Snowline Gold Announces Listing on TSX Venture Exchange and Outlines 2023 Rogue Project Field Program

  • Snowline has initiated process to list on the TSX-V to offer enhanced value for existing shareholders by raising the company's profile and to provide greater exposure to domestic and global markets
  • C$14.2M exploration program is planned for Rogue in 2023, with the dual objectives of advancing the Valley discovery and making additional drill discoveries on high-priority intrusion-related gold targets
  • Snowline will complete an updated NI 43-101 technical report on its Rogue project in Yukon, Canada within 120 days of listing as part of the listing process
  • This news release contains a summary of material results and work completed since the latest NI 43-101 technical document in December 2020.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce approval to list on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") following satisfaction of regulatory requirements. The common shares of the Company will be de-listed from the Canadian Securities Exchange at the close on Wednesday, May 3rd and commence trading on the TSX-V under the symbol SGD at the open on Thursday, May 4th. The move is set to improve Company visibility to domestic and international capital markets, providing a means of expanding its investor base and further realising the value of the gold discoveries within Snowline's Yukon Territory property portfolio

"We are looking forward to working with the TSX-V and a broader community of potential investors as our company continues to grow," said Matt Roma, Snowline's CFO. "In addition, we would like to thank the Canadian Securities Exchange for providing a superb foundation for our efficient launch along with the market platform that allowed us to make Snowline what it is today."

As part of the TSX-V listing requirements, Snowline will complete an updated NI 43-101 technical report on its Rogue project in the Yukon, Canada within 120 days of listing. The most recent technical report on the property (Effective date: December 10, 2020) was written prior to the creation of Snowline through a reverse takeover arrangement that secured ownership of Rogue and other Yukon properties. Since commencement of trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange as SGD on March 1, 2021, Snowline has significantly grown and advanced Rogue on the back of a major gold discovery, which will be detailed in the updated technical report. Later in this release, Snowline provides a summary of relevant activities completed to date.

ROGUE PROJECT - 2023 EXPLORATION PLANS AND BUDGET

Snowline is preparing for a 15,000+ metre drill program for the 2023 field season at Rogue. Three drills are currently winterized at Valley zone on the Rogue property. The company plans to initiate drilling near the end of May and to have all three drills turning by early June. Approximately 10,000+ metres will be allocated to a Phase III drill program advancing the geological understanding of Valley and further delineating the at-surface, high-grade (1 g/t Au to > 4 g/t Au) zone encountered in the 2022 drill campaign, while testing, where practical, for potential extensions of the high-grade gold system at depth. Another 2,000+ metres are allocated to a Phase II drill program at Gracie, with the goals of locating the Gracie intrusion and consistent gold mineralization within it. The remaining 3,000+ metres of drilling are allocated to Phase I drill programs at targets Snowline deems to have strong geological merit to host strong zones of mineralization. Reduced-intrusion related gold systems often occur in clusters, and the Company has identified multiple targets of this type in the vicinity of Valley. The drilling amounts above may be subject to refinement based on exploration results as the season progresses.

Regional stream sediment and extensive soil sampling will be initiated in early June to assess targets acquired through property expansions since inception. This early start will provide time during the field season for follow-up and potential Phase I drilling on areas with promising results.

Large-scale and target-scale geophysical programs are also proposed for the 2023 field season, building on Snowline and historical datasets that have proven useful in highlighting alteration, structures and intrusive bodies in exploration at Rogue to date.

Ongoing environmental baseline studies at Valley and on the broader Rogue project will continue and will be complemented by progressive reclamation of work sites.

The planned allocation of funds for the 2023 exploration program at Rogue is as follows:

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, May 1, 2023, Press release picture

Additional work, including Phase I drilling, is planned on other Snowline projects outside of Rogue during the 2023 season. Details will be outlined in a future release.

