Siren Gold

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Siren Gold Limited (‘SNG’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of SNG, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 12 September 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Shane Falconer
Adviser, Listings Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Siren Gold
stream cascading down rock bed in forest

Alluvial Mining: Gold, Diamonds and Platinum (Updated 2023)

Alluvial mining is an old technology, but it’s still fairly common today. Some mining companies use the technique, though it’s more often done by artisanal miners in regions such as Africa and South America.

Put simply, it’s the mining of stream bed deposits (also known as alluvial deposits) for minerals. These alluvial deposits are formed when minerals are eroded from their source, and then transported by water to a new locale.

When the sediments are deposited, they settle according to their weight, with heavier, more valuable minerals such as gold, diamonds and platinum often being deposited at the same time.

Keep reading...Show less
Fokus Mining (TSXV:FKM)

Fokus Mining Reports Gold Results on All Its Recent Drill Holes on the RB Zone of the Galloway Project

Fokus Mining Corporation (“Fokus” or the “Company”) (TSXV-FKM) (OTCQB: FKMCF) (FSE: F7E1) is pleased to announce assay results from its 4th exploration drilling campaign, held during the summer of 2023, aimed at furthering its knowledge of the RB Zone where it had previously drilled twelve (12) holes (see press release dated March 28, 2023). Fokus has drilled seven (7) holes for 1,735 metres, intersecting gold in all of them.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less

Barrick Ceases to Be an Insider of Cascadia Minerals

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX)  (" Barrick ") announced today that following the August 24, 2023 closing of a private placement of units (the " Private Placement ") by Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (" Cascadia "), Barrick's 2,788,696 common shares of Cascadia represent approximately 7.6% of Cascadia's outstanding common shares. Barrick did not acquire any securities in the Private Placement and, as a result of the Private Placement, Barrick has ceased to be an insider of Cascadia pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

Barrick is holding its Cascadia common shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, including Cascadia's business and financial condition, Barrick may acquire additional common shares or other securities of Cascadia or dispose of some or all of the common shares or other securities of Cascadia that it owns at such time.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SWA

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SWA

Trading resumes in:

Company: Sarama Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
us flag with gold bars

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2023)

The gold standard hasn’t been used in the US since the 1970s, but when Donald Trump was president there was some speculation that he could bring it back.

Rumors that the gold standard could be reinstated during Trump’s presidency, which ran from 2017 to 2021, centered largely on positive comments he made about the idea. Notably, he suggested that it would be “wonderful” to bring back the gold standard, and a number of his advisors were of the same mind — Judy Shelton, John Allison and others supported the concept.

With Trump now set to run as a 2024 US presidential candidate, will the country return to the gold standard? And what would it mean if it did? Read on to learn what the gold standard is, why it ended, what Trump has said about bringing it back — and what could happen if it ever came into play again.

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Declares Third Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.04 per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 (the "Q3 2023 Dividend") of $0.04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2023. All dollar figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Company is implementing the previously announced Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") commencing with the Q3 2023 Dividend. For the purposes of the Q3 2023 Dividend, the Company is pleased to announce that a discount of 3% will be applied to calculate the Average Market Price (as defined in the DRIP) of its common shares issued from treasury. However, the Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, change or eliminate any applicable discount, which would be publicly announced, all in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIP. Participation in the DRIP is optional. In order to participate in the DRIP in time for the Q3 2023 Dividend, registered shareholders must deliver a properly completed enrollment form to Computershare Trust Company of Canada by no later than 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 14, 2023. Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank, financial institution or other intermediary through which they hold common shares well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to enroll in the DRIP.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
