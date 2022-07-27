GamingInvesting News

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video and game business group, will report its second quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Monday, August 8, 2022 before U.S. market hours.

Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.)

Sohu's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, August 8, 2022 ( 7:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time, August 8, 2022 ) following the quarterly results announcement.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by click here , you will be led to the conference registration website. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at http://investors.sohu.com/ .

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 6272-6645

E-mail:

ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States :

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sohucom-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-8-2022-301593953.html

SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