WORK COMPLETED AT ROGUE SINCE MOST RECENT NI 43-101 TECHNICAL DOCUMENT

"What we have accomplished as a team in two short field seasons at Rogue is nothing short of remarkable," said Thomas Branson, Snowline's Vice President of Exploration. "Through Snowline's brand of principled, values-driven exploration, we advanced a set of prospecting discoveries and a regional conceptual model to the drill discovery and partial delineation of a significant greenfields gold discovery. We will continue to add to our understanding of Rogue's Valley discovery and the broader Rogue project with the dual goals of expanding on our known discoveries at Rogue and making additional discoveries. As the 2023 field season approaches, we are gearing up for an active and exciting year with at least three drills turning and plenty of boots on the ground."

Staking

  • Significantly increased the physical footprint of our 100%-owned Rogue Project in 2021 and 2022 from 121 claims covering about 2,439 ha to 2,547 claims covering approximately 52,396 ha, a >2,100% increase in project size since Snowline's inception.

2021 Field Season

  • Drilling of four diamond drill holes for 804 m at Valley, resulting in the drill discovery of the Valley reduced intrusion related gold system (RIRGS) with downhole intersections including 1.25 g/t Au over 168.7 m (V-21-003; see Snowline news release dated February 10, 2022) near the edge of a newly recognized, kilometer-scale Fort Knox-style intrusion
  • Application for and receipt of Class 1 and Class 3 Quartz Mining Land Use permits for Rogue and surrounding projects
  • Collection of high-resolution drone magnetic survey data, with a total of 410.9 line-km covering an area of 10.4 km2.over the Valley intrusion which delineated the Valley intrusion and identified crosscutting, northwest-trending structures that may play a role in the distribution of gold mineralization
  • Collection of 1,523 soil samples primarily at the Valley and Gracie zones, with a 5.1 km gold (Au)-in-soil anomaly with coincident bismuth (Bi)-tellurium (Te) anomalism at Gracie (Snowline news release dated April 7, 2022), as well as anomalous Au-Bi-Te geochemistry results from above the Valley intrusion, which helped guide drilling efforts in both 2021 and 2022
  • Geological mapping and collection of 174 rock samples primarily at Valley
  • Collection of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) photogrammetry over the Valley, Gracie and Old Cabin areas for geological mapping and desktop studies.

2022 Field Season

  • Drilling of 32 diamond drill holes for 13,320 m, with 11,868 m in 27 holes at Valley and 2,152 m in 5 holes at Gracie
  • Construction of 50-person Forks Camp to support exploration activities on Rogue, Einarson and additional nearby prospects
  • Extension of Forks airstrip to 1,000 m in length following amendment of Class 3 Quartz Mining Land Use Permit
  • Collection of 136 rock samples across the Rogue project
  • Collection of UAV photogrammetry over the Old Cabin and LM targets to provide high resolution (cm-scale) base maps for geological mapping and desktop studies
  • Airborne magnetics and radiometric surveys conducted over Valley-Gracie-LM (809 line km), Old Cabin (769 line km) and Ramsey (738 line km) for a total of 2,316 line km over an area of 208.1 km2 providing insights on the distribution of hornfels alteration caused by intrusive bodies
  • Collection of 357 soil samples
  • Geological mapping at Gracie, LM, Old Cabin and Ramsey zones on the Rogue Property
  • Commencement of environmental survey work at Valley including monthly water quality monitoring, hydrology, pre-disturbance botanical inventories and wildlife surveying, providing a baseline of knowledge for future advanced stage permitting
  • Mineral studies through 51 petrographic sections and selected SEM mineralogical characterization
  • Initiation of metallurgical test work.

Table 1 highlights drill assay results from 36 holes (31 at Valley, 5 at Gracie) completed by Snowline during the 2021 and 2022 field seasons at the Rogue Project, Yukon. Results are considered preliminary, with full updates, including the use of metallic screen analyses (the optimum method when visible gold is present), where analysed, available in the technical report. The results are not expected to materially change. Many of the drill holes targeted and intersected a wide, through-going and deep corridor of sheeted quartz vein Au-Bi-Te mineralization within the Valley intrusion. Unusually high gold grades for an RIRGS were intersected from surface, such as 2.55 g/t Au over 318.8 m including 4.14 g/t Au over 108 m in V-22-010 (see Snowline news release dated October 12, 2022). These intersections exhibit a high degree of gold grade continuity within and between holes.

