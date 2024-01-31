- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide the following summary of its activities for the three months ended 31 December 2023
Highlights
- Five diamond holes were completed at Auld Creek, with all five holes intersecting significant mineralisation in the Bonanza East Shoot.
- ACDDH011 intersected 5m @ 4.1g/t Au, 7.0% Sb for 20.6g/t AuEq from 78.3m, including 3.1m @ 6.5g/t Au, 11.4% Sb for 33.4g/t AuEq.
- ACDDH013 intersected 4.5m @ 1.6g/t Au, 1.7% Sb for 5.5g/t AuEq.
- ACDDH014 intersected 2.7m @ 2.8g/t Au, 1.1% Sb for 5.3g/t AuEq.
- ACDDH012 intersected 5m @ 2.1g/t Au from 18.7m.
- ACDDH011 also intersected the footwall of the Fraternal Shoot and the base of the block model, returning 1.7m @ 3.6g/t Au, 1.7% Sb for 6.8g/t AuEq.
- Siren’s Reefton Mineral Resource estimate stands at 444koz of gold and 8.7kt of Sb for 511koz @ 4.4g/t AuEq, with Bonanza East still to be included.
- Siren’s maiden fieldwork at the Langdons prospect has recorded outstanding gold and antimony grades at surface of up to 506g/t Au and 9.3% Sb.
- An Ionic Leach soil survey recently carried out at Sams Creek has identified a second major Au-As-Mo anomaly at Anvil, similar to the Main Zone anomaly which contains a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 824koz @ 2.8g/t Au.
- The Anvil anomaly extends for at least 1km from the mineralised outcrop with significant rock chips recording up to 57g/t Au.
- The Anvil anomaly might represent a NE plunging mineralised fold hinge similar to the Main Zone located 1km to the east.
- Siren’s Global Mineral Resource estimate now stands at 1.27Moz of gold and 8.7kt of Sb for 1.33Moz @ 3.3 g/t AuEq (100% basis).
- Positive policy direction from the New Zealand Government and Ministers sworn in 27 November 2023, with key policy agreements to strengthen mining and regional development.
- The Hon Shane Jones, Minister for Resources, has expressed strong support for mining and critical mineral extraction in New Zealand.
Background
Siren is a New Zealand focussed gold explorer, with two key projects in the upper South Island: Reefton (Reefton and Lyell goldfields) and Sams Creek (Figure 1).
Western New Zealand was originally part of Gondwana and lay adjacent to eastern Australia until around 80 Ma ago1. The NW of the South Island of New Zealand comprises an area of predominantly early Paleozoic rocks in broad northerly trending belts which terminate at the Alpine Fault (Figure 1). The Paleozoic sequence is divided into the Buller Terrane, Takaka Central and Takaka Eastern Belts.
These belts are interpreted to correspond with the Western, Central and Eastern belts of the Lachlan Fold Belt1. The Buller and Western Lachlan belts contain orogenic gold deposits like Bendigo, Ballarat and Fosterville in Australia and the Reefton and Lyell Goldfields in New Zealand. The Eastern Takaka and Eastern Lachlan belts host porphyry-Au and porphyry copper-gold deposits, like Cadia and Ridgeway, respectively.
There are two distinctive sub-types of orogenic gold mineralisation in Victoria. The deeper (6-12kms) mesothermal deposits that formed almost all the significant gold deposits in the Bendigo and Stawell zones and the shallower (<6km) epizonal gold and stibnite deposits in the Melbourne zone and eastern Bendigo zone, including the Fosterville and Costerfield mines. The latter gold mineralising event in Victoria is characterised by arsenopyrite and stibnite associated gold, which is very similar to the Reefton and Lyell mineralisation.
Siren holds a large (865km2), strategic package of tenements in the Reefton, Lyell and Sams Creek goldfields (Figures 28 and 29 and Annexure 1).
