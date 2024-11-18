Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Within 24.51m of 486.30 g/t AgEq

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce the first results from the 2024 drill program at the Company's wholly-owned flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, USA. The results for the first of 6 holes drilled on the property in 2024 indicate strong potential for increased high-grade infill drilling within the Dry Creek resource area. A total of 1,039 metres of drilling was completed in 6 holes at the Dry Creek, West Tundra Flats, and Kiwi prospects combined.

Highlights from hole DC24-106:

  • Drilling cut several massive sulphide horizons within a 24.5m semi-massive mineralized section at the Dry Creek Zone with the highest gold grade interval intercepted to date on the project and remains open
  • From a depth of 128.29m, hole 106 cut 2.48 m of 61.44% ZnEq or 2,938.5 g/t AgEq
    (14.95 g/t gold 249.50 g/t silver, 21.97% zinc, 7.03% lead, 0.42% copper)
  • From a depth of 133.87m, hole 106 cut 0.91 m of 46.74% ZnEq or 2,235 g/t AgEq
    (8.08 g/t gold, 225.00 g/t silver, 21.20% zinc, 6.68% lead, 0.42% copper)
  • From 126.40 m-150.91m a 24.51 m interval graded 10.17% ZnEq or 486.3 g/t AgEq
    (1.99 g/t gold, 55.50 g/t silver, 4.08% zinc 1.32% lead, 0.10% copper)

Mr. Alex Walls, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration, stated: "We are extremely excited to report these kinds of high-grade polymetallic intercepts in our first drill program on the Project. This drill intercept supports our thesis that Red Mountain Project hosts significant precious metal enrichment in addition to the base metal endowment."

Dry Creek Target Area

The Dry Creek mineralization consists of multiple horizons of semi-massive to massive sulfides within the metavolcanics and metasediments of the Totatlanika Schist which can be traced for 4,500m and dips steeply to the north. The Fosters and Discovery lenses of VMS mineralization make up the central 1,400m of the Dry Creek North Horizon occurring as massive to semi-massive silver-zinc-lead-gold-copper sulfides. The lenses pinch and swell along strike and down-dip, as is typical of VMS deposits. True width intersections are up to 40 m at Fosters where there is evidence of growth faults, showing potential proximity to a VMS feeder zone.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/230387_a4dd4a86f4a1fbb3_002.jpg

Figure 1. Plan map of drill holes at Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats resource areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/230387_a4dd4a86f4a1fbb3_002full.jpg

Table 1. Significant intervals for hole DC24-106, Dry Creek Zone, Red Mountain Project.

Hole
From
To
Interval
ZnEq
AgEq
Au
Ag
Zn
Cu
Pb
ID(m)(m)(m)(%)(ppm)(ppm)(ppm)%% %
DC24-106126.40150.9124.5110.17486.31.9955.54.080.101.32
incl.128.29130.772.4861.442938.514.95249.521.970.427.03
and133.87134.780.9146.742235.08.08225.021.200.426.68
and145.94150.914.974.33207.40.2668.71.840.040.73

 

Assay intervals are weighted average and are drilled lengths, true widths cannot be determined at this time.

Notes:

  • g/t=grams per tonne; AgEq=silver equivalent; ZnEq=zinc equivalent; m=metres; Ag=silver; ‎Au=gold; Cu=copper; Zn=zinc; Pb=lead; 1ppm=1 g/t
  • Equivalencies are calculated using ratios with metal prices of US$2,750/tonne Zn, US$2,100/tonne Pb, US$8,880/tonne Cu, US$1,850/oz Au, and US$23/oz Ag and
  • Metal recoveries are based on metallurgical work returned of 90% Zn, 75% Pb, 70% Cu, 70% Ag, and 80% Au.
  • Zinc Equivalent (ZnEq %) = [Zn (%) x 1] + [Pb (%) x 0.6364] + [Cu (%) x 2.4889] + [Ag (ppm) x 0.0209] + [Au (ppm) x 1.923]
  • Silver Equivalent (AgEq g/t) = [Zn (%) x 47.81] + [Pb (%) x 30.43] + [Cu (%) x 119] + [Ag (g/t) x 1] + [Au (g/t) x 91.93]

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/230387_a4dd4a86f4a1fbb3_003.jpg

Figure 2. Drill Hole DC24-106 Cross Section.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/230387_a4dd4a86f4a1fbb3_003full.jpg

Technical Discussion on Hole DC24-106

Hole DC24-106 was planned to step 60m down-dip from near-surface mineralized intercepts in DC97-03, DC97-04, DC97-07, and DC97-08. Additionally, the hole was intended to test continuity of high-grade mineralization between the 1997 holes and the deep, down-dip intercept in DC18-79. DC24-106 passes through regionally metamorphosed metasediments and metavolcanics of the Totatlanika Schist. The 24.51m mineralized intercept is hosted in a metarhyolite unit, with increasing intervals of semi-massive sulfides from 126.40m, massive sulfides from 128.3m, and finishing with semi-massive sulfides from 143.45 to 150.91m. The sulfides are comprised of aphanitic to coarse pyrite, sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. The mineralized widths are consistent with the historical results, and the 2.48m of 14.95 g/t gold is the highest-grade gold interval drilled to date on the Red Mountain Project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/230387_silver47fig3_550.jpg

