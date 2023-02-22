Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Snowline Gold Appoints Calum Morrison to Its Board

Snowline Gold Appoints Calum Morrison to Its Board

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce the appointment of Calum Morrison to the Board of Directors as an independent director

Calum Morrison is a mining finance professional with nearly two decades of experience in business development, mergers and acquisitions, corporate strategy and capital markets.

Most recently, Mr. Morrison was the Vice President of Business Development and CFO of Great Bear Resources Ltd., and the President and CEO of Great Bear Royalties Corp. In February 2022, Kinross Gold Corp. purchased Great Bear Resources Ltd. for $1.8 billion and in September 2022 Great Bear Royalties Corp. was purchased by Royal Gold Inc. for $200 million.

Mr. Morrison previously spent several years as a senior member of Teck Resources Limited's Corporate Development team that provided financial and technical expertise to the evaluation of mining projects around the world, including acquisitions, joint ventures, due diligence and various strategic initiatives. He also has direct capital markets experience acquired with past investment banking roles at major investment firms.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Dalhousie University, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Chartered Professional Accountant.

"I'm excited to be joining the Snowline Gold team and look forward to contributing to the further discovery and development of an exceptional new gold district." commented Mr. Morrison. "Through my recent experience with Great Bear, I have seen how stakeholders can benefit from combining geologic endowment and geoscience excellence with a strong team to advance an early-stage discovery. Snowline is uniquely positioned to advance through to the next stages of asset development."

Snowline Chair Craig Hart added that Mr. Morrison will bring valuable experience, skill sets and new perspectives to the Board with his wealth of corporate development, financial and M&A expertise. "Calum is a great addition for Snowline, not only does he bring his enthusiasm and strategic planning skills to the team, but he has first-hand experience in maximizing shareholder value for a resource company at our stage of growth."

The Company has granted 500,000 incentive stock options to Mr. Morrison. The options are exercisable for one share each at $2.17 per share for a period of five years and are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan. Options are subject to vesting provisions of 20% every six months from the date of the grant.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering >280,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >137,000 ha Rogue and Einarson gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Craig J.R. Hart
Chair

For further information, please contact:

Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's drill program, results, implied significance of visual inspection of drill core, and surface work and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Snowline Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740285/Snowline-Gold-Appoints-Calum-Morrison-to-Its-Board

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Snowline GoldCSE:SGDPrecious Metals Investing
SGD:CNX
The Conversation (0)
Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD)

Snowline Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 363.5 M Of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold from Surface Including 129.9 M Of 2.0 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 363.5 M Of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold from Surface Including 129.9 M Of 2.0 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-028 returned 1.40 g/t Au over 363.5 m from surface, including 2.03 g/t Au over 129.9 m and 2.15 g/t Au over 42.3 m from its Valley Zone
  • Additional results extend known strike length of potentially economic gold grades along mineralized corridor to 720 m (open) and delineate gold-bearing quartz vein arrays along relatively underexplored eastern boundary of the Valley intrusion
  • Assays still pending for 7 of 32 holes (3,474 m, or 26% of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022.

