole of the sheared diorite contact zone highlighting a structural corridor for follow-up work at Yarrol.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
Grade Control Drilling Program Completed at Munda Gold Project
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that the first phase of grade control drilling has been completed at the Munda Gold Project, near Widgiemooltha, WA.
Highlights
- Grade control drilling program at Munda Gold Project completed with 351 holes drilled.
- Assays received for 244 holes including numerous high-grade intersections such as:
- An updated resource model integrating the grade control drilling will be completed once all results are received.
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “It is terrific to be back drilling and concentrating on Munda. This is our main asset and flagship project. The drilling results to date have provided many high grade gold intersections.
“Only 70% of the assay results have been received, so we don’t have a complete understanding, but we are excited with the gold results so far. It will take more time to fully analyse the data from the 10,985 samples collected and then to define the way forward.
“We believe that Munda will become a sizeable cash producer for Auric. Last year’s Scoping Study showed of the order of 112,000 to 129,100 ounces of gold can be mined from Munda. Munda is where our efforts are focused.”
A total of 351 holes were drilled on a 10m x 10m pattern for 10,895m. Assays have been received for 244 holes, up to 19 January 2024, representing approximately 70% of the samples submitted.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t Au cut-off (Appendix 1) with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Grade Control Program
The drill pattern covered the starter pit defined in a recent Scoping Study1 within a larger area of near surface mineralisation (Figure 1).
Drilling was undertaken by Kalgoorlie-based Total Drilling Services Pty Ltd (TDS). Most holes were drilled vertically to depths of 30-35m, targeting either the 350m or 345m reduced level (RL). Angled holes were drilled around the margin of the historic Resolute trial pit together with some in the trial pit. Shallower vertical holes were drilled in the Resolute trial pit to reach the same elevations.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Drilling Extends Gold Mineralisation at Mt Steadman and Yarrol Gold Projects
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) has received final assay results from its December quarter drilling campaign across both the Yarrol and Mt Steadman Gold projects located in central Queensland. The drilling campaign totalled 1,415m in 8 drill holes targeting extensions to mineralisation and testing several previously undrilled anomalies.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Drilling at Mt Steadman identifies significant extension to shallow gold mineralisation returning 8m @ 2.63gt gold from 8m depth;
- Continued mapping and surface sampling on the recently identified N-21 target at Mt Steadman outlines an intrusive breccia target associated with recent extensions to surface gold anomalism;
- Diamond drilling confirms additional gold targets associated with geophysical anomalies on margins of 4km long mineralised diorite body at Yarrol Gold Project;
- Mr. Ben Phillips has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1 February 2024
The Yarrol Gold Project (Yarrol) drilling included initial drill tests on two targets generated from reprocessing and inversion modelling of aerial magnetic data and historical IP [induced polarisation] ground geophysics. Drilling has successfully identified new zones of mineralisation and alteration at both targets located approximately 1.6km apart along the eastern margin of the 4km long intrusion related gold system at Yarrol.
The geophysical target referred to as the True Blue prospect at Yarrol is located one kilometre south of the recently reported 40.8m @ 2.80g/t gold from drill hole YA187 (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 29 August 2023). Drill Hole YAD189 successfully intersected gold mineralisation in the same diorite intrusion hosting gold at YA187 and returned 16m @ 0.75g/t gold associated with sheeted quartz veining from 42m drill depth, highlighting a new zone of gold mineralisation for follow-up work at Yarrol.
In addition to the success at True Blue, the Company drilled a similar style of geophysical target located 600m south of the recently reported 11.15m @ 1.15 g/t gold from 32.25m depth in drill hole YA188. Drill hole YAD194 intersected narrow zones of sulphide mineralisation (pyrite and chalcopyrite) associated with visible gold (Refer to Figure 3) hosted in sediments immediately downhole of the sheared diorite contact zone highlighting a structural corridor for follow-up work at Yarrol.
Many Peaks’ Executive Chairman, Travis Schwertfeger commented: “The success in the initial drillholes at the Mt Steadman and Yarrol projects is extremely encouraging. Preliminary work focused on assessing the potential for resource growth at each of these historical mine areas that have seen limited modern exploration activity, clearly outline the potential for increasing volume of mineralisation with further exploration activity.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here
Copper-Silver-Molybdenum Intersected in Drill Program at Ti-Tree
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce promising results from its maiden drill program at its Ti-Tree Project in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia.
