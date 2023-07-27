The Fed Increased Rates Again — What Happened to the Gold Price?

SilverCrest Provides Notice of Updated Technical Report Results

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

 SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") announces that it will release results from its Updated Technical Report ("the Report") on Monday, July 31, 2023 after market close. SilverCrest will hold a conference call to discuss the results of the Report on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET 5:30 a.m. PT .

Conference Call and Webcast

Conference Call Dial-In Numbers:

Toronto : +1-416-764-8624
North America Toll Free : 1-888-259-6580
Conference ID: 01537394

Webcast:

https://silvercrestmetals.com/investors/presentations/

ABOUT SILVERCREST METALS INC.
SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals producer headquartered in Vancouver, BC , with an ongoing initiative to increase its asset base by expanding current resources and reserves, acquiring, discovering and developing high value precious metals projects and ultimately operating multiple silver-gold mines in the Americas. The Company's principal focus is its Las Chispas Operation in Sonora, Mexico . The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

N. Eric Fier , CPG, P.Eng
Chief Executive Officer
SilverCrest Metals Inc.

×