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Notably, hole V-22-028 intersected a zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 1.40 gt Au across 363.5 m from surface, including zones of 2.03 gt Au over 129.9 m and 2.15 gt Au over 42.3 m, with additional mineralization at depth (Tables 1 and 2). The hole was collared 121 m from the nearest hole (V-22-014; 285.2 m @ 1.45 gt Au) and drilled northeast, demonstrating continuity of mineralization within Valley's near-surface mineralized corridor. Assays remain pending for 26% (3,474 m) of the 2022 Rogue drill program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 189.2 M Of 1.2 Grams Per Tonne Gold Near Surface In 170 M Step-Out and Commences Metallurgical Testing at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 189.2 M Of 1.2 Grams Per Tonne Gold Near Surface In 170 M Step-Out and Commences Metallurgical Testing at Its Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-026 returned 1.25 g/t Au over 189.2 m from surface within a broader mineralized interval averaging 0.90 g/t Au over 289.7 m in 170 m step-out
  • Hole V-22-027 returned 1.01 g/t Au over 250.0 m, within a broader mineralized interval averaging 0.69 g/t Au over 481.5 m
  • Results extend strike length of the mineralized core of the Valley intrusion to southeast, adding significant tonnage to known mineralization
  • Metallurgical testing of Valley drill core set to advance understanding of gold recovery and project economics
  • Assays still pending for 13 of 32 holes (6,003 m of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE: SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon, and the commencement of metallurgical testing. Holes V-22-026 and V-22-027, drilled to the southeast of previously announced holes V-22-014 (285.2 m @ 1.45 gt Au) and V-22-007 (410.0 m @ 1.89 gt Au), extend the strike length of the near-surface, well-mineralized corridor at Valley by 172 m to at least 550 m (open). V-22-027 returned the longest mineralized intersection seen at Valley to date, with potential for higher grades immediately above this hole based on nearby results. Assays remain pending for 6,003 m of the 2022 Rogue drill program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 338.0 M Of 1.3 Grams Per Tonne Gold Including 207.0 M Of 1.8 Grams Per Tonne Gold at Its Bulk Tonnage Valley Discovery, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-032 returned 1.76 g/t Au over 207.0 m within a broader mineralized interval averaging 1.32 g/t Au over 338.0 m
  • Hole V-22-015 returned 1.18 g/t Au over 170.0 m, within a broader mineralized interval averaging 0.65 g/t Au over 442.0 m in 182 m step-back across system width
  • Results further demonstrate scale and strong continuity within unusually high-grade reduced intrusion-related gold system
  • Assays still pending for 17 of 32 holes (7,232 m of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(US OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Notably, hole V-22-032 intersected a zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 1.72 gt Au over 207.0 m within a broader mineralized zone averaging 1.32 gt Au over 338.0 m (Tables 1 and 2). The entire hole, including barren sections, averaged 0.93 gt Au across 532.7 m, ending in mineralized rock. The hole was collared 166 m from any other hole and drilled northeast to test the system between previously announced V-22-005 (192.0 m @ 1.52 gt Au) and V-22-010 (318.8 m @ 2.5 gt Au

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Intersects 2.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 128.2 m From Surface Within 285.2 m of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon

Snowline Gold Intersects 2.5 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 128.2 m From Surface Within 285.2 m of 1.4 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon

  • Hole V-22-014 returned 1.45 g/t Au over 285.2 m, including 2.48 g/t Au over 128.2 m from bedrock surface in 160 m step-out from previous holes
  • Full results in for V-22-007 returned 1.89 g/t Au over 410.0 m (entire length in mineralization), including previously announced 3.24 g/t Au over 146.0 m
  • Results further demonstrate scale and strong continuity within unusually high-grade reduced intrusion-related gold system
  • Assays still pending for 24 of 32 holes (10,530 m of 13,320 m) drilled at Valley and Gracie in 2022

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to announce additional preliminary[1] assay results from its 2022 drilling program at the Valley Zone, Rogue Project, Yukon. Notably, hole V-22-014 intersected a broad zone of sheeted quartz vein mineralization within the Valley intrusion averaging 2.48 gt Au over 128.2 m from bedrock surface at 2.8 m downhole within a broader zone of 1.45 gt Au over 285.2 m (Tables 1 and 2). The hole was collared 160 m from the nearest previously announced hole. Full results have also been received for V-22-007, which is mineralized along its entire 410.0 m length from bedrock surface, averaging 1.89 gt Au along the length of the hole

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Table 1 - Preliminary highlight summary of V-22-007 and V-22-014, including previously reported upper 282.9 m (@ 2.30 g/t Au from 5.1 m) in V-22-007. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known. The geometry of the mineralized corridor is not determined by any individual vein nor structure and depends instead on the broader distribution of the many thousands of small, mineralized quartz veins present at Valley.

"Hole V-22-014 is the latest step-out drill hole to add significantly to the prospective scale and grade of our unfolding gold discovery at Valley," said Scott Berdahl, CEO & Director of Snowline. "The continuity of strong grades from Valley's central zone, seen both within holes along hundreds of metres and between holes spaced hundreds of metres apart, demonstrates the presence of a large and robust, unusually rich bulk tonnage gold system. Comparable quartz vein densities-often with numerous instances of trace visible gold-in many holes for which assays have yet to be received have the potential to carry similar grades. With analytical results pending for nearly 80% of our 2022 drilling, we expect further significant growth to this discovery in the coming weeks and months."

