Pan American Silver Completes the Sale of La Arena

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ( "Pan American" ) yesterday completed the previously announced divestment of its 100% interest in La Arena S.A. ("La Arena"), which owns the La Arena gold mine as well as the La Arena II project in Peru, to Jinteng (Singapore) Mining Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (collectively, "Zijin").

Under the terms of the agreement, Zijin paid US$245 million in cash consideration and granted Pan American a life-of-mine gold net smelter return royalty of 1.5% for the La Arena II project. Upon commencement of commercial production from the La Arena II project, the agreement provides for an additional contingent payment from Zijin of US$50 million in cash.

As part of the approval received from the Government of Canada under the Investment Canada Act, Pan American and La Arena entered into an offtake agreement in respect of the La Arena II project, which will enable Pan American to secure up to 60% of the future copper concentrate supply from the La Arena II project on commercial terms for sale in North American markets, following the commencement of commercial production.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com

Follow us on LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: the anticipated commencement of production from the La Arena II project, if any; the potential receipt of the future contingent payment and the realization of any value in respect of the gold net smelter return royalty granted in connection with the transaction; and the amount of copper concentrates available from the La Arena II project, if any, and Pan American's ability to secure and complete future sales of any such copper concentrates within North American markets.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect Pan American's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Pan American, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: whether commercial production from the La Arena II project will be achieved, and the timing for any such commercial production; the benefits and value, if any, of the gold net smelter return royalty granted in connection with the transaction; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed from the La Arena II project, if any; future anticipated prices for gold, copper and other metals and assumed foreign exchange rates; ore grades and recoveries from the La Arena II project; capital costs for the La Arena II project and the availability of capital for development and construction; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for the La Arena II project are received; and the amount, if any, of supply of copper concentrates from the La Arena II project and, if available, the future sales of any such copper concentrates within North American markets. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Pan American cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and Pan American has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in gold and base metal prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); development and construction risks; risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom Pan American does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in Peru, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in Peru, including legal restrictions relating to mining; risks relating to expropriation; and competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel. Although Pan American has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near- and longer-term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Pan American does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

For more information contact:
Siren Fisekci
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Ph: 604-806-3191
Email: ir@panamericansilver.com

Pan American Silver Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Pan American Silver Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released its 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Report") describing Pan American's approach and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance ("ESG"). A Spanish and Portuguese version of the Report will be released shortly.

Highlights of Pan American's 2023 ESG performance include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less
Company News

Brixton Metals: Developers of Four Wholly-Owned High-Potential Exploration Projects

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Brixton Metals Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company that now wholly-owns four goldsilvercopper assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The company is working to advance the Atlin and Thorn projects in British Columbia, the Langis-Hudson Bay projects in Ontario and the Hog Heaven project in Montana.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:MTH

Mammoth Resources: Defining Precious Metal Resources in Mexico

Mammoth Resources (TSXV:MTH) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s Resource channel.

Mammoth Resources is a precious metals exploration company developing the Tenoriba gold-silver exploration project in Mexico’s prolific Sierra Madre belt. The Sierra Madre region has historically produced 80 million ounces of gold equivalent and is home to 40 million ounces of recent gold equivalent discoveries led by such well known companies as Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM) and Goldcorp Inc. (TSX:G) (currently being acquired by Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), among others.

Keep reading...Show less
Open-pit mine.

What Makes VMS Deposits Attractive Targets?

As investors well know, there is no such thing as a sure bet with the stock market. Against a backdrop of fluctuating metals prices, volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits may look more attractive than ever.

That’s thanks to their polymetallic content. Often containing copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold, VMS deposits can offer resource investors some cushion regarding the rise and fall of individual metals. If it’s a rough year for copper prices, for example, profits off zinc or gold might still help a VMS deposit company’s stock soar.

Furthermore, VMS deposits are an opportunity to buy into both the precious and base metals markets — two very different landscapes. The latter tends to be driven by commodities markets, while precious metals like gold and silver are often seen as safe-haven investments. The principle of diversification, then, seems built into a VMS deposit itself.

Keep reading...Show less
Rows of silver bars with two bars lying on top.

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

The precious metal silver is often compared to gold due to its importance in jewellery and as a safe haven investment.

However, silver has many industrial applications too, including in electronics, automobiles, medicine and photography, and, of course, silverware.

Energy transition applications are a growing demand sector for silver — the metal is valued for its conductive capacity, which makes it particularly useful in the production of photovoltaic panels.

Silver supply has tightened in recent years as industrial demand rises. This was one of several factors that helped the silver price break through the US$30 per ounce mark in May for the first time since 2013. At that time, it also broke AU$48, setting a new all time high in Australian dollars.

Keep reading...Show less
David Morgan, silver bars.

David Morgan: Silver to US$40 in 2025, Then Blow-off Top in 2026?

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shared his outlook for silver in 2025 and beyond, saying that the white metal may reach US$40 per ounce next year with the possibility of a blow-off top in 2026 or so.

He also discussed his ongoing concerns about central bank digital currencies, both in the US and globally.

"If you could use one word to define my purpose, the way I see it, it's 'freedom.' I like the silver and the gold, and all the stories behind them and the monetary purposes thereof," Morgan said.

Keep reading...Show less

SilverCrest Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Strong Free Cash Flow Continues, Supporting 29% Growth in Treasury Assets

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA)

Silver47 Commences Trading on the TSXV


Keep reading...Show less

MAG Silver Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

MAG Silver Corp. (TSX NYSE American: MAG) ("MAG", or the "Company") announces the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024"). For details of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024 Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q3 2024 MD&A"), please see the Company's filings on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus ("SEDAR+") at ( www.sedarplus.ca ) or on the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval ("EDGAR") at ( www.sec.gov ).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

