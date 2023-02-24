Victory Stakes Additional 953 Hectares Expanding Its Tahlo Lake Property in B.C.’s Babine Copper-Gold Poryphyry District to 1,688 Hectares

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Snowline Gold Intersects 558.7 m of 1.3 grams per tonne Gold from Surface Including 202.0 m of 2.0 grams per tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 558.7 m of 1.3 grams per tonne Gold from Surface Including 202.0 m of 2.0 grams per tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-029 returned 1.26 g/t Au over 558.7 m from surface, including 2.04 g/t Au over 202.0 m in 207 m step-back from previous highlight hole V-22-010
  • Longest mineralized intersection to date at Valley, expands width of central high-grade zone significantly to the north and demonstrates strong continuity to depth
  • Assays still pending for 3 holes drilled at Rogue in 2022, along with surface results from various targets and properties in Snowline's portfolio.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling programs at its Rogue Project in Canada's Yukon Territory. Hole V-22-029 intersected sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 1.26 gt Au over 558.7 m from surface, including 2.04 gt Au over 202.0 m, with additional mineralization at depth (Tables 1 and 2). The hole was collared at a 207 m step-back perpendicular to strike from V-22-010 (318.8 m @ 2.55 gt Au from surface) to test the local width of Valley's near-surface, well mineralized corridor and the continuity of mineralization to depth

Snowline Gold Corp., Friday, February 24, 2023, Press release picture
Please Click on Image to enlarge.
Table 1 - Preliminary highlight summary of Snowline's latest assay results. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known.

"V-22-029 exceeded our expectations, intersecting strong mineralization much higher in the hole than we originally anticipated and continuing to significant depth," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "It's the longest continuously mineralized interval we've drilled at Valley to date, and like many of Valley's best holes the interval begins at bedrock surface. For perspective, I invite anybody visiting Toronto for PDAC to look at the CN Tower, which stands 553.3 m tall, just shy of the length of this mineralized interval. The scale, grade and continuity of the gold system at Valley continue to impress us, and we look forward to additional results."

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/740633/PR55_Figure1.jpg

Please Click on Image to enlarge.

Figure 1 - 2021 and 2022 drilling at the Valley Zone, showing assays received to date (top) and vein densities alongside instances of visible gold observed during logging (bottom). Visual results indicate the presence of a large central zone within the broader Valley intrusion bearing higher vein densities. Initial analytical results for this zone consistently carry unusually high grades for a reduced intrusion-related gold system.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/740633/PR55_Figure2.jpg

Please Click on Image to enlarge.

Figure 2 - Cross-section A, showing results received (top) and vein densities alongside instances of visible gold observed during logging (bottom). V-22-029 curves into the page at depth such that the bottom of the hole is roughly 100 m behind section.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/740633/PR55_Table2.jpg

Please Click on Image to enlarge.

Table 2 - Summary of mineralization in current holes. Gold intervals are typically long and relatively continuous, with little influence on overall interval grade from unusually high samples evidenced by strong "remainder" assays and strong values after capping assays at 10 g/t Au. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known, with different vein generations, orientations and grade distributions within given intervals through the bulk tonnage gold target.

HOLE V-22-029

Hole V-22-029 was collared within the Valley intrusion and to the north of the known near-surface well-mineralized corridor. The hole was a 207 m step-back along section to the northeast from the collar site for V-22-010 (318.8 m @ 2.55 g/t Au including 108.0 m @ 4.14 g/t Au from surface, see Snowline news release dated October 12, 2022), designed to test the local width of the array of steeply dipping, northwest-striking mineralized quartz veins. Additional mineralized holes V-22-005, 006, 007, 015 and 020 are located between 167 and 177 m from the collar site to the west, south and east (Figure 1), and V-22-033 was collared from the same drill pad.

