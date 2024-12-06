Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Silver Tiger Metals (TSXV:SLVR)

Silver Tiger Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project


Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the filing of a Preliminary Feasibility Study(" PFS") for its 100% owned, silver-gold El Tigre Project (the "Project" or "El Tigre") located in Sonora, Mexico. The Technical Report supports the scientific and technical disclosure in the Company's news release dated October 22, 2024, announcing the results of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study. The Technical Report is available at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The updated MRE also contains an Out-of-Pit Mineral Resource that Silver Tiger plans to study in a Preliminary Economic Assessment in H1-2025.

Highlights of the PFS are as follows (all figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated):

  • After-Tax net present value ("NPV") (using a discount rate of 5%) of US$222 million with an After-Tax IRR of 40.0% and Payback Period of 2.0 years (Base Case);
  • 10-year mine life recovering a total of 43 million payable silver equivalent ounces ("AgEq") or 510 thousand payable gold equivalent ounces ("AuEq"), consisting of 9 million silver ounces and 408 thousand gold ounces;
  • Total Project undiscounted after-tax cash flow of US$318 million;
  • Initial capital costs of $86.8 million, which includes $9.3 million of contingency costs, over an expected 18-month build, expansion capital of $20.1 million in year 3 and sustaining capital costs of $6.2 million over the life of mine ("LOM");
  • Average LOM operating cash costs of $973/oz AuEq, and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $1,214/oz AuEq or Average LOM operating cash costs of $12/oz AgEq, and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $14/oz AgEq;
  • Average annual production of approximately 4.8 million AgEq oz or 56.7 thousand AuEq oz; and
  • Three (3) years of production in the Proven category in the Phase 1 Starter Pit.

Preliminary Feasibility Summary

The PFS was prepared by independent consultants P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E"), with metallurgical test work completed by McClelland Laboratories, Inc. - Sparks, Nevada, process plant design and costing by D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd., environmental and permitting led by CIMA Mexico, and geotechnical assessment of heap leach design, waste dump design and pit slopes by WSP Global Inc. Table 1 shows key assumptions and results.

Table 1: El Tigre PFS Key Economic Assumptions and Results(1-2)

  1. Grades shown are LOM average process plant feed grades include only OP sources. Mining losses and external dilution of 3.7% were incorporated in the mining schedule.
  2. Column testing indicated both variable gold and silver recovery for the oxide material vs the previously reported non-discounted PEA (83% and 64%) at a 3/8-in crush size. In the process design and financial model for the PFS process design and financial model recoveries have been discounted by 3% for leaching in the field versus optimum conditions in the laboratory and shown accordingly. The presence of transition and sulfide zones has affected both the gold and silver recoveries and are shown as separate recoveries. These are reasonable and appropriate for use in this PFS design and economic analysis.

Qualified Persons

Mineral Resource Estimate: Dave Duncan P. Geo. VP Exploration of Silver Tiger, Charles Spath P.Geo., VP of Technical Services of Silver Tiger, and Fred Brown, P.Geo RM-SME Senior Associate Geologist of P&E Mining Consultants, and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants are the Qualified Persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101. All Qualified Persons have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

Preliminary Feasibility Study: Andrew Bradfield P. Eng of P&E Mining Consultants, Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants and David J. Salari, P. Eng. of D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd are the Qualified Persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101. All Qualified Persons have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

A Technical Report is being prepared on the Preliminary Feasibility Study in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-43-101"), and will be available on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 days of the date of this news release. The effective date of this Preliminary Feasibility Study is October 22, 2024.

About Silver Tiger and the El Tigre Historic Mine District

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. is a Canadian company whose management has more than 25 years' experience discovering, financing and building large epithermal silver projects in Mexico. Silver Tiger's 100% owned 28,414 hectare Historic El Tigre Mining District is located in Sonora, Mexico. Principled environmental, social and governance practices are core priorities at Silver Tiger.