Siren’s Global Mineral Resource estimate now stands at 1.27Moz of gold and 8.7kt of antimony for 1.33Moz @ 3.3 g/t AuEq (100% basis) at a 1.5g/t cut-off.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Siren Gold Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Siren Gold
Overview
Siren Gold (ASX:SNG) is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets at its 1,100-square-kilometer tenement package located on the historic, high-grade Reefton, Lyell and Sams Creek goldfields in New Zealand.
Reefton Goldfield was first discovered in 1866 with total current recorded production of 11 million ounces (Moz) of gold, consisting of 2 Moz @ 16 grams per ton (g/t) gold from underground, 0.7 Moz from open pit and ~8 Moz gold from alluvial mining.
Mining and the local communities thrived in the region during the early 1900s, but most of the 94 underground mines closed by 1942 during WWII, and the Blackwater mine, which produced 740 koz @ 19 g/t down to more than 700 meters below the surface, finally shut down in 1951 bringing the entire field to a close. The gold price in 1951 was US$35 per ounce.
Fast forward to 2023, mining analysts believe current gold prices are only the beginning of a large upward trend, with gold prices reaching the $2,000 mark in the last quarter of 2023. What we know is clear: Gold has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 20 years, as production from gold mines runs low without enough new projects to replace them.
Siren’s gold projects present an opportunity for new supply sources to emerge. The Reefton Goldfield is a high-grade mining district located on the West Coast of the South Island of New Zealand.
Siren’s global mineral resource currently sits at 1.33 million ounces at 3.3 grams per ton (g/t) AuEq (gold equivalent), from Sams Creek, Alexander River, Big River, Supreme and Auld Creek.
The district is widely known for producing gold, antimony and coal. A crucial aspect of the Reefton Goldfield is the significant occurrence of antimony, a rare thermal-resistant metal and a poor conductor of electricity. These attributes make it ideal for flame retardants, paints and various industrial applications to improve thermal tolerance. Additionally, antimony is a critical element in lithium-ion batteries and next-generation liquid metal batteries utilized for energy storage systems. The presence of antimony in the goldfield creates additional value for Siren’s projects as exploration continues.
Siren currently has seven projects, many of which were active sites that were closed during WWII despite encouraging exploration or production. Now, the company has built an expansive portfolio of projects and will undergo systematic exploration of its assets using leading-edge technologies and techniques.
With seven projects under its belt, Siren is primarily focused on Sams Creek, Alexander River, Big River and Auld Creek. These four projects are slated for future exploration and potential development to improve the assets’ value.
A skilled management team leads the company towards fully exploring its promising portfolio, with diverse expertise in geology, corporate administration and finance.
Company Highlights
- Siren Gold is an exploration and development company focusing on gold assets in the high-grade, historic Reefton Goldfield and Sams Creek in New Zealand.
- Siren owns seven highly prospective projects throughout the region, each with the potential for gold and antimony, a rare metal used in various thermal-resistant applications.
- The company’s global mineral resource is currently at 1.33 million ounces at 3.3 g/t AuEq (gold equivalent), with significant potential to increase as exploration continues.
- The Reefton Goldfield historically produced over 11 million ounces of gold before the entire field closed after WWII.
- Siren’s assets within the Reefton Goldfield are highly prospective but have yet to be fully explored through modern exploration techniques, creating significant blue-sky potential.
- A management team with a range of expertise in the natural resources industry leads the company towards fully realizing the potential of its highly prospective portfolio.
Key Projects
Sams Creek Gold Project
The Sams Creek Gold Project is located 140 kilometers northeast of Reefton and 100 kilometers northeast of Lyell.
The Sams Creek porphyry dyke-style gold deposit is equivalent in geology deposits to the Australian Eastern Lachlan fold belt that contains very large porphyry copper-gold and porphyry gold-style deposits like at Cadia and Ridgeway in New South Wales.
Siren believes there is significant potential at Sams Creek for a very large underground mining operation as the orebody is over 60 meters thick, has a vertical extent of 1 kilometer and has been traced for more than 7 kilometers along strike.
