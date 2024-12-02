FPX Nickel Leverages Strong Balance Sheet and Intends to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

New Murchison Gold Provides a Mineral Resource Update for the Crown Prince Deposit

Antimony Project Acquired in Australia's Premier Province

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces a First Closing of its $1M Non-Brokered Private Placement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
FPX Nickel Leverages Strong Balance Sheet and Intends to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Leverages Strong Balance Sheet and Intends to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company's board of directors has authorized a Normal Course Issuer Bid (the " NCIB ") to purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as the Company considers advisable, up to 5,000,000 common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company, representing approximately 2% of the current public float of the Common Shares. The NCIB is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "), and the Company has filed a notice of intention with the Exchange in this regard.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"With a working capital position of $36.7 million as reported in our September 30, 2024 financial statements, FPX believes it is in a very strong position to drive continued advancement at our flagship Baptiste Nickel Project and to return capital to shareholders," stated Martin Turenne , the Company's President and CEO. "We look forward to continued progress at Baptiste in 2025, to advancing our global exploration joint venture with JOGMEC, and to driving additional shareholder value through the NCIB program."

Purchases of Common Shares will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange, in compliance with regulatory requirements at the prevailing market price of the Common Shares at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased for cancellation and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Company and dependent on market conditions.

The Company intends to commence the NCIB because it believes that the market price of its Common Shares is undervalued and does not reflect the value of the Company's assets and future prospectors and that the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB is in the best interest of the Company, a desirable use of its available cash, and will enhance shareholder value in general.

Subject to receipt of Exchange approval, the NCIB is expected to commence on or around December 5, 2024 and will end on the latest date that is 12 months after commencement of the NCIB or at such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of FPX Nickel. The Company has retained Cormark Securities Inc. as its broker to conduct the NCIB on its behalf.

To the knowledge of the Company, no director, senior officer or other insider of the Company currently intends to sell any shares under the NCIB.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements related to the Company's NCIB, including the receipt of Exchange approval, the dates and duration of the NCIB and the purchases of Common Shares made thereunder, the continued advancement of Baptiste, return of capital to and driving additional value to shareholders, advancing global exploration joint venture and other statements that are not historical facts. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated April 26, 2024 for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents which can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will repurchase all or any of the Common Shares referred to in this press release under the NCIB. In particular, the purchase by the Company of Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB will depend, among other, on the prevailing market price from time to time of the Common Shares. There can also be no certainty that purchases of Common shares under the NCIB will achieve the desired objectives. In addition, the Company's expectations with respect to Baptiste and its exploration joint venture may be different than anticipated.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/02/c4377.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

fpx nickelfpx:catsxv:fpxbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") to proceed with its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the " NCIB ") previously announced on December 2, 2024 .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Under the NCIB, the Company may acquire up to 5,000,000 common shares (" Common Shares "), representing approximately 2% of the current public float of the Common Shares, over the 12-month period commencing December 5, 2024 , and ending on December 5, 2025 .

Purchases of Common Shares will be carried out in the open market through the facilities of the Exchange, in compliance with regulatory requirements at the prevailing market price of the Common Shares at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased for cancellation and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Company and dependent on market conditions. The NCIB will be conducted through Cormark Securities Inc. and made in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The funding for any purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be from the available funds of the Company. To the Company's knowledge, none of the directors, senior officers, or other insiders of the Company, has any present intention to sell any Common Shares during the course of the NCIB. During the past 12 months, no Common Shares were purchased by the Company.

The Company is commencing the NCIB because it believes that the market price of its Common Shares is undervalued and does not reflect the value of the Company's assets and future prospects and that the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB is in the best interest of the Company, a desirable use of its available cash, and will enhance shareholder value in general.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Email: ceo@fpxnickel.com
Phone: 604-681-8600

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements related to the Company's NCIB, including the dates and duration of the NCIB and the purchases of Common Shares made thereunder, the continued advancement of Baptiste, and driving additional value to shareholders, advancing global exploration joint venture and other statements that are not historical facts. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated April 26, 2024 for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents which can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .  In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will repurchase all or any of the Common Shares referred to in this press release under the NCIB. In particular, the purchase by the Company of Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB will depend, among others, on the prevailing market price from time to time of the Common Shares.  There can also be no certainty that purchases of Common shares under the NCIB will achieve the desired objectives.  In addition, the Company's expectations with respect to Baptiste may be different than anticipated.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/03/c9104.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Rock Sampling Program Establishes Mich Property as Compelling Large-Scale Target with Surface Grades Comparable to Flagship Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Rock Sampling Program Establishes Mich Property as Compelling Large-Scale Target with Surface Grades Comparable to Flagship Baptiste Nickel Project

