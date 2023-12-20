Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Siren Gold

Siren Welcomes New Direction from NZ Government

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to update shareholders on policy changes announced by the new coalition government in New Zealand.

Change of Government

Siren Gold welcomes the new policy direction from the New Zealand government sworn in 27 November 2023, and their 100-day plan to rebuild the national and regional economies of New Zealand.

Christopher Luxon, New Zealand’s 42nd prime minister, is leading a centre-right government with the National Party, ACT New Zealand and New Zealand First, with clear policy plans to support regional development and the resource sectors.

Key Coalition Agreement Policies

  • Update the Crown Minerals Act 1991 to clarify its role as promoting the use of Crown minerals.1
  • Explore the potential for a critical minerals list, where such minerals would have a preferential pathway for development once identified.1
  • The Parties commit to establishing a fast-track one-stop-shop consenting and permitting process for regional and national projects of significance (Amendment of Resource Management Act 1991).2
  • Investigate the strategic opportunities in New Zealand's mineral resources, including vanadium, and develop a plan to develop these opportunities.2

Minister for Resources

The Hon Shane Jones, Minister for Resources, Regional Development, Oceans & Fisheries, recently delivered his first full speech (address in reply debate) with strong support for mining and rare earth mineral extraction, as well as mining on Department of Conservation (DoC) land, stating:

“We're going to have not only a plan but we're going to have some certainty for the providers of international capital who are going to help us develop our economy.

Fast track for aquaculture, fast track for mining, fast track for energy, fast track for infrastructure.

Mining is coming back.”

– The Hon Shane Jones, Minister for Resources

Siren Gold is looking forward to the government’s contribution and commitment to regional and resource development, as we continue to engage with local and regional councils on the West Coast of New Zealand.

Figure 1: Siren Gold Reefton Project


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Impact Minerals

Bulk Sampling and Test Pit Program Completed at the Lake Hope HPA Project, WA

A significant bulk sampling and test pits program has recently been completed at Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) flagship Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia. The program is a critical component of the Pre-Feasibility Study on Lake Hope, which is currently underway following a positive Scoping Study on the project that indicated the project may be the lowest-cost producer of HPA globally by a significant margin (ASX Release 9th November 2023).

Keep reading...Show less
gareth soloway, gold bars and bitcoin

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2024

Gold recently reached a new all-time high, sparking excitement among gold market participants.

But is it the real deal? Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, thinks that it is.

"According to what I'm seeing, yes it is a real move for gold," he said. "Eventually we will finally get above that kind of US$2,080 (per ounce) level that we keep on hitting or piercing and then getting repelled back off of."

Keep reading...Show less
gold bar chart

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

The gold price reached a fresh all-time high in 2023, buoyed by financial and geopolitical instability.

The yellow metal neared a new record in the first half of the year as the banking crisis took hold, and it reached that milestone in H2, pushed upward by the conflict in the Middle East. However, interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve helped make interest-bearing assets more attractive to investors, tempering the draw of the precious metal.

With uncertainty continuing at the end of the year, what are the factors that will affect gold in 2024?

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces Minor Update to Closing of Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Announces Minor Update to Closing of Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to update its disclosure regarding the closing of its warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this news release have the meanings given to them in the Company's news release dated December 11, 2023.

An additional 18,000 Outstanding Warrants were exercised pursuant to the Incentive Program. Accordingly, the Company confirms that (a) a total of 17,599,544 common shares in the capital of the Company were issued upon the exercise of 17,599,544 Outstanding Warrants, providing aggregate gross proceeds of $5,279,863.20 to the Company, (b) a total of 5,866,504 Incentive Warrants were issued pursuant to the Incentive Program, and (c) following completion of the Incentive Program, there remains 28,764,086 Outstanding Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Resources

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 15, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected incumbent directors, Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill, Denis Clement and Sylvain Laberge. 1844 reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approving the continuation of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

The shareholders of the Company showed their support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 96% of the votes cast, representing 20.69% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1844.

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold (CSE:ALMA)

Alma Gold Provides Corporate Update

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, and an update on its exploration permits and plans in Guinea.

Alma Gold's exploration permits at its Karita West Project remain in good standing and the Company continues to monitor exploration activities surrounding its permits as part of its long-term strategy to acquire additional permits in the area.

Keep reading...Show less
×