The El Tigre historic mine district is located in Sonora, Mexico and lies at the northern end of the Sierra Madre silver and gold belt which hosts many epithermal silver and gold deposits, including Dolores, Santa Elena and Las Chispas at the northern end. In 1896, gold was first discovered on the property in the Gold Hill area and mining started with the Brown Shaft in 1903. The focus soon changed to mining high-grade silver veins in the area with production coming from 3 parallel veins the El Tigre Vein, the Seitz Kelley Vein and the Sooy Vein. Underground mining on the middle El Tigre Vein extended 1,450 metres along strike and was mined on 14 levels to a depth of approximately 450 metres. The Seitz Kelley Vein was mined along strike for 1 kilometre to a depth of approximately 200 meters. The Sooy Vein was only mined along strike for 250 metres to a depth of approximately 150 metres. Mining abruptly stopped on all 3 of these veins when the price of silver collapsed to less than 20¢ per ounce with the onset of the Great Depression. By the time the mine closed in 1930, it is reported to have produced a total of 353,000 ounces of gold and 67.4 million ounces of silver from 1.87 million tons (Craig, 2012). The average grade mined during this period was over 2 kilograms silver equivalent per ton.

For further information, please contact:

Glenn Jessome
President and CEO
902 492 0298
jessome@silvertigermetals.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization, Mineral Resources and Reserves, the ability to convert Inferred Mineral Resources to Indicated Mineral Resources, the ability to complete future drilling programs and infill sampling, the ability to extend resource blocks, the similarity of mineralization at El Tigre to Delores, Santa Elena and Chispas, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of Silver Tiger, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "may", "is expected to", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "projection", "could", "vision", "goals", "objective" and "outlook" and other similar words. Although Silver Tiger believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Silver Tiger's expectations include risks and uncertainties related to exploration, development, operations, commodity prices and global financial volatility, risk and uncertainties of operating in a foreign jurisdiction as well as additional risks described from time to time in the filings made by Silver Tiger with securities regulators.

Silver Tiger Intersects 1.0 Metre of 12,851.5 G/T Silver Equivalent Within 16.0 Metres of 875.6 G/T Silver Equivalent in the Tigre Vein and Keel Zone

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the first 95 drill holes for the Company's ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") drilling program on the Stockwork deposit on its El Tigre Project in Sonora, Mexico. These new results are highlighting the high-grade mineralization beneath the floor of the 2023 PEA Open Pit in the Keel Zone and expansion of the PEA Starter Pit to the north

Drill hole ET-24-568 cut 16.0 metres grading 875.6 g/t silver equivalent or 11.67 g/t gold equivalent from 155.0 to 171.0 metres, consisting of 409.9 g/t silver and 6.21 g/t gold and INCLUDING 1.0 metres grading 12,851.5 g/t silver equivalent or 171.35 g/t gold equivalent from 161.0 to 162.0 metres consisting of 6,034.0 g/t silver and 90.90 g/t gold and in the Keel Zone (Figures 1 & 2). The hole passed through the El Tigre vein located some 15m beneath the floor of the PEA Open Pit and is referred to as the Keel Zone.

Silver Tiger Intersects 32.0 Meters of 1.36 G/T Gold Equivalent Within 81.1 Meters of 0.94 G/T Gold Equivalent in the Stockwork Zone

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR)(OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") drilling program on the Stockwork gold deposit on its El Tigre Project in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Tiger has completed 23,500 metres of a 25,000 metre drilling program focused on expanding the Mineral Resource, up-grading the classification, completing metallurgical testwork and geotechnical studies as it progresses from an exploration to a development project. The value-added PFS progress is on schedule for publication in H2-2024

Three main areas of the Stockwork gold deposit are being targeted and show potential for expansion: a) the footwall, b) the hanging wall and c) bottom ‘keel'. After releasing the first 75 drill holes of the program, the Company is pleased to announce conversion, expansion and derisking of the potential ‘Starter Stockwork Zone'.

Silver Tiger Provides Update on Pre-Feasibility Study Mineral Resource Drilling

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (TSXV:SLVR) and (OTCQX:SLVTF) ("Silver Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's ongoing Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") drilling program on the Stockwork gold deposit on its El Tigre Project in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Tiger has completed 23,000 metres of a 25,000 metre drilling program focused on expanding the Mineral Resource, up-grading the classification, completing metallurgical test work and geotechnical studies as it progresses from an exploration to a development project. The value-added PFS progress is on schedule for publication in H2-2024

Three main areas of the Stockwork gold deposit are being targeted and show potential for expansion: a) the footwall, b) the hanging wall and c) bottom ‘keel'. After releasing the first 55 drill holes of the program, the Company is pleased to announce conversion, expansion and derisking of the potential ‘Starter Stockwork Zone'.

Open-pit mine.

What Makes VMS Deposits Attractive Targets?

As investors well know, there is no such thing as a sure bet with the stock market. Against a backdrop of fluctuating metals prices, volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits may look more attractive than ever.

That’s thanks to their polymetallic content. Often containing copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold, VMS deposits can offer resource investors some cushion regarding the rise and fall of individual metals. If it’s a rough year for copper prices, for example, profits off zinc or gold might still help a VMS deposit company’s stock soar.

Furthermore, VMS deposits are an opportunity to buy into both the precious and base metals markets — two very different landscapes. The latter tends to be driven by commodities markets, while precious metals like gold and silver are often seen as safe-haven investments. The principle of diversification, then, seems built into a VMS deposit itself.

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Completes the Sale of La Arena

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ( "Pan American" ) yesterday completed the previously announced divestment of its 100% interest in La Arena S.A. ("La Arena"), which owns the La Arena gold mine as well as the La Arena II project in Peru, to Jinteng (Singapore) Mining Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (collectively, "Zijin").

Under the terms of the agreement, Zijin paid US$245 million in cash consideration and granted Pan American a life-of-mine gold net smelter return royalty of 1.5% for the La Arena II project. Upon commencement of commercial production from the La Arena II project, the agreement provides for an additional contingent payment from Zijin of US$50 million in cash.

Rows of silver bars with two bars lying on top.

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

The precious metal silver is often compared to gold due to its importance in jewellery and as a safe haven investment.

However, silver has many industrial applications too, including in electronics, automobiles, medicine and photography, and, of course, silverware.

Energy transition applications are a growing demand sector for silver — the metal is valued for its conductive capacity, which makes it particularly useful in the production of photovoltaic panels.

Silver supply has tightened in recent years as industrial demand rises. This was one of several factors that helped the silver price break through the US$30 per ounce mark in May for the first time since 2013. At that time, it also broke AU$48, setting a new all time high in Australian dollars.

Keep reading...Show less
David Morgan, silver bars.

David Morgan: Silver to US$40 in 2025, Then Blow-off Top in 2026?

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shared his outlook for silver in 2025 and beyond, saying that the white metal may reach US$40 per ounce next year with the possibility of a blow-off top in 2026 or so.

He also discussed his ongoing concerns about central bank digital currencies, both in the US and globally.

"If you could use one word to define my purpose, the way I see it, it's 'freedom.' I like the silver and the gold, and all the stories behind them and the monetary purposes thereof," Morgan said.

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Corp. Announces US$73 Million Bought Deal Financing

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by BMO Capital Markets, pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought-deal basis 15,825,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), at a price of US$4.60 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$73 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 10% of the Common Shares offered under the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any.

Endeavour Silver Provides Pitarrilla Project Update

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report an update on the 2024 exploration and evaluation initiatives at its 100% owned Pitarrilla project. Engineering firms have been retained to commence technical studies for the basis of a future economic study.

Since acquiring the Pitarrilla project in July 2022, Endeavour has re-logged historic drill core to further understand the geology and mineralization controls of the deposit. Priority has been focused on identifying and defining numerous high-grade feeder structures that are interpreted to be the source of the silver, lead and zinc sulphide mineralization, and that extend through the high-grade manto, originally identified by SSR Mining. The Company published a technical report dated November 21, 2022 outlining Mineral Resource Estimates ( See news release dated December 8, 2022 ).