Highlights
- 78 RC holes for 9,086m completed, drilled across 6 project localities
- First drilling at Minnie Springs has intersected mineralisation, geology and alteration consistent with the zones of a porphyry copper system
- Strong results received from the first 22 holes drilled into the Minnie Springs copper project, including intercepts of:
- MSRC012: 18m @ 0.52% CuEq (0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag) from 94m downhole, and;
- 16m @ 0.69% CuEq (0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag) from 121m downhole
- MSRC022: 7m @ 0.19% Cu from 87m downhole
- MSRC011: 7m at 0.12% Cu from 21m downhole
- MSRC012 mineralisation contained significant base metal and silver including:
- 5m @ 27.6 g/t Ag, 0.25% Pb and 0.15% Zn with 148 ppm Mo from 107m, and
- 14m @ 21.5 g/t Ag, 0.18% Pb and 0.1% Zn with 274ppm Mo from 122m
- Copper mineralization at Minnie Springs comprising disseminated and quartz vein hosted chalcopyrite in moderate to strongly epidote-chlorite (propylitic) altered host rocks
- Copper Ridge CRRC008 returned:
- 4m @ 0.91% Cu from 13m
- Including 2m at 1.67% Cu
- Copper Ridge CRRC008 returned:
- 2024 drilling at Minnie Springs to include further RC and DDH drilling to commence in Q1 or early Q2 2024
The primary focus of this drill program was to target significant mineralised zones defined by surface exploration completed across the 6 prospect areas of Minnie Springs, COO Creek, Nick’s Bore, Copper Ridge, Crawford and Crawford South (Figure 1).
Figure 1. Location map showing prospects drilled to date: Minnie Springs, Copper Ridge, Nick’s Bore, Crawford Bore, Crawford South and COO Creek.
Andrew Reid, Managing Director
“Drilling at Minnie Springs has defined Cu-Ag-Mo mineralisation in several areas after having only tested the southern half of the 3km long Cu-Mo-Ag anomaly. These good thicknesses of Cu and Mo now strongly validate the concept of Minnie having the potential to be large porphyry Cu system in a zone adjacent to the Minga Bar fault.
“The strength of the mineral alteration zones at Minnie Springs warrants further drilling in 2024. We will drill the northern portion of the copper anomaly as well as drill several deep diamond holes to get a better understanding of the orientation of the extensive sheeted quartz veins which host the best parts of the Cu-Mo-Ag mineralisation.
“We are looking forward to getting on the ground to re-commence drilling in 2024”.
Assay Results for Minnie Springs
This drilling has been highly successful, with hole MSRC012 encountering two zones of mineralisation averaging 0.37 and 0.38% copper with significant silver and molybdenum over intervals of 18m and 16m respectively (Table 1, 3, figures 2 and 3).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pilot Plant Operational
Advanced Manganese developer Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB, “Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce completion of fit-out of the Chinese-based Research and Development Centre (“R&D Centre”) and commencement of Pilot Plant operations, ahead of schedule and under budget.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chinese-based Research and Development (R&D) Centre fit-out completed ahead of schedule and under budget
- R&D Centre situated in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China
- Completion of R&D Centre includes commencement of Pilot Plant operations, with samples of high-purity manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) to be produced for potential customers and offtake parties
- R&D centre will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials (pCAM)
- Commencement of Pilot Plant operations represents the execution of another key milestone for the China-based LMFP battery strategy
- Establishment of the R&D Centre follows completion of the Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Scoping Study, which delivered excellent results and reaffirmed the opportunity to establish Firebird as low-cost, near-term manganese sulphate producer, key results include:
- Low-cost total CAPEX of ~US$82.3M before tax
- Highly competitive low OPEX of ~ US$659/mt
- Strong projected NPV of ~US$331M at a discount rate of 8%, before tax
- Internal rate of return of 47% before tax
- Payback period of less than two years
- Plant capacity of 72,000 mt/a of battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4) equivalent, producing:
- 50,000mt/a Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate (MnSO4); and
- 10,000mt/a Manganese Tetra Oxide (Mn3O4)
- Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) at an advanced stage and on-track for completion in Q1 2024
Commenting on completion of the R&D Centre and rapid execution of the China-based LMFP battery strategy, Firebird Managing Director Peter Allen said, “We continue to make excellent strides in China on our LMFP Battery Strategy, which will position us to become a major, low-cost, manganese sulphate producer, providing battery-grade manganese into a market that is forecast to experience exponential growth over the coming decade.
