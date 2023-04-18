Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Sherritt Provides Notice of First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on May 10, 2023. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on May 11, 2023, at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's first quarter 2023 financial and operational performance.

Dial-in and Webcast Details:

North America dial-in number:

1 (888) 396-8049 Passcode: 60594804

International dial-in number:

1 (416) 764-8646 Passcode: 60594804

Webcast and slide presentation:

www.sherritt.com

Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt's website.

A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 26 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by 20% or 6,500 tonnes of contained nickel and cobalt (100% basis). The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Additionally, its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

For further information:
Lucy Chitilian, Director, Investor Relations
Email: Lucy.Chitilian@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2457
www.sherritt.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