To date, around 127 diamond holes have been drilled at Sams Creek and the blue-sky project already contains an impressive resource estimate, with much of the asset remaining unexplored.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific Resource Estimate: The asset’s newly updated JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate (MRE) describes 8.9 million tonnes at 2.82 g/t gold for 808 koz of contained gold. However, there is still tremendous potential for expansion as work continues.
- The main mineralization at Sams Creek is open at depth and will be further drill-tested as the deposit is open in all directions and has significant potential for increased gold resources from additional exploration drilling.
- Siren has an access agreement with the Department of Conservation that allows up to 100 drill sites within EP40338.
- Additional drilling will also be focused on infilling any new mineralized zones discovered, so an updated MRE can be completed, feasibility studies can be commenced, and a mining permit application can be advanced in 2024
Alexander River Gold Project
The Alexander River project covers 16.75 square kilometers and is 100 percent owned by Siren Gold. The asset is located 15 kilometers away from the prolific Blackwater Mine, a vital sign of what’s possible at Alexander River.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Resource Estimate: The project’s inferred mineral resource estimate is currently 1.07 million tonnes at 5 g/t gold for 170 koz at a 1.5 g/t cut-off. Encouragingly, this is a substantial increase of 30 percent and a grade increase of 22 percent from previous estimates.
- Past-producing Project: Operations at the project closed in 1942; before shuttering, they had historical production of 41 koz at 24.6 g/t gold at a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Now, Siren is using modern techniques to explore and develop the project further.
- Exploration Targets: Currently, the company focuses on a 1.2-kilometer-long outcropping quartz reef with mineralization defined by surface trenching over 800 meters long and 4 meters wide at 8g/t gold. The width of the outcropping is well-suited for efficient mechanized mining.
Big River Gold Project
The Big River project covers 44.87 square kilometers and is considered a highly prospective exploration target of 100 to 125 koz at 7 to 9 g/t gold. The company will continue exploring to determine the asset's depth and gold grade.
Project Highlights:
- 4-kilometer Anomalous Strike Length: The Big River project contains a significant 4-kilometer strike length. Sampling along this strike hosts massive stibnite veins with high-grade gold deposits, with results up to 82 g/t gold.
- Encouraging Drill Results: Completed drill campaigns have produced high-grade near-surface assays, with the best drill holes including:
- 6.6 meters at 21.4 g/t gold
- 3 meters at 18.5 g/t gold
- 6 meters at 5.1 g/t gold
- 5.2 meters at 6.3 g/t gold
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate: Siren recently announced the asset’s Maiden JORC (2012) mineral resource estimate with a total indicated and inferred estimate of 11 million tonnes at 3.11 g/t with a cut-off of 1.5 g/t.
Auld Creek
The Auld Creek project contains an epizonal mineralization that extends over 2 kilometers and contains high-grade gold and massive stibnite veins. Nearby mines have produced over 400 koz of high-grade gold, which indicates what’s possible at the company’s asset.
Five diamond holes have been completed at Auld Creek with all five holes intersecting significant mineralisation in the Bonanza East Shoot.
The company provided a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Auld Creek Prospect which includes 132 koz @ 7.1 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) containing @ 3.5 g/t gold and 8,700 tons of antimony @ 1.5 percent antimony. The MRE includes the following significant intersections;
- 35 meters @ 4.1 g/t gold, 2.9 percent antimony or 35 meters @ 11 g/t AuEq
- 6 meters @ 4.1 g/t gold, 4.1 percent antimony or 6 meters @ 13.8 g/t AuEq
- 34 meters @ 1.6 g/t gold, 0.7 percent antimony or 34 meters @ 3.3 g/t AuEq
- 20.7 meters @ 5.9 g/t gold, 2.6 percent antimony or 20.7 meters @ 12 g/t AuEq
With a global MRE of above 1.3 Moz, Siren is on track to achieve its vision of being a multiple-million-ounce, high-grade gold and antimony producer.