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, May 1, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1 - 2021 and 2022 drilling at the Valley Zone, showing drill hole locations relative to the intrusion and preliminary analytical results. Drilling to date has revealed the presence of a large zone within the broader Valley intrusion with high densities of gold-bearing quartz veins. Initial analytical results for this zone consistently carry unusually high grades for a reduced intrusion-related gold system.

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, May 1, 2023, Press release picture

Table 1 - Preliminary highlight summary of Snowline's latest assay results. From/To widths are rounded, so Interval widths reported exhibit higher accuracy. *Downhole Interval widths are reported since true widths of the system are not definitively known.

ABOUT ROGUE

Rogue's Valley Zone is a newly discovered, bulk tonnage style, reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), with geological similarities to multi-million-ounce deposits currently in production like Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Early drill results demonstrate unusually high gold grades for such a system, present near surface across drill intersections of hundreds of metres. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays within and along the margins of a one-kilometer-scale, mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion. Valley is an early-stage exploration project without a resource estimate, and while initial results are encouraging, the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until significant additional work is completed.

The Rogue Project area hosts multiple intrusions similar to Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. Elsewhere, RIRGS deposits are known to occur in clusters. The Rogue Project is thus considered by the Company to have district-scale potential for additional reduced intrusion-related gold systems.

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, May 1, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 2 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. To date, Snowline has only drilled three targets out of more than 30 identified by the Company across its district-scale exploration portfolio.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering >280,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >137,000 ha Rogue and Einarson gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox Mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Jean Pautler, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected date on which the Company's common shares will be listed on the TSX-V, the Company's past results and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752262/Snowline-Gold-Announces-Listing-on-TSX-Venture-Exchange-and-Outlines-2023-Rogue-Project-Field-Program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD)

Snowline Gold


Snowline Gold Completes C$19.2 Million Financing and Strategic Investment by B2Gold

Snowline Gold Completes C$19.2 Million Financing and Strategic Investment by B2Gold

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that it has completed its non-brokered private placement of 3,941,048 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$4.862 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of C$19,161,375.38 (the "Offering") and strategic investment by B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO) ("B2Gold") announced on March 14, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline Gold Announces Strategic Investment by B2Gold Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Snowline Gold Announces Strategic Investment by B2Gold Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce that B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO, NYSE American: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold") has agreed to complete a strategic investment into the Company. B2Gold will be the purchaser of common shares of the Company on the back end of an initial non-brokered flow-through private placement arranged by Snowline. Pursuant to the initial non-brokered private placement, up to 3,941,048 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares") will be issued at a price of C$4.862 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$19,161,375 (the "Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline Gold Intersects 161.0 M of 1.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Discovery and Confirms a Second Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System at its Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 161.0 M of 1.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Discovery and Confirms a Second Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System at its Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-030 returned 1.06 g/t Au over 161.0 m within broader 282.5 m mineralized interval averaging 0.73 g/t Au, adding width to southeast extension of near-surface, well mineralized corridor at Valley
  • Hole ends in mineralization, with final 66.0 m of hole averaging 1.46 g/t Au and final 21.0 m averaging 1.93 g/t Au
  • Localized gold intersections at Gracie target (4 km east of Valley) confirm a second reduced-intrusion gold system to be targeted in phase 2 drilling in 2023.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling programs at its Rogue Project in Canada's Yukon Territory. Hole V-22-030, drilled on the southeastern margin of Valley's central mineralized zone, returned 1.06 gt Au over 161.0 m before ending in strong mineralization (Tables 1 and 2). The result adds scale and tonnage to the southeastern side of this near-surface, well mineralized zone. In addition, results from phase 1 drilling at the Gracie confirm the existence of a second reduced intrusion-related gold system, with a high correlation between gold, bismuth and tellurium values in sheeted quartz veins. Phase 1 results will be used to guide a targeted phase 2 drill program at Gracie in 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Vice President of Exploration

Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Vice President of Exploration

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P.Geo., to the role of Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Branson served as Snowline's Exploration Manager in 2022, playing a key role on Snowline's team during a transformative year for the Company that included initial delineation of the large, near-surface, and unusually high-grade bulk tonnage Valley gold discovery on Snowline's Rogue Project in Canada's Yukon Territory

