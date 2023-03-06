Snowline Gold Further Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Vice President of Exploration

Pampa Metals Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement and Finalises Preparations for Maiden Drill Testing of the Buenavista Target and the Block 4 Project

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD) (OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Branson, M.Sc., P.Geo., to the role of Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Branson served as Snowline's Exploration Manager in 2022, playing a key role on Snowline's team during a transformative year for the Company that included initial delineation of the large, near-surface, and unusually high-grade bulk tonnage Valley gold discovery on Snowline's Rogue Project in Canada's Yukon Territory

Prior to joining Snowline, Mr. Branson spent 15 years as an exploration geologist, gaining extensive experience in the Yukon and British Columbia, from greenfields exploration through to feasibility studies. He has been involved with organization and management of over 190,000 cumulative metres of exploration and resource drilling on programs in the Wernecke Mountains and Wolverine mine in Yukon, Mount Milligan, Kemess and Scottie Gold mines in BC and elsewhere. His role with Snowline bridges operational and technical aspects of exploration, discovery, team building and project advancement. Mr. Branson earned a B.Sc. in Earth and Ocean Science from the University of British Columbia and an M.Sc. in Exploration Geology from Rhodes University in South Africa. He is a licensed Professional Geologist with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia.

"I am excited at the potential for our growing team to continue making game-changing discoveries as we evaluate and explore our land package, roughly equal in size to one quarter of BC's Golden Triangle, selectively acquired," said Mr. Branson, referring to the Company's >280,000 ha land position in the Yukon. "The many prospective targets within Snowline's Selwyn Basin project areas point to an emerging gold district. Valley and Jupiter appear to be the tip of the iceberg, and with two years now under our belt, we are poised to take advantage of a unique opportunity in the exploration space."

Other recent internal appointments include Sergio Gamonal to Chief Geologist, Steve Rennalls to Director of Operations, and Stephanie Hansen to Director of Marketing and IR.

"Snowline's rapid growth trajectory over the past year is as much a testament to the strength of our team as it is to the quality of our exploration targets," added Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "We are fortunate to have Thomas Branson, with his broad skillset and exploration mindset, as a key player helping to drive Snowline's advancement. We are similarly fortunate at the talent that Snowline's discoveries have attracted, as we continue to build out our team and ramp up our efforts towards making additional discoveries."

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seventeen-project portfolio covering >280,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >137,000 ha Rogue and Einarson gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

Snowline Gold Corp., Monday, March 6, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. The Valley and Gracie Zones on the Rogue are the sites of Snowline's 2022 drill programs.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas K. Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's drill program, results, implied significance of visual inspection of drill core, and surface work and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE:Snowline Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742076/Snowline-Gold-Further-Strengthens-Technical-Team-with-Appointment-of-Vice-President-of-Exploration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

SGD:CNX
×