The hole encountered abundant sheeted quartz veins with trace visible gold, returning 1.26 g/t Au over 558.7 m from bedrock surface at approximately 4.4 m downhole depth, including a higher-grade interval of 2.04 g/t Au over 202.0 m from 90.0 m downhole. Below this, a second zone of mineralization, averaging 0.81 g/t Au over 58.5 m from 630.5 m downhole, was encountered where the drill hole leaves the intrusion at approximately 662.3 m depth. Two 0.5 m intervals of unusually high grade mineralization were intersected at 508.5 m and 646.5 m downhole (69.50 g/t Au and 38.60 g/t Au respectively). These correspond to observations of unusually large (5 to 10 mm scale) bismuth and tellurium minerals in tight spatial association with clusters of trace visible gold.

The hole extends the known width of near surface, >1 gram per tonne gold mineralization at Valley, and demonstrates continuity of mineralization to depths greater than 400 m below surface.

As with previous holes at Valley, gold grades are carried across broad intervals, and they are not heavily affected by local high-grade (>10 g/t Au) intersections (Table 2).

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/740633/PR55_Figure3.jpg

Please Click on Image to enlarge.

Figure 3 - Quartz vein mineralization in V-22-029, from 127.7 m to 152.7 m downhole. The hole encountered high density quartz veining father to the northeast than expected, locally expanding the width of the high-density central vein corridor. Instances of visible gold are marked by orange flags above core. The interval, previously shown in a September 20, 2022 News Release by the Company, averaged 1.47 g/t Au.

QA/QC

On receipt from the drill site, Valley's NQ2-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Snowline's 2022 field camp. Sample lengths as small as 0.5 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 1.5 m downhole sample length was used. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Snowline personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor and by Snowline personnel to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. Sample preparation was completed at different facilities in Whitehorse, Sudbury, ON, Thunder Bay, ON and Langley, BC with analyses completed in Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. A four-acid digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 48-element analysis on 0.25 g sample pulps (ALS code: ME-MS61L). All samples were analysed for gold content by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on 30 g samples (ALS code: Au-AA23). Any sample returning >10 g/t Au was reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 30 g sample (ALS code: Au-GRA21).

Samples with visible gold and other samples returning >2.0 g/t Au by fire assay, along with a set of randomly selected samples, will undergo further processing, analysing the screen rejects to determine whether the screening process could introduce a sampling bias in current results by excluding coarse gold from analysis, resulting in an under-reporting of true grades. Other biases are also possible.

Results reported herein are considered preliminary following receipt of a low but expected percentage of abnormal assays from standard and blank samples inserted by the Company into the Valley sample stream. (Standard samples are prepared by a third-party laboratory to have known quantities of gold, and blank samples are known to contain very limited concentrations of gold.) Reanalysis of samples run along with these reference materials will provide greater certainty in the final assay numbers. These results will be reported if a material difference is identified between the current assays and the re-run sample batches. Based on the widespread and relatively consistent mineralization throughout mineralized zones, however, the Company does not believe that the re-analysis of this relatively small number of samples will have a significant impact on the preliminary mineralized intervals reported herein.

ABOUT ROGUE

Rogue's Valley Zone is a newly discovered, bulk tonnage style, reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), with geological similarities to multi-million-ounce deposits currently in production like Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Early drill results demonstrate unusually high gold grades for such a system present near surface across intersections of hundreds of metres. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays along the margins of and within a one-kilometer-scale, mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion. Valley is an early-stage exploration project without a resource estimate, and while initial results are encouraging, the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until significant additional work is completed.

The Rogue Project area hosts multiple intrusions similar to Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. Elsewhere, RIRGS deposits are known to occur in clusters. The Rogue Project is thus considered by the Company to have district-scale potential for additional reduced intrusion-related gold systems.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering >280,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >137,000 ha Rogue and Einarson gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/740633/PR55_Figure4.jpg

Please Click on Image to enlarge.

