Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?

Trending Press Releases

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Siren Gold

SNG:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces positive interim results from its study with The Giacomantonio Immuno-Oncology Research Group at Dalhousie University (the "Study"). An update received by the Company indicates that all tumors treated within the Study to date with a single Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy ("THT") treatment shrunk within the first 24 hours, with an average reduction in size of 80% compared to matched controls.

Study Principal Investigator, Dr. Carman Giacomantonio, comments, "Our initial assessment documented that in cohorts of seven animals, 7/7 of treated triple negative breast cancer mouse tumors bearing gold nanorods responded with an average reduction in tumor volume of 80% following a single treatment with near infrared light in comparison with untreated 'control' tumors. Interestingly, in all cases we observed responses (tumor shrinkage) in distant, untreated tumors supporting the hypothesis that our observations are consistent with systemic immunogenic responses. This observation will be a significant focus of our research going forward. While we are encouraged by these initial results, there is still significant work to be completed. The studies are designed to enable and identify statistical significance which will be achieved with the completion of the full Study."

The current study assesses the THT efficacy of using Sona's gold nanorods for their combined effect both in generating Targeted Hyperthermia in tumors exposed to near infrared light and as an immune modulator locally and in distant, untreated tumors. This portion of the study will continue to look for elevated immune activation and anti-tumor responses within the mouse models of breast cancer, melanoma and colorectal cancer, using THT alone and in combination with selected immunological agents commonly used in current cancer treatment protocols.

Also, the Company recently received its final report from the U.S. National Cancer Institute's ("NCI") Nanotechnology Characterization Laboratory ("NCL") of its polymer-coated gold nanorods, which included a third assessment of material from Sona, bringing the number of batches of Sona material validated by the NCL to a total of seven. The most recent assessment found improved physical uniformity (with all three batches measuring within 2.1 nanometers in length of each other) and greater purity when compared to past batches. These improvements have been achieved via certain manufacturing process improvements developed with the support of the NCL, and which, in addition to improving purity, may result in reduced costs of scaled manufacturing. This final report also confirmed that the data between all lots of the material that have been assessed are in general agreement.

The studies conducted by NCL included endotoxin testing, hydrodynamic size by DLS, size and shape distribution by TEM, zeta potential, total gold concentration by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS), total and free PEG and total surfactant concentration using RP-HPLC-CAD, and total gold concentration using ICP-MS.

The NCL was established by the National Cancer Institute ("NCI") to accelerate the progress of nanomedicine by providing preclinical characterization and safety testing of nanoparticles. The NCL is a collaborative effort between NCI, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology ("NIST"). It is anticipated that the NCL report could be used in a future potential regulatory application for an investigational device exemption ("IDE") to support the biocompatibility of Sona's gold nanorods.

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

About Sona Nanotech Inc.
Sona Nanotech, a nanotechnology life sciences company, is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona's gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (41-48°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. The size, shape, and surface chemistry of the nanorods target the leaky vasculature of solid tumors, and the selective thermal sensitivity of tumor tissue enables the therapy to deliver clean margins. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, the Dalhousie study, Sona's preclinical study plans, the potential impact of the planned studies and its product development plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/202986

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

sona nanotechsona:cnxcse:sonaemerging tech investingEmerging Tech Investing
SONA:CNX
Sona Nanotech
Sign up to get your FREE

Sona Nanotech Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sona Nanotech

Sona Nanotech


Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Announces Filing of Provisional Patent Application

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that it has submitted a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), for its proprietary photothermal light device, entitled, "ENDOSCOPE WITH EMR OPTICAL FIBER AND THERMAL SENSOR FOR PHOTOTHERMAL THERAPY".

A prototype of Sona's medical laser was engineered in conjunction with Minnetronix Medical to apply non-thermal, 860 nanometer wavelength high intensity infrared laser light. The device has been designed for use with Sona's patented/patent pending biocompatible gold nanorods which efficiently convert the non-thermal light energy into heat. The device has controls to regulate the intensity and duration of the light exposure and to permit a user to monitor and control the temperature generated in tissue. The device is currently being used for the Company's ongoing pre-clinical efficacy study of its Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy cancer treatment at Dalhousie University.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Grants Options

Sona Nanotech Grants Options

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA), (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that that it has granted 1,195,000 incentive stock options under the Company's Stock Option Plan ("Option Plan"), of which 810,000 have been granted to a Directors and Officers. Each option is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.31 per share and will vest at the rate of 25% every six months. The options will expire five years from the date of grant. All other terms and conditions of the options are in accordance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

Contact:
David Regan, CEO
+1-902-536-1932
david@sonanano.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Announces Director Retirement

Sona Nanotech Announces Director Retirement

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") announces that Dr. Michael Gross has retired from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") to focus on other business interests.