Figure 3. Drill Core DC24-106 Photograph at 126.81m - 130.63m Depth.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/230387_silver47fig3.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/230387_a4dd4a86f4a1fbb3_006.jpg

Figure 4. Drill core DC24-106 photograph of pyrite-sphalerite-chalcopyrite 129.4m-129.5m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/230387_a4dd4a86f4a1fbb3_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/230387_a4dd4a86f4a1fbb3_007.jpg

Figure 5. Drill core DC24-106 of pyrite-sphalerite with minor chalcopyrite 134.2m-134.94m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10967/230387_a4dd4a86f4a1fbb3_007full.jpg

This successful infill hole in the centre of the Dry Creek resource indicates a strong potential for rapid resource upgrade and growth extending down-dip. The wide spacing of the historical drilling provides ample opportunity to increase the resource, which remains open at depth and along strike.

Table 2. 2024 Drill Collar Information, Red Mountain Project.

Red Mountain 2024 Diamond Drill Hole Collars
Hole IDEastingNorthingElevation (m)AzimuthDipDepth (m)ZoneStatus
DC24-10648105970883841233170-72192Dry CreekReported Here
DC24-10448036470882001218180-45112Dry CreekResults Pending
DC24-10548036470882001218180-75120Dry CreekResults Pending
WT24-3348395070908639820-90185West Tundra FlatsResults Pending
WT24-34484196709085196838-78146West Tundra FlatsResults Pending
KW24-0347022870854911561180-50283KiwiResults Pending

 

Easting and northing in metres, NAD27 zone 6

About the Red Mountain VMS-SEDEX Project - Alaska, USA

Silver47's flagship Red Mountain property covers 633 square kilometres of Alaska State-managed land 100km south of Fairbanks, Alaska. The project is well situated for infrastructure, 30km east of the community of Healy which has power, rail and state highway access to Alaska Route 3, providing a valuable connection to Anchorage and tide water. The Company has an approved permit to conduct advanced exploration, including drilling, across the property.

Red Mountain hosts a NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource estimate of 15.6Mt at 7% ZnEq for 1Mt of ZnEq or 335.7 g/t AgEq for 168.6 Moz AgEq at the Dry Creek (DC) and West Tundra Flats (WTF) resource areas as combined open pit and underground. DC and WTF are the two most advanced mineralized zones at Red Mountain, with at least 20 additional mineralized prospects discovered on the property to date over the 60 kilometres of highly prospective geology.

For more information, see the Red Mountain NI 43-101 technical report titled "Technical Report on the Red Mountain VMS Property, Bonnifield Mining District, Alaska, USA" dated January 12, 2024, prepared by Apex Geoscience Ltd., can be found on the Company's website https://silver47.ca/ and SEDAR+.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control (QAQC) protocols for drill core sampling at Red Mountain project followed industry standard practices. Core samples were typically taken at 1.0m intervals in mineralized zones, and 3.0m intervals outside of mineralized zones. Sample lengths were adjusted as necessary so as not to cross lithologic and mineralogic boundaries. QAQC check samples were inserted into the sample stream with one blank, one duplicate (coarse), and one certified reference material (CRM) occurring within every 20 samples. Drill core was cut in half, bagged, sealed and delivered directly to ALS Minerals Fairbanks, Alaska for transport to the ALS Minerals Laboratories labs in North Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals Laboratories are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Core samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory facilities in North Vancouver using four-acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Gold analysis was by fire assay with atomic absorption finish, or gravimetric finish for over-limit samples. Over-limits for silver, zinc, copper, and lead were analyzed using Ore Grade four-acid digestion. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd. of Langley, British Columbia and selected to represent expected mineralization.

Qualified Person

Mr. Alex S. Wallis, P.Geo., is Vice President of Exploration for the Company who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Wallis has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information and has approved the technical information in this press release.

About Silver47 Exploration Corp.