Figure 4 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. The Valley and Gracie Zones on the Rogue are the sites of Snowline's 2022 drill programs.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas K. Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Exploration Manager for Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's drill program, results, implied significance of visual inspection of drill core, and surface work and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740633/Snowline-Gold-Intersects-5587-m-of-13-grams-per-tonne-Gold-from-Surface-Including-2020-m-of-20-grams-per-tonne-Gold-at-Its-Valley-Discovery-Rogue-Project-Yukon

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline GoldCSE:SGDPrecious Metals Investing
SGD:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD)

Snowline Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Appoints Calum Morrison to Its Board

Snowline Gold Appoints Calum Morrison to Its Board

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the appointment of Calum Morrison to the Board of Directors as an independent director

Calum Morrison is a mining finance professional with nearly two decades of experience in business development, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy and capital markets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 363.5 M Of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold from Surface Including 129.9 M Of 2.0 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 363.5 M Of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold from Surface Including 129.9 M Of 2.0 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-028 returned 1.40 g/t Au over 363.5 m from surface, including 2.03 g/t Au over 129.9 m and 2.15 g/t Au over 42.3 m from its Valley Zone
  • Additional results extend known strike length of potentially economic gold grades along mineralized corridor to 720 m (open) and delineate gold-bearing quartz vein arrays along relatively underexplored eastern boundary of the Valley intrusion
  • Assays still pending for 7 of 32 holes (3,474 m, or 26% of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Notably, hole V-22-028 intersected a zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 1.40 gt Au across 363.5 m from surface, including zones of 2.03 gt Au over 129.9 m and 2.15 gt Au over 42.3 m, with additional mineralization at depth (Tables 1 and 2). The hole was collared 121 m from the nearest hole (V-22-014; 285.2 m @ 1.45 gt Au) and drilled northeast, demonstrating continuity of mineralization within Valley's near-surface mineralized corridor. Assays remain pending for 26% (3,474 m) of the 2022 Rogue drill program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 189.2 M Of 1.2 Grams Per Tonne Gold Near Surface In 170 M Step-Out and Commences Metallurgical Testing at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 189.2 M Of 1.2 Grams Per Tonne Gold Near Surface In 170 M Step-Out and Commences Metallurgical Testing at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-026 returned 1.25 g/t Au over 189.2 m from surface within a broader mineralized interval averaging 0.90 g/t Au over 289.7 m in 170 m step-out
  • Hole V-22-027 returned 1.01 g/t Au over 250.0 m, within a broader mineralized interval averaging 0.69 g/t Au over 481.5 m
  • Results extend strike length of the mineralized core of the Valley intrusion to southeast, adding significant tonnage to known mineralization
  • Metallurgical testing of Valley drill core set to advance understanding of gold recovery and project economics
  • Assays still pending for 13 of 32 holes (6,003 m of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE: SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon, and the commencement of metallurgical testing. Holes V-22-026 and V-22-027, drilled to the southeast of previously announced holes V-22-014 (285.2 m @ 1.45 gt Au) and V-22-007 (410.0 m @ 1.89 gt Au), extend the strike length of the near-surface, well-mineralized corridor at Valley by 172 m to at least 550 m (open). V-22-027 returned the longest mineralized intersection seen at Valley to date, with potential for higher grades immediately above this hole based on nearby results. Assays remain pending for 6,003 m of the 2022 Rogue drill program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-032 returned 1.76 g/t Au over 207.0 m within a broader mineralized interval averaging 1.32 g/t Au over 338.0 m
  • Hole V-22-015 returned 1.18 g/t Au over 170.0 m, within a broader mineralized interval averaging 0.65 g/t Au over 442.0 m in 182 m step-back across system width
  • Results further demonstrate scale and strong continuity within unusually high-grade reduced intrusion-related gold system
  • Assays still pending for 17 of 32 holes (7,232 m of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(US OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Notably, hole V-22-032 intersected a zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 1.72 gt Au over 207.0 m within a broader mineralized zone averaging 1.32 gt Au over 338.0 m (Tables 1 and 2). The entire hole, including barren sections, averaged 0.93 gt Au across 532.7 m, ending in mineralized rock. The hole was collared 166 m from any other hole and drilled northeast to test the system between previously announced V-22-005 (192.0 m @ 1.52 gt Au) and V-22-010 (318.8 m @ 2.5 gt Au

