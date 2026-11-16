VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2023

Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shares his outlook for gold, silver, oil and Bitcoin prices in 2027, including key price points he's watching.

He also gives his thoughts on gold in the near term, noting that holding above US$3,885 per ounce — a level gold has now broken — is crucial: "If we break that US$3,885, US$3,900 level, that to me would then become, okay, the odds heavily favor US$3,500 — and I'll be a buyer there like crazy."

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.