Additional Projects
Siren owns additional gold assets that are being systematically explored to increase shareholder value further.
Project Highlights:
- Lyell Goldfield: The 100-percent owned project spans 54.25 square kilometers north of the Alpine United Mine. The project has historical production of 91 koz at 1.84 g/t gold with a cut-off grade of 15 g/t gold. Early trenching indicates grades up to 13.8 g/t gold.
- Cumberland: The company’s Cumberland tenement package is in the center of a 35-kilometer-long structure corridor that hosts some of the most significant projects in the Reefton Goldfield. The project has historical production of 45 koz at 14.2 g/t.
- Reefton South: The Reefton South asset covers 333 square kilometers and is considered a 20-kilometer extension of the Reefton Goldfield. The underground nature of possible deposits hid them from past explorers but created significant potential for applying modern technologies.
Management Team
Brian Rodan – Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years of experience. He is the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining, a mid-tier contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over 20 years. ACM was sold to an ASX-listed gold mining company in 2017. Rodan is the founding director of Dacian Gold, which purchased the Mt Morgans Gold Mine from the Administrator of Range River Gold. After listing on the ASX in 2012, Rodan became Dacian’s largest shareholder. He had a 15-year tenure with Australia’s largest full-service ASX-listed contract mining company with an annual turnover of more than $850 million.
Paul Angus - Executive Technical Director
Paul Angus is a New Zealand-based exploration geologist with more than 30 years of mining and geology experience in New Zealand. He graduated from Otago University and has held senior management roles with OceanaGold. While he was an exploration manager, Angus discovered more than 3 Moz at Macraes, Reefton and Sams Creek.
Keith Murray - Non-executive Director
Keith Murray is a chartered accountant with 40 years of experience at the general manager level in audit, accounting, tax, finance, treasury and corporate governance. During the 1990s, Murray was group accounting manager, corporate and taxation joint company secretary for Eltin Limited, a leading Australian-based international mining services company. Murray is currently general manager corporate and company secretary for the Heytesbury Group.
Victor Rajasooriar - Non-executive Director
Victor Rajasooriar is a highly experienced Australian mining executive and board director who has more than 25 years of operational and technical experience across both underground and open pit mining operations. Rajasooriar’s distinguished career has seen him hold senior roles with major resource companies, including managing director and CEO of Echo Resources (ASX:EAR) until the completion of a takeover by Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST). Prior to joining Echo, Rajasooriar held the role of chief operating officer for leading underground mining contractor Barminco and has held senior technical roles with Gold Fields and Newmont Mining. At Newmont, this included operational responsibility for the Waihi Gold Operation in the North Island of New Zealand between 2006 – 2008. He holds a bachelor of engineering (mining) from the WA School of Mines and is a member of both the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.
Sebastian Andre - Company Secretary
Sebastian Andre is a chartered secretary with over 10 years of experience in corporate advisory, governance and risk services. He has previously acted as an adviser at the ASX and has a thorough understanding of the ASX Listing Rules, specializing in providing advice to companies and their boards for capital raisings, IPOs, backdoor listings, corporate compliance and governance matters. Andre holds accounting, finance, and corporate governance qualifications and is a member of the Governance Institute of Australia.
Labyrinth Beginning Exploration Campaign at Comet Vale Operations
Labyrinth is revisiting the enormous opportunity that still exists closer to home
Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report on the Company’s activities for the December 2023 quarter. This includes an in-house evaluation of the current projects and opportunities that have not been explored previously.