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 2.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 128.2 m From Surface Within 285.2 m of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 2.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 128.2 m From Surface Within 285.2 m of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-014 returned 1.45 g/t Au over 285.2 m, including 2.48 g/t Au over 128.2 m from bedrock surface in 160 m step-out from previous holes
  • Full results in for V-22-007 returned 1.89 g/t Au over 410.0 m (entire length in mineralization), including previously announced 3.24 g/t Au over 146.0 m
  • Results further demonstrate scale and strong continuity within unusually high-grade reduced intrusion-related gold system
  • Assays still pending for 24 of 32 holes (10,530 m of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary[1] assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Notably, hole V-22-014 intersected a broad zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 2.48 gt Au over 128.2 m from bedrock surface at 2.8 m downhole within a broader zone of 1.45 gt Au over 285.2 m (Tables 1 and 2). The hole was collared 160 m from the nearest previously announced hole. Full results have also been received for V-22-007, which is mineralized along its entire 410.0 m length from bedrock surface, averaging 1.89 gt Au along the length of the hole

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Table 1 - Preliminary highlight summary of V-22-007 and V-22-014, including previously reported upper 282.9 m (@ 2.30 g/t Au from 5.1 m) in V-22-007. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known. The geometry of the mineralized corridor is not determined by any individual vein nor structure and depends instead on the broader distribution of the many thousands of small, mineralized quartz veins present at Valley.

"Hole V-22-014 is the latest step-out drill hole to add significantly to the prospective scale and grade of our unfolding gold discovery at Valley," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "The continuity of strong grades from Valley's central zone, seen both within holes along hundreds of metres and between holes spaced hundreds of metres apart, demonstrates the presence of a large and robust, unusually rich bulk tonnage gold system. Comparable quartz vein densities-often with numerous instances of trace visible gold-in many holes for which assays have yet to be received have the potential to carry similar grades. With analytical results pending for nearly 80% of our 2022 drilling, we expect further significant growth to this discovery in the coming weeks and months."

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release pictureSnowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Cross section showing V-22-007 & 014 results received to date (top) and vein densities alongside instances of visible gold observed during logging (bottom). Hole 014 suggests continuity of high-grade (>2 g/t Au) mineralization in 007 to surface, and it broadens the zone to the southwest. Views look northwest. Note that V-22-028 is slightly in the foreground (see Figure 2). As a scale reference, the Eiffel Tower is 330 m tall from base to tip.

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Table 2 - Summary of mineralization in current holes. Several zones of higher grades are present but capping these at 10 g/t Au shows that the intervals are carried by robust mineralization along much of the holes. Hole V-22-008, while not a highlight of the batch by grade, averaged 0.24 g/t Au across its final 50 m on entering the Valley intrusion, roughly 635 m from previously reported holes. Hole V-22-012 is dominated by a distinct vein orientation with an E-W trend, as opposed to the NW-SE orientation in the central zone. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known.

HOLE V-22-014

Hole V-22-014 was collared in the Valley intrusion, 160 m southwest of hole V-22-007 and 165 m southeast of hole V-22-010 (318.8 m @ 2.55 g/t Au including 108.0 m @ 4.14 g/t Au, see Snowline news release dated October 12, 2022). The hole demonstrates lateral and vertical continuity of near-surface, multi-gram-per-tonne gold mineralization encountered in previous holes at Valley (Figures 1 and 2).