“Completion of the R&D Centre, under budget and ahead of schedule, is an excellent achievement and a strong testament to the team on-the-ground in China. We have commenced Pilot Plant work and will focus on demonstrating our ability to produce high-purity manganese sulphate and manganese tetra oxide for potential customers and offtake parties. This work will also play a key role in securing finance to construct our plant in Hunan and continue our focused efforts towards becoming a producer in the next 18-24 months.
“We have attracted and assembled a leading and experienced manganese team in China and I am very confident and excited on what we are working towards and the future for Firebird and our shareholders.
“Importantly, we are well-funded following our heavily oversubscribed Placement from last October and in a very strong position to execute key work programs in China, along with the continued development of our Oakover Project in Western Australia. We are fully focused on maintaining this strong momentum and look forward to delivering on a very busy 2024.”
The R&D Centre is located in the Jinshi High Tech Industries Development Zone, Jinshi, Hunan province, China, which is a central location for Chinese Battery production and manganese sulphate demand in China.
Initially, the Pilot Plant will produce samples of battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4) and manganese tetra oxide (Mn3O4) for potential customers and offtake parties. The Plant will also be used to demonstrate the production process to financiers, as Firebird continues to progress its China-based LMFP battery strategy and develop into a near-term producer of battery grade manganese.
The Pilot Plant forms part of Firebird’s Research and Development Centre, which will be used to complete testing on several other potential manganese rich precursor cathode active materials.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Firebird Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023
Star Minerals Limited (ASX: SMS, “the Company” or “Star Minerals”) is pleased to provide its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
Tumblegum South Gold Project Scoping Study Completed
- The Scoping Study presented a range of outcomes for open-pit mining and third-party toll treatment of the Tumblegum South gold deposit (“Tumblegum South” or “the Project”) which is located approximately 40km south of Meekatharra in the Murchison district of Western Australia.
- The positive results of this Scoping Study provide a basis to refine material inputs and enhance project economics for the Tumblegum South gold resource.
West Bryah Copper Gold Project
- Comprehensive data review underway incorporating additional tenements.
Corporate
- Placement; $600,000 private placement completed.
- $583k cash at bank as at 31 December 2023.
Corporate
A placement of ordinary shares to new and existing sophisticated investors was completed, raising $600,000 at 4 cents per share.1 Shares were issued following shareholder approval obtained at the general meeting of shareholders, held on 18 October 2023.
Participants in the placement received one free attaching option for every one ordinary share subscribed for. The unlisted options are exercisable at 6 cents and expire on 31 October 2026.
Funds raised from the placement allow the Company to advance scoping and environmental studies at the Company’s Tumblegum South gold Project, exploration activities at the West Bryah copper gold Project and provide additional working capital.
At the end of the quarter, the Company had $583k cash at bank. Included in the Appendix 5B – Section 6 are amounts paid to the Directors of the Company during the December quarter totalling $19,050 comprising director remuneration, including superannuation.
The Company has two projects, a gold Mineral Resource at Tumblegum South, 40km south of Meekatharra and the West Bryah copper-gold exploration project, 120km northwest of Meekatharra.
Figure 1: Star Minerals Limited Project Locations
Tumblegum South Gold Project – Scoping Study2
Various options utilising third-party processing plants operating under a toll treatment agreement were considered. There are currently two active processing plants within a radius of 50km to 150km from Tumblegum South. A range of outcomes were defined based on gold price, and processing cost including trucking costs.
- At gold prices from AUD$2,250 to AUD$3,000/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 116kt at 2.25g/t producing 7.6koz gold, to
- 286kt at 2.00g/t producing 16.6koz gold.
- The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of approximately $7.2M to $16.3M.
- Mining is contemplated as a single campaign over approximately 18-months.
- Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.7M to $1.5M.
- Sensitivity of the Base Case scenario to gold price was assessed. Results suggest that project economics are robust for a broad range of gold prices.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Star Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Marquee Resources Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.