Silver47 wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada ‎and the US: the Flagship Red Mountain silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead VMS-SEDEX project in ‎southcentral Alaska; the Adams Plateau silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX-VMS project in ‎southern British Columbia, and the Michelle silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony MVT-SEDEX ‎Project in Yukon Territory.‎ Silver47 Exploration Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol AGA. For ‎more information about Silver47, please visit our website at www.silver47.ca.‎

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Mr. Gary R. Thompson, Director and CEO
info@silver47.ca
403-870-1166

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable ‎‎securities laws. Forward-Looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this ‎‎context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance, ‎and ‎often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", ‎statements that ‎an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, including ‎statements relating ‎to the trading of the Company's common shares on the TSXV, the prospective ‎geology and composition of its properties, anticipated results of further exploration on its properties, ‎statements relating to the YESAB litigation, or other similar expressions and all statements, other than ‎statements of historical fact included ‎herein. By their nature, forward-‎looking statements involve known ‎and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our ‎actual results, performance or ‎achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any ‎future results, performance or ‎achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. ‎Such factors include, among ‎others, the following risks: the need for additional financing; the satisfaction of ‎the conditions imposed ‎by the TSXV on the Listing; operational risks associated with mineral exploration; ‎regulatory risks; ‎fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; litigation risks; and the additional risks identified in the ‎‎Company's long form prospectus dated October 25, 2024 filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ and ‎other reports and filings with the TSXV and ‎applicable Canadian securities regulators. Forward-Looking ‎statements are made based on management's ‎beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that ‎statements are made and the Company undertakes no ‎obligation to update forward-looking statements if ‎these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other ‎circumstances should change, except as required by ‎applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned ‎against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking ‎statements.‎

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230387

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Silver47 ExplorationAGA:CCTSXV:AGABase Metals Investing
AGA:CC
Silver47 Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver47 Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Silver47 Announces Trading on the TSX-V and Provides Project Summaries

Silver47 Announces Trading on the TSX-V and Provides Project Summaries

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective at the open of trading today.

Silver47 wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada and the US: the flagship Red Mountain silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead VMS-SEDEX Project in southcentral Alaska; the Adams Plateau ‎silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX-VMS Project in southern British Columbia, and the Michelle ‎silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony MVT-SEDEX Project in Yukon Territory.‎

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 19, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the claim package expansion at its flagship Drayton Black Lake (" DBL ")  based on experts recommendations Brett Davis and Dr. Gregg Morrison in addition to an update on the ongoing 2024 exploration program over the Ontario Project Portfolio. The Company believes the progress achieved to date represents important milestones for systematic exploration in one of the last underdevelopment greenstone belts in Northwestern Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Brokered Private Placement Offering to Raise $3.0 Million

Quetzal Copper Announces Brokered Private Placement Offering to Raise $3.0 Million

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") a North American focused copper exploration company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner in connection with a "best efforts" private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 from the sale of the following:

  • up to 6,666,666 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 from the sale of Units; and
  • up to 10,526,315 common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and together with the Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of $0.19 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 from the sale of FT Shares. Each FT Share will be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Each Unit issued under the Offering shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as defined below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Stakes Claims Near Joutel, Québec and Completes Second Phase of Fall Exploration at the Company's Properties in Northwestern Ontario

Bold Ventures Stakes Claims Near Joutel, Québec and Completes Second Phase of Fall Exploration at the Company's Properties in Northwestern Ontario

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has staked 26 claims near Joutel, Québec (with 4 claims pending), approximately 140 km northwest of the city of Val d'Or, Québec. The claims are situated in the vicinity of Bold's former Joutel property, over which Bold flew an airborne VTEM survey in 2012. The new claims cover geophysical anomalies from the 2012 survey. Historical diamond drilling in this area has identified anomalous nickel, silver, copper, zinc and gold associated with geophysical anomalies. Click here for more details about the property.

Additionally, senior management of Bold and prospectors from Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") have completed a second phase of fall fieldwork in the Atikokan, Ontario area, including prospecting, soil sampling, and lake sediment sampling. Work was carried out on the Wilcorp, Burchell, and Traxxin properties during the first half of November. A week-long first phase of fieldwork in September of this year resulted in assays up to 16.3 g/t Au at Bold's Wilcorp property (Oct. 31st news release). The purpose of the recent program was to define 2025 trenching and drilling targets in historical areas of interest, based on rock assays, soil geochemistry, and geological data.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Hits 2.7 g/t Gold Eq. over 27 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 2.7 g/t Gold Eq. over 27 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 27m @ 2.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent (AuEq.), including 12m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq. from 435m downhole in OEDD-98.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Resources Corp. to Attend the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Group Eleven Resources Corp. to Attend the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference on Saturday, November 23rd at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Bart Jaworski, CEO of Group Eleven Resources Corp. will be doing an investor presentation and participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including the zinc market.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Osisko Metals Incorporated

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Silver47 Exploration
Sign up to get your FREE

Silver47 Exploration Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Related News

Gold Investing

Orla to Buy Musselwhite Gold Mine from Newmont for US$850 Million

Gold Investing

Indigenous-owned Mining Royalty Firm Targeting Canadian Resource Opportunities

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Precious Metals Investing

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Inc. to Attend the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Battery Metals Investing

Mawson Finland Limited Presents Downhole EM Geophysics: Multiple Deep Conductors Newly Identified at Rajapalot

×