V-22-014 encountered high densities of gold-bearing quartz veins in its top 128.2 m and remained largely in mineralization until exiting into hornfels sedimentary rocks at 326 m depth. The last >1.0 g/t Au gold assay occurs as 2.02 g/t Au over 1.5 m from 339.0-340.5 m downhole, within hornfels sedimentary rocks. Gold is typically associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals in sheeted to near stockwork quartz veins. Overall sulphide content of the system is very low.

As with previous holes in this zone, V-22-014 exhibits a relatively high degree of consistency in gold grade. Of the top 128.2 m, 59 of 103 samples assayed higher than 2.0 g/t Au-representing 71.2 m (non-contiguous) or 55.5% of the downhole interval. While high grades of up to 22.4 g/t (1.4 oz/ton) Au are present, they are not primary drivers of the broader mineralized intervals. Applying a cap at 10 g/t Au reduces the top 128.2 m of the hole by just 4.8% to 2.36 g/t Au, while the broader 285.2 m interval is affected less, dropping 4.1% to 1.39 g/t Au (Table 2).

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release pictureSnowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2 - 2022 drilling at the Valley Zone, showing assays received to date (top) and vein densities alongside instances of visible gold observed during logging (bottom). Visual results indicate the presence of a large central zone within the broader Valley intrusion bearing higher vein densities. Initial analytical results for this zone consistently carry unusually high grades for a reduced intrusion-related gold system.

ABOUT ROGUE

The geological setting and style of mineralization at Rogue's Valley Zone indicate the presence of a bulk tonnage gold target, with similarities to Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays along the margins of a mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion. The Rogue Project hosts multiple intrusions of similar age and affinity to that at Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. The project is thus considered by the Company to have district-scale potential for reduced-intrusion related gold systems.

Valley is an early-stage exploration project without a resource estimate, and the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until significant additional work is completed.

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. The Valley and Gracie Zones on the Rogue are the sites of Snowline's 2022 drill programs.

TOTAL METRES DRILLED - CORRECTION

Due to a tallying error that saw two holes summed twice, total drilling meterage for the 2022 season was incorrectly reported on Snowline's October 12, 2022 news release as 14,495 m. In fact, a total of 13,320 m was drilled by the Company on its Rogue project in 2022, with 11,168 m drilled at Valley in 27 holes and 2,152 m drilled at the nearby Gracie target in 5 holes. Presently, results for 2,789 m (8 holes) have been received from Valley, with assays pending for the remaining 8,378 m (19 holes). Results for all holes at Gracie remain pending.

QA/QC

On receipt from the drill site, Valley's NQ2-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Snowline's 2022 field camp. Sample lengths as small as 0.5 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 1.5 m downhole sample length was used. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Snowline personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor and by Snowline personnel to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. A four-acid digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 48-element analysis on 0.25 g sample pulps (ALS code: ME-MS61L). All samples were analysed for gold content by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on 30 g samples (ALS code: Au-AA23). Any sample returning >10 g/t Au was reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 30 g sample (ALS code: Au-GRA21).

Samples with visible gold and other samples returning >2.0 g/t Au by fire assay, along with a set of randomly selected samples, will undergo further processing, analysing the screen rejects to determine whether the screening process could introduce a sampling bias in current results by excluding coarse gold from analysis, resulting in an under-reporting of true grades. Other biases are also possible.

Results reported herein are considered preliminary following receipt of a low but expected percentage of abnormal assays from standard and blank samples inserted by the Company into the Valley sample stream. (Standard samples are prepared by a third-party laboratory to have known quantities of gold, and blank samples are known to contain very limited concentrations of gold.) Reanalysis of samples run along with these reference materials will provide greater certainty in the final assay numbers. These results will be reported if a material difference is identified between the current assays and the re-run sample batches. Based on the widespread and consistent mineralization throughout mineralized zones, however, the Company does not believe that the re-analysis of this relatively small number of samples will have a significant impact on the preliminary mineralized intervals reported herein.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seventeen-project portfolio covering >254,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >111,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas K. Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Exploration Manager for Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's drill program, results, implied significance of visual inspection of drill core, and surface work and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Strategically Increases Its Land Holdings at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Strategically Increases Its Land Holdings at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has staked another 105 claims (2,300 ha) contiguous to its Williams Brook South property that now totals 8,290 ha (see Figure 1). The newly staked claims have seen very little exploration in the past. Still, they are highly prospective for gold mineralization as they exhibit the same geology as the Lynx Gold Zone.