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release pictureSnowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Cross section showing V-22-007 & 014 results received to date (top) and vein densities alongside instances of visible gold observed during logging (bottom). Hole 014 suggests continuity of high-grade (>2 g/t Au) mineralization in 007 to surface, and it broadens the zone to the southwest. Views look northwest. Note that V-22-028 is slightly in the foreground (see Figure 2). As a scale reference, the Eiffel Tower is 330 m tall from base to tip.

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Table 2 - Summary of mineralization in current holes. Several zones of higher grades are present but capping these at 10 g/t Au shows that the intervals are carried by robust mineralization along much of the holes. Hole V-22-008, while not a highlight of the batch by grade, averaged 0.24 g/t Au across its final 50 m on entering the Valley intrusion, roughly 635 m from previously reported holes. Hole V-22-012 is dominated by a distinct vein orientation with an E-W trend, as opposed to the NW-SE orientation in the central zone. *Interval widths reported; true widths of the system are not yet known.

HOLE V-22-014

Hole V-22-014 was collared in the Valley intrusion, 160 m southwest of hole V-22-007 and 165 m southeast of hole V-22-010 (318.8 m @ 2.55 g/t Au including 108.0 m @ 4.14 g/t Au, see Snowline news release dated October 12, 2022). The hole demonstrates lateral and vertical continuity of near-surface, multi-gram-per-tonne gold mineralization encountered in previous holes at Valley (Figures 1 and 2).

V-22-014 encountered high densities of gold-bearing quartz veins in its top 128.2 m and remained largely in mineralization until exiting into hornfels sedimentary rocks at 326 m depth. The last >1.0 g/t Au gold assay occurs as 2.02 g/t Au over 1.5 m from 339.0-340.5 m downhole, within hornfels sedimentary rocks. Gold is typically associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals in sheeted to near stockwork quartz veins. Overall sulphide content of the system is very low.

As with previous holes in this zone, V-22-014 exhibits a relatively high degree of consistency in gold grade. Of the top 128.2 m, 59 of 103 samples assayed higher than 2.0 g/t Au-representing 71.2 m (non-contiguous) or 55.5% of the downhole interval. While high grades of up to 22.4 g/t (1.4 oz/ton) Au are present, they are not primary drivers of the broader mineralized intervals. Applying a cap at 10 g/t Au reduces the top 128.2 m of the hole by just 4.8% to 2.36 g/t Au, while the broader 285.2 m interval is affected less, dropping 4.1% to 1.39 g/t Au (Table 2).

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release pictureSnowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2 - 2022 drilling at the Valley Zone, showing assays received to date (top) and vein densities alongside instances of visible gold observed during logging (bottom). Visual results indicate the presence of a large central zone within the broader Valley intrusion bearing higher vein densities. Initial analytical results for this zone consistently carry unusually high grades for a reduced intrusion-related gold system.

ABOUT ROGUE

The geological setting and style of mineralization at Rogue's Valley Zone indicate the presence of a bulk tonnage gold target, with similarities to Kinross's Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Gold is associated with bismuthinite and telluride minerals hosted in sheeted quartz vein arrays along the margins of a mid-Cretaceous aged Mayo-series intrusion. The Rogue Project hosts multiple intrusions of similar age and affinity to that at Valley along with widespread gold anomalism in stream sediment, soil and rock samples. The project is thus considered by the Company to have district-scale potential for reduced-intrusion related gold systems.

Valley is an early-stage exploration project without a resource estimate, and the presence or absence of an economically viable orebody cannot be determined until significant additional work is completed.

Snowline Gold Corp., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3 - Project location map for Snowline Gold's eastern Selwyn Basin properties. The Valley and Gracie Zones on the Rogue are the sites of Snowline's 2022 drill programs.

