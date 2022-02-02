Life Science News Investing News
WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness" or the "Company") (OTCQX: GDNSF), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano") (OTCQX: VRNOF). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, each holder of Goodness subordinate voting shares will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share (a " Verano Share ") for each Goodness subordinate voting share held and each holder of Goodness multiple voting shares and Goodness super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each Goodness multiple voting share and Goodness super voting share held, respectively. The transaction is valued at approximately $413 million .

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether (i) Goodness's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Goodness's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