Figure 1: Puma's assets in Northern New Brunswick

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NV Gold Corporation Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for dissemination in the United States or through U.S. newswires

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) (" NV Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 comprising of 8,333,333 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.06 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of $0.12 per Warrant for a period of two years from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration provision should the Company's Common Shares have a closing price of $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Extends Gold Mineralization Within and Below the Jubilee Shear - Drills 5.07 g/t gold over 27.35 metres

Red Pine Extends Gold Mineralization Within and Below the Jubilee Shear - Drills 5.07 g/t gold over 27.35 metres

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF ) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new drilling results from its continuing exploration program. The new results indicate that high-grade vein networks, comparable to the Surluga North Vein Network intersected in SD-22-396 (5.13 gt gold over 37.47 m), are present in the footwall of the Surluga; an area that was historically untested and wide open for resource expansion. (Figures 1 & 2)

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
White Gold Corp. Intersects Gold Mineralization in Widely Spaced Step Out Holes at Ryan's Surprise and Discovers Additional Gold Mineralization in Maiden RAB Drill Program at Several Other Targets along the 6.5km Mineralized Ryan's Trend, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects Gold Mineralization in Widely Spaced Step Out Holes at Ryan's Surprise and Discovers Additional Gold Mineralization in Maiden RAB Drill Program at Several Other Targets along the 6.5km Mineralized Ryan's Trend, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its 2022 diamond drilling program on the Ryan's Surprise and Ulli's Ridge targets, as well as rotary air blast (RAB) drilling results from previously undrilled targets along the Ryan's Trend, a 6.5km long north-northwest striking zone of anomalous gold and arsenic in soils (Figure 1). The Ryan's Surprise and Ulli's Ridge targets are located approximately 2km west of the Company's flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits and 11km south of the Company's VG deposit. The Golden Saddle and Arc deposits have a combined mineral resource of 1,139,900 ounces Indicated at 2.28 gt Au and 402,100 ounces Inferred at 1.39 gt Au ( 1) and the VG deposit hosts an Inferred gold resource of 267,600 ounces at 1.62 gt Au (2) . These assays represent additional positive results from the Company's $6 million 2022 exploration program on its extensive and underexplored 350,000 hectare land package in the emerging White Gold District, Yukon, supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and Kinross Gold Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IIROC Trade Resumption - FVL

IIROC Trade Resumption - FVL

Trading resumes in:

Company: Freegold Ventures Limited

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Announces A Private Placement Offering of Common Shares to Raise up to $2.5 Million

JZR Gold Announces A Private Placement Offering of Common Shares to Raise up to $2.5 Million

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada February 22, 2023 - JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSX-V: JZR ) is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 4,166,666 common shares (each, a " Share ") at a price of $0.60 per Share to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000. The Offering is expected to close on or about March 30, 2023 and is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hgv Announces Tender For Investment Manager

Mt Monger Resources Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

FY23 Half Year Results

Altech Batteries Ltd ASIC Registers Company Name as Altech Batteries Ltd

Related News

Gold Investing

Daniella Dimitrov: Who's Funding Junior Miners? Trends to Watch in 2023

Cobalt Investing

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2023)

Nickel Investing

Top 9 Nickel-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Silver Investing

4 Factors That Drive Silver Demand (Updated 2023)

Gold Investing

iMetal Resources Gets Ready for Next Phase of Drilling at Gowganda West Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Inc Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2023 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Silver Announces Major Land Acquisition in Minnesota to Significantly Expand the Emily Manganese Exploration Footprint

×