TOTAL METRES DRILLED - CORRECTION

Due to a tallying error that saw two holes summed twice, total drilling meterage for the 2022 season was incorrectly reported on Snowline's October 12, 2022 news release as 14,495 m. In fact, a total of 13,320 m was drilled by the Company on its Rogue project in 2022, with 11,168 m drilled at Valley in 27 holes and 2,152 m drilled at the nearby Gracie target in 5 holes. Presently, results for 2,789 m (8 holes) have been received from Valley, with assays pending for the remaining 8,378 m (19 holes). Results for all holes at Gracie remain pending.

QA/QC

On receipt from the drill site, Valley's NQ2-sized drill core was systematically logged for geological attributes, photographed and sampled at Snowline's 2022 field camp. Sample lengths as small as 0.5 m were used to isolate features of interest, otherwise a default 1.5 m downhole sample length was used. Core was cut in half lengthwise along a pre-determined line, with one half (same half, consistently) collected for analysis and one half stored as a record. Standard reference materials, blanks and duplicate samples were inserted by Snowline personnel at regular intervals into the sample stream. Bagged samples were sealed with security tags to ensure integrity during transport. They were delivered by expeditor and by Snowline personnel to ALS Laboratories' preparatory facility in Whitehorse, Yukon, with analyses completed in Vancouver.

ALS is accredited to ISO 17025:2005 UKAS ref 4028 for its laboratory analysis. Samples were crushed by ALS to >70% passing below 2 mm and split using a riffle splitter. 250 g splits were pulverized to >85% passing below 75 microns. A four-acid digest with an inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS) finish was used for 48-element analysis on 0.25 g sample pulps (ALS code: ME-MS61L). All samples were analysed for gold content by fire assay with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) finish on 30 g samples (ALS code: Au-AA23). Any sample returning >10 g/t Au was reanalysed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish on a 30 g sample (ALS code: Au-GRA21).

Samples with visible gold and other samples returning >2.0 g/t Au by fire assay, along with a set of randomly selected samples, will undergo further processing, analysing the screen rejects to determine whether the screening process could introduce a sampling bias in current results by excluding coarse gold from analysis, resulting in an under-reporting of true grades. Other biases are also possible.

Results reported herein are considered preliminary following receipt of a low but expected percentage of abnormal assays from standard and blank samples inserted by the Company into the Valley sample stream. (Standard samples are prepared by a third-party laboratory to have known quantities of gold, and blank samples are known to contain very limited concentrations of gold.) Reanalysis of samples run along with these reference materials will provide greater certainty in the final assay numbers. These results will be reported if a material difference is identified between the current assays and the re-run sample batches. Based on the widespread and consistent mineralization throughout mineralized zones, however, the Company does not believe that the re-analysis of this relatively small number of samples will have a significant impact on the preliminary mineralized intervals reported herein.

ABOUT Snowline Gold Corp.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seventeen-project portfolio covering >254,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >111,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by Thomas K. Branson, M.Sc., P. Geo., Exploration Manager for Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Scott Berdahl
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:
Snowline Gold Corp.
+1 778 650 5485
info@snowlinegold.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's drill program, results, implied significance of visual inspection of drill core, and surface work and plans for exploring and expanding a new greenfield, district-scale gold system. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Snowline Gold Corp.: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Snowline Gold Corp.: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Snowline Gold Corp. (CSE: SGD) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Snowline Gold Corp. management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 13:45 CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Dual Listing of Common Shares in Hong Kong

Steppe Gold Announces Plans to Pursue Dual Listing of Common Shares in Hong Kong

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to pursue a dual primary listing of its common shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEx"), the premier listing venue for Asia-based companies, anticipated to occur later in 2023.

