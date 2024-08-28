Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silver Investing

Sun Silver Boosts Maverick Springs' Inferred Resource by 45 Percent

The silver-only resource for the Nevada-based project now stands at 253 million ounces at 40.25 g/t silver.

Raw silver.
La_Corivo / iStock

Sun Silver (ASX:SS1) published an updated resource estimate for its flagship Maverick Springs gold-silver project on Wednesday (August 28), reporting an increase of 45 percent.

The inferred resource for the Nevada-based property now stands at 423.2 million silver equivalent ounces at 67.25 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent with a cut-off grade of 30.86 g/t silver equivalent.

Maverick Springs' silver-only resource now stands at 253 million ounces at 40.25 g/t silver.

According to Sun Silver, this makes the project “the largest pre-production primary silver asset on the ASX.”

The company credits the inferred resource increase to including the entire mineralised domain outlined in the project. It believes there are "reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction" given metals prices now and in the future.

Sun Silver acquired Maverick Springs earlier this year, and it notes that the updated resource estimate incorporates a review of historical drill data. It does not include data from its initial drill program at the site.

“Our current drilling campaign has intercepted high-grade mineralisation beyond the existing resource, with mineralisation open in all directions,” said Gerard O’Donovan, executive director of Sun Silver.

Maverick Springs is located in Northeast Nevada, 85 kilometres from Elko, which Sun Silver says is a "fully serviced mining town." It is also just off the southeast end of the Carlin Trend, in close proximity to Kinross Gold's (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) Bald Mountain mine and Blackrock Silver’s (TSXV:BRC,OTCQX:BKRRF) Tonapa West project.

Sun Silver said now it has established the extent of the mineralisation at Maverick Springs, it wants to expand known mineralisation and increase its confidence in the project's resource model.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabrielle De La Cruz

Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights

