- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Sun Silver Boosts Maverick Springs' Inferred Resource by 45 Percent
The silver-only resource for the Nevada-based project now stands at 253 million ounces at 40.25 g/t silver.
Sun Silver (ASX:SS1) published an updated resource estimate for its flagship Maverick Springs gold-silver project on Wednesday (August 28), reporting an increase of 45 percent.
The inferred resource for the Nevada-based property now stands at 423.2 million silver equivalent ounces at 67.25 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent with a cut-off grade of 30.86 g/t silver equivalent.
Maverick Springs' silver-only resource now stands at 253 million ounces at 40.25 g/t silver.
According to Sun Silver, this makes the project “the largest pre-production primary silver asset on the ASX.”
The company credits the inferred resource increase to including the entire mineralised domain outlined in the project. It believes there are "reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction" given metals prices now and in the future.
Sun Silver acquired Maverick Springs earlier this year, and it notes that the updated resource estimate incorporates a review of historical drill data. It does not include data from its initial drill program at the site.
“Our current drilling campaign has intercepted high-grade mineralisation beyond the existing resource, with mineralisation open in all directions,” said Gerard O’Donovan, executive director of Sun Silver.
Maverick Springs is located in Northeast Nevada, 85 kilometres from Elko, which Sun Silver says is a "fully serviced mining town." It is also just off the southeast end of the Carlin Trend, in close proximity to Kinross Gold's (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) Bald Mountain mine and Blackrock Silver’s (TSXV:BRC,OTCQX:BKRRF) Tonapa West project.
Sun Silver said now it has established the extent of the mineralisation at Maverick Springs, it wants to expand known mineralisation and increase its confidence in the project's resource model.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector. When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights
Learn about our editorial policies.