The Company believes that a listing of its common shares on the HKEx will assist with historical liquidity and valuation issues and will also serve as a better venue for trading for its Asian based shareholders, as Hong Kong and Mongolia are in the same time zone.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Welcomes Alex Davidson as Special Advisor to its Board of Directors

FireFox Gold Welcomes Alex Davidson as Special Advisor to its Board of Directors

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is excited to report that Mr. Alexander Davidson has joined the company, effective immediately, in a consulting capacity as Special Advisor to the board of directors. In this role, Mr. Davidson will provide technical and strategic counsel to FireFox's board and leadership team

Mr. Davidson has more than 40 years of experience in designing, executing, and managing gold and base metal exploration and acquisition programs around the world. He is most well-known for his long-time presence at Barrick Gold Corporation, where he rose to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Corporate Development. At Barrick, Mr. Davidson initiated the company's expansion of exploration out of North America into Latin America and beyond. He was also instrumental in numerous acquisitions, including Lac Minerals, Sutton Resources, Arequipa Resources, Homestake Mining, and Placer Dome, Inc. Most recently, he has served on the board of directors of Yamana Gold Inc., which has recently agreed to the sale of its Canadian assets to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and the acquisition of its shares by Pan American Silver Corporation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Silver Gold Corp Reports Termination of Santa Maria Option Agreement, Binding Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Mecatona Property, Termination of Private Placement , Resignation of Directors and Appointment of New Director

Fabled Silver Gold Corp Reports Termination of Santa Maria Option Agreement, Binding Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Mecatona Property, Termination of Private Placement , Resignation of Directors and Appointment of New Director

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) wishes to announce that its option agreement (the "Santa Maria Option Agreement") with Golden Minerals Company ("GMC") (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) with respect to the Santa Maria Project will be terminated as of February 22, 2023

In addition the Company announces that on February 17, 2023 it entered into a binding letter of intent (the "Mecatona Agreement") with an arm's length vendor, Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) ("Kootenay" or the "Vendor") to acquire the Mecatona Property (the "Mecatona Property") located in Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Proposed Transaction").

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine Announces Appointment of CFO

Red Pine Announces Appointment of CFO

Red Pine Exploration Inc. ( TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") announces that Eric Josipovic, MBA, CPA, CA has been appointed as Red Pine's Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.

Mr. Josipovic has 25 years of experience in the mining sector, beginning at KPMG, serving mining clients in the firm's audit practice. In 2001, Mr. Josipovic joined an international base metals mining company, where he held progressive roles in the areas of public reporting, budgeting and forecasting. Since 2009, Mr. Josipovic has consecutively held the position of Controller at two producing gold mining companies: gaining experience in treasury, due diligence and tax. Mr. Josipovic also currently serves on the Board of Directors of a local community health centre as chair of the governance committee and treasurer. Mr. Josipovic holds an MBA from the University of Toronto and a CPA, CA designation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Updated LOM Plan for ATO Gold Mine to 2036 - Higher Revenues and Profits

Steppe Gold Announces Updated LOM Plan for ATO Gold Mine to 2036 - Higher Revenues and Profits

Steppe Gold Ltd (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated life of mine ("LOM") for the 100% owned ATO Gold Project in Mongolia, comprising a further 1.5 years at the fresh rock expansion ("Phase 2 Expansion"), for a 12 year aggregate mine life.

The results reinforce the Company's current Phase 2 Expansion plans with construction already underway, and existing permitting and infrastructure in place. The Phase 2 Expansion is scheduled to start with first concentrates in Q1 2025. The LOM plan includes the ongoing oxide operations which has a further three years to run, for a total of 14 years of mine life, from January 1, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aben Resources Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

Aben Resources Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation, Name and Symbol Change

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm the effective date for the consolidation of one (1) post-consolidation share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation shares and concurrent name and symbol change, as announced on January 27, 2023.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis under the name " Aben Minerals Ltd ." and stock symbol "ABM".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

GMG Receives Regulatory Development Approval for Future Battery Plant

Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

Advanced Critical Metals Portfolio

Related News

Lithium Investing

Charger confirms high-grade lithium at the Medcalf Spodumene Discovery

Resource Investing

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Results, Including Record Net Income, Funds Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

Gold Investing

Gary Wagner: Watch This Key Shift to Know When Gold Will Take Off

Potash Investing

Top 10 Potash Countries by Production (Updated 2023)

Uranium Investing

How to Invest in Uranium (Updated 2023)

Lithium Investing

ACME Lithium Shares Vision to Become Domestic Supplier of Lithium in North America

Zinc Investing

Fireweed Metals Plans Large Drill Program at Macmillan Pass Zinc Project in 2023

×