Prior to joining Snowline, Mr. Branson spent 15 years as an exploration geologist, gaining extensive experience in the Yukon and British Columbia, from greenfields exploration through to feasibility studies. He has been involved with organization and management of over 190,000 cumulative metres of exploration and resource drilling on programs in the Wernecke Mountains and Wolverine mine in Yukon, Mount Milligan, Kemess and Scottie Gold mines in BC and elsewhere. His role with Snowline bridges operational and technical aspects of exploration, discovery, team building and project advancement. Mr. Branson earned a B.Sc. in Earth and Ocean Science from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in Exploration Geology from Rhodes University in South Africa. He is a licensed Professional Geologist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline Gold Intersects 558.7 m of 1.3 grams per tonne Gold from Surface Including 202.0 m of 2.0 grams per tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 558.7 m of 1.3 grams per tonne Gold from Surface Including 202.0 m of 2.0 grams per tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-029 returned 1.26 g/t Au over 558.7 m from surface, including 2.04 g/t Au over 202.0 m in 207 m step-back from previous highlight hole V-22-010
  • Longest mineralized intersection to date at Valley, expands width of central high-grade zone significantly to the north and demonstrates strong continuity to depth
  • Assays still pending for 3 holes drilled at Rogue in 2022, along with surface results from various targets and properties in Snowline's portfolio.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling programs at its Rogue Project in Canada's Yukon Territory. Hole V-22-029 intersected sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 1.26 gt Au over 558.7 m from surface, including 2.04 gt Au over 202.0 m, with additional mineralization at depth (Tables 1 and 2). The hole was collared at a 207 m step-back perpendicular to strike from V-22-010 (318.8 m @ 2.55 gt Au from surface) to test the local width of Valley's near-surface, well mineralized corridor and the continuity of mineralization to depth

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Provides Investment Portfolio Update

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio, pipeline advancements and 2023 catalysts

"2022 was a pivotal year for Empress, with our two key development projects, Manica and Tahuehueto, becoming producers, and Sierra Antapite continuing to expand production capacity. These producing assets are building the foundation for a well-established, revenue-generating royalty and streaming company, forecasting significant cash-flow and growth in the next five years, and beyond," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "Empress is looking forward to further advancements in 2023, and I am pleased to offer our investors an update on our pipeline advancements, which include exclusivity on one potential opportunity and advancing two other prospective investments. Over the past two years, we have proven our expertise in providing financing solutions for mining companies, and we will continue to deploy our capital into viable precious metal projects that will further grow our portfolio, cash flow and shareholder value."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Winter Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Winter Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces the completion of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. This phase of drilling included three holes totaling 1,053 metres and was a follow up on the 2016 graphite drilling program which included a highlight intersection of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are pleased with the 2023 Phase I program as we intersected the target horizon in all three holes. Our team is already planning the next phase of drilling and exploration work for the property to both test the target graphite horizon along strike and to evaluate the prospectivity of the remainder of the claim block, in light of the recent Midland/Probe discovery in the neighbourhood. Québec is one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world and we are excited to continue working there."

The Company engaged DIAFOR Inc. of Malartic, Québec for this phase of drilling at Carheil. Access was limited to winter conditions and a faster than normal melt shortened the program slightly. All three holes drilled successfully intersected the target horizon. All samples have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Rouyn-Noranda for assaying.

Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project is under 20 km distance to the west from the past-producing Selbaie Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine (1.1 billion lbs Cu, 2.4 billion lbs Zn, 71 million oz Ag, 1 million oz Au produced from 1981-2004[i]), under 20 km distance to the north from Hecla's Casa Berardi Mine (127.5 Koz Au and 28.2 Koz Ag produced in 2022[ii]), and under 40 km to the southeast from Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine (713 Koz Au produced in 2021[iii]). Directly bordering the property to the north is Midland Exploration/Probe Metals' La Peltrie project, which recently intersected a 345.5 m of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization grading 0.21 CuEq[iv]. iMetal cautions investors the presence of mineralization at Selbaie, Casa Berardi, and Detour Lake is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Carheil property.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Southern Silver Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Southern Silver Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") announces that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for approval to extend the original expiry dates of an aggregate 37,300,477 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") as follows:

Number of
Warrants		Exercise Price
per Share		Closing Date of
Private Placement		Original Expiry
Date		Proposed Amended
Expiry Date
15,597,500$0.35August 14, 2020August 14, 2023August 14, 2025
8,502,977$0.38August 14, 2020August 14, 2023August 14, 2025
1,200,000$0.50September 11, 2020September 11, 2023September 11, 2025
9,000,000$0.75June 16, 2021June 16, 2023June 16, 2026
3,000,000$0.75June 21, 2021June 21, 2023June 21, 2026

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

HYCROFT PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

HYCROFT PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or "the Company"), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada announces operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . Today, the Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 which is available at www.sec.govedgar . See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" below.

(PRNewsfoto/Hycroft Mining Holding Corporat)

2023 Corporate Highlights:

  • Safety : During the first three months of 2023, the Company reported no lost time accidents. The Hycroft Mine's total recordable injury frequency rate ("TRIFR") for the trailing twelve months was ZERO at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 . The mining industry TRIFR average for the period was 2.02.

  • Cash Position: The Company ended the first quarter of 2023 with $132 million of unrestricted cash, $34 million of restricted cash, and in compliance with debt covenants.

  • Technical: The Company, along with its third-party consultants, completed and filed the Hycroft Property Initial Assessment Technical Report Summary Humboldt and Pershing Counties, Nevada ("2023 Hycroft TRS") with an effective date of March 27, 2023 for the Hycroft Mine. The 2023 Hycroft TRS included measured and indicated mineral resources of 10.6 million ounces of gold and 360.7 million ounces of silver (15.2 million gold equivalent ounces) and inferred mineral resources of 3.4 million ounces of gold and 96.1 million ounces of silver (4.6 million gold equivalent ounces), that are contained in oxide, transitional, and sulfide ores.

2022 Exploration Highlights :

  • The Company launched its 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program in July 2022 constituting the largest exploration program at the Hycroft Mine in nearly a decade. Phase 1 of the drill program completed approximately 25,000 meters of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling and 4,000 meters of core drilling in 2022. Details and highlights are available on the Company's website.

  • The most recent 2022 core drill hole results received are reflected in Table 1 and highlighted results (shown in grams / metric ton "g/t") include:
    • H22C-5680 (Vortex) returned 30 meters of 0.46 g/t gold and 377.53 g/t silver
      • Including 7meters of 0.29 g/t gold and 1,447.23 g/t silver
    • H22C-5729 (Camel) returned 174 meters of 0.59 g/t gold and 7.32 g/t silver
      • Including 26 meters of 0.78 g/t gold and 8.90 g/t silver
    • H22C-5726 (Camel) returned 130 meters of 0.46 g/t gold and 5.50 g/t silver
      • Including 45 meters of 0.60 g/t gold and 6.05 g/t silver
    • H22C-5726 (Camel) also returned 82 meters of 0.34 g/t gold and 3.21 g/t silver
    • H22C-5726 (Camel) also returned 77 meters of 0.51 g/t gold and 9.20 g/t silver
    • H22C-5694 (Central) returned 52 meters of 0.25 g/t gold and 83.20 g/t silver
      • Including 19 meters of 0.39 g/t gold and 171.34 g/t silver

Table 1


Hole ID

FROM

TO

INTERVAL

GRADE


(meters)

(meters)