Key Points
- Towards the end of the previous quarter, a reconnaissance field program completed in September 2023 with 34 rock chip samples of pegmatite and copper, nickel, and gold prospective rock from across the wider Comet Vale tenure are now complete and undergoing QAQC1;
- In late November a 386 sample soil program was completed on the western Comet Vale tenements looking at gold-base metal and Li-Cs-Ta potential2;
- At the beginning of the quarter, Labyrinth completed the final CAD $500,000 (plus interest) owing to G.E.T.T Gold Inc. (TSXV: GETT) (‘GETT’) related to the acquisition of the Company’s Quebec projects;
- The final payment to GETT entitles the Company to acquire title of the Labyrinth and Denain Projects;
- Post quarter, Labyrinth announced the successful negotiation amending the terms the Project Acquisition agreement with respect to the obligation to deliver a 450 ounce Physical Gold Payment by 31 December 20233;
- The payment will reduce to a 200 ounce payment with the remaining 250 ounces to be paid upon profitable production at Labyrinth Mine;
- Post quarter, Labyrinth announced the intention to divest Labyrinth Gold Project to Gold Projects WA Pty Ltd (‘GPWA’) for a cash consideration of USD $3,500,0004; and
- Labyrinth received a significant tax refund of circa $470k post quarter end in relation to Canadian resource expenditure5.
Figure 1 – Comet Vale Project location, WA
COMET VALE
During the quarter, considerable focus has been placed on the divestment of Labyrinth Gold Project in Canada, however targeting and planning of exploration activities is well underway at Comet Vale.
In the previous quarter, LRL announced the commitment to refocus exploration activities at Comet Vale Project near Menzies, Western Australia. The project is a joint venture project between Labyrinth (51%) and Sand Queen Gold Mines Pty Ltd (49%).
During 2023, LRL had begun the first genuine surface exploration project for 15 years, despite the project hosting extensive high-grade gold, copper and nickel laterite. The 18 hole RC drilling program took place in April 2023 targeting the down dip extensions of the Sand George Lodes with favourable results6. Just prior to this, an updated Mineral Resource Estimate was completed on the Comet Vale Underground (‘UG’) and Open Pit (‘OP’) historic resource (see Table 1 and 2)7.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Labyrinth Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Antilles Gold Quarterly Report & Appendix 5B – 31 December 2023
Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN MINERAL RICH CUBA
Antilles Gold is uniquely positioned to participate in two near-term gold mine developments, and in the exploration, and possible development of substantial copper prospects in Cuba, in joint ventures with the Government’s mining company, GeoMinera.
Exploration, and other pre-development activities on the copper projects could potentially be funded by part of the surplus cash flow expected to be generated by the near term development of the proposed Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine.
GOLD JOINT VENTURE
Minera La Victoria SA (“MLV”) was registered as a joint venture company in August 2020 to develop the largest known gold deposit in Cuba at La Demajagua on the Isle of Youth off the south west coast.
Since then, the scope of the joint venture has been expanded to include the development of the Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine in central Cuba, with Company ownership increased from 49% to 50%, and the possibility of a third gold development being considered.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date
16.65m @ 10.29g/t gold from 625.83m down-hole including 3.0m @ 52.03g/t shows wide, high-grade mineralisation continues
Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to report updated drilling and assay information from recent drilling at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”) in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
Highlights:
Never Never Gold Deposit – new high-grade gold intercept near base of recent high-grade Mineral Resource Estimate:
- 16.65m @ 10.29g/t gold from 625.83m down-hole, including:
- 3.00m @ 52.03g/t – DGRC1377-DT
- This intercept is the deepest assay to date from the Never Never Gold Deposit and is located near the base of the recently announced Mineral Resource Estimate “MRE” of:
- 5.16Mt @ 5.74g/t gold for 952,900oz (December 2023 MRE)
- The Spartan geology team considers this mineralised intercept to be an exceptional result, given its location beneath the previously interpreted flexure zone, and very near the base of the recently released Never Never MRE – demonstrating that high-grade gold mineralisation maintains good widths and grades at depth and that the Inferred area of the new resource maintains excellent potential for conversion to Indicated in subsequent updates. (See Figure 2 for schematic detail of the “flexure” zone)
- The significant intercept from DGRC1377-DT reinforces the incredible gold endowment of the Never Never Deposit and confirms the potential for continued high-grade resource growth as drilling systematically targets further extensions down-plunge, as well as wider afield.