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of a grid-based rock sampling program at the 100% owned Mich property in the Yukon territory.  This program has both expanded the footprint of known awaruite mineralization and identified new areas of awaruite mineralization beyond the previous claims boundary. Based on the expanded database of Mich rock sampling results, the grade profile of surface rock samples at Mich is now considered comparable with similar samples at FPX's flagship Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste ") in British Columbia .

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Expands Land Packages at the Decar Nickel District and Klow Project in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Expands Land Packages at the Decar Nickel District and Klow Project in Central British Columbia

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce an expansion that almost doubles the mineral claims package at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "), located within the Company's wholly-owned Decar Nickel District (" Decar ").  The total area of the Decar claims package is now approximately 451 km 2 providing several benefits to the development of Baptiste, including geological potential, project development flexibility, and simplification of the regional engagement landscape.

Decar Nickel District Expansion

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Produces Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate and Successfully Completes Pilot-Scale Refinery Testwork

FPX Nickel Produces Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate and Successfully Completes Pilot-Scale Refinery Testwork

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed pilot-scale hydrometallurgy refinery testwork and produced battery-grade nickel sulphate from its Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ").  Following on the Company's successful 2023 bench-scale hydrometallurgy refining testwork program, the 2024 pilot plant represents a significant step forward in demonstrating the technical maturity of refining Baptiste's awaruite concentrate.  This milestone marks completion of the campaign funded in part by a grant from Natural Resources Canada (" NRCan ") under the Government of Canada's Critical Minerals Research, Development and Demonstration (" CMRDD ") program, which is advancing the commercial readiness of processing technologies to support the development of Canada's EV battery material supply chain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Management Appointments to Support the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

FPX Nickel Announces Management Appointments to Support the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointments of Nigel Fisher as Director, Environment and Jarett Lalonde as Director, Government & Public Affairs for the Company.  Mr. Fisher will lead the advancement of environmental and regulatory programs for FPX projects, while Mr. Lalonde will lead the Company's public communications and government relations strategies.

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

"We are excited to grow our team with Nigel and Jarett," commented Tim Bekhuys , FPX's Senior Vice-President, Sustainability & External Relations.  "Mr. Lalonde has a proven track record as a trusted government relations advisor to corporations, governments and nonprofits, and brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to our team.  Mr. Fisher has been instrumental in permitting and advancing many of British Columbia's largest mines, including most recently, the Blackwater and Eskay Creek mines, and will lead our Environmental Permitting and Assessment for the Baptiste Project."

Mr. Fisher brings 20 years' experience leading environmental assessments, permitting and management systems, developing and executing on regulatory strategy and advancing governance and funding agreements with Indigenous governments across British Columbia .  Mr. Fisher has held progressively senior roles with New Gold, Teck Resources, Woodfibre LNG, and most recently, Skeena Resources as Director of Environment and Regulatory Affairs.  In his prior roles, he successfully obtained multiple regulatory approvals for large-scale resource projects while maintaining compliance with existing and changing legislation.

Mr. Lalonde is a highly regarded public affairs leader with over 20 years' experience in the natural resources, technology, and regulated products sectors.  In his most recent role as Global Head of Product Policy at Shopify, Mr. Lalonde was instrumental in crafting compelling public affairs narratives for the company's diverse product offerings and spearheading engagement with policy makers across North America and Europe.  Before joining Shopify, he worked with Global Public Affairs, a leading government relations and strategic communications firm, where he performed advisory work for numerous companies advancing large-scale natural resource projects in British Columbia and across Canada.  Mr Lalonde previously served as Chief of Staff to the Attorney General & Minister of Justice for the province of British Columbia , and as Policy Advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources Canada.

Stock Option Grant

FPX has granted 775,000 stock options to certain employees of the Company.  The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a five-year period commencing on September 23, 2024 .