(meters)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Vortex






H22C-5680

317.3

347.5

30.2

0.46

377.53

including

331.7

338.3

6.6

0.29

1,447.23


369.4

411.2

41.8

0.35

8.00


570.0

579.7

9.8

0.36

21.16







Camel






H22C-5729

45.1

218.8

173.7

0.59

7.32

including

110.6

136.6

25.9

0.78

8.90


261.5

279.8

18.3

0.38

6.35


346.9

363.6

16.7

0.43

4.07

H22C-5726

12.8

142.6

129.8

0.46

5.50

including

20.4

64.9

44.5

0.60

6.05


171.6

253.6

82.0

0.34

3.21


276.8

353.9

77.1

0.51

9.20







Central






H22C-5694

349.6

401.4

51.8

0.25

83.20

including

363.0

381.6

18.6

0.39

171.34







Brimstone






H22C-5738

117.0

123.4

6.5

0.41

48.44


142.5

162.5

19.9

0.46

45.41

Alex Davidson , Vice President of Exploration, commented, "The initial results from core drilling completed during Phase 1 of the 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program are coming back with equally exciting results as seen in the RC drilling results reported late in 2022 and earlier in 2023.  Phase 1 of the 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program core drilling was designed to help us better understand what controls mineralization within the deposit and improve continuity within the Vortex, Brimstone, and Camel zones of the known Hycroft Mine mineral resource.  H22C-5680, drilled in the high-grade silver Vortex zone, has three significant intercepts. The first intercept is 30 meters of 377 g/t silver including six meters of 1,447g/t silver, hosted in a strongly silicified hydrothermal breccia.  Additionally, H22C-5729 and H22C-5726 returned results that are significantly thicker than previously modeled and converted previously modeled inferred and waste to measured and indicated mineral resource, improving project economics.  H22C-5694 drilled in the Central zone returned silver results that were significantly better than the model."

Diane R. Garrett , President and CEO commented: "Our safety-focused team delivered a fifth consecutive ZERO TRIFR quarter at Hycroft.  I am extremely pleased with the exploration drill results received to date.  Those results have demonstrated higher than modeled ore grades and better than modeled continuity within the orebody. During the first quarter of 2023, we completed the updated mineral resource estimate for the 2023 Hycroft TRS, analyzed and interpreted drill results from Phase 1 of the 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program that will guide Phase 2 exploration drilling and advanced the metallurgical and variability test work necessary for designing a sulfide milling operation. We expect Phase 2 exploration drilling will deliver equally exciting results while our enthusiastic team continues to focus on completing the technical work necessary to advance the Hycroft Mine - a unique, world-class scale asset in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. I am increasingly confident that our exploration and technical work programs will deliver the results to unlock the value at Hycroft."

About the Hycroft 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program

The 2022 – 2023 Exploration Drill Program at the Hycroft Mine is a two-phase project comprising approximately 30,000 meters of RC drilling and approximately 7,500 meters of core drilling.  Phase 2 drilling is anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and includes (i) drilling outside the current plan of operations for which permits are pending; and (ii) drilling prospective high-grade targets within the plan of operation that were refined based on assay results from Phase 1 drilling.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold, and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada .

Diane R. Garrett ,
President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans and goals, competitive strengths and expansion and growth of our business. The words "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe" "target", "budget", "may", "can", "will", "would", "could", "should", "seeks", or "scheduled to" and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future and are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) risks related to changes in our operations at the Hycroft Mine, including risks associated with the cessation of mining operations at the Hycroft Mine; uncertainties concerning estimates of mineral resources; risks related to a lack of a completed feasibility study; and risks related to our ability to re-establish commercially feasible mining operations; (ii) industry related risks including fluctuations in the price of gold and silver; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our exploration and development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors and consultants; availability and cost of equipment, supplies, energy, or reagents.  The exploration target does not represent, and should not be construed to be, an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve, as ranges of potential tonnage and grade (or quality) of the exploration target are conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration of the relevant property or properties to estimate a mineral resource; and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource.  These risks may include the following and the occurrence of one or more of the events or circumstances alone or in combination with other events or circumstances may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, cash flows, financial condition, and results of operations. Please see our "Risk Factors" set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC for more information about these and other risks. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, those results, performance or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance or achievements in subsequent periods. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycroft-provides-first-quarter-2023-operating-and-financial-results-301811573.html

SOURCE Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

(TheNewswire)

April 27, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 21, 2023, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of common shares (the " Shares ") by issuing 875,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $525,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.90 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months after the date of issuance. The balance of the Offering is expected to close on or before May 30, 2023. The Units, Shares, Warrants and Warrants Shares are collectively referred to as the "Securities". The Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTCQB:NVGLF) (FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Project located in Lander County approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