Spartan Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Simon Lawson, said: “DGRC1377-DT is a highly significant hole and a great way to start the year! Apart from being the first assayed intercept for 2024, it is also the deepest assay result to date from Never Never and importantly is located below the flexure zone which we encountered in some of our deeper drilling late last year.
“This flexure zone was the first time we had seen any structural disruption to this incredibly consistent, high-grade gold discovery – an area of apparent thinning and possible transposition of the ore body. We have now shown that beneath this zone of potential uncertainty, there is still a monster lurking!
To start the New Year with such an incredible intercept has given our team great confidence in our ability to continue growing this deposit at depth.
“A +10g/t intercept from over 625m down-hole at the very base of a ~1 million ounce orebody clearly shows that high-grade mineralisation continues at depth. This hit shows the incredible endowment and scale of the gold system at these depths and reinforces the fact that Never Never is one of the best gold discoveries seen in Western Australia in many years.
“The five rigs we now have on-site are continuously drilling more and more potential every hour of every day. We are seeing more Never-Never style mineralisation in the core on our racks, and if the thickness of mineralisation and high-grade assays seen in our first hole of the year can be repeated with follow-up holes either recently drilled or currently underway, then we have another massive year ahead for Spartan in 2024!
“Our Never Never MRE in December 2023 established a solid 952,900 ounce gold resource for this spectacular high-grade discovery. The last assays from 2023 pointed towards the strong potential for Never Never to continue at depth and this first hole of 2024 illustrates that the wide high-grade intercepts continue and I’m confident there is much more on the way!
“Against the backdrop of an extremely buoyant gold market, Spartan could not be better positioned moving into the New Year. The Company has a strong balance sheet, a large, high-grade resource inventory sitting right next to an existing plant on granted Mining Leases and multiple rigs delivering fantastic results. Spartan is poised for another year of exceptional growth.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023
Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate from its deposits in the Laverton and Homeward Bound area. The main deposits include Hawks Nest 9 (HN9), Lady Julie Central (LJC), Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4), Mount Jumbo and Homeward Bound South (Figure 2), which are all located in an area with well-endowed regional infrastructure including three processing plants within 35kms.
HIGHLIGHTS
Updated combined Mineral Resources estimate for the whole project area of:
- 22.7Mt @ 1.69g/t Au totalling 1.24Moz of gold at 0.5g/t cutoff.
- Increase of 107% of the total ounces over the 3 February 2023 ASX Release.
Significantly, the contained gold in LJN4 has risen from 204,000oz to 852,000oz Au (a 317% increase). LJN4 is now by far the largest resource in the project area – and it remains open at depth.
Key deposits are close to each other and form part of one mining field. Given the scale of the resource upgrade, consideration is now also being given to a dedicated processing plant.
Magnetic Resources lodged a Mining Lease application over its Lady Julie North 4 discovery. M38/1315 (pending) overlays Magnetic tenements P38/4170 and E38/3127 and covers an area of 238Ha.
Ongoing extension drilling continues looking to extend the size of LJN4 has resulted in a number of compelling intersections. MLDD033 intersected 16m at 4.51g/t Au from 411m, which was a very large 200m step out below the current resource, which is potentially underground mineable and is still open downdip. This section indicates mineralisation continuity of 550m down dip, which is by far the biggest down dip extension identified to date within LJN4.
New hanging wall breccia zone was also discovered in MLJD033 with an intersection of 2m at 15.32g/t Au from 247m, and 8.7m at 2.43g/t Au from 107m and 13m at 1.00g/t Au from 135m in MLJDD032.