Market Making Services

Further to its news release on August 1, 2024 , the Company has engaged the services of Insight Capital Partners Inc. (" Insight ") and its market making service provider, ICP Securities Inc. (" ICP ") (the " Engagements ") effective August 1, 2024 .

Pursuant to an agreement (the " Consulting Agreement ") between the Company and Insight, Insight will provide capital markets consulting services, including providing the Company with advice and information regarding trading activity, for a term of twenty-four (24) months, provided that after a period of four (4) months either party may terminate the Consulting Agreement on thirty (30) days notice.

In addition, pursuant to an agreement (the " Market Making Agreement ") between the Company and ICP, the Company has engaged ICP to provide market making services. As previously announced, ICP will provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium TM , in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. The Market Making Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the " Initial Term ") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term called an " Additional Term ") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable.

As previously disclosed, there are no performance factors contained in the Consulting Agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the Engagements. Both Insight and ICP are at arm's length to the Company. Insight and ICP do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in FPX Nickel or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time; however, Insight, ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

ICP's market-making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About the Baptiste Nickel Project

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex.  The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km 2 , west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia.  In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit.  Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste deposit is located within the territories, keyohs, and consultative boundaries of the Tl'azt'en Nation, Binche Whut'enne, Yekooche First Nation, and Takla Nation .

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of nickel-iron mineralization. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking ‎information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address ‎future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the ‎Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially ‎from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority ‎of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains ‎forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the ‎Consulting Agreement and the Market Making Agreement, and the services provided thereunder. These statements speak only ‎as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as ‎the case may be. The Company does not assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking ‎statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.‎

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the ‎adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/23/c9666.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Blackstone Minerals (BSX:AU) has announced Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Download the PDF here.

$1.65m Option Underwriting

$1.65m Option Underwriting

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced $1.65m Option Underwriting

Download the PDF here.

Red Metal Resources Acquires 100% Interest in Three Hydrogen-Prospective Mineral Claims Packages in Ontario

Red Metal Resources Acquires 100% Interest in Three Hydrogen-Prospective Mineral Claims Packages in Ontario

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate mineral claims packages, highly prospective for Hydrogen located in the Larder Lake Mining District of Ontario, along the Quebec border near the town of Ville-Marie, QC.

These claim blocks consist of three separate packages, covering 149 mineral claims and totaling approximately 3,246 hectares and were acquired due to their proximity and similar geological setting to that of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent hydrogen-in-soil discovery in the Saint-Bruno-de-Guigues area, of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Provides Update on Critical Metals Exploration Activities at the Nagvaak Project, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Provides Update on Critical Metals Exploration Activities at the Nagvaak Project, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") has mobilized and established key logistics for its 2025 exploration program at the Nagvaak Project ("Nagvaak"). Nagvaak represents a geological discovery with the potential to delineate a significant critical metals deposit on the Melville Peninsula. New regional exploration efforts and recently analyzed data have also highlighted a series of additional prospective targets.

Key Developments:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

Yalgoo - High-Grade Magnetite Deposit Emerging at Remorse

Tempest Minerals (TEM:AU) has announced Yalgoo - High-Grade Magnetite Deposit Emerging at Remorse


Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Discovers New Mineralized Target Northwest of Ranger Gold Discovery

Ramp Metals Discovers New Mineralized Target Northwest of Ranger Gold Discovery

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its Rottenstone SW property where a gold discovery of 73.55 gt Au over 7.5m was identified in drillhole Ranger-01. The Company recently completed a mapping and sampling program to follow up on this discovery, and to groundtruth other potential targets that were generated from the 2023 TDEM geophysical survey.

The mapping and sampling program focused on the Ranger, Rogue, and newly identified Rush targets (Figure 1). During this program, a total of 312 rock samples and 225 soil samples were taken (Figure 2) throughout the Rottenstone SW property. Assays from this program are currently pending.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

$0.5M Defence Contract Award

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

Related News

gold investing

S2 Acquires Three New Gold Projects in Victoria from Valkea Resources as Part of the Recently Completed Sale of its Finnish Assets

Resource Investing

Strategic Acquisition Consolidates Large Scale Gold and Base Metal Target Area

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

resource investing

Maiden Drill Program Set to Commence at the High-Priority Cangallo Porphry Copper Project

Gold Investing

Takeover Offer for Mako Gold Limited - Update

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

LU7 Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

×