"Mike has been a valuable member of Sona's Board, and we wish him great success in his future endeavours," stated Mark Lievonen, Chair of Sona.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $750,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $750,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona") is pleased to announce that it has closed its private placement that was announced on October 18, 2023 with the issuance of 3,750,000 shares at $0.20 per share and 1,875,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable to purchase an additional common share of Sona at a price of $0.30 per share until November 24, 2025. (the "Financing"). Insiders subscribed for 175,000 common shares and 87,500 common share purchase warrants. As previously disclosed, Sona intends to use the net proceeds of the Financing for further research and development of its Targeted Hyperthermia TherapyTM ("THT"), as well as for general working capital purposes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech Arranges Brokered Private Placement Financing

Sona Nanotech Arranges Brokered Private Placement Financing

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona") is pleased to announce that it plans to raise up to $750,000 through a brokered private placement (the "Financing") of up to 3,750,000 units of Sona (each, a "Unit") at $0.20 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Sona (a "Common Share") and one-half (12) of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one additional Common Share of Sona at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Financing (the "Closing Date"). Insiders and certain other existing shareholders of Sona may also subscribe for Units under the Financing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) ("E-Power" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has issued the first tranche of 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon Technologies Inc ("Volt Carbon") as part of the option agreement announced on February 5, 2024.

The Company issued 1,600,000 shares to Volt Carbon on March 21, 2024. The shares are subject to a 4-month hold period. The Company will issue Volt Carbon another 2,500,000 shares when $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property and a further 2,500,000 shares when the second $340,000 is spent on exploration of the Tetepisca Property. Volt Carbon has agreed to spend the full $680,000 during the 2024 calendar year. Spending the entire $680,000 on exploration of the Tetepisca Property, before December 31, 2024, will give Volt Carbon the right to acquire a 5% interest in the Tetepisca Property, on or before December 31, 2025, for a $1,500,000 cash payment.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces Major 300,000 SQ FT or 30,000 M. Retail Store Pilot of its AR Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Announces Major 300,000 SQ FT or 30,000 M. Retail Store Pilot of its AR Navigation Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce its new partnership with Megatek Albania's leading home improvement and do-it-yourself (DIY) retailer. This groundbreaking collaboration is set to bring an unprecedented retail experience to the Albanian market, beginning with a pilot program at Megatek's expansive flagship store that spans more than 323,000 square feet

The successful implementation of ARway's technology in Megatek's flagship store will pave the way for future deployments across more locations and similar stores, signaling a significant growth and revenue opportunity for both companies.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LLP

NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LLP

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y ") ( T S X V : NBM ) ( OTC: NBMFF ), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, is pleased to announce that it has changed its auditors from DeVisser Gray LLP (" Former Auditor ") to MNP LLP (" Successor Auditor "), effective March 19, 2024.

NEO Battery's board of directors accepted the resignation of DeVisser Gray LLP and appointed MNP LLP as the new auditor of the Company, effective March 19, 2024, until the Company's next annual general meeting of shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NANALYSIS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED BEST EFFORTS PROSPECTUS EXEMPT OFFERING PURSUANT TO THE LISTED ISSUER EXEMPTION AND CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (the " Company " or " Nanalysis ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its prospectus exempt offering of units (the " Offering ") and concurrent brokered "best efforts" prospectus exempt offering of units (the " Concurrent Offering" ), as announced on March 6, 2024 . A total of 11,111,110 units (the " Units ") were issued at a price of $0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of $4,999,999.50 . A total of 8,888,888 Units were issued pursuant to the Offering and 2,222,222 Units were issued pursuant to the Concurrent Offering.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces EWROS as New Partner in Turkey for its Augmented Reality Navigation Experience Platform

ARway.ai Announces EWROS as New Partner in Turkey for its Augmented Reality Navigation Experience Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a paid partner deal with EWROS, a leading developer of automation systems software based out of Turkey. This new partner is another step in ARway.ai's expansion, aligning with EWROS's recognized position in the region as a premier automation solutions provider

EWROS becomes an integral part of the ARway ecosystem, licensing ARway's innovative platform for large-scale projects within the region. This partnership allows EWROS to leverage ARway's cutting-edge AR technology in conjunction with their existing IoT deployments, thereby offering a comprehensive tech stack to their clientele.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aether Global Innovations Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire March 14, 2024 - Aether Global Innovations Corp. (CSE:AETH) (OTC:AETHF) (Frankfurt:4XA) (WKN#A2N8RH) ("Aether Global", "AETH", or the "Company"), a drone management and automation company, announced today a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.05 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $500,000.00 CAD (the "Offering").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sona Nanotech
Sign up to get your FREE

Sona Nanotech Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Approval of Deal with Volt Carbon Technologies

INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Coniagas Battery Metals Secures Critical Ground Near SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, Accelerating Expansion into High-Grade Cu-Ni-Co-PGE Deposits

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

INN Interview Highlights Prismo Metals' Exploration in Palos Verdes , Los Pavitos , and Hot Breccia Projects

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Intersects Uranium Mineralization at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Coniagas Battery Metals Secures Critical Ground Near SOQUEM's Cardinal Property, Accelerating Expansion into High-Grade Cu-Ni-Co-PGE Deposits

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES RIO TINTO EXERCISE OF THEIR ANTI DILUTION RIGHT

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Hits 45.7 g/t Gold over 32m at the Odienné Project

Graphite Investing

Metallurgical Programs Set to Commence to Advance Development Pathway at Lac Rainy

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Stocks Gain as Metal Soars Above US$2,200

×