MLJRCD826 intersected a 40m thick breccia zone from 270 to 310m, which has assays pending. It is directly 65m down dip from MLJDD031, which intersected 21m at 5.37g/t Au from 198m within a breccia, and is still open down dip and to the south. Further diamond holes are being planned to follow up this 40m thick breccia zone.
MLJRCD802 had our best intersection to date, of 133m at 2.87g/t Au from 173m, which includes 61m at 4.68g/t Au from 243m (1m splits). Assays are pending for the down-dip extension within MLJRC820 from 290m to 453m.
MLJDD034 intersected 6.8m at 12.06g/t Au from 151m (contained within a 11.5m zone with 4.8m of core loss) in a gossanous chert breccia.
Laverton Area
Magnetic Resources NL has 203km2 in the Laverton region comprising E38/3127 Hawks Nest, E37/3100 Mt Jumbo, E38/3205 Hawks Nest East, E38/3209 Mt Ajax, P38/4317–24 Mt Jumbo East, E39/2125, P39/6134-44 Little Well and P38/4346, P38/4379-84, P38/4170 Lady Julie (Figure 1). Table 1 shows the exploration completed to date and recent/proposed exploration.
Figure 1. Hawks Nest, Hawks Nest East, Lady Julie, Little Well, Mt Ajax, Mt Jumbo and Mt Jumbo East projects, showing tenements, major shear zones, targets and gold deposits and historic workings.
Table 1. Laverton region drilling summary.
Table 1. Laverton region drilling summary.
Mineral Resource Estimate update 24 November 2023
- This update incorporates recent drilling results at Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4) and Lady Julie Central (LJC) since the last resource report in February 2023 (“Expands Mineral Resources estimate ASX release 3 February 2023”).
- Updated combined Mineral Resources estimate for the whole project area of:
- 22.7Mt @ 1.69g/t Au totalling 1.24Moz of gold at 0.5g/t cutoff.
- Increase of 107% of the total ounces over the 3 February 2023 ASX Release.
- Significantly, the contained gold in LJN4 has risen from 204,000oz to 852,000oz Au (a 317% increase).
- LJN4 is now by far the largest resource in the project area – and it remains open at depth; exploration continues for similar deposits along the extensive 12km Chatterbox shear.
- Key deposits are close to each other and form part of one mining field.
- Three processing plants are nearby, within 10–35km away providing scope for toll processing. Given the scale of the resource upgrade, consideration is now also being given to a dedicated processing plant.
- Ongoing extension drilling continues and is expected to result in further resource increases.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Jeff Clark: Bottom is in for Juniors After Worst Year for Sentiment
Jeff Clark of TheGoldAdvisor.com and Paydirt Prospector shared his outlook for the junior sector in 2024, saying that a turnaround could be coming after what was perhaps the worst year ever in terms of sentiment.
"We're at the bottom of a cycle now in my opinion. And so I think things are going to turn," he told the Investing News Network on the sidelines of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).
Looking at what could spark a turnaround, Clark said gold will need to make a decisive and sustainable price breakthrough. By that he means the yellow metal needs to make it at least to the US$2,100 to US$2,200 per ounce range.
"I do think it's going to break through and go to US$2,100, US$2,200, US$2,300 — somewhere in that range, maybe US$2,500. We're going to see new sustainable all-time highs in gold — that's the call I'm willing to make in 2024," he said.
Clark sees forthcoming interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve as a short-term catalyst for gold.
"Gold likes easing, and that's the cycle that we're going into as far as the Fed is concerned. So in the short term that's our catalyst," he explained during the conversation. "I think that's going to have implications, and I think it could be exciting. And of course, that's just a short-term thing — who knows what else could come on the heels of that."
Gold stocks also fare well in during easing periods, and Clark mentioned Emperor Metals (CSE:AUOZ,OTCQB:EMAUF) as a gold-focused pick. Outside of gold, he pointed to Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT,OTCQX:LILIF).
Watch the interview above for from Clark on gold and the exploration space. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full VRIC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Argentina Lithium & Energy is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Siren Gold Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.