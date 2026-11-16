VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2023

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — My Price Calls for 2027
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
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Gareth Soloway of VerifiedInvesting.com sees US$3,885 per ounce as a key price level for gold, and the metal has now broken through to the downside.
Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shares his outlook for gold, silver, oil and Bitcoin prices in 2027, including key price points he's watching.
He also gives his thoughts on gold in the near term, noting that holding above US$3,885 per ounce — a level gold has now broken — is crucial: "If we break that US$3,885, US$3,900 level, that to me would then become, okay, the odds heavily favor US$3,500 — and I'll be a buyer there like crazy."
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.