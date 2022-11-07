Precious MetalsInvesting News

Silvercorp Metals Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors have declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.0125 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2022 with a payment date of the dividend scheduled on or before December 16 2022.

The dividends are considered eligible dividends for Canadian tax purposes.

The declaration and payment of future dividends is at the discretion of the Board of Directors and any future decision to pay dividends will be based on a number of factors including commodity prices, market conditions, financial results, cash flows from operations, expected cash requirements and other relevant factors.

The Ying 2022 Technical Report

Further to its news release dated September 21, 2022 , Silvercorp has filed an updated National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves for the Ying Mining District prepared by AMC Mining Consultants ( Canada ) Ltd. ("AMC") ("The Ying 2022 Technical Report "). The Ying 2022 Technical Report covers all the mines in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province , China , namely the SGX, HZG, HPG, TLP, LME, LMW and DCG underground mines.  For more details, please visit the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca .

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cashflow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca

For further information:
Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
Vice President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: investor@silvercorp.ca
Website: www.silvercorp.ca

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; foreign exchange rates; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of revenues, operation costs, capital expenditures, mine plan, and estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to: global economic and social impact of COVID-19; fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada ; environmental risks; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.

This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS

The technical and scientific information contained herein has been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which differs from the standards adopted by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Accordingly, the technical and scientific information contained herein, including any estimates of mineral reserves and mineral resources, may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies subject to the disclosure requirements of the SEC.

Additional information relating to the Company, including Silvercorp's Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , on EDGAR at www.sec.gov , and on the Company's website at www.silvercorp.ca

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-declares-semi-annual-dividend-of-us0-0125-per-share-and-reports-the-filing-of-an-updated-technical-report-for-the-ying-mining-district-301670719.html

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/07/c6502.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Silvercorp MetalsSVM:CASVMSilver Investing
SVM:CA,SVM
OTC:NUMPF

New Pacific Metals: A New Frontier of Silver Exploration

New Pacific Metals (TSX:NUAG,OTCQX:NUMPF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

New Pacific Metals is an exploration and development company targeting projects in Bolivia. The company’s largest shareholders are Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM), the largest primary silver producer in China, and Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX:PAAS), one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. Both Silvercorp and Pan American Silver hold additional Bolivian assets.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp Reports High-Grade Mineralization Discovery Below Current Production Levels Within Major Vein Structures at GC Ag-Pb-Zn Mine in Guangdong Province, China

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) is pleased to report results of its 2016 and 2017 exploration program at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine, Guangdong Province, China.

In 2016 and 2017, the Company launched extensive exploration program and completed a total of 33,029 meters (“m”) of underground diamond drilling and 19,619 m of exploration tunneling at its GC Ag-Pb-Zn mine. Significant high-grade mineralized zones have been exposed at and below the current production levels, and major mineralized zones have been extended along strike and downdip.

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Investing

Silvercorp Reports Q3 Results: Net Income of $12.7 Million, $0.08 per Share and Provides Fiscal 2019 Production and Cash Costs Guidance

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM) (NYSE American:SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017.  All amounts are expressed in US Dollars.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Source: www.prnewswire.com

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:SVM

Silvercorp to Announce Third Quarter Results on February 8, 2018

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX:SVM, NYSE American: SVM) announces that its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017 will be released on Thursday, February 8, 2018 after the market close.
About Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China.   The Company’s vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically.  For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc
Click here to connect with Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSX:SVM, NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) for an Investor Presentation.

Source: www.prnewswire.com

SilverCrest Declares Commercial Production at Las Chispas

TSX: SIL | NYSE American: SILV

SilverCrest Metals Inc. ("SilverCrest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the declaration of commercial production at the Company's Las Chispas Mine ("Las Chispas") located in Sonora, Mexico effective November 1, 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PAN AMERICAN AND AGNICO EAGLE DELIVER DEFINITIVE BINDING OFFER TO ACQUIRE YAMANA

  • Puts assets in the hands of proven leaders with a track record of building value for stakeholders
  • Transaction would create the leading precious metals producer in Latin America
  • Consolidates 100% ownership of the Canadian Malartic mine, one of the world's largest gold mines
  • Increased value per Yamana share with low transaction risk
  • Yamana Board has determined the offer to be a Superior Proposal

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSX: PAAS) (Nasdaq: PAAS) (" Pan American ") and Agnico Eagle Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) (" Agnico Eagle ") are pleased to announce that we have delivered a definitive binding offer (the " Binding Offer ") to the board of directors of Yamana Gold Inc. (" Yamana ") pursuant to which Pan American would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Yamana (the " Yamana Shares ") and Yamana would sell certain subsidiaries and partnerships which hold Yamana's interests in its Canadian assets to Agnico Eagle, including the Canadian Malartic mine. The transaction shall be implemented by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Arrangement" ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SILVERCORP REPORTS ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $6.7 MILLION, $0.04 PER SHARE, AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $14.1 MILLION FOR Q2 FISCAL 2023

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (CNW Group/Silvercorp Metals Inc)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2022 ("Q2 Fiscal 2023"). All amounts are expressed in US dollars, and figures may not add due to rounding.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fortuna reports that construction at its Séguéla gold Project is 83 percent complete

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to provide an update on construction activities at its Séguéla gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. In September of 2021, the Company made a construction decision to proceed to build a 3,750 tonne per day mill at Séguéla, with first gold pour expected in mid-2023 (refer to Fortuna news release dated September 29, 2021 ). All references to dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in US dollars.

David Whittle, Chief Operating Officer - West Africa, commented, "We are pleased to report that the construction progress at Séguéla continues to track on-time and on-budget despite a particularly heavy wet season." Mr. Whittle added, "The operation is now moving forward with its recruitment and on-boarding of key senior personnel allowing for the development of the operational procedures and systems in order to facilitate a smooth transition from construction into operation."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver extends high-grade silver zone at the La Colorada Skarn project

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released results for 45 new infill and exploration drill holes totaling 34,239 metres at the Company's 100% owned La Colorada Skarn project in Zacatecas, Mexico . The results include five new drill holes that further define a zone of high-grade mineralisation around drill hole 96-03-22 that was first disclosed by the Company in a news release dated July 21, 2022 . With the inclusion of these new drill holes, this area has been expanded to measure approximately 200 metres in diameter and up to 250 metres vertically.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

First Majestic Reports Continued Exploration Success Intersecting 19.97 g/t Au over 20.9m Near Active Underground Mining at Jerritt Canyon

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce positive drilling results from its ongoing exploration program at the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine ("Jerritt Canyon") located in Elko County, Nevada. The 2022 drilling campaign at Jerritt Canyon consists of short-term focused underground core drilling testing extensions of known ore controls near active mining; mid-term focused drilling planned to validatetest the presence of mineralized volumes near historic workings; and long-term focused drilling aiming to make new gold discoveries in the district (Figure 1).

"Today's exploration results appear to extend gold mineralization to the northwest of the recently discovered Zone 10 area between the operating SSX and Smith mines," stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic. "This gold intercept looks to have identified another high-grade underground mineralized pod near current mining activities, with similar gold grades to the recently discovered Zone 10 area. Additional follow up exploration holes are planned over the next few months to further define the dimensions and overall size of this exciting new area which is located only 80 metres away from underground access."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×